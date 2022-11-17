When do presidential candidates announce? Trump’s 2024 bid comes early.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Almost two years before voters will cast their ballots, former president Donald Trump on Tuesday night announced that he is again seeking that office. Recent presidential candidates have tended to announce their campaigns about a year and a half before Election Day, according to data from Smart Politics.

How early do candidates for president announce? 2024 2020 Median 2016 2012 2008 2004 2000 1,200 days before election 800 400 Election Day Trump Delaney Sources: Smart Politics and Post reporting

The earliest announcement in recent presidential contests came from Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), who declared a run more than three years before the 2020 election and only six months into Trump’s four-year term. Other earlier-than-average announcements include entrepreneur Andrew Yang in the 2020 cycle and former senator Mike Gravel in the 2008 cycle.

Trump announced his first run for the presidency in June 2015, about seven months closer to Election Day than Tuesday’s speech.

Kevin Schaul and Kevin Uhrmacher contributed to this report.