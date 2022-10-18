Gen Z on voting: ‘We’re the wrong generation to piss off’

Politics
Generation Z, generally defined as those born from 1997 to 2012, have quickly become the most sought after group of voters today.
They’re more politically engaged than their parents were at the same age and, alongside millennials, will make up the largest voting blocs in the United States by 2024.
Gen Z voters showed up to the last midterm and presidential elections in record numbers. They helped propel President Biden into the White House and delivered Democrats the majority in Congress in 2020.
With the 2022 midterms coming up, Gen Z will be just as crucial. We went around the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area to ask them how they’re feeling about the election.
Valeria Mera is a 24-year-old transplant from Raleigh, N.C. She’s over the two-party system.
Maya Wallar is a first-year student at Howard University. She wants politicians to lean into using social media more.
Santiago Mayer, 20, is the executive director of Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-run organization working to get out the youth vote.
He wants more young people in the room where decisions are being made.
Liz O’Donnell is a 22-year-old who relocated to Silver Spring, Md. from Long Island. She’s passionate about having healthier ingredients in the foods we eat.
Aryana Watkins is a 22-year-old hairstylist in Washington. She wants a better future for her family.
Cole Leonard is a 25-year-old dairy farmer in Steeles Tavern, Va. He’s looking for a candidate who shares his values — someone who is faith and family-oriented.
Self-described Zillennial Sophie Beren is a host for “The Conversationalist,” a show encouraging Gen Z to have tough conversations.
Gen Z will head to the polls Nov. 8. We want to hear from you: What issues are important to you in this upcoming election?
