The U.S. Supreme Court of 1892-1893, left to right. Seated: Henry B. Brown, Stephen J. Field, Melville W. Fuller (chief justice), Lucius Q.C. Lamar and David Brewer. Standing: Samuel Blatchford, John Marshall Harlan, Horace Gray and George Shiras. (Photo by Chester Milton Bell/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1892)
The 1906-1909 court, left to right. Seated: Edward Douglass White, John Marshall Harlan I, Melville W. Fuller (chief justice), David Brewer and Rufus W. Peckham. Standing: William Day, Joseph McKenna, Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. and William H. Moody. (Photo by Charles Milton Bell/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1906)
The 1914-1916 court, from left. Seated: William R. Day, Joseph McKenna, Edward Douglass White (chief justice), Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. and Charles E. Hughes. Standing: Mahlon Pitney, Willis Van Devanter, Joseph R. Lamar and James C. McReynolds. (Photo by Harris & Ewing/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1914)
1923.35.1 Formal Group Photograph of the 1923 Taft Court, Pose No. 1 "Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was comprised from 1923-1925. The Justices are posed in front of dark painted background and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing. Seated from left are Justices Willis Van Devanter and Joseph McKenna, Chief Justice William Howard Taft, and Justices Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. and James C. McReynolds. Standing from left are Justices Pierce Butler, Louis D. Brandeis, George Sutherland, Edward T. Sanford. April 10, 1923 (Photo by Harris & Ewing/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1923)
The Hughes Court as it was composed from 1932-1937; photograph by Harris & Ewing, signed by all the members of the Court. 1971.9 Formal Group Photograph of the 1932 Hughes Court [signed] "Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was comprised from 1932-1937. The Justices are posed in front of dark velvet drapery and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing. Seated in the front row from left to right are Justice Louis D. Brandeis, Justice Willis Van Devanter, Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes, and Justice James R. McReynolds, and Justice George Sutherland. Standing in the back row from left to right are Justice Owen J. Roberts, Justice Pierce Butler, Justice Harlan Fiske Stone, and Justice Benjamin N. Cardozo. March 28, 1932 (Photo by Harris & Ewing/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1932)
1941.195.1 Formal Group Photograph of the 1941 Stone Court "Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was comprised from 1941-1942. The Justices are posed in front of dark velvet drapery and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing. Seated from left are Justices Stanley F. Reed and Owen J. Roberts, Chief Justice Harlan Fiske Stone, and Justices Hugo L. Black, and Felix Frankfurter. Standing from left are Justices James F. Byrnes, William O. Douglas, Frank Murphy, and Robert H. Jackson." October 27, 1941 (Photo by Harris & Ewing/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1941)
2005.7.31 Formal Group Photograph of the 1946 Vinson Court (pose no. 2) "Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was comprised from 1946-1949. The Justices are posed in front of dark velvet drapery and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing. Seated from left are Justices Felix Frankfurter and Hugo Black, Chief Justice Fred Vinson, and Justices Stanley Reed and William O. Douglas. Standing from left are Justices Wiley Rutledge, Frank Murphy, Robert H. Jackson and Harold Burton. The print is signed ""Harris & Ewing"" in black ink below the image on the right." November 25, 1946 (Photo by Harris & Ewing/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1946)
1979.39.25 Formal Group Photograph of the 1949 Vinson Court "Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was comprised from 1949-1953, taken in May 1950. The Justices are posed in front of dark velvet drapery and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing. Seated from left are Justices Felix Frankfurter and Hugo Black, Chief Justice Fred Vinson, and Justices Stanley Reed and William O. Douglas. Standing from left are Justices Tom C. Clark, Robert H. Jackson, Harold Burton and Sherman Minton. (Photo by Harris & Ewing/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1949)
2005.7.24.1 Formal Group Photograph of the 1962 Warren Court (late 1962) "Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was comprised from late 1962-1965. The Justices are posed in front of red velvet drapery and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing. Seated from left are Justices Tom C. Clark and Hugo Black, Chief Justice Earl Warren, and Justices William O. Douglas and John Marshall Harlan II. Standing behind them are, from left, Justices Byron R. White, William J. Brennan, Jr., Potter Stewart, and Arthur Goldberg. June 7, 1965 (Photo by Robert S. Oakes/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1962)
2005.7.3.1 Formal Group Photograph of the 1990 Rehnquist Court "Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was comprised from 1990-1991. The Justices are posed in front of red velvet drapery and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing. Seated from left are Justices Harry A. Blackmun and Byron R. White, Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, and Justices Thurgood Marshall and John Paul Stevens. Standing from left are Justices Anthony M. Kennedy, Sandra Day O'Connor, Antonin Scalia, and David H. Souter." November 9, 1990 (Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(1990)
2011.33.2.1 Formal Group Photograph of the 2009 Roberts Court "Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was comprised from 2009 to 2010. The Justices are posed in front of red velvet drapes and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing. Seated from left are: Justices Anthony M. Kennedy and John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas. Standing from left are: Justices Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor." September 29, 2009 (Photo by Steve Petteway/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)
(2009)

How Supreme Court
diversity has shaped
American life

White men have decided Americans’ basic rights for centuries, but seven justices have made a difference.

For almost all of its history, the U.S. Supreme Court has been made up of White men.

President Biden has promised to nominate a Black woman to the court for the first time, to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. She would be only the eighth person in the court’s 233-year history who was not a White man.

A number of Senate Republicans have pushed back against Biden’s promise specifically to add a Black woman to the court, saying she would simply be a beneficiary of affirmative action rather than chosen because of her qualifications.

But only modern presidents have placed a premium on racial and gender diversity when nominating lifelong appointees to the Supreme Court — a stark reality visible in the court’s class photos.

The result is that the interpretations of Americans’ rights — for instance, the right to have a lawyer, the right to abortion, protection against gender-based discrimination — have been made almost exclusively by White men.

1954 — Brown v. Board of Education

In one of the most famous Supreme Court cases, the justices unanimously ruled that segregating children in public schools on the basis of race was unconstitutional.

1966 — Miranda v. Arizona

In a 5-to-4 decision, the Supreme Court decided that those detained by police should be informed of their constitutional rights before being interrogated.

1968 — Terry v. Ohio

The court held that the controversial police practice of stopping and frisking someone suspected of wrongdoing does not violate that person’s constitutional protections.

1971 — Phillips v. Martin Marietta Corp.

The all-male Supreme Court decided that it was unconstitutional to hire men with young children but not women with young children. But the ruling did not entirely close the door on gender discrimination.

1973 — Roe v. Wade

Another landmark women’s rights case decided entirely by men established a constitutional right to have an abortion, until the fetus would be viable outside of the womb.

1986 — Bowers v. Hardwick

The court, including Justice Lewis Powell, upheld sodomy bans. A well-told story is that Powell told one of his clerks that he had never met a homosexual, according to University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck. That clerk was gay. (Bowers was overturned in 2003.)

This lack of representation has led to some controversial decisions in modern times, such as the court’s allowing police to stop and frisk a person on the suspicion that the person might be involved in a crime, or not closing the door entirely to discriminating against women in the hiring process.

In 2013, the Supreme Court knocked down a portion of a federal law designed to protect Black voters from discrimination at the polls, and this year, it declined to stop an abortion ban in Texas from going into effect. And on Monday, it decided to let stand an Alabama congressional map that a lower court said should have included more majority-Black districts.

Diversity has trickled into the court in modern times, and there are indications that it has made a difference, such as when the court allowed a state to ban Confederate flag license plates and cross burning, rejecting free-speech arguments. Sometimes, the impact of diversity rippled out from a fiery dissent by a justice that animated minority groups and helped drive a political conversation.

Here are some examples of how the few instances of racial and gender diversity on the Supreme Court have made tangible changes to American life.

The death penalty

1972 — Furman v. Georgia

A couple years after Justice Thurgood Marshall became the first person of color on the court, justices debated whether the death penalty was constitutional. In 1972, they narrowly decided that certain applications of the death penalty resulted in cruel and unusual punishment. Marshall was one of only two justices who thought the death penalty was unconstitutional without exception. A few years later, the court upheld the death penalty more broadly, with some of the White justices arguing that taking convicted murderers’ lives is a benefit to society. Marshall dissented with passion: “First, the death penalty is excessive,” he said. “And second, the American people, fully informed to the purposes of the death penalty and its liabilities, would in my view reject it as morally unacceptable.”

Gender discrimination

1996 — United States v. Virginia

Shortly after the Supreme Court for the first time included two women — Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg — it required the Virginia Military Institute to allow women to apply, ending male-only admissions at the last U.S. public university using the practice. Ginsburg, already well known for arguing gender-discrimination cases before the court as a lawyer, wrote the 1996 opinion, in which she tried to slam the door on all gender discrimination. She said it is "presumptively invalid [to have]... a law or official policy that denies to women, simply because they are women, equal opportunity to aspire, achieve, participate in, and contribute to society, based upon what they can do.”

Cross burning

2003 — Virginia v. Black

Should First Amendment rights protect cross burning? In 2002, Justice Clarence Thomas, the only person of color on the court and someone who rarely speaks in oral arguments, passionately argued that cross burning was reminiscent of the “reign of terror” of the Ku Klux Klan. “It was intended to cause fear and to terrorize a population,” he said. His arguments appeared to have a direct impact on his White colleagues, the New York Times reported. The court upheld the Virginia law banning cross burning.

Pay discrimination

2007 — Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The court ruled that a woman had waited too long to sue for pay discrimination. Ginsburg, then the only woman on the court, wrote a fiery dissent and called on Congress to act. It eventually passed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. “Every woman of my age had a Lilly Ledbetter story,” she told The Washington Post in 2010. “And so we knew that the notion that a woman who is in a nontraditional job is going to complain the first time she thinks she is being discriminated against — the one thing she doesn’t want to do is rock the boat, to become known as a complainer.”

Strip search

2009 — Safford Unified School District v. Redding

When a middle-schooler was strip-searched by school officials on a tip that she had ibuprofen on her in violation of school policy, the case made it all the way to the Supreme Court. Some of the male justices did not seem especially troubled by the search — which forced 13-year-old Savana Redding to be nude at times. At one point, Breyer suggested that it was no different from changing into her gym clothes. The court ended up siding in part with Redding; Ginsburg, still the only woman on the court, wanted to side entirely with the girl and allow her to sue school officials.

She later said she thought her male colleagues made light of the search because of their gender. “They have never been a 13-year-old girl,” she told USA Today. “It’s a very sensitive age for a girl. I don’t think that my colleagues, some of them, quite understood.”

Affirmative action

2013 — Fisher v. University of Texas

In 2009, for the first time, the court included two justices of color: Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, who became the first Hispanic justice. And they took drastically different approaches to affirmative action, sparring on the issue in case after case.

When the court was deciding whether the University of Texas could use race to consider admitting students, the justices were leaning toward ruling against the affirmative action policy. According to Sotomayor’s biographer, Joan Biskupic, Sotomayor wrote a fiery draft dissent and shared it with her colleagues, drawing on how affirmative action benefited her as a Latina with lower test scores than many of her Whiter, wealthier peers. Biskupic writes that the other justices were “anxious about how Sotomayor’s personal defense of affirmative action and indictment of the majority would ultimately play to the public,” and rather than rule against affirmative action in this case, they drafted a compromise that sent the case back to the lower courts.

Thomas regularly and adamantly opposes affirmative action policies when they come before the court. “I believe blacks can achieve in every avenue of American life without the meddling of university administrators,” he wrote in 2003, echoing abolitionist Frederick Douglass. In the Fisher case, he wrote an opinion likening affirmative action to racial segregation and even slavery.

Confederate flags

2015 — Walker v. Texas Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans

In 2015, the court was as diverse as it has ever been: A Black justice, a Hispanic justice, and three women. That court considered whether Texas could ban Confederate flags on its license plates. Thomas sided with the court’s four liberals — a rare move for him, given that he usually sided with conservatives, including in rejecting most affirmative-action laws — to make the deciding vote that Texas did not have to allow the flags on license plates.

Right to search

2016 — Utah v. Strieff

In a 5-to-3 decision — Scalia died before the case was decided — the court upheld a police officer’s right to search someone on the basis of a tip. Sotomayor vigorously opposed that decision, and she wrote essentially a manifesto about what it’s like to be brown in America. She talked about how African Americans and Latinos are stopped by police more often than Whites, and she argued that her White colleagues could not understand how degrading these stops are for people of color: “It implies that you are not a citizen of a democracy but the subject of a carceral state, just waiting to be cataloged.”

Writing several years before mass American protests about police brutality, she tried to humanize the people who were stopped and searched, writing: “They are the canaries in the coal mine whose deaths, civil and literal, warn us that no one can breathe in this atmosphere. … They are the ones who recognize that unlawful police stops corrode all our civil liberties and threaten all our lives. Until their voices matter too, our justice system will continue to be anything but.”

Where the court goes from here

Sometime this year, the Supreme Court may get its first Black female justice. But there still are many Americans who have never been reflected on the court. For example:

There’s never been a justice of Asian or Native American descent.

No justice has ever publicly identified as being gay.

There has never been a Muslim justice.

No current justice has represented criminal defendants despite the fact the court regularly hears cases where convicted criminals’ lives are literally in their hands.

Seven of the nine justices spent most of their careers in the Northeast, and most went to either Harvard or Yale law schools. None went to a public law school or university.

Most of the current justices were well off financially growing up. (The exceptions are the two justices of color. Thomas grew up poor in Georgia, and Sotomayor grew up in public housing in the Bronx.)

About this story

Justice portraits from the Supreme Court, AP and Bettmann Archive/Getty Images. Editing by Kevin Uhrmacher. Photo editing by Thomas Simonetti. Design and development by Madison Walls.