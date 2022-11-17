Photos: Newly elected members of Congress arrive for orientation

Politics
After months of campaigning and waiting for midterm election results, newly elected members of Congress arrived this week for orientation on Capitol Hill — even while some races remain uncalled.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
The incoming freshman class of the 118th Congress greeted one another and were interviewed by the media, while attending training sessions on legislative rules and other responsibilities.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post
Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post
Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post
Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post
Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post
Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post
Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post
Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Photos from the midterm elections across the U.S.
The faces of the voters who helped decide this year’s election
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing, text and production by Christine Nguyen