Where senators stand on confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

The Senate Judiciary Committee began its confirmation hearings for the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Monday. If confirmed, Jackson would replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

Jackson, whom President Biden nominated last month to fill the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy, faces four days of hearings, where Senate Judiciary Committee members will question her record and experience in the federal judiciary.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) set a goal of confirming the nominee before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8. This would mean that the confirmation process would take 43 days or fewer.

Many Democrats have already expressed their support for Jackson, and the Senate led by Democrats can confirm her without a single Republican vote due to the simple majority threshold for Supreme Court nominations in the upper chamber.

When Jackson was confirmed to a federal appeals court last year, she got three Republican votes from Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).

Below is the most recent position that each senator has taken on Jackson’s nomination. In each case, The Fix is relying on the most recent comments or votes by the senators to categorize their position. These statements, along with the categories each senator lands in, will be updated when applicable.

Sens. Angus King (Maine) and Bernie Sanders (Vermont) are independents who caucus with Democrats.