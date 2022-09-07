Politics

White House portrait ceremonies offered bipartisanship — until Trump

By Amy Wang and Azi Paybarah | Sep 7, 2022

Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits.

And we know what you are thinking.

Haven’t the Obamas’ official portraits already been unveiled?

Not yet.

You may be thinking of the ones in the “America’s Presidents” exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, which has the only complete collection of official presidential portraits outside of the White House.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveil their portraits at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in 2018.

The Obamas’ Smithsonian portraits, painted by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, were unveiled in 2018 and made a splash for their distinctive styles and bold colors.

Unlike the ones at the National Portrait Gallery, the White House presidential portraits are not typically available for public viewing.

President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with former president Gerald Ford for Ford's White House portrait unveiling ceremony in 1978.

Wednesday’s East Room ceremony will bring back the long-standing tradition of a sitting president welcoming their predecessor — regardless of party — to the White House to unveil their official portraits.

A tradition President Donald Trump skipped.

The White House practice of collecting living portraits of its presidents and first ladies began in the early 1960s, under first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, according to Betty Monkman, a former White House curator.

Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy's official portrait hangs in the Vermeil room of the While House in 2013.

Portraits for John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy were unveiled at a private White House event in 1971 — seven years after JFK was killed — with the former first lady writing: “I really do not have the courage to go through an official ceremony.”

Former president John F. Kennedy's official White House portrait was unveiled seven years after his assassination.

Later unveilings were more upbeat, with presidents wrapping themselves in the warm glow of bipartisanship and self-deprecating humor.

When former president Gerald Ford’s portrait was unveiled at a 1978 ceremony at the White House, he joked: “Considering what [artist] Ray Kinstler had to work with, he did very well.”

In 1989, President George H.W. Bush hosted Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, for their White House portrait unveiling.

Former president Ronald Reagan and former first lady Nancy Reagan at their portrait unveiling ceremony in 1989.

Bush, who served as Reagan’s vice president for eight years, joked, “For years our opponents were hoping to see President Reagan’s back against the wall here in the White House. I don’t think this is exactly what they had in mind.”

In 1995, President Bill Clinton glanced at the portrait of the Republican president he ousted three years earlier and said, “If I look half as good as you do when I leave office, I’ll be a happy man.”

Former president George H.W. Bush gets a look at his official portrait during the White House unveiling ceremony in 1995.

Clinton went on to say that the portrait of George H.W. Bush “will stand as a testimony to a leader who helped Americans move forward toward common ground on many fronts.”

In 2004, CNN reported that while President George W. Bush was “facing a bitter re-election campaign,” he hosted his Democratic predecessor, whom he praised for filling the White House with “energy and joy.”

Former president Bill Clinton and Sen. Hillary Clinton as well as President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush applaud as Hillary Clinton's portrait is unveiled in 2004.

Bush said of former first lady Hillary Clinton: “She takes an interesting spot on American history today, for she is the only sitting senator whose portrait hangs in the White House.”

In 2012, President Obama also used the White House portrait unveiling ceremony to show some cross-party appreciation, saying of Bush: “We may have our differences politically, but the presidency transcends those differences.”

Former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush attend the unveiling of their official portraits in an East Room ceremony at the White House in 2012.

It is unclear when Donald and Melania Trump’s White House portraits will be completed and unveiled, though NBC News reported last year that the former president had “begun participating in the customary process” of having a portrait done.

The latest from The Washington Post

