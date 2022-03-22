Senator positions on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation vote:
41
In favor
56
Unknown
3
Opposed
41
In favor
56
Unknown
3
Opposed
Where senators stand on confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
The Senate Judiciary Committee began its confirmation hearings for the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Monday. If confirmed, Jackson would replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer.
Jackson, whom President Biden nominated last month to fill the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy, faces four days of hearings, where Senate Judiciary Committee members will question her record and experience in the federal judiciary.
[The process of how a Supreme Court nominee becomes a justice]
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) set a goal of confirming the nominee before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8. This would mean that the confirmation process would take 43 days or fewer.
Many Democrats have already expressed their support for Jackson, and the Senate led by Democrats can confirm her without a single Republican vote due to the simple majority threshold for Supreme Court nominations in the upper chamber.
When Jackson was confirmed to a federal appeals court last year, she got three Republican votes from Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).
[Jackson takes different path to the Supreme Court from justices]
Below is the most recent position that each senator has taken on Jackson’s nomination. In each case, The Fix is relying on the most recent comments or votes by the senators to categorize their position. These statements, along with the categories each senator lands in, will be updated when applicable.
Did we miss something below? Let us know.
In favor 41
Opposed 3
Unknown 56
These senators have stated approval for Ketanji Brown Jackson.
These senators have stated opposition to voting in Ketanji Brown Jackson.
These senators have unclear stances.
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is extremely well qualified, with strong experience on the federal bench and a proven commitment to the rule of law. The Supreme Court makes decisions that have a profound effect on the lives of all Americans and President Biden’s nomination of Judge Jackson is historic and deeply inspiring,” Baldwin said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an impressive and historic choice,” Bennet said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I was so deeply impressed by Judge Jackson—not just her intellect & expertise as a judge & lawyer, but her depth & warmth as a human being. She understands the real world impact of judicial decisions on people & will bring that perspective to the Supreme Court,” Blumenthal said on March 8. Read more »
“I’m deeply grateful to President Biden for conducting a rigorous and thorough process to determine his first Supreme Court nominee. He clearly found the best person for the job,” Booker said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Ketanji Brown Jackson has the experience, the character, and the commitment to justice needed to be an excellent Supreme Court Justice,” Brown said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“It is long past time for the Supreme Court to seat a highly qualified Black female attorney as a member, as we strive to provide equal justice under law to all Americans. I look forward to her full and fair confirmation process in the United States Senate,” Cardin said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I am confident that Judge Jackson would serve our nation with distinction on the Supreme Court of the United States, much as she’s already done serving on other courts in this country. I look forward to supporting her nomination on the Senate floor in the coming weeks, and I am hopeful that a bipartisan majority of my colleagues will join me in doing so,” Carper said in a statement on March 15. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has spent her career fighting for a more equitable and just America and will carry that vision on the Supreme Court. She comes to this position with a breadth of experience and an unwavering dedication to the law. I am honored to support her nomination,” Casey sadi in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“President Biden has made an excellent choice with his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She is an historic pick with an outstanding record of service – including her service on the D.C. Court of Appeals, the D.C. District Court, and her work as an assistant federal public defender – that makes her as qualified as any Supreme Court nominee in recent memory. In his decades on the Court, Justice Breyer has not only brought a keen legal mind but an ability to engage and persuade his colleagues in ways that built majorities that could deliver lasting opinions. With this choice, I am optimistic President Biden has selected someone who will be able to serve that same role on the Court. President Biden has done his job, and now it is time for the Senate to do ours. I have been reading into Judge Jackson’s record and past decisions, and I look forward to meeting with her soon and working with my colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee to ensure a smooth, swift confirmation process,” Coons said on Feb. 25.
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most impressive individuals nominated to serve on the Supreme Court in our nation's history and if confirmed, she will bring an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long,” Duckworth said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“From a strong list of prospective candidates, President Biden has chosen an extraordinary nominee in D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. To be the first to make history in our nation you need to have an exceptional life story. Judge Jackson’s achievements are well known to the Senate Judiciary Committee as we approved her to the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago with bipartisan support. We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to,” Durbin said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I enjoyed my discussion with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson today. She is a remarkable nominee and will make a very strong Supreme Court justice,” Feinstein said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“After 232 years, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could be the very first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. It's time to make history,” Gillibrand said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is extremely qualified, with a strong record of being evenhanded and fair. I am proud to support her to be our next Supreme Court Justice,” Heinrich said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has an accomplished background and breadth of experience. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing her record and legal philosophy as President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee,” Hickenlooper said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Jackson is exceptionally qualified and has a proven record of deciding cases based on the Constitution, the law, and the facts. I have no doubt that Judge Jackson will serve as a fair and impartial jurist who will protect the rights of all Americans,” Hirono said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I believe Judge Jackson is highly qualified and dedicated to liberty and justice for all. She has a distinguished background serving as a federal public defender, an appellate court judge, a district court judge, and a Commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. This historic nomination would help make the Supreme Court more reflective of our nation. I am particularly gratified at the prospect of four women justices on the Supreme Court. When I started law school, the Court was all male. This nomination is a reminder that we have the capacity to create a newer and better normal every day. As I have done for all nominees, I will closely evaluate Judge Jackson’s nomination, including reviewing her past cases and published work and meeting with her in order to make an informed final decision. The Supreme Court makes critical decisions on issues that impact Virginians’ everyday lives, like health care, civil rights, and immigration. I take my duty to provide advice and consent on nominations with utmost seriousness,” Kaine said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“I joined both Democrats and Republicans in supporting her three previous nominations, and I look forward to the American people getting to know Judge Jackson during her confirmation hearings. Following our meeting, I am confident they will see that her qualifications, character, fidelity to the Constitution, and respect for the rule of law make her deserving of support on both sides of the aisle,” Klobuchar said on March 3. Read more »
“The President has done his job, nominating a highly qualified, experienced judge for elevation to the Supreme Court. The Senate must now do its job — free of politics and political vitriol — to fairly and objectively evaluate this nominee. We have a true opportunity, after careful review, to provide our advice and consent on this historic nominee. I believe Judge Jackson’s nomination is one that can unite the Senate in sending a signal to the American people that our courts should not and must not be partisan arms of our government. I look forward to this historic confirmation process,” Leahy said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that Judge Jackson receives a fair and timely confirmation. Judge Jackson was confirmed by the Senate with bipartisan support three times, and I am hopeful this time will be no different,” Luján said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I am thrilled by President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court,” Markey said. on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an eminently qualified jurist with impeccable credentials, profound integrity, and sound judgment,” Menendez said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Ketanji Brown Jackson has an impressive record of accomplishments and her nomination is an historic first, ensuring that the highest court in our land will better reflect our nation as a whole,” Merkley said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“On first impression, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson seems like a respected, mainstream jurist that has won support from Republicans and Democrats in the past. Looking forward to learning more about her as the Senate does its proper due diligence,” Murphy said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Let me just say to everybody, I had the opportunity to meet the most amazing woman—I’m very excited that she’s on her way to the Supreme Court,” Murray said on March 14. Read more »
“President Biden has made an exceptional choice with his historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Padilla said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“The historic nomination of Judge Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court is a barrier-breaking moment in American history. Judge Jackson is a well-respected jurist whose qualifications and wide-ranging legal experience will undoubtedly serve our nation well. The rulings of our nation’s highest court have a direct and consequential impact on the lives of Michiganders, including women’s reproductive rights, workers’ rights, environmental protections and voting rights. I applaud President Biden for nominating Judge Jackson, who is exceptionally well-qualified and look forward to a prompt confirmation process to ensure the Supreme Court further reflects the diversity of America,” Peters said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“Judge Jackson is a brilliant person with a keen legal mind and impeccable credentials,” Reed said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“President Biden’s historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will take the Supreme Court one step closer to representing the diversity of our country,” Rosen said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Jackson has the legal expertise, record of fairness, and extensive experience – both professional and personal – that will make her an excellent addition to the Supreme Court,” Schatz said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“With her exceptional qualifications and record of evenhandedness, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a Justice who will uphold the constitution and protect the rights of all Americans, including the voiceless and vulnerable. A true public servant and model jurist, Judge Jackson has demonstrated a commitment to America’s foundational principles of freedom, equality, and the rule of law throughout her career. As a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, an assistant federal public defender, a federal district court judge, and most recently as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Judge Jackson has shown brilliance, thoughtfulness, a willingness to collaborate, and a dedication to applying the law impartially,” Schumer said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“Our courts should look like and reflect our communities, and this historic nomination of the first Black woman selected to serve on the Supreme Court is a long-overdue milestone for our country. Jackson has earned this place in history through her impressive record, and I look forward to considering her nomination in the Senate,” Shaheen said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is exceptionally well-qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, and her demonstrated commitment to defending the constitutional and civil rights of all Americans makes her an outstanding choice of nominee,” Smith said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Today I met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. What an honor. Her extensive background and experience in public service make her extremely qualified to serve. Judge Jackson will make an excellent Supreme Court Justice,” Stabenow said on March 17. Read more »
“I know Judge Jackson’s record well from her confirmation last year, and I look forward to the Senate’s role in swiftly reviewing and confirming the historic choice of Judge Jackson – who will serve as both the first Black woman on the Court and the first public defender,” Van Hollen said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“With his historic selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden has nominated a qualified jurist with extraordinary credentials and a brilliant legal mind who has been repeatedly confirmed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis. I look forward to a timely confirmation hearing in the Senate, fulfilling our constitutional responsibility in a swift manner,” Warner said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“I applaud the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. It’s time the federal judiciary reflects the diversity of our country,” Warnock said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an exceptional choice. As a former public defender, she will bring an invaluable perspective to the Supreme Court. She’s been previously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a bipartisan basis — and I fully support her swift confirmation,” Warren said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a thoroughly qualified nominee. She will bring to the Court a wealth of experience, a sharp legal mind, and a firm commitment to equal protection under law. I look forward to considering her nomination in the Judiciary Committee in the weeks ahead,” Whitehouse said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, with more than a decade on the federal bench and distinguished service as a public defender and in private practice. At a time when the six Republicans on the Supreme Court are re-writing the law to serve the interests of the Republican party, from gutting the Voting Rights Act in the middle of the night to blocking public health measures in a once-in-a-century pandemic, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be an important voice on the Court,” Wyden said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“Let me congratulate President Biden for nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. In my view, we need a new member of the Supreme Court who has a strong track record standing up for justice – economic justice, racial justice, social justice, political justice and environmental justice. There is no doubt that Judge Jackson is that person. With nearly a decade of experience on the federal bench, Judge Jackson has proven that she is not only immensely qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, but that she is committed to fairness and equal justice under the law. Judge Jackson has already been confirmed by the Senate three times on a bi-partisan basis – twice by unanimous consent. There is no reason for her not to receive a fair and expeditious hearing in the Judiciary Committee and to be confirmed by the Senate as quickly as possible. I strongly support her nomination,” Sanders said in a statement on Feb. 25.
Hawley leveled misleading attacks against Judge Jackson ahead of her confirmation hearings. Read more »
“While Judge Jackson and I disagree on many points of the law, and I have grave concerns about the precedent she would set as a Supreme Court justice, fairness and objectivity will be the guiding principles of my evaluation,” Lee said on Feb. 25. Read more »
Wicker has signaled he will oppose Jackson's nomiantion. Read more »
“We need a justice who respects the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution and the rule of law. In the coming weeks, I am looking forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to thoroughly discuss her record and to fulfilling my duties as a senator to provide advice and consent,” Cortez Masto said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“One of the most important responsibilities of the Senate is the confirmation of Supreme Court Justices. Judge Jackson is an accomplished jurist, and I look forward to thoroughly reviewing her record, her judicial philosophy, and her commitment to protecting the rights of all Americans, including upholding the constitutionally protected rights of women. During this time in our country’s history, a strong and independent judiciary is more important than ever, and I will approach the review of Judge Jackson with the seriousness and thoughtfulness that it deserves,” Hassan said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic SCOTUS nomination. Considering nominees for lifetime appointments is a constitutional duty I take seriously. I look forward to meeting with her to discuss her qualifications and commitment to uphold the Constitution,” Kelly said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Just as I have done with previous Supreme Court nominees, I will evaluate Judge Jackson’s record, legal qualifications and judicial philosophy to serve on the highest court in the land. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson before determining whether to provide my consent,” Manchin said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson soon and seeing her before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where I will perform my Constitutional duties of advice and consent with diligence and care,” Ossoff said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“As I promised Arizonans, I am carefully considering Judge Jackson’s nomination. Today, we had a very productive meeting and I welcomed hearing directly her belief in the importance of an independent judiciary, her judicial philosophy, and her approach to precedent. I look forward to watching her nomination hearings ahead of a Senate vote,” Sinema said on March 10. Read more »
“I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to discuss her experience and qualifications. Vetting nominees to the Supreme Court is one of the most important responsibilities I have as a Senator, and in order to earn my vote, any nominee will need to demonstrate that they will serve on the Court impartially, uphold the rule of law, and defend Montanans' constitutional rights,” Tester said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I congratulate Judge Jackson on her historic nomination. I take my Constitutional duty of advice and consent on Supreme Court nominations very seriously, and will give her the same thorough consideration I have given every other Supreme Court nominee put before me,” King said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“It is critical that the Senate takes all the time it needs to thoroughly evaluate Judge Jackson’s record and past decisions. The American people cannot afford for this process to be rushed,” Barrasso said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I do plan on meeting with the President’s nominee in person, and thoroughly vetting her record to determine if she is a person of high character. A Supreme Court nominee must be committed to upholding the rule of law and Constitution as written. We must not blindly confirm a justice to serve as a rubber stamp for a radical progressive agenda,” Blackburn said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I appreciated the opportunity to visit with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and congratulate her on her historic nomination to the Supreme Court. We had a good discussion on her background and judicial philosophy. I look forward to closely following her confirmation hearings and considering her nomination,” Blunt said on March 16. Read more »
“When Judge Jackson came before the Senate last year for confirmation to a lower federal court, I voted against her because of serious concerns with her commitment to interpreting the law as written. Those concerns remain, but I look forward to a rigorous and fair process,” Boozman said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“As I have said, I will consider President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court based on if he or she has demonstrated respect for our Constitution rather than a desire to legislate from the bench, and I look forward to examining Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record with a level of respect that was denied other recent Court nominees,” Braun said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Evaluating Supreme Court nominees is an important constitutional duty, and one that I take seriously as a U.S. Senator. Now that President Biden has selected Judge Jackson as his nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy, I plan to meet with her in-person and carefully consider her nomination according to her experience and ability to make unbiased decisions based on the text and original meaning of our Constitution,” Capito said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“Potential Supreme Court justices must be committed to strictly upholding the rule of law, applying the law as written, and respecting Americans’ Constitutional rights, especially individual freedoms. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson in person and will thoroughly review her record,” Cassidy said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“It's clear that her credentials and the breadth of her experience are impressive. She has been a law clerk, a public defender, an attorney in private practice, a member of the Sentencing Commission, a district court judge for more than eight years, and now a circuit court judge. I will of course await the hearings before the Judiciary Committee before making a decision, but I found today's session to be very helpful,” Collins said on March 8. Read more »
“Certainly she’s well-qualified by virtue of her experience and her credentials, and the real question is going to be: does she view this as a judicial role, or just another political branch of government? That’s really to me the essence of what we ought to be looking at. It’s not the judge’s job to say what the ultimate result is going to be, but rather to provide a fair process by which these cases are decided,” Cornyn said on March 10. Read more »
“Congratulations to Judge Jackson on her nomination. President Biden fulfilled his duty to nominate a candidate, now it is the Senate’s duty to fulfill its obligation of advice and consent. I look forward to meeting with her and having a hearty, open dialogue about her qualifications, adherence to the Constitution, and the principles of limited government and cooperative federalism just as I did during Justice Barrett’s nomination process. North Dakotans expect a thorough review of her record and I plan to do just that,” Cramer said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I take my constitutional responsibility to thoroughly review this nomination very seriously, and have long maintained that judges at every level of our judicial system must interpret the law as it is written, not legislate new positions from the bench. As the confirmation process continues, I look forward to the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson to learn and understand more deeply about her judicial philosophy. I will conduct all due diligence to ensure my consideration of and votes regarding her nomination remain consistent with the principles and values of Idahoans,” Crapo said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“While I previously voted against confirming Judge Jackson to her current position on the D.C. Circuit, I will engage in careful consideration of her nomination. I will closely scrutinize her record, as I firmly believe that justices must hold fidelity to the Constitution and the proper role of a judge—that of an impartial jurist, not a robed partisan,” Cruz said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Any Supreme Court Justice must understand the importance of not legislating from the bench and upholding the Constitution. With that said, I’m disappointed that President Biden chose to appeal to his far-Left base with this nomination, rather than listen to voices on both sides of the aisle calling for a Supreme Court nominee who would enjoy strong bipartisan support and consensus,” Daines said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I will carry out my duty as a United States Senator and meet with and evaluate President Biden’s nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for our nation’s highest court. Judge Jackson, and the American people, deserve a fair, respectful, and thorough review,” Ernst said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“This morning, I enjoyed meeting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court. We discussed her background, record, and judicial approach. I look forward to closely following her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week,” Fischer said on March 17. Read more »
“Just stay tuned for the hearing and I’ll tell you how I vote when I vote,” Graham said on March 15. Read more »
“I congratulate Judge Jackson on her nomination to the high court. The judgments of a justice can affect the lives of every American in perpetuity. It’s critical that any such nominee, including Judge Jackson, receive the most thorough and rigorous vetting. Our review will be as fair and respectful as it is complete and comprehensive. That is what this process demands and what the American people expect. Justices must have an unwavering commitment to the Constitution—including its limitations on the power of the courts. A justice must also be an unfailing defender of the institution of the court, as Justice Breyer has been. As I always have, I’ll make my determination based on the experience, qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy of the nominee. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson face to face on Capitol Hill in the coming days, and working with Senator Durbin to finalize the committee’s initial questionnaire and records request, as is customary in this process. As ranking member, I have no intention of degrading the advice and consent role as Senate Democrats have in recent confirmations. I intend to show up and do the job that Iowans pay me to do,” Grassley said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination. As I indicated last month, I expect a nominee for the Supreme Court to have a strong record of and commitment to upholding the rule of law, applying our Constitution and laws as written, and respecting the special role of a judge in our system of checks and balances to interpret and apply the law impartially, and I look forward to meeting personally with Judge Jackson soon to learn first-hand about her background, beliefs, and perspective on the role of a Supreme Court justice,” Hagerty said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I believe we need Supreme Court Justices who are committed to upholding the law and that do not try to legislate from the bench,” Hoeven said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to meeting Judge Jackson in person as part of a careful evaluation of her background, record, and judicial philosophy. I believe Supreme Court justices must be wholly committed to faithfully upholding our Constitution and the laws of our nation, and should not be activists on the bench,” Hyde-Smith said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Jackson will be treated fairly and respectfully as she goes through the process. It is imperative we have justices who are committed to the original meaning of the Constitution and the rule of law. I plan to meet face-to-face with Judge Jackson in the days ahead to assess her nomination to serve on the nation’s highest court,” Lankford said on Feb. 26. Read more »
“t’s important that we have a justice who impartially interprets the Constitution, maintains separation of powers & federalism and who upholds our constitutional rights,” Lummis said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I haven't made a decision. I haven't announced how I'm going to vote. The hearings are next week. They will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh,” McConnell said on March 16. Read more »
“As we begin the confirmation process, I would be remiss if I didn’t first thank Justice Breyer for his decades of service to the nation and steadfast commitment to the Supreme Court’s mission—to ensure equal justice under the law. The Constitution provides the Senate ‘advise and consent’ authority over Supreme Court nominees, and I take this responsibility very seriously. I will now thoroughly vet this nominee, and give her the level of consideration that a Supreme Court Justice demands. I look forward to the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson to learn more about her qualifications as a jurist, her judicial temperament and philosophy, and discuss issues important to Alaskans. I’ve been clear that previously voting to confirm an individual to a lower court does not signal how I will vote for a Supreme Court justice. I am committed to doing my due diligence before making a final decision on this nominee. Being confirmed to the Supreme Court—the nation’s highest tribunal, and a lifetime appointment—is an incredibly high bar to achieve,” Murkowski said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“As I’ve said many times, the job of a Supreme Court justice is to fairly and impartially apply the law and to protect our rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not to advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench. I look forward to watching her Judiciary Committee hearings next week as the confirmation process moves forward,” Portman said on March 17. Read more »
“One of my most serious constitutional responsibilities as a senator is to provide advice and consent on a Supreme Court nomination, and I believe our next justice must faithfully apply the law and our Constitution—impartially and regardless of policy preferences. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an experienced jurist, and I know her historic nomination will inspire many. I look forward to meeting in person with Judge Jackson, thoroughly reviewing her record and testimony, and evaluating her qualifications during this process,” Romney said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“President Biden wrongly believes the Supreme Court should act as a legislative branch, actively overriding the will of the people and the Congress. My decision will be based on whether Judge Jackson has a demonstrated commitment to original intent, judicial restraint, and the understanding that the Supreme Court is a ‘trier of law’ appellate court and not a ‘trier of fact’ trial court. I will not support any nominee that believes it is appropriate for judges to craft new policies and create rights instead of interpreting and defending the Constitution as written,” Rubio said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to rigorously examining Judge Jackson’s writings and judicial philosophy according to the principles enshrined in our Constitution that have guided my approach to all judicial appointments,” Sasse said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Do you understand you're not the legislative branch, your job is to interpret the law, enforce the law, but not make new law? And so, that's what I'll be asking her. And on all judges, that's the only thing I really care about. Are you going to do that? And are you going to be humble?” Scott said on March 5. Read more »
“It is clear that she has impressive credentials as a jurist, and I am grateful for her willingness to serve this country. As I have done for all judicial nominees, my decision will ultimately come down to a comprehensive examination of her record and judicial philosophy. I look forward to a respectful and thorough hearing process beginning next week,” Scott said on March 17. Read more »
“A lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest Court will impact our country for generations and should be rigorously evaluated. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to further review her judicial philosophy, legal views, and commitment to our Constitution,” Shelby said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I will be conducting a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record, and, after doing so, I will seek to meet with her as her nomination to be a justice on the nation’s highest court is debated by the Senate,” Thune said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“As I previously stated, I voted against Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the Circuit Court because I had serious concerns she would legislate from the bench instead of following the Constitution and federal law as written. I will continue to thoroughly review her record, and I look forward to asking her questions during her confirmation hearings,” Tillis said on March 10. Read more »
“I look forward to meeting with Ketanji Brown Jackson and thoroughly vetting her record to carefully consider her nomination to the nation’s highest court. Only the most qualified jurists who will diligently serve as neutral umpires of the law—not as unelected legislators with preferred policy outcomes—merit confirmation to serve as guardians of the Constitution and arbiters of our laws on the Supreme Court,” Toomey said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to actively following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings with Judge Jackson and meeting with the nominee at the appropriate time to give the people of Alabama a voice in the process. The Senate’s responsibility is to provide ‘advice and consent,’ and Judge Jackson deserves a full and fair evaluation of her record,” Tuberville said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record to evaluate whether she is committed to upholding the Constitution and to ensure she will not legislate from the bench on our nation’s highest court,” Young said on Feb. 25. Read more »
In favor 41
Opposed 3
Unknown 56
In favor 41
These senators have stated approval for Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is extremely well qualified, with strong experience on the federal bench and a proven commitment to the rule of law. The Supreme Court makes decisions that have a profound effect on the lives of all Americans and President Biden’s nomination of Judge Jackson is historic and deeply inspiring,” Baldwin said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an impressive and historic choice,” Bennet said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I was so deeply impressed by Judge Jackson—not just her intellect & expertise as a judge & lawyer, but her depth & warmth as a human being. She understands the real world impact of judicial decisions on people & will bring that perspective to the Supreme Court,” Blumenthal said on March 8. Read more »
“I’m deeply grateful to President Biden for conducting a rigorous and thorough process to determine his first Supreme Court nominee. He clearly found the best person for the job,” Booker said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Ketanji Brown Jackson has the experience, the character, and the commitment to justice needed to be an excellent Supreme Court Justice,” Brown said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“It is long past time for the Supreme Court to seat a highly qualified Black female attorney as a member, as we strive to provide equal justice under law to all Americans. I look forward to her full and fair confirmation process in the United States Senate,” Cardin said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I am confident that Judge Jackson would serve our nation with distinction on the Supreme Court of the United States, much as she’s already done serving on other courts in this country. I look forward to supporting her nomination on the Senate floor in the coming weeks, and I am hopeful that a bipartisan majority of my colleagues will join me in doing so,” Carper said in a statement on March 15. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has spent her career fighting for a more equitable and just America and will carry that vision on the Supreme Court. She comes to this position with a breadth of experience and an unwavering dedication to the law. I am honored to support her nomination,” Casey sadi in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“President Biden has made an excellent choice with his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She is an historic pick with an outstanding record of service – including her service on the D.C. Court of Appeals, the D.C. District Court, and her work as an assistant federal public defender – that makes her as qualified as any Supreme Court nominee in recent memory. In his decades on the Court, Justice Breyer has not only brought a keen legal mind but an ability to engage and persuade his colleagues in ways that built majorities that could deliver lasting opinions. With this choice, I am optimistic President Biden has selected someone who will be able to serve that same role on the Court. President Biden has done his job, and now it is time for the Senate to do ours. I have been reading into Judge Jackson’s record and past decisions, and I look forward to meeting with her soon and working with my colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee to ensure a smooth, swift confirmation process,” Coons said on Feb. 25.
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most impressive individuals nominated to serve on the Supreme Court in our nation's history and if confirmed, she will bring an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long,” Duckworth said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“From a strong list of prospective candidates, President Biden has chosen an extraordinary nominee in D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. To be the first to make history in our nation you need to have an exceptional life story. Judge Jackson’s achievements are well known to the Senate Judiciary Committee as we approved her to the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago with bipartisan support. We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to,” Durbin said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I enjoyed my discussion with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson today. She is a remarkable nominee and will make a very strong Supreme Court justice,” Feinstein said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“After 232 years, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could be the very first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. It's time to make history,” Gillibrand said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is extremely qualified, with a strong record of being evenhanded and fair. I am proud to support her to be our next Supreme Court Justice,” Heinrich said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has an accomplished background and breadth of experience. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing her record and legal philosophy as President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee,” Hickenlooper said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Jackson is exceptionally qualified and has a proven record of deciding cases based on the Constitution, the law, and the facts. I have no doubt that Judge Jackson will serve as a fair and impartial jurist who will protect the rights of all Americans,” Hirono said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I believe Judge Jackson is highly qualified and dedicated to liberty and justice for all. She has a distinguished background serving as a federal public defender, an appellate court judge, a district court judge, and a Commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. This historic nomination would help make the Supreme Court more reflective of our nation. I am particularly gratified at the prospect of four women justices on the Supreme Court. When I started law school, the Court was all male. This nomination is a reminder that we have the capacity to create a newer and better normal every day. As I have done for all nominees, I will closely evaluate Judge Jackson’s nomination, including reviewing her past cases and published work and meeting with her in order to make an informed final decision. The Supreme Court makes critical decisions on issues that impact Virginians’ everyday lives, like health care, civil rights, and immigration. I take my duty to provide advice and consent on nominations with utmost seriousness,” Kaine said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“I joined both Democrats and Republicans in supporting her three previous nominations, and I look forward to the American people getting to know Judge Jackson during her confirmation hearings. Following our meeting, I am confident they will see that her qualifications, character, fidelity to the Constitution, and respect for the rule of law make her deserving of support on both sides of the aisle,” Klobuchar said on March 3. Read more »
“The President has done his job, nominating a highly qualified, experienced judge for elevation to the Supreme Court. The Senate must now do its job — free of politics and political vitriol — to fairly and objectively evaluate this nominee. We have a true opportunity, after careful review, to provide our advice and consent on this historic nominee. I believe Judge Jackson’s nomination is one that can unite the Senate in sending a signal to the American people that our courts should not and must not be partisan arms of our government. I look forward to this historic confirmation process,” Leahy said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that Judge Jackson receives a fair and timely confirmation. Judge Jackson was confirmed by the Senate with bipartisan support three times, and I am hopeful this time will be no different,” Luján said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I am thrilled by President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court,” Markey said. on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an eminently qualified jurist with impeccable credentials, profound integrity, and sound judgment,” Menendez said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Ketanji Brown Jackson has an impressive record of accomplishments and her nomination is an historic first, ensuring that the highest court in our land will better reflect our nation as a whole,” Merkley said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“On first impression, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson seems like a respected, mainstream jurist that has won support from Republicans and Democrats in the past. Looking forward to learning more about her as the Senate does its proper due diligence,” Murphy said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Let me just say to everybody, I had the opportunity to meet the most amazing woman—I’m very excited that she’s on her way to the Supreme Court,” Murray said on March 14. Read more »
“President Biden has made an exceptional choice with his historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Padilla said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“The historic nomination of Judge Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court is a barrier-breaking moment in American history. Judge Jackson is a well-respected jurist whose qualifications and wide-ranging legal experience will undoubtedly serve our nation well. The rulings of our nation’s highest court have a direct and consequential impact on the lives of Michiganders, including women’s reproductive rights, workers’ rights, environmental protections and voting rights. I applaud President Biden for nominating Judge Jackson, who is exceptionally well-qualified and look forward to a prompt confirmation process to ensure the Supreme Court further reflects the diversity of America,” Peters said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“Judge Jackson is a brilliant person with a keen legal mind and impeccable credentials,” Reed said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“President Biden’s historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will take the Supreme Court one step closer to representing the diversity of our country,” Rosen said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Jackson has the legal expertise, record of fairness, and extensive experience – both professional and personal – that will make her an excellent addition to the Supreme Court,” Schatz said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“With her exceptional qualifications and record of evenhandedness, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a Justice who will uphold the constitution and protect the rights of all Americans, including the voiceless and vulnerable. A true public servant and model jurist, Judge Jackson has demonstrated a commitment to America’s foundational principles of freedom, equality, and the rule of law throughout her career. As a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, an assistant federal public defender, a federal district court judge, and most recently as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Judge Jackson has shown brilliance, thoughtfulness, a willingness to collaborate, and a dedication to applying the law impartially,” Schumer said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“Our courts should look like and reflect our communities, and this historic nomination of the first Black woman selected to serve on the Supreme Court is a long-overdue milestone for our country. Jackson has earned this place in history through her impressive record, and I look forward to considering her nomination in the Senate,” Shaheen said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is exceptionally well-qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, and her demonstrated commitment to defending the constitutional and civil rights of all Americans makes her an outstanding choice of nominee,” Smith said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Today I met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. What an honor. Her extensive background and experience in public service make her extremely qualified to serve. Judge Jackson will make an excellent Supreme Court Justice,” Stabenow said on March 17. Read more »
“I know Judge Jackson’s record well from her confirmation last year, and I look forward to the Senate’s role in swiftly reviewing and confirming the historic choice of Judge Jackson – who will serve as both the first Black woman on the Court and the first public defender,” Van Hollen said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“With his historic selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden has nominated a qualified jurist with extraordinary credentials and a brilliant legal mind who has been repeatedly confirmed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis. I look forward to a timely confirmation hearing in the Senate, fulfilling our constitutional responsibility in a swift manner,” Warner said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“I applaud the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. It’s time the federal judiciary reflects the diversity of our country,” Warnock said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an exceptional choice. As a former public defender, she will bring an invaluable perspective to the Supreme Court. She’s been previously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a bipartisan basis — and I fully support her swift confirmation,” Warren said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a thoroughly qualified nominee. She will bring to the Court a wealth of experience, a sharp legal mind, and a firm commitment to equal protection under law. I look forward to considering her nomination in the Judiciary Committee in the weeks ahead,” Whitehouse said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, with more than a decade on the federal bench and distinguished service as a public defender and in private practice. At a time when the six Republicans on the Supreme Court are re-writing the law to serve the interests of the Republican party, from gutting the Voting Rights Act in the middle of the night to blocking public health measures in a once-in-a-century pandemic, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be an important voice on the Court,” Wyden said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“Let me congratulate President Biden for nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. In my view, we need a new member of the Supreme Court who has a strong track record standing up for justice – economic justice, racial justice, social justice, political justice and environmental justice. There is no doubt that Judge Jackson is that person. With nearly a decade of experience on the federal bench, Judge Jackson has proven that she is not only immensely qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, but that she is committed to fairness and equal justice under the law. Judge Jackson has already been confirmed by the Senate three times on a bi-partisan basis – twice by unanimous consent. There is no reason for her not to receive a fair and expeditious hearing in the Judiciary Committee and to be confirmed by the Senate as quickly as possible. I strongly support her nomination,” Sanders said in a statement on Feb. 25.
Opposed 3
These senators have stated opposition to voting in Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Hawley leveled misleading attacks against Judge Jackson ahead of her confirmation hearings. Read more »
“While Judge Jackson and I disagree on many points of the law, and I have grave concerns about the precedent she would set as a Supreme Court justice, fairness and objectivity will be the guiding principles of my evaluation,” Lee said on Feb. 25. Read more »
Wicker has signaled he will oppose Jackson's nomiantion. Read more »
Unknown 56
These senators have unclear stances.
“We need a justice who respects the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution and the rule of law. In the coming weeks, I am looking forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to thoroughly discuss her record and to fulfilling my duties as a senator to provide advice and consent,” Cortez Masto said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“One of the most important responsibilities of the Senate is the confirmation of Supreme Court Justices. Judge Jackson is an accomplished jurist, and I look forward to thoroughly reviewing her record, her judicial philosophy, and her commitment to protecting the rights of all Americans, including upholding the constitutionally protected rights of women. During this time in our country’s history, a strong and independent judiciary is more important than ever, and I will approach the review of Judge Jackson with the seriousness and thoughtfulness that it deserves,” Hassan said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic SCOTUS nomination. Considering nominees for lifetime appointments is a constitutional duty I take seriously. I look forward to meeting with her to discuss her qualifications and commitment to uphold the Constitution,” Kelly said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Just as I have done with previous Supreme Court nominees, I will evaluate Judge Jackson’s record, legal qualifications and judicial philosophy to serve on the highest court in the land. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson before determining whether to provide my consent,” Manchin said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson soon and seeing her before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where I will perform my Constitutional duties of advice and consent with diligence and care,” Ossoff said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“As I promised Arizonans, I am carefully considering Judge Jackson’s nomination. Today, we had a very productive meeting and I welcomed hearing directly her belief in the importance of an independent judiciary, her judicial philosophy, and her approach to precedent. I look forward to watching her nomination hearings ahead of a Senate vote,” Sinema said on March 10. Read more »
“I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to discuss her experience and qualifications. Vetting nominees to the Supreme Court is one of the most important responsibilities I have as a Senator, and in order to earn my vote, any nominee will need to demonstrate that they will serve on the Court impartially, uphold the rule of law, and defend Montanans' constitutional rights,” Tester said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I congratulate Judge Jackson on her historic nomination. I take my Constitutional duty of advice and consent on Supreme Court nominations very seriously, and will give her the same thorough consideration I have given every other Supreme Court nominee put before me,” King said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“It is critical that the Senate takes all the time it needs to thoroughly evaluate Judge Jackson’s record and past decisions. The American people cannot afford for this process to be rushed,” Barrasso said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I do plan on meeting with the President’s nominee in person, and thoroughly vetting her record to determine if she is a person of high character. A Supreme Court nominee must be committed to upholding the rule of law and Constitution as written. We must not blindly confirm a justice to serve as a rubber stamp for a radical progressive agenda,” Blackburn said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I appreciated the opportunity to visit with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and congratulate her on her historic nomination to the Supreme Court. We had a good discussion on her background and judicial philosophy. I look forward to closely following her confirmation hearings and considering her nomination,” Blunt said on March 16. Read more »
“When Judge Jackson came before the Senate last year for confirmation to a lower federal court, I voted against her because of serious concerns with her commitment to interpreting the law as written. Those concerns remain, but I look forward to a rigorous and fair process,” Boozman said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“As I have said, I will consider President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court based on if he or she has demonstrated respect for our Constitution rather than a desire to legislate from the bench, and I look forward to examining Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record with a level of respect that was denied other recent Court nominees,” Braun said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Evaluating Supreme Court nominees is an important constitutional duty, and one that I take seriously as a U.S. Senator. Now that President Biden has selected Judge Jackson as his nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy, I plan to meet with her in-person and carefully consider her nomination according to her experience and ability to make unbiased decisions based on the text and original meaning of our Constitution,” Capito said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“Potential Supreme Court justices must be committed to strictly upholding the rule of law, applying the law as written, and respecting Americans’ Constitutional rights, especially individual freedoms. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson in person and will thoroughly review her record,” Cassidy said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“It's clear that her credentials and the breadth of her experience are impressive. She has been a law clerk, a public defender, an attorney in private practice, a member of the Sentencing Commission, a district court judge for more than eight years, and now a circuit court judge. I will of course await the hearings before the Judiciary Committee before making a decision, but I found today's session to be very helpful,” Collins said on March 8. Read more »
“Certainly she’s well-qualified by virtue of her experience and her credentials, and the real question is going to be: does she view this as a judicial role, or just another political branch of government? That’s really to me the essence of what we ought to be looking at. It’s not the judge’s job to say what the ultimate result is going to be, but rather to provide a fair process by which these cases are decided,” Cornyn said on March 10. Read more »
“Congratulations to Judge Jackson on her nomination. President Biden fulfilled his duty to nominate a candidate, now it is the Senate’s duty to fulfill its obligation of advice and consent. I look forward to meeting with her and having a hearty, open dialogue about her qualifications, adherence to the Constitution, and the principles of limited government and cooperative federalism just as I did during Justice Barrett’s nomination process. North Dakotans expect a thorough review of her record and I plan to do just that,” Cramer said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I take my constitutional responsibility to thoroughly review this nomination very seriously, and have long maintained that judges at every level of our judicial system must interpret the law as it is written, not legislate new positions from the bench. As the confirmation process continues, I look forward to the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson to learn and understand more deeply about her judicial philosophy. I will conduct all due diligence to ensure my consideration of and votes regarding her nomination remain consistent with the principles and values of Idahoans,” Crapo said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“While I previously voted against confirming Judge Jackson to her current position on the D.C. Circuit, I will engage in careful consideration of her nomination. I will closely scrutinize her record, as I firmly believe that justices must hold fidelity to the Constitution and the proper role of a judge—that of an impartial jurist, not a robed partisan,” Cruz said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Any Supreme Court Justice must understand the importance of not legislating from the bench and upholding the Constitution. With that said, I’m disappointed that President Biden chose to appeal to his far-Left base with this nomination, rather than listen to voices on both sides of the aisle calling for a Supreme Court nominee who would enjoy strong bipartisan support and consensus,” Daines said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I will carry out my duty as a United States Senator and meet with and evaluate President Biden’s nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for our nation’s highest court. Judge Jackson, and the American people, deserve a fair, respectful, and thorough review,” Ernst said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“This morning, I enjoyed meeting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court. We discussed her background, record, and judicial approach. I look forward to closely following her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week,” Fischer said on March 17. Read more »
“Just stay tuned for the hearing and I’ll tell you how I vote when I vote,” Graham said on March 15. Read more »
“I congratulate Judge Jackson on her nomination to the high court. The judgments of a justice can affect the lives of every American in perpetuity. It’s critical that any such nominee, including Judge Jackson, receive the most thorough and rigorous vetting. Our review will be as fair and respectful as it is complete and comprehensive. That is what this process demands and what the American people expect. Justices must have an unwavering commitment to the Constitution—including its limitations on the power of the courts. A justice must also be an unfailing defender of the institution of the court, as Justice Breyer has been. As I always have, I’ll make my determination based on the experience, qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy of the nominee. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson face to face on Capitol Hill in the coming days, and working with Senator Durbin to finalize the committee’s initial questionnaire and records request, as is customary in this process. As ranking member, I have no intention of degrading the advice and consent role as Senate Democrats have in recent confirmations. I intend to show up and do the job that Iowans pay me to do,” Grassley said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination. As I indicated last month, I expect a nominee for the Supreme Court to have a strong record of and commitment to upholding the rule of law, applying our Constitution and laws as written, and respecting the special role of a judge in our system of checks and balances to interpret and apply the law impartially, and I look forward to meeting personally with Judge Jackson soon to learn first-hand about her background, beliefs, and perspective on the role of a Supreme Court justice,” Hagerty said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I believe we need Supreme Court Justices who are committed to upholding the law and that do not try to legislate from the bench,” Hoeven said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to meeting Judge Jackson in person as part of a careful evaluation of her background, record, and judicial philosophy. I believe Supreme Court justices must be wholly committed to faithfully upholding our Constitution and the laws of our nation, and should not be activists on the bench,” Hyde-Smith said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Judge Jackson will be treated fairly and respectfully as she goes through the process. It is imperative we have justices who are committed to the original meaning of the Constitution and the rule of law. I plan to meet face-to-face with Judge Jackson in the days ahead to assess her nomination to serve on the nation’s highest court,” Lankford said on Feb. 26. Read more »
“t’s important that we have a justice who impartially interprets the Constitution, maintains separation of powers & federalism and who upholds our constitutional rights,” Lummis said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I haven't made a decision. I haven't announced how I'm going to vote. The hearings are next week. They will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh,” McConnell said on March 16. Read more »
“As we begin the confirmation process, I would be remiss if I didn’t first thank Justice Breyer for his decades of service to the nation and steadfast commitment to the Supreme Court’s mission—to ensure equal justice under the law. The Constitution provides the Senate ‘advise and consent’ authority over Supreme Court nominees, and I take this responsibility very seriously. I will now thoroughly vet this nominee, and give her the level of consideration that a Supreme Court Justice demands. I look forward to the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson to learn more about her qualifications as a jurist, her judicial temperament and philosophy, and discuss issues important to Alaskans. I’ve been clear that previously voting to confirm an individual to a lower court does not signal how I will vote for a Supreme Court justice. I am committed to doing my due diligence before making a final decision on this nominee. Being confirmed to the Supreme Court—the nation’s highest tribunal, and a lifetime appointment—is an incredibly high bar to achieve,” Murkowski said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“As I’ve said many times, the job of a Supreme Court justice is to fairly and impartially apply the law and to protect our rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not to advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench. I look forward to watching her Judiciary Committee hearings next week as the confirmation process moves forward,” Portman said on March 17. Read more »
“One of my most serious constitutional responsibilities as a senator is to provide advice and consent on a Supreme Court nomination, and I believe our next justice must faithfully apply the law and our Constitution—impartially and regardless of policy preferences. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an experienced jurist, and I know her historic nomination will inspire many. I look forward to meeting in person with Judge Jackson, thoroughly reviewing her record and testimony, and evaluating her qualifications during this process,” Romney said in a statement on Feb. 25.
“President Biden wrongly believes the Supreme Court should act as a legislative branch, actively overriding the will of the people and the Congress. My decision will be based on whether Judge Jackson has a demonstrated commitment to original intent, judicial restraint, and the understanding that the Supreme Court is a ‘trier of law’ appellate court and not a ‘trier of fact’ trial court. I will not support any nominee that believes it is appropriate for judges to craft new policies and create rights instead of interpreting and defending the Constitution as written,” Rubio said in a statement on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to rigorously examining Judge Jackson’s writings and judicial philosophy according to the principles enshrined in our Constitution that have guided my approach to all judicial appointments,” Sasse said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“Do you understand you're not the legislative branch, your job is to interpret the law, enforce the law, but not make new law? And so, that's what I'll be asking her. And on all judges, that's the only thing I really care about. Are you going to do that? And are you going to be humble?” Scott said on March 5. Read more »
“It is clear that she has impressive credentials as a jurist, and I am grateful for her willingness to serve this country. As I have done for all judicial nominees, my decision will ultimately come down to a comprehensive examination of her record and judicial philosophy. I look forward to a respectful and thorough hearing process beginning next week,” Scott said on March 17. Read more »
“A lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest Court will impact our country for generations and should be rigorously evaluated. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to further review her judicial philosophy, legal views, and commitment to our Constitution,” Shelby said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I will be conducting a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record, and, after doing so, I will seek to meet with her as her nomination to be a justice on the nation’s highest court is debated by the Senate,” Thune said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“As I previously stated, I voted against Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the Circuit Court because I had serious concerns she would legislate from the bench instead of following the Constitution and federal law as written. I will continue to thoroughly review her record, and I look forward to asking her questions during her confirmation hearings,” Tillis said on March 10. Read more »
“I look forward to meeting with Ketanji Brown Jackson and thoroughly vetting her record to carefully consider her nomination to the nation’s highest court. Only the most qualified jurists who will diligently serve as neutral umpires of the law—not as unelected legislators with preferred policy outcomes—merit confirmation to serve as guardians of the Constitution and arbiters of our laws on the Supreme Court,” Toomey said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to actively following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings with Judge Jackson and meeting with the nominee at the appropriate time to give the people of Alabama a voice in the process. The Senate’s responsibility is to provide ‘advice and consent,’ and Judge Jackson deserves a full and fair evaluation of her record,” Tuberville said on Feb. 25. Read more »
“I look forward to reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record to evaluate whether she is committed to upholding the Constitution and to ensure she will not legislate from the bench on our nation’s highest court,” Young said on Feb. 25. Read more »
Sens. Angus King (Maine) and Bernie Sanders (Vermont) are independents who caucus with Democrats.