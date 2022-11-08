The three voter groups that could decide the midterm elections

Politics
This midterm campaign could be one of the most important in history.
A Republican takeover of the House, the Senate or both would blunt the President Biden’s agenda for the next two years. Election deniers could win key positions at the federal and state levels.
And these midterms are also a prelude to what now looks to be a combustible election in 2024, one that could produce a rematch between Biden and Trump.
No single group of voters holds the key to the midterm elections, but both parties see Black, Latino and college-educated White women as crucial demographic blocs that Democrats must hold to avoid big losses.
The Washington Post traveled to Colorado, Nevada and Georgia to listen to these crucial voters, to hear how they are deciding for whom to vote for and what are the issues uppermost on their minds.
In Georgia, more than 2 million people voted early, a dramatic increase from the 2018 midterm elections but short of 2020.
Black voters are the Democrats’ most important and reliable constituency. Democratic candidates in many battleground states and especially in Georgia will need another big turnout from them.
Kelly Martin, 39, is married with three children and works in foreclosure law.
“It’s a nerve-racking time to be Black in America,” she said.
“I’ve never seen more Black abundance in America, but at the same time, I’ve never seen more people that want to strip Black people of abundance in America.”
In the governor’s race between Stacey Abrams and GOP incumbent Brian Kemp, Martin said she has high praise for Abrams.
“I love her get-out-the-vote campaign,” she said. “She’s a very boots-to-the-ground type of woman, which I like.”
Black voters turned Georgia blue two years ago, helping elect President Biden and two Democratic senators, one of whom — Raphael G. Warnock — is in a neck-and-neck race for reelection against Republican nominee and local football icon Herschel Walker.
Edward Muldrow, 56, served for 23 years in the Air Force and now is a consultant working on large infrastructure projects.
“The Democrat Party continues to lie to the Black community about what they’re going to do … and then they go back on their word,” said Muldrow.
He said Democratic policies have hurt rather than helped the Black community, particularly the 1994 crime bill, which was drafted in the Senate by Biden.
And while he doesn’t think Walker is “ready for prime time,” he doesn’t think Warnock is either. “We’ve got to vote for one of them, and so for me, the tie goes to the runner. I go with the Republican.”
Latinos are the largest minority group in the country and make up nearly a fifth of the U.S. population. It is roughly triple the size of the Asian American community and about 50 percent larger than the Black population.
That makes them one of the most important constituencies in American politics.
The Latino vote defies easy categorization.
What motivates Cuban Americans in South Florida — for years it was staunch anticommunism — does not necessarily win over Mexican Americans in Arizona or Nevada.
In the 2020 Presidential election, Trump’s share of the Latino vote jumped 10 percentage points, to 38 percent, according to a Pew Research analysis of voters.
Today, Democrats are worried about losing the Nevada Senate seat held by Catherine Cortez Masto, a Latina completing her first term.
She’s in a toss-up contest against former state attorney general Republican Adam Laxalt.
A Laxalt victory could tip the Senate to GOP control. Democrats are also nervous about the governor’s race and three House seats in Nevada.
Iris Ramos Jones, 37, came to the U.S. from Ecuador nine years ago. She is married, has a daughter and works in Real Estate.
Jones is a registered as a Republican and said her choice is based on values.
“There are good things about both parties, but my personal values are more aligned with them. Family. Freedom. Hard work.”
“I don’t need and I do not appreciate the government telling my kids what they should believe or not,” she said.
She worries about the direction of the country if Democrats remain in charge, fearing that the lead in the direction of socialism.
“My country had been destroyed [by socialism],” Jones said.
“I know what socialism looks like. And it is very unfortunate that this is the path we are going in this country right now … I didn’t come here and sacrifice so much just for my child to have to live in the same type of country that I was born in.”
Rocha M, 42, was born in Mexico, immigrated to Texas when she was 23 and eventually made her way to Las Vegas.
I met her at the Culinary Workers union offices in Las Vegas. She’s part of an army of more than 350 canvassers the union is deploying to knock on doors.
Her goal is to keep Nevada in the Democrats’ column.
She spoke about the overt racism she felt while Trump was in the White House. “It was for me more hate on the streets,” she said.
“I’m not saying he’s all of the Republicans, but I’m saying at that time it was really, really bad … like we were sometimes scared of going out because, well, I do look Mexican, you know, I cannot hide it.”
Victor Villanueva, 32, has been canvassing for Somos Votantes, a national Latino voter advocacy group.
At most doors, he says he hears about prices and the economy.
“I would say 90 percent of the people that I talk to, [it’s] health care or, you know, child care, that also affects them. But, yeah, it’s mainly the finances, the way inflation [is hitting them].”
He mentioned an elderly woman with a son who has Down syndrome and who worried about what might happen to him if something happened to her, whether the health-care system would be able to provide for him.
“They just want things to get better,” Villanueva said.
Scholars studying Latino politics and voting patterns say direct contact between campaigns and voters is the likeliest path to increasing turnout.
Latino turnout will help to decide the outcome of Senate, House and governors’ races in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.
White women with college educations will influence the November elections in two ways.
One is how they vote: for Republicans or Democrats. The other is how many will vote. The combination of the two will shape the outcome.
Republicans hope to move some White suburban women who supported Democrats in 2018 and 2020 back to their column.
Democrats hope to prevent that from happening. While White women as a whole vote more Democratic than White men, as a group they tilt to Republicans.
In 2016 and 2020, Trump won 52 percent and 55 percent of White women respectively, according to exit polls.
In Denver, Robin Kupernik and Elizabeta Stacishin met for lunch after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion.
The were both angry and remembered saying to each other at the same time, “This is not about babies, this is about keeping women down.”
It was Donald Trump’s presidency that pushed Kupernik, 57, and Stacishin, 53, toward getting politically active.
But the energy they were a part of in 2018 had started to wane by earlier this year. They sensed a lapse of commitment on the part of voters like themselves who had propelled Democrats to victories in 2018 and 2020.
Then came the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June.
“I think that everyone is feeling in their bones, especially women, the insult and indignity of what the Supreme Court has done.” said Stacishin.
“And that is in no small part why I am working as hard as I’m working for the midterms right now.”
Mother of three, Julianna Dixon, 36, goes by her childhood nickname of “Boo.” Dixon preferred not to be photographed.
She is a founder of Ladies For Liberty, a network for women with the goal to “combat cancel culture and encourage independent critical thought.”
The issues motivating her are the same as those that Republican candidates have focused on during the fall campaign: “Crime rates, cost of living, education and immigration are all on the top of Mount Rushmore,” she said.
Dixon has judged Biden to be “the worst president in my lifetime, if not in history.”
Republican victories in the midterms, she said, “would definitely bring some much-needed balance that is lacking right now.”
The question in Colorado and other states is whether White suburban Republican and independent women, like Dixon, who are worried about the cost of living, school decisions and rising crime will outnumber those motivated by abortion like Kupernik and Stacishin.
No group of voters is a monolith and the voters in these three states are not a scientific sample of the country.
But in speaking for themselves, they provide insights into the realities of their lives and perhaps others like them.
