Key moments during President Biden’s first State of the Union address

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 2, 2022

Harris leads senators through the Capitol Rotunda from the Senate Chamber to the House before the address.

Several lawmakers wore blue and yellow outfits and accessories on the House floor as a sign of support for Ukraine, whose flag features two horizontal blue and yellow bands.

Democratic representatives take photos ahead of Biden's address.

A majority of the Supreme Court justices attended Biden’s State of the Union address, with one making his swan song and another her debut.

Retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer talks to Biden ahead of the address.

Biden greets Harris and Pelosi just before his speech.

Biden focused on Ukraine almost immediately in his remarks, leading a standing ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

First lady Jill Biden, center, applauds her guest, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, lower left.

While Biden drew bipartisan standing ovations at certain parts of his speech, there were moments when bitter partisanship bubbled through, with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) interrupting several times to shout “Build the wall!” and to challenge Biden when he spoke about the death of his son, a veteran.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), left, Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), right, and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) listen as Biden delivers his address.

Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) scream "Build the Wall" at Biden during the address.

Biden promised — yet again — to lower insulin costs for the tens of millions of Americans with diabetes, including a 13-year-old named Joshua Davis, who attended the speech.

Jill Biden reaches out to diabetes patient and advocate Joshua Davis, 13, of Midlothian, Va.

Biden delivers his State of the Union address.

Biden also pledged to “fund the police,” rather than “defund,” receiving bipartisan applause.

House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), center, and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.), right, applaud Biden.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was joined by Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Elena Kagan, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Breyer reacts as he is honored by Biden during the speech.

Breyer will retire from the court at the end of the term this summer. Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for his seat.

Harris and Pelosi congratulate Biden after his address.

“Well, I know this nation,” Biden said as his remarks came to a close. “We’ll meet the test: protect freedom and liberty, expand fairness and opportunity. And we will save democracy. As hard as those times have been, I’m more optimistic about America today than I’ve been my whole life — because I see the future that’s within our grasp, because I know there’s simply nothing beyond our capacity.”

Biden speaks with members of Congress after his speech.

Biden leaves the chamber.

For two years, Biden’s aides have kept him away from crowds, especially indoors, worried that the 79-year-old president could be incapacitated by a coronavirus infection. But on Tuesday night, Biden mingled at length with unmasked lawmakers after his speech, the most visible sign of how the White House is seeking to portray a return to post-covid normality.

