Biden turns 80 and other fun facts about the oldest U.S. presidents

By Derek Hawkins | Nov 19, 2022

For the first time in its history, America will have an octogenarian commander in chief.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

President Biden turns 80 on Sunday.

That makes him not only the oldest president ever to serve — he broke that record on his Inauguration Day in 2021 — but the only president to reach his 80s while in the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Jean Biden with her four children in an undated photo provided by the Biden campaign. President Biden is second from right.

He was born in 1942, in the middle of the Second World War — before the atomic bomb, microwave ovens and publicly available flu vaccines.

Harlem, New York City, in 1942.

National Archives/Getty Images

National Archives/Getty Images

Women repairing a damaged aircraft in 1942.

Daily Herald Archive/SSPL/Getty Images

Daily Herald Archive/SSPL/Getty Images

The first domestic microwave oven was introduced in 1955. Here, a mother from Mansfield, Ohio, prepares baby food by using a “new electronic cooking unit” in 1955.

Bettmann Archive

Bettmann Archive

When he won his first Senate race in 1972, Kamala D. Harris and Barack Obama were still children.

Bettmann Archive

Future Sen. Joe Biden carries his sons at the Democratic state convention in 1972. He was 29 when he joined the Senate. At center is his wife, Neilia Biden, who was killed in a car crash later that year, with their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi.

AP

AP

President-elect Biden and Jill Biden arrive to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, to start the 46th presidential inauguration.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

He was sworn in as president at 78, already a couple of months older than the previous oldest president. He’ll be 86 at the end of a second term, should he seek and win it.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

The last record holder was Ronald Reagan.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Bette Davis, Geraldine Fitzgerald and Ronald Reagan in 1939.

Bettmann Archive

Bettmann Archive

Reagan, who was born in 1911, entered office just shy of his 70th birthday in 1981.

Bettmann Archive

Then-Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, wave to a crowd of about 35,000 people at the last stop of his campaign in 1980.

John Mcdonnell/The Washington Post

John Mcdonnell/The Washington Post

He left the White House just before he turned 78.

John Mcdonnell/The Washington Post

Donald Trump was inaugurated at 70 and left office at 74, making him the second-oldest president upon swearing in and the third-oldest to serve.

John Mcdonnell/The Washington Post

Then-President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, walk in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19, 2017.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

But he’s running again.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

If he wins, Trump will be 78 at his inauguration and 82 when he finishes his second term.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Just behind Trump is Dwight D. Eisenhower, the last president born in the 1800s.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

President Dwight D. Eisenhower laughs as his wife, Mamie, tries on a cardboard eyeshade during a Republican campaign dinner in 1956. Eisenhower was preparing to run for his second term in office.

Bob Schutz/AP

Bob Schutz/AP

Eisenhower entered office at a sprightly 62 in 1953 and departed after two terms at 70.

Bob Schutz/AP

More than a century earlier, Andrew Jackson served until just before his 70th birthday.

Bob Schutz/AP

President Andrew Jackson was 69 when he left the White House in 1837. He served a full two terms despite a range of health problems.

AP

AP

There’s some conventional wisdom that suggests the pressures of the Oval Office cause presidents to age faster.

AP

Barack Obama is seen in his first and last year in office.

But a 2011 study found no evidence that presidents die sooner on average than other American men.

In fact, most presidents who died of natural causes lived beyond the life expectancy for men their age, according to the study.

It helps to be rich, which most of them are, and to have top-notch medical care, which they do. And because on average presidents assume office in their mid-50s, they’ve already survived their riskiest years.

President Biden said recently, “Somebody said my birthday is coming up and I said, ‘No, that must be somebody else.’”

Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post

Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post

Biden’s mental and physical health have been the subject of intense speculation since before he was elected. His physician said in medical records released last year that he was “fit for duty.”

Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post

Editing by Kainaz Amaria. Photo editing by Christine T. Nguyen.