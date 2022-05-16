Governors

Elections will chart future policy direction in states and set up 2024 campaign dynamics

By Dan Balz
Marianna Sotomayor
 

There are 36 gubernatorial races this year, but most of the most competitive contests, as with Senate races, fall in familiar presidential battleground states: Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and, if the Republican primaries produce good candidates, in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Campaigns for governor are often overshadowed by the battle for Congress, but they deserve attention. The outcomes have significant implications for state-by-state governance at a time when red and blue states are heading in opposite directions on policies ranging from abortion to voting rights to gender identity. Democratic losses in Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin would give Republicans full control of the government in those states. A Democratic victory in Georgia would result in split control of state government, as would a Republican victory in Nevada.

These 2022 races also have potential implications for the 2024 presidential race. Governors can shape the issue environment and draw contrasts with leaders in Washington. Consider how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have become Republican counters to President Biden. Governors also play key roles in developing their party’s campaign infrastructure. “This can be a real difference-maker in those competitive [presidential] swing states,” said Republican strategist Phil Cox.

Former president Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen hangs over the contests in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin.

2022 governor map

Democratic-held

Not up for election

Republican-held

ME

NH

WA

VT

MT

ND

MN

OR

ID

SD

NY

WI

WY

MI

IA

PA

MA

NE

OH

NV

IN

IL

UT

RI

WV

CO

VA

CA

KS

MO

KY

CT

NC

TN

NJ

OK

AZ

NM

SC

AR

DE

GA

AL

MS

MD

TX

LA

AK

FL

HI

20 Reps. up

7 not up

16 Dems. up

7 not up

Source: The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter

THE WASHINGTON POST

Georgia

Georgia will have one of the most-watched gubernatorial campaigns in the country, both because it has become a ground zero in the battle over voting rights and because it could produce a rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp (R) — if he survives his primary against Trump-endorsed former senator David Perdue — and Democrat Stacey Abrams. Abrams lost to Kemp in 2018 by just under 55,000 votes but could find 2022 more challenging. She has helped to build a strong Democratic turnout machine and is seeking to become the first Black female to lead any state.

Arizona

In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) is not running for reelection because of term limits and both parties have competitive primaries. Last year, the state went through a lengthy and controversial GOP-sponsored reexamination of the presidential ballots in Maricopa County that reaffirmed Biden as the winner. That exercise is helping to shape the environment this year.

The Democratic primary field includes Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who oversaw the 2020 vote and became a target of Trump loyalists. The Republican field includes Kari Lake, a former television news anchor who has Trump’s support. Some Republican operatives worry that, if she were to win the Aug. 2 primary, Lake would struggle to win the general election.

Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers (D) barely won in 2018 in what was a good year for Democrats and will have a tough battle for reelection in a year that is favoring Republicans. Rebecca Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, is the favorite to win the GOP nomination. But Republicans are engaged in an intraparty squabble over a long-running and controversial review of the 2020 results that has spilled onto the gubernatorial primary. If this is issue is still causing GOP divisions in the general election this fall, many Republicans will be worried about the outcome.

Nevada

In Nevada, where Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) is seeking reelection, Democrats are concerned about possible erosion among Latino voters, long a prime constituency for their candidates. The economy and covid lockdowns, and how they affected the tourist-dependent city of Las Vegas, will also be featured as prime issues. Republicans face a competitive primary. One possible GOP nominee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who has Trump’s endorsement, could cut into the Democrats’ advantage in his home base, which is by far the state’s most populous county.

Republican opportunities

Republicans have opportunities in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is seeking reelection, and in Pennsylvania, an open-seat race with Gov. Tom Wolf (D) term limited. But no GOP candidate in Michigan has emerged as a strong challenger and in Pennsylvania, Republicans face a wide-open primary while state attorney general Josh Shapiro has a clear field to become the Democratic nominee.

The most vulnerable Democratic incumbent could be Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. She won in 2018 against a flawed GOP opponent, but Kansas is a deep red state. Meanwhile, Democrats see pickup opportunities in Massachusetts and Maryland, two deep blue states with Republican governors who are not seeking reelection.

There are several states where races could develop. The most talked about by Republicans is Maine, where former Republican governor Paul LePage, a controversial character while in office, is seeking his old job against Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

One other race destined to draw attention, if only for its possible 2024 implications, is the reelection campaign by DeSantis. The governor, who became a national figure during the pandemic for his opposition to lockdowns and mask mandates and has escalated the culture wars, is seen as a possible presidential candidate. He has already raised more than $100 million and is a clear favorite to win a second term.

Updated May 15, 2022

