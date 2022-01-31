How well do you know Biden’s environmental track record? Take our quiz.

President Biden seized on climate change as a core priority when he took office, saying days after his inauguration, “We’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis, and we can’t wait any longer.”
The new president spent his first year in the White House trying to match his policies to the urgency of his words. His administration has worked aggressively to make that ambitious agenda a reality — even as success has come in fits and starts.
Much of Biden’s work involved restoring dozens of environmental protections unraveled by Donald Trump’s deregulatory frenzy, but it also includes dozens of new climate policies.
has logged each policy shift of the Biden era, across agencies and industries. If you’ve been following our award-winning tracker over the past year, this quiz will be a piece of cake.
Permit for Keystone XL pipeline
Shrinking of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument
Paying the U.S. share of the Green Climate Fund to assist developing countries
Miles of unused pipe for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline sit outside Gascoyne, N.D. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Shortly after his inauguration, Biden
canceled the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which aimed to ship tar sands, or heavy bitumen, from Alberta, Canada, to refineries on the Gulf Coast.
Barack Obama blocked the cross-border permit during his second term on the grounds that transporting that much heavy crude oil would accelerate climate change. Trump revived the project once he took office by awarding TC Energy the permit, but Biden’s move amounted to the fatal blow. In June 2021, the pipeline’s developer
announced it would no longer pursue it.
In its first year, the Biden administration targeted or overturned roughly three-quarters of the policies of the Trump White House — nearly 170
so far. Among them: Biden rejoined the Paris climate agreement, which the United States left under Trump, and he temporarily halted oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The Biden administration
approved 3,557 permits for oil and gas drilling on public land in its first year, according to an analysis by the Center for Biological Diversity, compared with the Trump administration’s first-year total of 2,658. The majority of them, issued by the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management, were on federal land in New Mexico.
While Biden
paused new federal oil and gas leasing a week after taking office, a federal judge blocked that policy in June 2021. Halting permits on existing leases is harder than temporarily stopping federal oil and gas auctions. A federal judge on Thursday invalidated a major offshore oil and gas lease sale the Biden administration held last fall in the Gulf of Mexico, ruling the government did a flawed analysis of the drilling’s climate change impact.
Denying critical habitat protections to the rusty patched bumblebee
Allowing oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Curtailing environmental reviews of transportation projects
Shrinking the northern spotted owl’s critical habitat
A rusty patched bumblebee photographed in 2018. (Kim Mitchell/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Biden officials have so far defended the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision in 2020 to deny designating critical habitat for the
rusty patched bumblebee, which the Trump administration initially delayed listing under the Endangered Species Act. The Natural Resources Defense Council and other groups are challenging that decision in federal court, arguing in a recent brief, “Although the rusty patched bumble bee was once common and abundant throughout much of America, the survival of this native pollinator now hangs in the balance.”
The bee, which was once prevalent in the Midwest, has experienced an 88 percent population decline in the past two decades.
Restoring energy-efficiency standards for washers and dryers
Phasing down production and import of hydrofluorocarbons
Mandating more efficient lightbulbs
Tighter fuel-efficiency standards for automobiles
Window air conditioners in New York. The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Unlike several of Biden’s more controversial climate policies, the single biggest step he has taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions enjoys bipartisan support: a program to cut the production and use of chemicals known as
hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, by 85 percent over the next 15 years. The rule, which the Environmental Protection Agency finalized in September, implements a law enacted a year before he took office.
These chemical compounds, widely used in refrigeration and air conditioning, are short-lived in the atmosphere but hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide. By 2050, federal officials project, the program will cut 4.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent — nearly the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as three years’ worth of pollution from the U.S. power sector.
Since his inauguration, Biden has protected 5,827,854 acres, or 9,106 square miles, of public lands and waters — an area nearly the size of New Hampshire. This record — which means Biden has protected more land and water in his first term than his three immediate predecessors — rests largely on the president’s move to reverse Trump’s decision to scale back safeguards for three large national monuments established by Democrats: Utah’s Bears Ears and
Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, and the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean.
Biden also established two new marine protected areas: the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, which spans 615,680 acres, and the roughly 52,000-acre
National Estuarine Research Reserve in Connecticut, while adding acreage to more than a dozen national wildlife refuges.
A rule limiting what scientific studies can be considered for public health rules
A decision to grant drilling permits to the Willow project in Alaska
The denial of Endangered Species Act protections to the Pacific walrus
A female Pacific walrus resting in Point Lay, Alaska. (U.S. Geological Survey/AP)
Federal courts have ruled more than half a dozen times since Biden took office that the Trump administration violated the law. This list includes EPA policies limiting what sort of objections tribes and states could make
to projects affecting their water quality and one that kept chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to neurological damage in fetuses and infants, on the market.
A day before Biden took office the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
tossed out Trump’s Affordable Clean Energy rule, which was aimed at easing greenhouse gas limits on power plants.
Carrie Jenks, executive director for the Harvard Law School Environmental and Energy Law Program, said in an email that these rulings have made it easier to scrap some Trump-era rollbacks. “Courts’ decisions over the past year rejecting many of the Trump administration’s rules enabled the Biden administration to focus on replacing policies to be consistent with the administration’s priorities.”
The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement
Weakening of showerhead efficiency requirements
Drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Easing limits on leaks of methane from oil and gas operations
Not long before he left office, Trump finished dismantling a 2016 EPA rule that required oil and gas companies to detect methane leaks from certain equipment and quickly repair them.
In a bipartisan vote last year, Congress voted to
restore the Obama-era rule. Biden signed the Congressional Review Act resolution, wiping Trump’s rollback off the books.
Imposing a tax on carbon dioxide emissions
Mandating that the federal government transition to clean and zero-emissions vehicles
Offering tax rebates on electric vehicle purchases
Expanding the scope of the Clean Air Act
Biden would like to enshrine all of the policies above. But in 2021, he used his executive authority to mandate that the U.S. government devise a plan
to turn its sprawling fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles green over time. Congress holds the power to tax and spend, and it sets the boundaries of what agencies can regulate, and so the other items on this list would require a blessing from Capitol Hill.
Allowing the import of elephant trophies
Changing how agencies consult on how new pesticide approvals affect endangered species
Scaling back protections for federal waterways
Cutting funding to combat cookstove pollution overseas
Trump flip-flopped multiple times on the question of importing elephant trophies from overseas, first lifting an Obama ban before suggesting he might block them because he considered hunting elephants a “
horror show.” But his administration made these imports legal, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service settled a lawsuit with hunting groups last year to begin processing import permits again.