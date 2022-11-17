See how Republicans won the House but fell short of a red wave

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Voters across the country shifted toward Republicans in the midterm elections — veering further right in areas won by former president Donald Trump and also tacking rightward in nearly all districts won by President Biden. House Republicans, however, picked up only a small number of seats.

Republicans will have one of the smallest swings in 40 years CHANGE IN HOUSE SEATS FROM PREVIOUS ELECTION YEAR PRESIDENT +5R* Biden 2022 As of Nov. 16 A “blue wave” swept Democrats into power. +42D 2018 Trump 2014 Obama +13R The tea party handed Democrats a “shellacking.” +63R 2010 Obama 2006 W. Bush +30D 2002 W. Bush +8R Shift toward president’s party +5D 1998 Clinton 1994 Clinton +54R 1990 H.W. Bush +8D 1986 Reagan +5D 1982 Reagan +26D * Number of seats could still grow. Republicans will have one of the smallest swings in 40 years CHANGE IN HOUSE SEATS FROM PREVIOUS ELECTION YEAR PRESIDENT +5R* Biden 2022 As of Nov. 16 A “blue wave” swept Democrats into power. +42D 2018 Trump 2014 Obama +13R +63R 2010 Obama The tea party handed Democrats a “shellacking.” +30D 2006 W. Bush 2002 W. Bush +8R Unusual shift toward the president’s party. +5D 1998 Clinton 1994 Clinton +54R 1990 H.W. Bush +8D 1986 Reagan +5D 1982 Reagan +26D * Number of seats could still grow. Republicans will have one of the smallest swings in 40 years YEAR PRESIDENT CHANGE IN HOUSE SEATS FROM PREVIOUS ELECTION +5R* Biden 2022 As of Nov. 16 +42D A “blue wave” swept Democrats into power. 2018 Trump 2014 Obama +13R The tea party handed Democrats a “shellacking.” +63R 2010 Obama 2006 W. Bush +30D 2002 W. Bush +8R Unusual shift toward the president’s party. +5D 1998 Clinton 1994 Clinton +54R 1990 H.W. Bush +8D 1986 Reagan +5D 1982 Reagan +26D * Number of seats could still grow.

The Republicans’ tally could grow as counting continues, but they will end up with a small majority. That unexpected result belies a broader movement to the right when comparing votes in each district to the presidential vote there two years ago.

Republicans have won {repWinsCount} districts, while Democrats have won {demWinsCount} districts. That leaves {uncalledCount} districts still uncalled. Republicans outran Trump's margins in {repShiftCount} districts . By comparison, Democrats outperformed Biden in just {demShiftCount} districts. Arrows are shown only in called districts where both parties were on the ballot and at least 90 percent of the expected vote has been counted. Republicans' gains were sizable in some areas, though rarely enough to pick up seats held by Democrats. The moves either slightly widened existing Republican advantages or narrowed Democratic margins. 2022 winner Democrat Republican Uncalled Dem. or GOP gain over 2020 election For instance, here are the districts Biden won in 2020. Unsurprisingly, Democratic candidates won most of them. But many shifted toward Republicans. Districts that voted for Trump are where Republicans saw many of their largest swings, winning all but {trumpToDem}. Florida districts swung consistently Republican in an election spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who pushed an aggressive gerrymander that helped win 20 of the 28 seats. Republicans gained four seats there. Meanwhile in New York, Democrats lost four seats to Republicans as redistricting made their contests more competitive. Areas upstate voted more like rural areas elsewhere in the country. Red states like Ohio were broadly good for Republicans. But there were exceptions like the 9th District, where Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) won by 13 points over J.R. Majewski (R), who attended the Stop the Steal rally preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump won this district in 2020. Democrats performed exceptionally well in Michigan, winning a majority of House seats. Turnout was higher than in 2018, perhaps the result of a competitive race for governor and a ballot measure on abortion rights. There's still a lot of the vote to be counted in California so exact shifts are uncertain, but Republicans have secured {bidenToRepCA} seats in districts where Biden beat Trump. The Republican majority may grow as {uncalledCount} districts still haven't been called. But Republicans will have a small governing majority, making it potentially difficult to push forward an agenda in the next two years.