210
Democratic seats
218
Republican seats

See how Republicans won the House but fell short of a red wave

Voters across the country shifted toward Republicans in the midterm elections — veering further right in areas won by former president Donald Trump and also tacking rightward in nearly all districts won by President Biden. House Republicans, however, picked up only a small number of seats.

Republicans will have one of the

smallest swings in 40 years

CHANGE IN HOUSE SEATS

FROM PREVIOUS ELECTION

YEAR

PRESIDENT

+5R*

Biden

2022

As of Nov. 16

A “blue

wave”

swept

Democrats

into power.

+42D

2018

Trump

2014

Obama

+13R

The tea party

handed

Democrats a

“shellacking.”

+63R

2010

Obama

2006

W. Bush

+30D

2002

W. Bush

+8R

Shift toward

president’s party

+5D

1998

Clinton

1994

Clinton

+54R

1990

H.W. Bush

+8D

1986

Reagan

+5D

1982

Reagan

+26D

* Number of seats could still grow.

The Republicans’ tally could grow as counting continues, but they will end up with a small majority. That unexpected result belies a broader movement to the right when comparing votes in each district to the presidential vote there two years ago.

Republicans have won {repWinsCount} districts, while Democrats have won {demWinsCount} districts. That leaves {uncalledCount} districts still uncalled.

Republicans outran Trump’s margins in {repShiftCount} districts. By comparison, Democrats outperformed Biden in just {demShiftCount} districts.

Arrows are shown only in called districts where both parties were on the ballot and at least 90 percent of the expected vote has been counted.

Republicans’ gains were sizable in some areas, though rarely enough to pick up seats held by Democrats. The moves either slightly widened existing Republican advantages or narrowed Democratic margins.

2022 winnerDemocratRepublicanUncalledDem. or GOP gainover 2020 election

For instance, here are the districts Biden won in 2020. Unsurprisingly, Democratic candidates won most of them. But many shifted toward Republicans.

Districts that voted for Trump are where Republicans saw many of their largest swings, winning all but {trumpToDem}.

Florida districts swung consistently Republican in an election spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who pushed an aggressive gerrymander that helped win 20 of the 28 seats. Republicans gained four seats there.

Meanwhile in New York, Democrats lost four seats to Republicans as redistricting made their contests more competitive. Areas upstate voted more like rural areas elsewhere in the country.

Red states like Ohio were broadly good for Republicans. But there were exceptions like the 9th District, where Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) won by 13 points over J.R. Majewski (R), who attended the Stop the Steal rally preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump won this district in 2020.

Democrats performed exceptionally well in Michigan, winning a majority of House seats. Turnout was higher than in 2018, perhaps the result of a competitive race for governor and a ballot measure on abortion rights.

There’s still a lot of the vote to be counted in California so exact shifts are uncertain, but Republicans have secured {bidenToRepCA} seats in districts where Biden beat Trump.

The Republican majority may grow as {uncalledCount} districts still haven’t been called. But Republicans will have a small governing majority, making it potentially difficult to push forward an agenda in the next two years.

About this story

A few remaining votes are still being counted, even in districts that have been called by the Washington Post, so the amount each district shifts from the 2020 presidential election could still change. Shifts were calculated by comparing the two-party vote share in the 2020 presidential election to the two-party vote share in the 2022 House elections. Shifts were calculated only in districts where both parties had a candidate on the ballot, a winner was declared and at least 90 percent of the expected vote had been counted. Historical midterm seat gains are from the Brookings Institution.

Source: Associated Press collection of 2022 local election results. Presidential 2020 votes aggregated to 118th Congress districts with precinct data from Decision Desk HQ.

Editing by Sarah Frostenson and Kevin Uhrmacher. Adrián Blanco contributed to this report.