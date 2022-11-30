Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Here’s which senators voted for or against the Respect for Marriage Act

Twelve Senate Republicans joined nearly the entire Democratic caucus on Tuesday to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, offering federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. One Democrat and two Republicans did not vote.

Dem. Ind. GOP Filter by state or name Supports 61 Opposes 36 Did not vote 3 These senators voted in support of the Respect for Marriage Act. These senators voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. These senators did not vote. Roy Blunt Mo. Richard Burr N.C. Shelley Moore Capito W.Va. Susan Collins Maine Joni Ernst Iowa Cynthia Lummis Wyo. Lisa Murkowski Alaska Rob Portman Ohio Mitt Romney Utah Dan Sullivan Alaska Thom Tillis N.C. Todd C. Young Ind. Tammy Baldwin Wis. Michael F. Bennet Colo. Richard Blumenthal Conn. Cory Booker N.J. Sherrod Brown Ohio Maria Cantwell Wash. Benjamin L. Cardin Md. Thomas R. Carper Del. Robert P. Casey Jr. Pa. Christopher A. Coons Del. Catherine Cortez Masto Nev. Tammy Duckworth Ill. Richard J. Durbin Ill. Dianne Feinstein Calif. Kirsten Gillibrand N.Y. Margaret Wood Hassan N.H. Martin Heinrich N.M. John Hickenlooper Colo. Mazie Hirono Hawaii Tim Kaine Va. Mark Kelly Ariz. Amy Klobuchar Minn. Patrick J. Leahy Vt. Ben Ray Luján N.M. Joe Manchin III W.Va. Edward J. Markey Mass. Robert Menendez N.J. Jeff Merkley Ore. Chris Murphy Conn. Patty Murray Wash. Jon Ossoff Ga. Alex Padilla Calif. Gary Peters Mich. Jack Reed R.I. Jacky Rosen Nev. Brian Schatz Hawaii Charles E. Schumer N.Y. Jeanne Shaheen N.H. Kyrsten Sinema Ariz. Tina Smith Minn. Debbie Stabenow Mich. Jon Tester Mont. Chris Van Hollen Md. Mark R. Warner Va. Elizabeth Warren Mass. Sheldon Whitehouse R.I. Ron Wyden Ore. Angus King Maine Bernie Sanders Vt. John Barrasso Wyo. Marsha Blackburn Tenn. John Boozman Ark. Mike Braun Ind. Bill Cassidy La. John Cornyn Tex. Tom Cotton Ark. Kevin Cramer N.D. Mike Crapo Idaho Ted Cruz Tex. Steve Daines Mont. Deb Fischer Neb. Lindsey O. Graham S.C. Charles E. Grassley Iowa Bill Hagerty Tenn. Josh Hawley Mo. John Hoeven N.D. Cindy Hyde-Smith Miss. James M. Inhofe Okla. Ron Johnson Wis. John Neely Kennedy La. James Lankford Okla. Mike Lee Utah Roger Marshall Kan. Mitch McConnell Ky. Jerry Moran Kan. Rand Paul Ky. James E. Risch Idaho Mike Rounds S.D. Marco Rubio Fla. Tim Scott S.C. Rick Scott Fla. Richard C. Shelby Ala. John Thune S.D. Tommy Tuberville Ala. Roger Wicker Miss. Ben Sasse Neb. Patrick J. Toomey Pa. Raphael G. Warnock Ga. Supports 61 Opposes 36 Did not vote 3 Scroll to see a full list of names Supports 61 These senators voted in support of the Respect for Marriage Act. Roy Blunt Mo. Richard Burr N.C. Shelley Moore Capito W.Va. Susan Collins Maine Joni Ernst Iowa Cynthia Lummis Wyo. Lisa Murkowski Alaska Rob Portman Ohio Mitt Romney Utah Dan Sullivan Alaska Thom Tillis N.C. Todd C. Young Ind. Tammy Baldwin Wis. Michael F. Bennet Colo. Richard Blumenthal Conn. Cory Booker N.J. Sherrod Brown Ohio Maria Cantwell Wash. Benjamin L. Cardin Md. Thomas R. Carper Del. Robert P. Casey Jr. Pa. Christopher A. Coons Del. Catherine Cortez Masto Nev. Tammy Duckworth Ill. Richard J. Durbin Ill. Dianne Feinstein Calif. Kirsten Gillibrand N.Y. Margaret Wood Hassan N.H. Martin Heinrich N.M. John Hickenlooper Colo. Mazie Hirono Hawaii Tim Kaine Va. Mark Kelly Ariz. Amy Klobuchar Minn. Patrick J. Leahy Vt. Ben Ray Luján N.M. Joe Manchin III W.Va. Edward J. Markey Mass. Robert Menendez N.J. Jeff Merkley Ore. Chris Murphy Conn. Patty Murray Wash. Jon Ossoff Ga. Alex Padilla Calif. Gary Peters Mich. Jack Reed R.I. Jacky Rosen Nev. Brian Schatz Hawaii Charles E. Schumer N.Y. Jeanne Shaheen N.H. Kyrsten Sinema Ariz. Tina Smith Minn. Debbie Stabenow Mich. Jon Tester Mont. Chris Van Hollen Md. Mark R. Warner Va. Elizabeth Warren Mass. Sheldon Whitehouse R.I. Ron Wyden Ore. Angus King Maine Bernie Sanders Vt. Opposes 36 These senators voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. John Barrasso Wyo. Marsha Blackburn Tenn. John Boozman Ark. Mike Braun Ind. Bill Cassidy La. John Cornyn Tex. Tom Cotton Ark. Kevin Cramer N.D. Mike Crapo Idaho Ted Cruz Tex. Steve Daines Mont. Deb Fischer Neb. Lindsey O. Graham S.C. Charles E. Grassley Iowa Bill Hagerty Tenn. Josh Hawley Mo. John Hoeven N.D. Cindy Hyde-Smith Miss. James M. Inhofe Okla. Ron Johnson Wis. John Neely Kennedy La. James Lankford Okla. Mike Lee Utah Roger Marshall Kan. Mitch McConnell Ky. Jerry Moran Kan. Rand Paul Ky. James E. Risch Idaho Mike Rounds S.D. Marco Rubio Fla. Tim Scott S.C. Rick Scott Fla. Richard C. Shelby Ala. John Thune S.D. Tommy Tuberville Ala. Roger Wicker Miss. Did not vote 3 These senators did not vote. Ben Sasse Neb. Patrick J. Toomey Pa. Raphael G. Warnock Ga.

The measure now heads back to the House, which needs to pass a religious liberty amendment made by the Senate, before it can head to President Biden for his signature.

Two independents caucus with Democrats. Roll call from U.S. Senate. Promo illustration by Laura Padilla Castellanos.