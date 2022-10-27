Politics

Fetterman, Rubio and more: Dispatches from the 2022 campaign trail

By Colby Itkowitz, Camila DeChalus, Dylan Wells, Sabrina Rodriguez and Hannah Knowles | Oct 27, 2022

John Fetterman, Christine Drazan and Marco Rubio are just some of the candidates campaigning for office in the upcoming midterms elections.

For months, these candidates have been crisscrossing their states, raising money and holding a variety of events, toward one end: to get people’s votes.

We asked our campaign reporters to show us what it’s like on the campaign trail and what voters are saying about the candidates.

Colby Itkowitz/The Washington Post

Fetterman has drawn enthusiastic crowds wherever he goes. He’s in a tight race with Republican Mehmet Oz, former television personality and cardiothoracic surgeon.

Colby Itkowitz/The Washington Post

In a Philadelphia suburb, hundreds of people packed into a school gymnasium on a gorgeous weekend afternoon to see John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania. (Hannah Beier for The Washington Post)

Fetterman has connected with voters who are energized by the Democrat’s distinctive style.

Voter Jay Madarasz, 22, who attended the rally with his mom, said Fetterman “gives me hope for positive change.”

A big factor in the race has been Fetterman’s health, which he addresses at the start of his events.

Fetterman is a star in progressive politics nationwide, having developed a loyal following thanks in part to his blunt working-class appeal.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Fetterman had a life-threatening stroke in May and is still recovering, but voters at his events have been unfazed, saying it makes the giant, tattooed, sweatshirt-wearing candidate more relatable.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Thousands of miles away from Philadelphia, Christine Drazan, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Oregon, drew more than 2,000 people to a campaign rally in Aurora.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post

Drazan could become the first Republican to win the governorship in 40 years, making this race one of the most watched in the state.

Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post

Her rally was held in a barn on 260-acre farm, where supporters parked along a road and walked a mile to the event.

Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who successfully unseated a Democrat in his state, introduces Drazan.

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

“Nobody thought that a Republican governor candidate could win in Virginia. Sound familiar, Oregon? And we stood up last year, and it’s your turn to stand up now,” Youngkin said during the rally.

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Some voters who attended the rally said Drazan’s stances on mitigating crime and homelessness are some of the biggest factors motivating them to support her candidacy.

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Funding the police has been a big talking point for Drazan.

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

“I really want to see change in Oregon. I’m horrified by the situation on the streets for people,” said Brenda Saltzer, in an interview outside Drazan’s rally.

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

In south Florida, Sen. Marco Rubio and other Republicans have been emboldened by increased enthusiasm and support they’re seeing from Hispanic voters.

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

The incumbent GOP senator, who has been in public office for more than 20 years, received loud cheers at a recent rally hosted by the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County.

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Sabrina Rodriguez/The Washington Post

For many at the event, Rubio isn’t just the U.S. senator who ran for president in 2016.

Here, he’s the “hometown hero,” “one of us” — or just “Marquito.”

Sabrina Rodriguez/The Washington Post

Rubio has consistently led in polls against Democratic Rep. Val Demings.

It was clear at the rally that there’s widespread confidence from his supporters and Republican officials that he will hold onto his seat.

Sabrina Rodriguez/The Washington Post

Several of Rubio’s supporters listed concern about the Democratic Party moving toward socialism — a message that particularly resonates in Florida, home to a huge concentration of Latin American exiles who fled leftist violence or dictatorships — as one of their primary reasons for supporting him and Republicans down the ballot. (Bryan Cereijo for The Washington Post)

Myles Morell, 22, a student at Florida International University, has been canvassing for Rubio and DeSantis.

He said he felt inspired by Rubio’s trajectory and his speech, “I can relate to him better,” he said. “I genuinely admire him.”

Sen. Marco Rubio greets supporters in West Miami.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Morell is convinced there’s more excitement for the Republican ticket than in past election cycles.

“The economy’s the worst. The borders are out of control. Everyone’s getting canceled. You can’t speak your mind anymore. And I just don’t like that. I don’t like that at all,” he said.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

In Iowa, retired vice admiral Mike Franken is running an uphill campaign against longtime GOP incumbent Sen. Charles E. Grassley.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Dylan Wells/The Washington Post

National Democrats have stayed out of the race, allowing Franken to run a campaign that his supporters say is a better fit for the state.

Dylan Wells/The Washington Post

Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken salutes as he arrives for an election-night event with his family on June 7.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“He’s very grass roots,” Lisa Lima, the chair of the Pottawattamie County Democrats, said at a Franken campaign event in Council Bluffs.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken, left, and Sen. Charles E. Grassley debate on Oct. 6.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Dan Salvo-McGinn, an attorney from Council Bluffs, said national groups “don’t know the territory as well as the local Democrats,” and that their lack of involvement means Franken is running a different campaign than former Democratic candidates who have fallen short.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

In liberal-leaning Washington state, the Senate race is also more competitive than many expected, though Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is still favored to beat GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

But the 8th District congressional race, where Republican Matt Larkin is challenging Rep. Kim Schrier (D), is a toss-up.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Hannah Knowles/The Washington Post

Voters who came out for Smiley and Larkin said they are frustrated with crime, inflation and homelessness and wanted a change.

Hannah Knowles/The Washington Post

Some noted that Smiley’s opponent, Sen. Patty Murray (D), has been in office for nearly 30 years.

Hannah Knowles/The Washington Post

Supporters listen to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley speak during a campaign event in Maple Valley, Wash.

David Ryder/Getty Images

David Ryder/Getty Images

Smiley’s strength in the Senate race comes as Republicans believe they can make inroads deep into Democratic territory this year.

“This is our year,” Larkin told supporters packed into the Red Dog Saloon, just east of Seattle.

David Ryder/Getty Images

Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley kicked off her campaign bus tour ahead of Election Day at the Red Dog Saloon in Maple Valley, Wash. (Jovelle Tamayo for The Washington Post)

And then there is one not-quite-yet-a-candidate ...

Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump has not officially announced that he is running again in 2024, but he has hinted at it several times.

Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump rallies voters alongside Republican nominees in Robstown, Tex., a suburb of Corpus Christi.

Nick Wagner/AP

Nick Wagner/AP

The former president uses rallies to air grievances and false claims, tout his past presidential accomplishments and attack Democrats running against Republican candidates.

Nick Wagner/AP

Trump's rally came a day after the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed him, demanding he testify about his efforts to overturn his 2020 reelection loss.

Go Nakamura/Reuters

Go Nakamura/Reuters

“This Nov. 8,” Trump said, “the MAGA movement is going to deliver another Texas-sized landslide.”

Go Nakamura/Reuters

