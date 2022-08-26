Read the full, redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why did FBI agents search former president Donald Trump’s residence? We now have the evidence laying out exactly their reasoning — kind of. It’s called an affidavit. In its full form, this document spells out exactly what FBI agents think was hidden at Mar-a-Lago and what crimes may have been committed. They presented this to a judge to make their case to search Mar-a-Lago, and these documents are usually kept under lock and key.

But given the extraordinary circumstances surrounding a former president, a judge ordered the government to release as much of the affidavit as it can to the public. The version the Justice Department unsealed Friday is heavily redacted, which prosecutors said was to protect its ongoing investigation.

The Post will continue to update this page with notable highlights from the affidavit, with annotations providing analysis and background.