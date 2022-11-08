Politics

The three voter groups that could decide the midterm elections

By Dan Balz | Nov 8, 2022

This midterm campaign could be one of the most important in history.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

A Republican takeover of the House, the Senate or both would blunt the President Biden’s agenda for the next two years. Election deniers could win key positions at the federal and state levels.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

And these midterms are also a prelude to what now looks to be a combustible election in 2024, one that could produce a rematch between Biden and Trump.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

No single group of voters holds the key to the midterm elections, but both parties see Black, Latino and college-educated White women as crucial demographic blocs that Democrats must hold to avoid big losses.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

The Washington Post traveled to Colorado, Nevada and Georgia to listen to these crucial voters, to hear how they are deciding for whom to vote for and what are the issues uppermost on their minds.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

People wait in line for early voting for the midterm elections in Atlanta on Nov. 4.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In Georgia, more than 2 million people voted early, a dramatic increase from the 2018 midterm elections but short of 2020.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Black voters are the Democrats’ most important and reliable constituency. Democratic candidates in many battleground states and especially in Georgia will need another big turnout from them.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Kelly Martin, 39, is married with three children and works in foreclosure law.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Kelly and Jolon Martin carve pumpkins with their daughters at their home in Peachtree Corners, Ga., on Oct. 27.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

“It’s a nerve-racking time to be Black in America,” she said.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

“I’ve never seen more Black abundance in America, but at the same time, I’ve never seen more people that want to strip Black people of abundance in America.”

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee in Georgia's gubernatorial race, speaks during the ‘Pop Out to the Polls’ rally for her in Atlanta on Nov. 4. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post)

In the governor’s race between Stacey Abrams and GOP incumbent Brian Kemp, Martin said she has high praise for Abrams.

“I love her get-out-the-vote campaign,” she said. “She’s a very boots-to-the-ground type of woman, which I like.”

Black voters turned Georgia blue two years ago, helping elect President Biden and two Democratic senators, one of whom — Raphael G. Warnock — is in a neck-and-neck race for reelection against Republican nominee and local football icon Herschel Walker.

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) speaks at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ga., on Oct. 8. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post)

Edward Muldrow, 56, served for 23 years in the Air Force and now is a consultant working on large infrastructure projects.

Edward Muldrow served as Republican Party chair in Gwinnett County, Ga., in 2019 and 2020.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

“The Democrat Party continues to lie to the Black community about what they’re going to do … and then they go back on their word,” said Muldrow.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

He said Democratic policies have hurt rather than helped the Black community, particularly the 1994 crime bill, which was drafted in the Senate by Biden.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks alongside Nikki Haley at a rally in Hiram, Ga., on Nov. 6.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

And while he doesn’t think Walker is “ready for prime time,” he doesn’t think Warnock is either. “We’ve got to vote for one of them, and so for me, the tie goes to the runner. I go with the Republican.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) stands with performers and Nevada voters during an East Las Vegas Block Party in Las Vegas on Oct. 22.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Latinos are the largest minority group in the country and make up nearly a fifth of the U.S. population. It is roughly triple the size of the Asian American community and about 50 percent larger than the Black population.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

That makes them one of the most important constituencies in American politics.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

The Latino vote defies easy categorization.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

What motivates Cuban Americans in South Florida — for years it was staunch anticommunism — does not necessarily win over Mexican Americans in Arizona or Nevada.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

In the 2020 Presidential election, Trump’s share of the Latino vote jumped 10 percentage points, to 38 percent, according to a Pew Research analysis of voters.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), center, speaks to voters in Las Vegas.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Today, Democrats are worried about losing the Nevada Senate seat held by Catherine Cortez Masto, a Latina completing her first term.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

She’s in a toss-up contest against former state attorney general Republican Adam Laxalt.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt campaigns in Las Vegas on Nov. 5. (David Becker for The Washington Post)

A Laxalt victory could tip the Senate to GOP control. Democrats are also nervous about the governor’s race and three House seats in Nevada.

Iris Ramos Jones, 37, came to the U.S. from Ecuador nine years ago. She is married, has a daughter and works in Real Estate.

Iris Jones shows an apartment for sale in Henderson, Nev.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Jones is a registered as a Republican and said her choice is based on values.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

“There are good things about both parties, but my personal values are more aligned with them. Family. Freedom. Hard work.”

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

“I don’t need and I do not appreciate the government telling my kids what they should believe or not,” she said.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Iris Jones reads religious passages for kids from the Book of Mormon with her daughter in their home in Las Vegas.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

She worries about the direction of the country if Democrats remain in charge, fearing that the lead in the direction of socialism.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

“My country had been destroyed [by socialism],” Jones said.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

“I know what socialism looks like. And it is very unfortunate that this is the path we are going in this country right now … I didn’t come here and sacrifice so much just for my child to have to live in the same type of country that I was born in.”

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Rocha M, 42, was born in Mexico, immigrated to Texas when she was 23 and eventually made her way to Las Vegas.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Rocha M is a union member of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 in Las Vegas.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

I met her at the Culinary Workers union offices in Las Vegas. She’s part of an army of more than 350 canvassers the union is deploying to knock on doors.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Her goal is to keep Nevada in the Democrats’ column.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

“We have to teach our community that our vote is really important,” says Rocha M.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

She spoke about the overt racism she felt while Trump was in the White House. “It was for me more hate on the streets,” she said.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

“I’m not saying he’s all of the Republicans, but I’m saying at that time it was really, really bad … like we were sometimes scared of going out because, well, I do look Mexican, you know, I cannot hide it.”

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Victor Villanueva, 32, has been canvassing for Somos Votantes, a national Latino voter advocacy group.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Victor Villanueva walks door to door speaking to Nevada voters in Las Vegas.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

At most doors, he says he hears about prices and the economy.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

“I would say 90 percent of the people that I talk to, [it’s] health care or, you know, child care, that also affects them. But, yeah, it’s mainly the finances, the way inflation [is hitting them].”

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Victor Villanueva studied communications in community college and said what he learned has helped him in Nevada. “Every interaction is different,” he said. “If they’re on the fence, really, it’s because they’re not really educated on, you know, who is actually running or what it is that they’re actually doing for the community.”

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

He mentioned an elderly woman with a son who has Down syndrome and who worried about what might happen to him if something happened to her, whether the health-care system would be able to provide for him.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

“They just want things to get better,” Villanueva said.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Nevada voters wait for Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt to arrive at an event in Las Vegas on Oct. 22.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Scholars studying Latino politics and voting patterns say direct contact between campaigns and voters is the likeliest path to increasing turnout.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Latino turnout will help to decide the outcome of Senate, House and governors’ races in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Katie Skinner, left, and Corie Detwiler pick up their children from school in Littleton, Colo. on Sept. 2. Both women say the reversal of Roe is a motivating factor to vote for Democratic candidates.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

White women with college educations will influence the November elections in two ways.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

One is how they vote: for Republicans or Democrats. The other is how many will vote. The combination of the two will shape the outcome.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Alexandra Donato takes a selfie with a cutout of Donald Trump outside a Doug Mastriano campaign rally in Philadelphia on Nov. 6. (Caroline Gutman for The Washington Post)

Caroline Gutman/For The Washington Post

Caroline Gutman/For The Washington Post

Republicans hope to move some White suburban women who supported Democrats in 2018 and 2020 back to their column.

Caroline Gutman/For The Washington Post

Democrats hope to prevent that from happening. While White women as a whole vote more Democratic than White men, as a group they tilt to Republicans.

Caroline Gutman/For The Washington Post

In 2016 and 2020, Trump won 52 percent and 55 percent of White women respectively, according to exit polls.

Caroline Gutman/For The Washington Post

In Denver, Robin Kupernik and Elizabeta Stacishin met for lunch after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion.

Caroline Gutman/For The Washington Post

Robin Kupernik works from her home in Arvada, Colo., on August 16.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

The were both angry and remembered saying to each other at the same time, “This is not about babies, this is about keeping women down.”

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

It was Donald Trump’s presidency that pushed Kupernik, 57, and Stacishin, 53, toward getting politically active.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Elizabeta Stacishin stretches after roller blading in Denver on Aug. 17.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

But the energy they were a part of in 2018 had started to wane by earlier this year. They sensed a lapse of commitment on the part of voters like themselves who had propelled Democrats to victories in 2018 and 2020.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Then came the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Jackie Schwartz, of Denver, protests for abortion rights on June 27, four days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion.

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

“I think that everyone is feeling in their bones, especially women, the insult and indignity of what the Supreme Court has done.” said Stacishin.

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

“And that is in no small part why I am working as hard as I’m working for the midterms right now.”

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican candidate for U.S. House to represent Colorado's 8th District, greets people at a campaign stop in Brighton, Colo.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Mother of three, Julianna Dixon, 36, goes by her childhood nickname of “Boo.” Dixon preferred not to be photographed.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

She is a founder of Ladies For Liberty, a network for women with the goal to “combat cancel culture and encourage independent critical thought.”

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

The issues motivating her are the same as those that Republican candidates have focused on during the fall campaign: “Crime rates, cost of living, education and immigration are all on the top of Mount Rushmore,” she said.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Yadira Caraveo, the Democratic candidate for U.S. House to represent Colorado's 8th District, is a pediatrician and the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dixon has judged Biden to be “the worst president in my lifetime, if not in history.”

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Republican victories in the midterms, she said, “would definitely bring some much-needed balance that is lacking right now.”

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

The question in Colorado and other states is whether White suburban Republican and independent women, like Dixon, who are worried about the cost of living, school decisions and rising crime will outnumber those motivated by abortion like Kupernik and Stacishin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for Nevada's gubernatorial race, holds his grandson during a campaign event in Henderson, Nev. on Nov. 6. (David Becker for The Washington Post)

No group of voters is a monolith and the voters in these three states are not a scientific sample of the country.

But in speaking for themselves, they provide insights into the realities of their lives and perhaps others like them.

More from the Post

Women powered Democrats in the 2018 midterms. Will they again in 2022?

The Latino vote shifted toward Republicans in 2020. Will it again?

Democrats count on huge Black turnout, but has the party delivered in return?

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing and production by Kainaz Amaria. Photo editing by Natalia Jimenez.