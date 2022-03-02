Politics

Key moments during President Biden’s first State of the Union address

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 2, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris leads U.S. Senators through the Rotunda from the Senate Chamber to the House Chamber before the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Several lawmakers wore blue and yellow outfits and accessories on the House floor as a sign of support toward Ukraine, whose flag features two horizontal blue and yellow bands.

Democratic representatives take photos ahead of Biden's address to Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday.

A majority of Supreme Court justices attended Biden’s first State of the Union address, with one making his swan song and another her debut.

Retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer talks to President Biden ahead of the State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden greets Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), just before he delivers his State of the Union address.

Biden focused on Ukraine almost immediately in his remarks, leading a standing ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden applauds her guest Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova in the first lady's box as President Joe Biden welcomes Markarova during his State of the Union address.

While Biden drew bipartisan standing ovations at certain parts of his speech, there were moments when bitter partisanship bubbled through, with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) interrupting several times to shout “Build the wall!” and to challenge Biden when he spoke about the death of his son, a veteran.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., right, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., listen as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) scream "Build the Wall" at President Joe Biden during Biden's State of the Union address.

Biden vowed — yet again — to lower insulin costs for the tens of millions of Americans with diabetes, including a 13-year-old named Joshua Davis, who attended the speech.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden reaches out to 13-year-old diabetes patient and advocate Joshua Davis of Midlothian, Virginia.

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address.

Biden vowed to fund the police, receiving bipartisan applause.

House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), stand and applaud for Biden.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was joined by Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Elena Kagan, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Breyer reacts as he is honored by President Biden during the State of the Union address.

Breyer will retire from the court at the end of the term this summer, presuming his replacement — Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit — is confirmed by then.

President Joe Biden is congratulated by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), at the conclusion of his address.

“Well, I know this nation,” Biden said as his remarks came to a close. “We’ll meet the test: protect freedom and liberty, expand fairness and opportunity. And we will save democracy. As hard as those times have been, I’m more optimistic about America today than I’ve been my whole life — because I see the future that’s within our grasp, because I know there’s simply nothing beyond our capacity.”

President Joe Biden speaks with members of Congress at the conclusion of the night.

For two years, Biden’s aides have kept him away from crowds, especially indoors, worried that the now-79-year-old president could be incapacitated by a coronavirus infection. But that strategy is no more. On Tuesday night, Biden mingled at length with unmasked lawmakers after his speech, the most visible sign of how the White House is seeking to portray a return to post-covid normality.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez, Stephen Cook. Video editing by JM Rieger and Peter Stevenson.