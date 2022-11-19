Politics

McCarthy caps week as speaker-elect after slow trickle of House calls

By Jabin Botsford and Marianna Sotomayor | Nov 19, 2022

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) entered the week of the midterm elections confident that Republicans would regain control of the House after having methodically planned his path to the governing majority over the past four years.

He visited 39 states since August and raised $500 million across his affiliated campaign and recruitment political action committees.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Supporters listen to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during a rally at a restaurant a day before the midterm elections on Nov. 7 in Virginia Beach.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The night before Election Day, he held a rally for House GOP candidates in Virginia.

Supporters attend the rally in Virginia Beach.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy speaks with former House speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) at the Virginia rally.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Supporters attend the rally in Virginia Beach.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Polls in the final days before the election forecasted Republicans winning voters who said the economy remained their top issue.

Republican lawmakers, aides and strategists, in turn, were preemptively taking a victory lap, touting McCarthy’s political instincts and recruitment success as key to a “red tsunami” in the House.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy and Hung Cao, Republican candidate for Virginia's 10th Congressional District, greet voters on Election Day in Round Hill, Va.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The morning of Election Day, McCarthy visited Round Hill, Va., in support of House candidates running in the state’s 10th Congressional District.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy visits Tammy's Diner on Election Day in Round Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Republicans needed to pick up just five seats to win back the House and were well-positioned as they moved aggressively into Democratic territory by tapping into voters’ anxieties about inflation and crime.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Gingrich and McCarthy watch election results from a war room at a hotel on election night.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy celebrates Republican members winning their races.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy talks with analysts in early morning the day after the election.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

In the hours before polls closed Tuesday, Republicans saw the House majority firmly within their grasp.

Leaders had prepared scores of news releases outlining their Day 1 priorities, set to deploy around the same time McCarthy would declare victory standing against a “Take Back the House” backdrop before the clock struck midnight at a D.C. hotel.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy prepares a speech surrounded by staff the morning after Election Day.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy takes a phone call as hotel staff clean up after Election Day.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy took the stage hours later than expected Wednesday morning as Democrats clung to a small but not insignificant number of seats, halting Republican celebrations.

McCarthy reads through his speech on Nov. 9.

McCarthy reads through his speech on Nov. 9.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy walks out to speak about the results of the election shortly after 2 a.m.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” McCarthy declared in a four-minute speech shortly after 2 a.m. Eastern.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy watches election results at his office on Capitol Hill the day after Election Day.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The next day, as votes continued to be counted, McCarthy began outreach, asking GOP house members for their support in his bid to be speaker.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy signs a letter asking for support of his bid to be the next House speaker.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy makes calls to Republican House members asking for support of his bid to be the next speaker.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The House majority remained uncalled into the following week, as numerous races remained close in districts Republicans believed they would easily win.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

With control of the House and Senate still undecided, angry Republicans mounted public challenges to their leaders in both chambers Friday as they confronted the possibility of falling short of the majority.

The lack of a “red wave” marked a devastating outcome for Republicans, who believed they would cruise to a large governing majority in the House and possibly flip the Senate.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy arrives for a closed-door Republican leadership candidate forum on Nov. 14.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy with Rep.-elect Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.) in his office on Capitol Hill on Nov. 14.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy meets with a California delegation in his office on Nov. 15.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy speaks to staff in his office before a Republican leadership meeting to a vote on House Republican leadership positions on Nov. 15.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy won his party’s nomination for speaker Tuesday afternoon with 188 votes from the GOP caucus — well past the simple majority needed for victory.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy talks with reporters as he walks to a closed-door Republican leadership meeting on Nov. 15.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

But 31 lawmakers voted for a challenger, presenting a steep obstacle for McCarthy come January, when he will need 218 votes to win the speakership when the 118th Congress convenes.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

McCarthy talks with staff on Capitol Hill on Nov. 15.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Republicans on Wednesday were projected to win back control of the U.S. House with a narrow majority, dealing a blow to President Biden and his agenda — even as Democrats defied predictions of a rout to limit the GOP’s power.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Shortly after Republicans secured the victory, McCarthy issued a celebratory message on social media.

“Democrats’ One-Party rule is OVER,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter, adding that he and House Republicans were “ready to get to work for the American people, and fulfill our #CommitmentToAmerica with a GOP House Majority.”

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The sun sets on the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill on Nov. 14.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez and Christine Nguyen