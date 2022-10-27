Fetterman, Rubio and more: Dispatches from the 2022 campaign trail

Politics
John Fetterman, Christine Drazan and Marco Rubio are just some of the candidates campaigning for office in the upcoming midterms elections.
For months, these candidates have been crisscrossing their states, raising money and holding a variety of events, toward one end: to get people’s votes.
We asked our campaign reporters to show us what it’s like on the campaign trail and what voters are saying about the candidates.
Colby Itkowitz/The Washington Post
Fetterman has drawn enthusiastic crowds wherever he goes. He’s in a tight race with Republican Mehmet Oz, former television personality and cardiothoracic surgeon.
Colby Itkowitz/The Washington Post
Fetterman has connected with voters who are energized by the Democrat’s distinctive style.
Voter Jay Madarasz, 22, who attended the rally with his mom, said Fetterman “gives me hope for positive change.”
A big factor in the race has been Fetterman’s health, which he addresses at the start of his events.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Fetterman had a life-threatening stroke in May and is still recovering, but voters at his events have been unfazed, saying it makes the giant, tattooed, sweatshirt-wearing candidate more relatable.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Thousands of miles away from Philadelphia, Christine Drazan, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Oregon, drew more than 2,000 people to a campaign rally in Aurora.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post
Drazan could become the first Republican to win the governorship in 40 years, making this race one of the most watched in the state.
Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post
Her rally was held in a barn on 260-acre farm, where supporters parked along a road and walked a mile to the event.
Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
“Nobody thought that a Republican governor candidate could win in Virginia. Sound familiar, Oregon? And we stood up last year, and it’s your turn to stand up now,” Youngkin said during the rally.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
Some voters who attended the rally said Drazan’s stances on mitigating crime and homelessness are some of the biggest factors motivating them to support her candidacy.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
“I really want to see change in Oregon. I’m horrified by the situation on the streets for people,” said Brenda Saltzer, in an interview outside Drazan’s rally.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
In south Florida, Sen. Marco Rubio and other Republicans have been emboldened by increased enthusiasm and support they’re seeing from Hispanic voters.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
The incumbent GOP senator, who has been in public office for more than 20 years, received loud cheers at a recent rally hosted by the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
Sabrina Rodriguez/The Washington Post
For many at the event, Rubio isn’t just the U.S. senator who ran for president in 2016.
Here, he’s the “hometown hero,” “one of us” — or just “Marquito.”
Sabrina Rodriguez/The Washington Post
Rubio has consistently led in polls against Democratic Rep. Val Demings.
It was clear at the rally that there’s widespread confidence from his supporters and Republican officials that he will hold onto his seat.
Sabrina Rodriguez/The Washington Post
Myles Morell, 22, a student at Florida International University, has been canvassing for Rubio and DeSantis.
He said he felt inspired by Rubio’s trajectory and his speech, “I can relate to him better,” he said. “I genuinely admire him.”
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Morell is convinced there’s more excitement for the Republican ticket than in past election cycles.
“The economy’s the worst. The borders are out of control. Everyone’s getting canceled. You can’t speak your mind anymore. And I just don’t like that. I don’t like that at all,” he said.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
In Iowa, retired vice admiral Mike Franken is running an uphill campaign against longtime GOP incumbent Sen. Charles E. Grassley.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Dylan Wells/The Washington Post
National Democrats have stayed out of the race, allowing Franken to run a campaign that his supporters say is a better fit for the state.
Dylan Wells/The Washington Post
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
“He’s very grass roots,” Lisa Lima, the chair of the Pottawattamie County Democrats, said at a Franken campaign event in Council Bluffs.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Dan Salvo-McGinn, an attorney from Council Bluffs, said national groups “don’t know the territory as well as the local Democrats,” and that their lack of involvement means Franken is running a different campaign than former Democratic candidates who have fallen short.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
In liberal-leaning Washington state, the Senate race is also more competitive than many expected, though Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is still favored to beat GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
But the 8th District congressional race, where Republican Matt Larkin is challenging Rep. Kim Schrier (D), is a toss-up.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Hannah Knowles/The Washington Post
Voters who came out for Smiley and Larkin said they are frustrated with crime, inflation and homelessness and wanted a change.
Hannah Knowles/The Washington Post
Some noted that Smiley’s opponent, Sen. Patty Murray (D), has been in office for nearly 30 years.
Hannah Knowles/The Washington Post
David Ryder/Getty Images
Smiley’s strength in the Senate race comes as Republicans believe they can make inroads deep into Democratic territory this year.
“This is our year,” Larkin told supporters packed into the Red Dog Saloon, just east of Seattle.
David Ryder/Getty Images
And then there is one not-quite-yet-a-candidate ...
Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post
Former president Donald Trump has not officially announced that he is running again in 2024, but he has hinted at it several times.
Camila DeChalus/The Washington Post
Nick Wagner/AP
The former president uses rallies to air grievances and false claims, tout his past presidential accomplishments and attack Democrats running against Republican candidates.
Nick Wagner/AP
Go Nakamura/Reuters
“This Nov. 8,” Trump said, “the MAGA movement is going to deliver another Texas-sized landslide.”
Go Nakamura/Reuters
