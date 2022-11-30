Here’s which senators voted for or against the Respect for Marriage Act

Twelve Senate Republicans joined nearly the entire Democratic caucus on Tuesday to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, offering federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. One Democrat and two Republicans did not vote.
These senators voted in support of the Respect for Marriage Act.
These senators voted against the Respect for Marriage Act.
These senators did not vote.
Roy Blunt Mo.
Richard Burr N.C.
Shelley Moore Capito W.Va.
Susan Collins Maine
Joni Ernst Iowa
Cynthia Lummis Wyo.
Lisa Murkowski Alaska
Rob Portman Ohio
Mitt Romney Utah
Dan Sullivan Alaska
Thom Tillis N.C.
Todd C. Young Ind.
Tammy Baldwin Wis.
Michael F. Bennet Colo.
Richard Blumenthal Conn.
Cory Booker N.J.
Sherrod Brown Ohio
Maria Cantwell Wash.
Benjamin L. Cardin Md.
Thomas R. Carper Del.
Robert P. Casey Jr. Pa.
Christopher A. Coons Del.
Catherine Cortez Masto Nev.
Tammy Duckworth Ill.
Richard J. Durbin Ill.
Dianne Feinstein Calif.
Kirsten Gillibrand N.Y.
Margaret Wood Hassan N.H.
Martin Heinrich N.M.
John Hickenlooper Colo.
Mazie Hirono Hawaii
Tim Kaine Va.
Mark Kelly Ariz.
Amy Klobuchar Minn.
Patrick J. Leahy Vt.
Ben Ray Luján N.M.
Joe Manchin III W.Va.
Edward J. Markey Mass.
Robert Menendez N.J.
Jeff Merkley Ore.
Chris Murphy Conn.
Patty Murray Wash.
Jon Ossoff Ga.
Alex Padilla Calif.
Gary Peters Mich.
Jack Reed R.I.
Jacky Rosen Nev.
Brian Schatz Hawaii
Charles E. Schumer N.Y.
Jeanne Shaheen N.H.
Kyrsten Sinema Ariz.
Tina Smith Minn.
Debbie Stabenow Mich.
Jon Tester Mont.
Chris Van Hollen Md.
Mark R. Warner Va.
Elizabeth Warren Mass.
Sheldon Whitehouse R.I.
Ron Wyden Ore.
Angus King Maine
Bernie Sanders Vt.
John Barrasso Wyo.
Marsha Blackburn Tenn.
John Boozman Ark.
Mike Braun Ind.
Bill Cassidy La.
John Cornyn Tex.
Tom Cotton Ark.
Kevin Cramer N.D.
Mike Crapo Idaho
Ted Cruz Tex.
Steve Daines Mont.
Deb Fischer Neb.
Lindsey O. Graham S.C.
Charles E. Grassley Iowa
Bill Hagerty Tenn.
Josh Hawley Mo.
John Hoeven N.D.
Cindy Hyde-Smith Miss.
James M. Inhofe Okla.
Ron Johnson Wis.
John Neely Kennedy La.
James Lankford Okla.
Mike Lee Utah
Roger Marshall Kan.
Mitch McConnell Ky.
Jerry Moran Kan.
Rand Paul Ky.
James E. Risch Idaho
Mike Rounds S.D.
Marco Rubio Fla.
Tim Scott S.C.
Rick Scott Fla.
Richard C. Shelby Ala.
John Thune S.D.
Tommy Tuberville Ala.
Roger Wicker Miss.
Ben Sasse Neb.
Patrick J. Toomey Pa.
The measure now heads back to the House, which needs to pass a religious liberty amendment made by the Senate, before it can head to President Biden for his signature.
Two independents caucus with Democrats. Roll call from U.S. Senate. Promo illustration by Laura Padilla Castellanos.