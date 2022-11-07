Tracking which 2020 election deniers are winning, losing in the midterms

A majority of Republican nominees on the ballot Tuesday for the House, Senate and key statewide offices — 291 in all — have denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election, according to a Washington Post analysis. The Post will track the outcomes of their contests in real time on election night.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Candidates who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election have secured GOP nominations for state offices where they would gain authority over the voting process in 2024 battleground states. Others, like Blake Masters in Arizona and Sarah Palin in Alaska, are running for the U.S. Senate and House, where they could be in a position to vote to object to the count of electoral votes in January 2025.

Where election deniers could have a role in certification in 2024 battlegrounds

Candidates who have challenged or refused to accept President Biden’s victory — 51 percent of the 569 analyzed by The Washington Post — are running in every region of the country and in nearly every state. Republican voters in two states nominated election deniers in all federal and statewide races, The Post examined.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Although some are running in heavily Democratic areas and are expected to lose, most of the election deniers nominated are likely to win: Of the nearly 300 on the ballot, 171 are running where the GOP is favored to win. Another 46 will appear on the ballot in tightly contested races.

How election deniers are faring

Filter by state Select... Won

Won Leading

Leading Lost GOP favored Show more Competitive Show more Not favored Show more

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement