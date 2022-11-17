Politics

Photos: Newly elected members of Congress arrive for orientation

By Jabin Botsford, Sarah Silbiger and Elizabeth Frantz | Nov 17, 2022

After months of campaigning and waiting for midterm election results, newly elected members of Congress arrived this week for orientation on Capitol Hill — even while some races remain uncalled.

The incoming freshman class of the 118th Congress greeted one another and were interviewed by the media, while attending training sessions on legislative rules and other responsibilities.

Rep.-elect Becca Balint (D-Vt.) arrives Sunday at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill for new member orientation.

Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post

A sign welcomes newly elected members of Congress at the Hyatt Regency on Sunday.

Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post

Rep.-elect Cory Mills (R-Fla.) walks through the Hyatt during new member orientation Sunday.

Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post

Reps.-elect Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) embrace at a news conference Sunday with current and incoming Congressional Progressive Caucus members at the AFL-CIO in Washington.

Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post

A news conference with current and incoming Congressional Progressive Caucus members including, from left, Reps.-elect Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii), Greg Casar (D-Texas), Becca Balint (D-Vt.), Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) and Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) at the AFL-CIO in Washington on Sunday.

Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post

Rep.-elect Summer Lee (D-Pa.) departs from the Capitol Visitor Center auditorium during the orientation program for new members of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post

House members-elect gather in the Capitol Visitor Center auditorium for their first orientation program on Monday.

Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post

Rep.-elect Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas) speaks to reporters outside of the Capitol Visitor Center auditorium during the orientation program for new House members on Monday.

Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) poses for photos with Rep.-elect Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.), right, in his office on Capitol Hill on Monday.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

From left, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Sen.-elect Peter Welch (D-Vt.) at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), center, arrives for a class photo.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Newly elected members of the 118th Congress gather for a class photo on the east front steps of the Capitol on Tuesday.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

From left, Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), Rep.-elect Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) and Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.) on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jackets are hung on a coat rack during the class photo.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

