Tracking which 2020 election deniers are winning, losing in the midterms
Follow this page on election night for real-time results of all 291 races.
Published Nov. 7 at 2:15 p.m.
Last updated: 2:29 p.m. ET
A majority of Republican nominees on the ballot Tuesday for the House, Senate and key statewide offices — 291 in all — have denied or questionedthe outcome of the last presidential election, according to a Washington Post analysis. The Post will track the outcomes of their contests in real time on election night.
Candidates who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election have secured GOP nominations for state offices where they would gain authority over the voting process in 2024 battleground states. Others, like Blake Masters in Arizona and Sarah Palin in Alaska, are running for the U.S. Senate and House, where they could be in a position to vote to object to the count of electoral votes in January 2025.
Where election deniers could have a role in certification in 2024 battlegrounds
Candidates who have challenged or refused to accept President Biden’s victory — 51 percent of the 569 analyzed by The Washington Post — are running in every region of the country and in nearly every state. Republican voters in two states nominated election deniers in all federal and statewide races, The Post examined.
Although some are running in heavily Democratic areas and are expected to lose, most of the election deniers nominated are likely to win: Of the nearly 300 on the ballot, 171 are running where the GOP is favored to win. Another 46 will appear on the ballot in tightly contested races.
How election deniers are faring
About this story
The Post has identified candidates as election deniers if they questioned Biden’s victory, opposed the counting of Biden’s electoral college votes, expressed support for a partisan post-election ballot review, signed onto a lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 result or attended or expressed support for the rally on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Read more about where Republican election deniers are on the ballot near you.
