Read the full decision for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
The Supreme Court has ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, striking down Roe v. Wade.
Below follows the full opinion, along with the draft of the opinion that had been leaked in May.
You can read our analysis of the draft opinion, annotated by The Post’s Aaron Blake, here. We will update this post with further analysis comparing the two documents.
Final opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson
The final opinion written by Justice Alito, issued on June 24. It includes responses to the joint dissent by Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, as well as to the concurring opinion by Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.
Draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson
This draft opinion written and circulated by Justice Alito – obtained by Politico and confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts as authentic – lays out the reasoning for striking down Roe v. Wade.