Politics

Biden’s first Mideast trip as president

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 15, 2022

President Joe Biden on Wednesday opened his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear program, saying he’d be willing to use force as a “last resort.”

Evan Vucci/AP

July 13

Israeli soldiers take a photo near the Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv after U.S. President Biden arrived for a three-day visit.

Amir Cohen/Reuters

July 13

Biden walks down the stairs after disembarking from Air Force One at Ben Gurion airport.

Evan Vucci/AP

July 13

Biden, center, is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, right and President Isaac Herzog as they participate in an arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion airport.

Evan Vucci/AP

July 13

A Palestinian woman walks in front of a billboard, ahead of Biden's visit, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Mussa Issa Qawasma/Reuters

July 13

Israeli police escort the Biden's convoy as it makes its way to King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

July 13

Biden, front center, pauses after laying a wreath during a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem.

Pool/Reuters

July 13

A photo of Biden's writing in the Yad Vashem guestbook after a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

Debbie Hill/Pool UPI/AP

July 13

Biden talks with American Holocaust survivors Dr. Gita Cycowicz and Rena Quint in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

Evan Vucci/AP

July 13

The Israeli and United States flags are projected against the wall of the old city of Jerusalem during Biden's visit.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

July 14

Biden, seated left, holds a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Lapid at a Jerusalem hotel.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Washington Post

July 14

Lapid, right, listens as Biden speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem.

Evan Vucci/AP

July 14

Biden attends the first virtual meeting of the "I2U2" group, with Lapid and leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates, in Jerusalem.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

July 14

Biden, right center, walks with Israeli President Herzog and his wife Michal to meet with children waving American flags and flags of Israel during an arrival ceremony at the president's residence in Jerusalem.

Evan Vucci/AP

July 14

Biden leaves an event where he was presented with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor by Herzog in Jerusalem.

Evan Vucci/AP

July 14

People use the lights of their phones during the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem with Biden in attendance.

Ammar Awad/Reuters

July 14

Biden, center, accompanied by Herzog, left, and Lapid, greets the crowd after arriving to the opening ceremonies of the Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem.

Evan Vucci/AP

July 14

Biden poses for a picture with American athletes competing in the Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

