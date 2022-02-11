For almost all of its history, the U.S. Supreme Court has been made up of White men.

President Biden has promised to nominate a Black woman to the court for the first time, to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. She would be only the eighth person in the court’s 233-year history who was not a White man.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

A number of Senate Republicans have pushed back against Biden’s promise specifically to add a Black woman to the court, saying she would simply be a beneficiary of affirmative action rather than chosen because of her qualifications.

But only modern presidents have placed a premium on racial and gender diversity when nominating lifelong appointees to the Supreme Court — a stark reality visible in the court’s class photos.

The result is that the interpretations of Americans’ rights — for instance, the right to have a lawyer, the right to abortion, protection against gender-based discrimination — have been made almost exclusively by White men.

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court are seen in a 1953 photo before they issued the first school integration order in 1954. From Left, seated Associated Justices Felix Frankfurter and Hugo Black, Chief Justice Earl Warren, and Associate Justices Stanley Reed and William O'Douglas. Standing: Associate Justices Tom Clark, Robert H. Jackson, Harold H. Burton and Sherman Minton. (AP Photo) (AP/AP) 1954 — Brown v. Board of Education In one of the most famous Supreme Court cases, the justices unanimously ruled that segregating children in public schools on the basis of race was unconstitutional. (Original Caption) The U.S. Supreme Court poses for its first picture today since Abe Fortas replaced Arthur Goldberg, now U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. left to right, standing: Associate justices Byron R. White; William J. Brennan Jr.; Potter Stewart; and Abe Fortas. Seated: Tom C. Clark; Hugo L. Black; Chief Justice Earl Warren; William O. Douglas; and John M. Harlan. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) 1966 — Miranda v. Arizona In a 5-to-4 decision, the Supreme Court decided that those detained by police should be informed of their constitutional rights before being interrogated. Members of the United States Supreme Court. The Court's newest member, Thurgood Marshall (top right), is the first African American to sit on the high tribunal. The justices are (back to front, seated): John Marshall Harlan, Hugo LaFayette Black, Earl Warren, William O. Douglas, and William J. Brennan Jr. Standing (back to front): Abe Fortas, Potter Stewart, Byron R. White, and Thurgood Marshall. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) 1968 — Terry v. Ohio The court held that the controversial police practice of stopping and frisking someone suspected of wrongdoing does not violate that person’s constitutional protections. This is a Jan. 1971 photo of members of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Seated from left are, Associate Justices John W. Harlan and Hugo Black; Chief Justice Warren E. Burger; Associate Justices William O. Douglas and William Brennan Jr. Standing from left are, Associate Justices Thurgood Marshall, Potter Stewart, Byron R. White and Harry A. Blackmun. (AP Photo) (AP/AP) 1971 — Phillips v. Martin Marietta Corp. The all-male Supreme Court decided that it was unconstitutional to hire men with young children but not women with young children. But the ruling did not entirely close the door on gender discrimination. Members of the U.S. Supreme Court are seen, April 20, 1972. They are from left, front row: Associate Justices Potter Stewart; William O. Douglas; Chief Justice Warren E. Burger; Associate Justices William J. Brennan, Jr.; and Byron White. In the back row: Associate Justices Lewis F. Powell, Jr.; Thurgood Marshall; Harry A. Blackmun; and William Rehnquist. The Court poses for formal pictures when its membership changes. (AP Photo/John Rous) (John Rous/AP) 1973 — Roe v. Wade Another landmark women’s rights case decided entirely by men established a constitutional right to have an abortion, until the fetus would be viable outside of the womb. This is a 1982 official portrait of the Supreme Court. Seated from left are Thurgood Marshall; William Brennan Jr.; Chief Justice Warren Burger, Byron White and Harry Blackmun. Standing from left, John Paul Stevens, Lewis Powell, William Rehnquist and Sandra Day O' Connor. (AP Photo) (AP/AP) 1986 — Bowers v. Hardwick The court, including Justice Lewis Powell, upheld sodomy bans. A well-told story is that Powell told one of his clerks that he had never met a homosexual, according to University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck. That clerk was gay. (Bowers was overturned in 2003.)

This lack of representation has led to some controversial decisions in modern times, such as the court’s allowing police to stop and frisk a person on the suspicion that the person might be involved in a crime, or not closing the door entirely to discriminating against women in the hiring process.

In 2013, the Supreme Court knocked down a portion of a federal law designed to protect Black voters from discrimination at the polls, and this year, it declined to stop an abortion ban in Texas from going into effect. And on Monday, it decided to let stand an Alabama congressional map that a lower court said should have included more majority-Black districts.

Diversity has trickled into the court in modern times, and there are indications that it has made a difference, such as when the court allowed a state to ban Confederate flag license plates and cross burning, rejecting free-speech arguments. Sometimes, the impact of diversity rippled out from a fiery dissent by a justice that animated minority groups and helped drive a political conversation.

“We wouldn’t have had many of the rights we have today, maybe most of them, if it wasn’t for White men,” said Lisa Soronen, an analyst of the court and executive director of the State and Local Legal Center, which supports states and local governments in cases before the Supreme Court.

“Every person of color and woman is relieved we’re no longer in a world where we have to rely on White men and their generosity.” — Lisa Soronen, court analyst and executive director of the State and Local Legal Center

Here are some examples of how the few instances of racial and gender diversity on the Supreme Court have made tangible changes to American life.

The death penalty 1972 — Furman v. Georgia A couple years after Justice Thurgood Marshall became the first person of color on the court, justices debated whether the death penalty was constitutional. In 1972, they narrowly decided that certain applications of the death penalty resulted in cruel and unusual punishment. Marshall was one of only two justices who thought the death penalty was unconstitutional without exception. A few years later, the court upheld the death penalty more broadly, with some of the White justices arguing that taking convicted murderers’ lives is a benefit to society. Marshall dissented with passion: “First, the death penalty is excessive,” he said. “And second, the American people, fully informed to the purposes of the death penalty and its liabilities, would in my view reject it as morally unacceptable.” Gender discrimination 1996 — United States v. Virginia Shortly after the Supreme Court for the first time included two women — Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg — it required the Virginia Military Institute to allow women to apply, ending male-only admissions at the last U.S. public university using the practice. Ginsburg, already well known for arguing gender-discrimination cases before the court as a lawyer, wrote the 1996 opinion, in which she tried to slam the door on all gender discrimination. She said it is "presumptively invalid [to have]... a law or official policy that denies to women, simply because they are women, equal opportunity to aspire, achieve, participate in, and contribute to society, based upon what they can do.” Cross burning 2003 — Virginia v. Black Should First Amendment rights protect cross burning? In 2002, Justice Clarence Thomas, the only person of color on the court and someone who rarely speaks in oral arguments, passionately argued that cross burning was reminiscent of the “reign of terror” of the Ku Klux Klan. “It was intended to cause fear and to terrorize a population,” he said. His arguments appeared to have a direct impact on his White colleagues, the New York Times reported. The court upheld the Virginia law banning cross burning. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Pay discrimination 2007 — Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The court ruled that a woman had waited too long to sue for pay discrimination. Ginsburg, then the only woman on the court, wrote a fiery dissent and called on Congress to act. It eventually passed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. “Every woman of my age had a Lilly Ledbetter story,” she told The Washington Post in 2010. “And so we knew that the notion that a woman who is in a nontraditional job is going to complain the first time she thinks she is being discriminated against — the one thing she doesn’t want to do is rock the boat, to become known as a complainer.” Strip search 2009 — Safford Unified School District v. Redding When a middle-schooler was strip-searched by school officials on a tip that she had ibuprofen on her in violation of school policy, the case made it all the way to the Supreme Court. Some of the male justices did not seem especially troubled by the search — which forced 13-year-old Savana Redding to be nude at times. At one point, Breyer suggested that it was no different from changing into her gym clothes. The court ended up siding in part with Redding; Ginsburg, still the only woman on the court, wanted to side entirely with the girl and allow her to sue school officials. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement She later said she thought her male colleagues made light of the search because of their gender. “They have never been a 13-year-old girl,” she told USA Today. “It’s a very sensitive age for a girl. I don’t think that my colleagues, some of them, quite understood.” Affirmative action 2013 — Fisher v. University of Texas In 2009, for the first time, the court included two justices of color: Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, who became the first Hispanic justice. And they took drastically different approaches to affirmative action, sparring on the issue in case after case. When the court was deciding whether the University of Texas could use race to consider admitting students, the justices were leaning toward ruling against the affirmative action policy. According to Sotomayor’s biographer, Joan Biskupic, Sotomayor wrote a fiery draft dissent and shared it with her colleagues, drawing on how affirmative action benefited her as a Latina with lower test scores than many of her Whiter, wealthier peers. Biskupic writes that the other justices were “anxious about how Sotomayor’s personal defense of affirmative action and indictment of the majority would ultimately play to the public,” and rather than rule against affirmative action in this case, they drafted a compromise that sent the case back to the lower courts. Thomas regularly and adamantly opposes affirmative action policies when they come before the court. “I believe blacks can achieve in every avenue of American life without the meddling of university administrators,” he wrote in 2003, echoing abolitionist Frederick Douglass. In the Fisher case, he wrote an opinion likening affirmative action to racial segregation and even slavery. Confederate flags 2015 — Walker v. Texas Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans In 2015, the court was as diverse as it has ever been: A Black justice, a Hispanic justice, and three women. That court considered whether Texas could ban Confederate flags on its license plates. Thomas sided with the court’s four liberals — a rare move for him, given that he usually sided with conservatives, including in rejecting most affirmative-action laws — to make the deciding vote that Texas did not have to allow the flags on license plates. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Right to search 2016 — Utah v. Strieff In a 5-to-3 decision — Scalia died before the case was decided — the court upheld a police officer’s right to search someone on the basis of a tip. Sotomayor vigorously opposed that decision, and she wrote essentially a manifesto about what it’s like to be brown in America. She talked about how African Americans and Latinos are stopped by police more often than Whites, and she argued that her White colleagues could not understand how degrading these stops are for people of color: “It implies that you are not a citizen of a democracy but the subject of a carceral state, just waiting to be cataloged.” Writing several years before mass American protests about police brutality, she tried to humanize the people who were stopped and searched, writing: “They are the canaries in the coal mine whose deaths, civil and literal, warn us that no one can breathe in this atmosphere. … They are the ones who recognize that unlawful police stops corrode all our civil liberties and threaten all our lives. Until their voices matter too, our justice system will continue to be anything but.”

Where the court goes from here

Sometime this year, the Supreme Court may get its first Black female justice. But there still are many Americans who have never been reflected on the court. For example:

There’s never been a justice of Asian or Native American descent.

No justice has ever publicly identified as being gay.

There has never been a Muslim justice.

No current justice has represented criminal defendants despite the fact the court regularly hears cases where convicted criminals’ lives are literally in their hands.

Seven of the nine justices spent most of their careers in the Northeast, and most went to either Harvard or Yale law schools. None went to a public law school or university.

Most of the current justices were well off financially growing up. (The exceptions are the two justices of color. Thomas grew up poor in Georgia, and Sotomayor grew up in public housing in the Bronx.)