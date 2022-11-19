Biden turns 80 and other fun facts about the oldest U.S. presidents

Politics
For the first time in its history, America will have an octogenarian commander in chief.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
President Biden turns 80 on Sunday.
That makes him not only the oldest president ever to serve — he broke that record on his Inauguration Day in 2021 — but the only president to reach his 80s while in the White House.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
He was born in 1942, in the middle of the Second World War — before the atomic bomb, microwave ovens and publicly available flu vaccines.
National Archives/Getty Images
Daily Herald Archive/SSPL/Getty Images
Bettmann Archive
When he won his first Senate race in 1972, Kamala D. Harris and Barack Obama were still children.
Bettmann Archive
AP
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
He was sworn in as president at 78, already a couple of months older than the previous oldest president. He’ll be 86 at the end of a second term, should he seek and win it.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
The last record holder was Ronald Reagan.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Bettmann Archive
Reagan, who was born in 1911, entered office just shy of his 70th birthday in 1981.
Bettmann Archive
John Mcdonnell/The Washington Post
He left the White House just before he turned 78.
John Mcdonnell/The Washington Post
Donald Trump was inaugurated at 70 and left office at 74, making him the second-oldest president upon swearing in and the third-oldest to serve.
John Mcdonnell/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
But he’s running again.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
If he wins, Trump will be 78 at his inauguration and 82 when he finishes his second term.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Just behind Trump is Dwight D. Eisenhower, the last president born in the 1800s.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Bob Schutz/AP
Eisenhower entered office at a sprightly 62 in 1953 and departed after two terms at 70.
Bob Schutz/AP
More than a century earlier, Andrew Jackson served until just before his 70th birthday.
Bob Schutz/AP
AP
There’s some conventional wisdom that suggests the pressures of the Oval Office cause presidents to age faster.
AP
But a 2011 study found no evidence that presidents die sooner on average than other American men.
In fact, most presidents who died of natural causes lived beyond the life expectancy for men their age, according to the study.
It helps to be rich, which most of them are, and to have top-notch medical care, which they do. And because on average presidents assume office in their mid-50s, they’ve already survived their riskiest years.
Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post
Biden’s mental and physical health have been the subject of intense speculation since before he was elected. His physician said in medical records released last year that he was “fit for duty.”
Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post
Credits
Editing by Kainaz Amaria. Photo editing by Christine T. Nguyen.