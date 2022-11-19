McCarthy caps week as speaker-elect after slow trickle of House calls

Politics
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) entered the week of the midterm elections confident that Republicans would regain control of the House after having methodically planned his path to the governing majority over the past four years.
He visited 39 states since August and raised $500 million across his affiliated campaign and recruitment political action committees.
The night before Election Day, he held a rally for House GOP candidates in Virginia.
Polls in the final days before the election forecasted Republicans winning voters who said the economy remained their top issue.
Republican lawmakers, aides and strategists, in turn, were preemptively taking a victory lap, touting McCarthy’s political instincts and recruitment success as key to a “red tsunami” in the House.
The morning of Election Day, McCarthy visited Round Hill, Va., in support of House candidates running in the state’s 10th Congressional District.
Republicans needed to pick up just five seats to win back the House and were well-positioned as they moved aggressively into Democratic territory by tapping into voters’ anxieties about inflation and crime.
In the hours before polls closed Tuesday, Republicans saw the House majority firmly within their grasp.
Leaders had prepared scores of news releases outlining their Day 1 priorities, set to deploy around the same time McCarthy would declare victory standing against a “Take Back the House” backdrop before the clock struck midnight at a D.C. hotel.
McCarthy took the stage hours later than expected Wednesday morning as Democrats clung to a small but not insignificant number of seats, halting Republican celebrations.
“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” McCarthy declared in a four-minute speech shortly after 2 a.m. Eastern.
The next day, as votes continued to be counted, McCarthy began outreach, asking GOP house members for their support in his bid to be speaker.
The House majority remained uncalled into the following week, as numerous races remained close in districts Republicans believed they would easily win.
With control of the House and Senate still undecided, angry Republicans mounted public challenges to their leaders in both chambers Friday as they confronted the possibility of falling short of the majority.
The lack of a “red wave” marked a devastating outcome for Republicans, who believed they would cruise to a large governing majority in the House and possibly flip the Senate.
McCarthy won his party’s nomination for speaker Tuesday afternoon with 188 votes from the GOP caucus — well past the simple majority needed for victory.
But 31 lawmakers voted for a challenger, presenting a steep obstacle for McCarthy come January, when he will need 218 votes to win the speakership when the 118th Congress convenes.
Republicans on Wednesday were projected to win back control of the U.S. House with a narrow majority, dealing a blow to President Biden and his agenda — even as Democrats defied predictions of a rout to limit the GOP’s power.
Shortly after Republicans secured the victory, McCarthy issued a celebratory message on social media.
“Democrats’ One-Party rule is OVER,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter, adding that he and House Republicans were “ready to get to work for the American people, and fulfill our #CommitmentToAmerica with a GOP House Majority.”
Credits
Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez and Christine Nguyen