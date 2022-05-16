Governors
Elections will chart future policy direction in states and set up 2024 campaign dynamics
There are 36 gubernatorial races this year, but most of the most competitive contests, as with Senate races, fall in familiar presidential battleground states: Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and, if the Republican primaries produce good candidates, in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Campaigns for governor are often overshadowed by the battle for Congress, but they deserve attention. The outcomes have significant implications for state-by-state governance at a time when red and blue states are heading in opposite directions on policies ranging from abortion to voting rights to gender identity. Democratic losses in Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin would give Republicans full control of the government in those states. A Democratic victory in Georgia would result in split control of state government, as would a Republican victory in Nevada.
These 2022 races also have potential implications for the 2024 presidential race. Governors can shape the issue environment and draw contrasts with leaders in Washington. Consider how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have become Republican counters to President Biden. Governors also play key roles in developing their party’s campaign infrastructure. “This can be a real difference-maker in those competitive [presidential] swing states,” said Republican strategist Phil Cox.
Former president Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen hangs over the contests in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin.
2022 governor map
Democratic-held
Not up for election
Republican-held
ME
NH
WA
VT
MT
ND
MN
OR
ID
SD
NY
WI
WY
MI
IA
PA
MA
NE
OH
NV
IN
IL
UT
RI
WV
CO
VA
CA
KS
MO
KY
CT
NC
TN
NJ
OK
AZ
NM
SC
AR
DE
GA
AL
MS
MD
TX
LA
AK
FL
HI
20 Reps. up
7 not up
16 Dems. up
7 not up
Source: The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter
THE WASHINGTON POST
Georgia will have one of the most-watched gubernatorial campaigns in the country, both because it has become a ground zero in the battle over voting rights and because it could produce a rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp (R) — if he survives his primary against Trump-endorsed former senator David Perdue — and Democrat Stacey Abrams. Abrams lost to Kemp in 2018 by just under 55,000 votes but could find 2022 more challenging. She has helped to build a strong Democratic turnout machine and is seeking to become the first Black female to lead any state.
In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) is not running for reelection because of term limits and both parties have competitive primaries. Last year, the state went through a lengthy and controversial GOP-sponsored reexamination of the presidential ballots in Maricopa County that reaffirmed Biden as the winner. That exercise is helping to shape the environment this year.
The Democratic primary field includes Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who oversaw the 2020 vote and became a target of Trump loyalists. The Republican field includes Kari Lake, a former television news anchor who has Trump’s support. Some Republican operatives worry that, if she were to win the Aug. 2 primary, Lake would struggle to win the general election.
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers (D) barely won in 2018 in what was a good year for Democrats and will have a tough battle for reelection in a year that is favoring Republicans. Rebecca Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, is the favorite to win the GOP nomination. But Republicans are engaged in an intraparty squabble over a long-running and controversial review of the 2020 results that has spilled onto the gubernatorial primary. If this is issue is still causing GOP divisions in the general election this fall, many Republicans will be worried about the outcome.
In Nevada, where Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) is seeking reelection, Democrats are concerned about possible erosion among Latino voters, long a prime constituency for their candidates. The economy and covid lockdowns, and how they affected the tourist-dependent city of Las Vegas, will also be featured as prime issues. Republicans face a competitive primary. One possible GOP nominee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who has Trump’s endorsement, could cut into the Democrats’ advantage in his home base, which is by far the state’s most populous county.
Republican opportunities
Republicans have opportunities in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is seeking reelection, and in Pennsylvania, an open-seat race with Gov. Tom Wolf (D) term limited. But no GOP candidate in Michigan has emerged as a strong challenger and in Pennsylvania, Republicans face a wide-open primary while state attorney general Josh Shapiro has a clear field to become the Democratic nominee.
The most vulnerable Democratic incumbent could be Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. She won in 2018 against a flawed GOP opponent, but Kansas is a deep red state. Meanwhile, Democrats see pickup opportunities in Massachusetts and Maryland, two deep blue states with Republican governors who are not seeking reelection.
There are several states where races could develop. The most talked about by Republicans is Maine, where former Republican governor Paul LePage, a controversial character while in office, is seeking his old job against Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
One other race destined to draw attention, if only for its possible 2024 implications, is the reelection campaign by DeSantis. The governor, who became a national figure during the pandemic for his opposition to lockdowns and mask mandates and has escalated the culture wars, is seen as a possible presidential candidate. He has already raised more than $100 million and is a clear favorite to win a second term.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022. The Nebraska and West Virginia primaries took place on May 10. Up next: Five primaries on May 17, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.Show More