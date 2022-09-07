White House portrait ceremonies offered bipartisanship — until Trump

Politics
Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits.
And we know what you are thinking.
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Haven’t the Obamas’ official portraits already been unveiled?
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Not yet.
You may be thinking of the ones in the “America’s Presidents” exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, which has the only complete collection of official presidential portraits outside of the White House.
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
The Obamas’ Smithsonian portraits, painted by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, were unveiled in 2018 and made a splash for their distinctive styles and bold colors.
Unlike the ones at the National Portrait Gallery, the White House presidential portraits are not typically available for public viewing.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Wednesday’s East Room ceremony will bring back the long-standing tradition of a sitting president welcoming their predecessor — regardless of party — to the White House to unveil their official portraits.
A tradition President Donald Trump skipped.
The White House practice of collecting living portraits of its presidents and first ladies began in the early 1960s, under first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, according to Betty Monkman, a former White House curator.
Bill O'Leary
Portraits for John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy were unveiled at a private White House event in 1971 — seven years after JFK was killed — with the former first lady writing: “I really do not have the courage to go through an official ceremony.”
Bill O'Leary
Ron Edmonds/AP
Later unveilings were more upbeat, with presidents wrapping themselves in the warm glow of bipartisanship and self-deprecating humor.
Ron Edmonds/AP
When former president Gerald Ford’s portrait was unveiled at a 1978 ceremony at the White House, he joked: “Considering what [artist] Ray Kinstler had to work with, he did very well.”
Ron Edmonds/AP
In 1989, President George H.W. Bush hosted Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, for their White House portrait unveiling.
Ron Edmonds/AP
Barry Thumma/AP
Bush, who served as Reagan’s vice president for eight years, joked, “For years our opponents were hoping to see President Reagan’s back against the wall here in the White House. I don’t think this is exactly what they had in mind.”
Barry Thumma/AP
In 1995, President Bill Clinton glanced at the portrait of the Republican president he ousted three years earlier and said, “If I look half as good as you do when I leave office, I’ll be a happy man.”
Barry Thumma/AP
Dayna Smith/The Washington Post
Clinton went on to say that the portrait of George H.W. Bush “will stand as a testimony to a leader who helped Americans move forward toward common ground on many fronts.”
Dayna Smith/The Washington Post
In 2004, CNN reported that while President George W. Bush was “facing a bitter re-election campaign,” he hosted his Democratic predecessor, whom he praised for filling the White House with “energy and joy.”
Dayna Smith/The Washington Post
Dennis Cook/AP
Bush said of former first lady Hillary Clinton: “She takes an interesting spot on American history today, for she is the only sitting senator whose portrait hangs in the White House.”
Dennis Cook/AP
In 2012, President Obama also used the White House portrait unveiling ceremony to show some cross-party appreciation, saying of Bush: “We may have our differences politically, but the presidency transcends those differences.”
Dennis Cook/AP
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
It is unclear when Donald and Melania Trump’s White House portraits will be completed and unveiled, though NBC News reported last year that the former president had “begun participating in the customary process” of having a portrait done.
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Q&A: What to know about the White House unveiling of Obama portraits
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Editing and production by Kainaz Amaria. Photo editing by Christine Nguyen and Natalia Jimenez