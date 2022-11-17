See how Republicans won the House but fell short of a red wave
Voters across the country shifted toward Republicans in the midterm elections — veering further right in areas won by former president Donald Trump and also tacking rightward in nearly all districts won by President Biden. House Republicans, however, picked up only a small number of seats.
Republicans will have one of the smallest swings in 40 years
YEAR
PRESIDENT
CHANGE IN HOUSE SEATS FROM PREVIOUS ELECTION
+5R*
Biden
2022
As of Nov. 16
+42D
A “blue wave” swept
Democrats into power.
2018
Trump
2014
Obama
+13R
The tea party handed
Democrats a “shellacking.”
+63R
2010
Obama
2006
W. Bush
+30D
2002
W. Bush
+8R
Unusual shift toward
the president’s party.
+5D
1998
Clinton
1994
Clinton
+54R
1990
H.W. Bush
+8D
1986
Reagan
+5D
1982
Reagan
+26D
* Number of seats could still grow.
The Republicans’ tally could grow as counting continues, but they will end up with a small majority. That unexpected result belies a broader movement to the right when comparing votes in each district to the presidential vote there two years ago.
Republicans have won {repWinsCount} districts, while Democrats have won {demWinsCount} districts. That leaves {uncalledCount} districts still uncalled.
Republicans outran Trump’s margins in {repShiftCount} districts. By comparison, Democrats outperformed Biden in just {demShiftCount} districts.
Arrows are shown only in called districts where both parties were on the ballot and at least 90 percent of the expected vote has been counted.
Republicans’ gains were sizable in some areas, though rarely enough to pick up seats held by Democrats. The moves either slightly widened existing Republican advantages or narrowed Democratic margins.
For instance, here are the districts Biden won in 2020. Unsurprisingly, Democratic candidates won most of them. But many shifted toward Republicans.
Districts that voted for Trump are where Republicans saw many of their largest swings, winning all but {trumpToDem}.
Florida districts swung consistently Republican in an election spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who pushed an aggressive gerrymander that helped win 20 of the 28 seats. Republicans gained four seats there.
Meanwhile in New York, Democrats lost four seats to Republicans as redistricting made their contests more competitive. Areas upstate voted more like rural areas elsewhere in the country.
Red states like Ohio were broadly good for Republicans. But there were exceptions like the 9th District, where Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) won by 13 points over J.R. Majewski (R), who attended the Stop the Steal rally preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump won this district in 2020.
Democrats performed exceptionally well in Michigan, winning a majority of House seats. Turnout was higher than in 2018, perhaps the result of a competitive race for governor and a ballot measure on abortion rights.
There’s still a lot of the vote to be counted in California so exact shifts are uncertain, but Republicans have secured {bidenToRepCA} seats in districts where Biden beat Trump.
The Republican majority may grow as {uncalledCount} districts still haven’t been called. But Republicans will have a small governing majority, making it potentially difficult to push forward an agenda in the next two years.