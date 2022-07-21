Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Who said what during the Jan. 6 hearings? Take our quiz

We don’t blame you if you can’t remember who said what over the past six weeks of live testimony and filmed depositions presented by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The hearings have drawn on more than 1,000 interviews to lay out how then-President Donald Trump and his allies pushed to overturn the 2020 election results and how their false claims animated a violent mob.

Before tonight’s prime-time hearing, which will focus on Trump’s actions during the riot, take our quiz to see if you remember who was behind the most striking quotes so far.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 1 of 10 “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone. But your dishonor will remain.” Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Gabriel Sterling, Georgia elections official Cassidy Hutchinson, former White House aide Not quite. Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the committee investigating Jan. 6, took aim at fellow Republicans last month as the hearings kicked off. Once the third-highest ranking Republican in the House, she was ousted from leadership after vocally criticizing Trump and has waged a lonely crusade against him ever since, while facing a tough fight for reelection in Wyoming.

Question 2 of 10 “I can just remember my breath catching in my throat because what I saw was just a war scene. It was something like I had seen out of the movies. I couldn’t believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. ... I was slipping in people’s blood. ... It was just hours of hand-to-hand combat.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) Caroline Edwards, Capitol Police officer Nick Quested, filmmaker who was at the Capitol Marc Short, former chief of staff to Mike Pence Not quite. Edwards, an officer with the Capitol Police, recounted “carnage” on Jan. 6 in live prime-time testimony last month. Detailing her experience in public for the first time, Edwards said she was knocked unconscious in the violence and sustained a traumatic brain injury.

Question 3 of 10 “I thought, boy, if he really believes this stuff, he has, you know, lost contact with, he’s become detached from reality.” Greg Jacob, former counsel to the vice president William P. Barr, former U.S. attorney general Rusty Bowers, Arizona House speaker Bill Stepien, former Trump campaign manager Not quite. In a taped interview played last month, Barr, a former attorney general, said Trump seemed “detached from reality” as he latched onto outlandish, false theories about election fraud. Barr left the Trump administration in December 2020 after his relationship with Trump soured — though he praised Trump at the time for his “many successes and unprecedented achievements.”

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 4 of 10 “I could have done anything else, but that’s what I decided to do, and now people are lying and spreading rumors and lies and attacking my mom. …. I felt horrible for picking this job and being the one that always wants to help and always there, never missing not one election.” Former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Steve Engel, then-Justice Department official Rusty Bowers, Arizona House speaker Not quite. Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, were both poll workers during the 2020 election in Georgia’s Fulton County. Moss testified that she and her mother went into hiding amid threats and harassment after Rudy Giuliani — then a lawyer for Trump’s campaign — baselessly accused them of helping to rig the results.

Question 5 of 10 “There was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor. The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry … and had thrown his lunch against the wall.” What did Cassidy Hutchinson — a former aide to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows — say Trump was angry about? Then-Vice President Mike Pence refusing to overturn the election Then-Attorney General William P. Barr saying officials saw no evidence of widespread voter fraud The Secret Service refusing to drive him to the Capitol after the “Stop the Steal” rally Not quite. Surprise witness Hutchinson gave some of the hearings’ most explosive testimony, describing in vivid detail how Trump reacted on Dec. 1, 2020, when he learned that Barr had told the Associated Press that officials saw no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Hutchinson also testified that she heard Trump acknowledge that his supporters were armed and she was told by a White House official that Trump lunged at a Secret Service member who resisted commands to bring him to the Capitol. She added that when then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone noted rioters’ calls to “Hang Mike Pence,” her boss, Meadows, replied: “You heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.”

Question 6 of 10 “I think that it got to the point where the screaming was completely, completely out there. … It was late at night, it had been a long day, and what they were proposing, I thought was nuts.” Jeffrey Rosen, former acting attorney general Sidney Powell, lawyer Bill Stepien, former Trump campaign manager Eric Herschmann, senior adviser to Trump in the White House Not quite. Ex-Trump adviser Herschmann and others described a wild, profane White House meeting that unfolded shortly before Trump issued his infamous tweet urging supporters to come to D.C. on Jan. 6. Fringe proponents of Trump’s false claims about the election talked their way into the White House on Dec. 18, 2020, witnesses said, and spent hours pitching the president on unprecedented actions to overturn the election while Trump advisers argued that their ideas were untenable. The visitors included lawyer Sidney Powell; Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser; and Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of an online furniture retailer. Among their recommendations, according to White House advisers’ testimony, was that Trump should sign an executive order instructing the Defense Department to seize voting machines.

Question 7 of 10 “I don’t think any of these people were providing the president with good advice. … I didn’t understand how they had gotten in.” Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel Michael Flynn, former national security adviser Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter Not quite. Then-White House counsel Cipollone was also witness to the chaotic Dec. 18, 2020, meeting in which a group of visitors promoting false claims about the election got an audience with Trump, alarming advisers who came running. “I bet Pat Cipollone set a new land-speed record,” said attorney Sidney Powell, one of the people advancing false claims of election fraud.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 8 of 10 “Congratulations. You just admitted your first step or act you take as attorney general would be committing a felony. … You’re clearly the right candidate for this job.” Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer and adviser Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law Eric Herschmann, former senior adviser to Trump Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel Not quite. Herschmann said he did not mince words when Jeffrey Clark, then an official at the Justice Department, explained his plan to bolster Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud. Clark, an environmental lawyer, wanted Trump to install him as attorney general. He laid out a plan to write to key states claiming that the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns” about the 2020 election and urging states to consider sending in slates of electors supporting Trump.

Question 9 of 10 Whose testimony included these words: “bullshit,” “bogus,” “idiotic,” “disturbing,” “crazy stuff,” “a great, grave disservice to the country.” Ben Ginsberg, conservative election law expert William P. Barr, former U.S. attorney general Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt Not quite. Barr offered some of the most scathing criticisms of the unsubstantiated election fraud claims advanced by Trump allies.

Question 10 of 10 “I would have laid my body across the road before I would have let the vice president overturn the 2020 election.” Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff J. Michael Luttig, retired judge who advised the vice president Jeffrey Rosen, former acting attorney general Not quite. Luttig — a former federal judge who advised Pence that he could not legally do what Trump wanted on Jan. 6 — has warned in a grave written statement that a “stake was driven through the heart of American democracy” that day. He underscored that message in his live testimony.

About this story Image credits: Washington Post illustration; Jacquelyn Martin, J. Scott Applewhite/AP; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post; Courtesy of the Select Committee to Investigate January 6th; iStock. Editing by Sophia Nguyen. Visual editing by Kainaz Amaria. Design editing by Madison Walls and Rachel Orr. Illustration by María Alconada Brooks. Design, development and additional illustrations by Katty Huertas. Additional development by Garland Potts. Video editing by Blair Guild. Copy editing by Vanessa Larson.