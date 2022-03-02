Key moments during President Biden’s first State of the Union address

Politics
Several lawmakers wore blue and yellow outfits and accessories on the House floor as a sign of support for Ukraine, whose flag features two horizontal blue and yellow bands.
A majority of the Supreme Court justices attended Biden’s State of the Union address, with one making his swan song and another her debut.
Biden focused on Ukraine almost immediately in his remarks, leading a standing ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.
While Biden drew bipartisan standing ovations at certain parts of his speech, there were moments when bitter partisanship bubbled through, with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) interrupting several times to shout “Build the wall!” and to challenge Biden when he spoke about the death of his son, a veteran.
Biden promised — yet again — to lower insulin costs for the tens of millions of Americans with diabetes, including a 13-year-old named Joshua Davis, who attended the speech.
Biden also pledged to “fund the police,” rather than “defund,” receiving bipartisan applause.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was joined by Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Elena Kagan, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
Breyer will retire from the court at the end of the term this summer. Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for his seat.
“Well, I know this nation,” Biden said as his remarks came to a close. “We’ll meet the test: protect freedom and liberty, expand fairness and opportunity. And we will save democracy. As hard as those times have been, I’m more optimistic about America today than I’ve been my whole life — because I see the future that’s within our grasp, because I know there’s simply nothing beyond our capacity.”
For two years, Biden’s aides have kept him away from crowds, especially indoors, worried that the 79-year-old president could be incapacitated by a coronavirus infection. But on Tuesday night, Biden mingled at length with unmasked lawmakers after his speech, the most visible sign of how the White House is seeking to portray a return to post-covid normality.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez, Stephen Cook. Video editing by JM Rieger and Peter Stevenson.