This browser does not support the video element.

Politics

Gen Z on voting: ‘We’re the wrong generation to piss off’

By Mahlia Posey and Breanna Muir | Oct 18, 2022

Generation Z, generally defined as those born from 1997 to 2012, have quickly become the most sought after group of voters today.

They’re more politically engaged than their parents were at the same age and, alongside millennials, will make up the largest voting blocs in the United States by 2024.

Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post

Gen Z voters showed up to the last midterm and presidential elections in record numbers. They helped propel President Biden into the White House and delivered Democrats the majority in Congress in 2020.

Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post

With the 2022 midterms coming up, Gen Z will be just as crucial. We went around the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area to ask them how they’re feeling about the election.

Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

Valeria Mera is a 24-year-old transplant from Raleigh, N.C. She’s over the two-party system.

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

This browser does not support the video element.

Mahlia Posey/Breanna Muir/The Washington Post

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

Maya Wallar is a first-year student at Howard University. She wants politicians to lean into using social media more.

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

This browser does not support the video element.

Mahlia Posey/Breanna Muir/The Washington Post

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

Santiago Mayer, 20, is the executive director of Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-run organization working to get out the youth vote.

He wants more young people in the room where decisions are being made.

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

This browser does not support the video element.

Mahlia Posey/Breanna Muir/The Washington Post

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

Liz O’Donnell is a 22-year-old who relocated to Silver Spring, Md. from Long Island. She’s passionate about having healthier ingredients in the foods we eat.

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

This browser does not support the video element.

Mahlia Posey/Breanna Muir/The Washington Post

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

Aryana Watkins is a 22-year-old hairstylist in Washington. She wants a better future for her family.

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

This browser does not support the video element.

Mahlia Posey/Breanna Muir/The Washington Post

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

Cole Leonard is a 25-year-old dairy farmer in Steeles Tavern, Va. He’s looking for a candidate who shares his values — someone who is faith and family-oriented.

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

This browser does not support the video element.

Mahlia Posey/Breanna Muir/The Washington Post

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

Self-described Zillennial Sophie Beren is a host for “The Conversationalist,” a show encouraging Gen Z to have tough conversations.

Photo illustration by Breanna Muir and Sarah Hashemi

This browser does not support the video element.

Mahlia Posey/Breanna Muir/The Washington Post

Gen Z will head to the polls Nov. 8. We want to hear from you: What issues are important to you in this upcoming election?

Mahlia Posey/Breanna Muir/The Washington Post

More from the Post

What voters in swing states are saying three weeks before midterms

Analysis | What happens if Republicans take the House, Senate (or both) in 2023?

Analysis | What are midterm elections and why are they important?

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Edited by Kanyakrit Vongkiatkajorn, Peter Stevenson and Olivier Laurent. Graphics by Sarah Hashemi. Additional footage courtesy of Voters of Tomorrow and The Conversationalist.