A visual guide to Congress’s history-making freshman class

Some historic firsts

The new class is making history in other ways, too.

Some freshmen-elect broke barriers with their wins. Among them: Democrat Becca Balint will be the first congresswoman and openly gay person to represent Vermont, the last state to have never elected a woman to Congress. Democrat Maxwell Frost will be the legislature’s first Gen Z member. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R), a tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation, will be the first Native American senator in nearly two decades. And George Santos became the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress.