How Supreme Court
diversity has shaped
American life
White men have decided Americans’ basic rights for centuries, but seven justices have made a difference.
For almost all of its history, the U.S. Supreme Court has been made up of White men.
President Biden has promised to nominate a Black woman to the court for the first time, to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. She would be only the eighth person in the court’s 233-year history who was not a White man.
A number of Senate Republicans have pushed back against Biden’s promise specifically to add a Black woman to the court, saying she would simply be a beneficiary of affirmative action rather than chosen because of her qualifications.
But only modern presidents have placed a premium on racial and gender diversity when nominating lifelong appointees to the Supreme Court — a stark reality visible in the court’s class photos.
The result is that the interpretations of Americans’ rights — for instance, the right to have a lawyer, the right to abortion, protection against gender-based discrimination — have been made almost exclusively by White men.
1954 — Brown v. Board of Education
In one of the most famous Supreme Court cases, the justices unanimously ruled that segregating children in public schools on the basis of race was unconstitutional.
1966 — Miranda v. Arizona
In a 5-to-4 decision, the Supreme Court decided that those detained by police should be informed of their constitutional rights before being interrogated.
1968 — Terry v. Ohio
The court held that the controversial police practice of stopping and frisking someone suspected of wrongdoing does not violate that person’s constitutional protections.
1971 — Phillips v. Martin Marietta Corp.
The all-male Supreme Court decided that it was unconstitutional to hire men with young children but not women with young children. But the ruling did not entirely close the door on gender discrimination.
1973 — Roe v. Wade
Another landmark women’s rights case decided entirely by men established a constitutional right to have an abortion, until the fetus would be viable outside of the womb.
1986 — Bowers v. Hardwick
The court, including Justice Lewis Powell, upheld sodomy bans. A well-told story is that Powell told one of his clerks that he had never met a homosexual, according to University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck. That clerk was gay. (Bowers was overturned in 2003.)
This lack of representation has led to some controversial decisions in modern times, such as the court’s allowing police to stop and frisk a person on the suspicion that the person might be involved in a crime, or not closing the door entirely to discriminating against women in the hiring process.
In 2013, the Supreme Court knocked down a portion of a federal law designed to protect Black voters from discrimination at the polls, and this year, it declined to stop an abortion ban in Texas from going into effect. And on Monday, it decided to let stand an Alabama congressional map that a lower court said should have included more majority-Black districts.
Diversity has trickled into the court in modern times, and there are indications that it has made a difference, such as when the court allowed a state to ban Confederate flag license plates and cross burning, rejecting free-speech arguments. Sometimes, the impact of diversity rippled out from a fiery dissent by a justice that animated minority groups and helped drive a political conversation.
Here are some examples of how the few instances of racial and gender diversity on the Supreme Court have made tangible changes to American life.
Where the court goes from here
Sometime this year, the Supreme Court may get its first Black female justice. But there still are many Americans who have never been reflected on the court. For example:
There’s never been a justice of Asian or Native American descent.
No justice has ever publicly identified as being gay.
There has never been a Muslim justice.
No current justice has represented criminal defendants despite the fact the court regularly hears cases where convicted criminals’ lives are literally in their hands.
Seven of the nine justices spent most of their careers in the Northeast, and most went to either Harvard or Yale law schools. None went to a public law school or university.
Most of the current justices were well off financially growing up. (The exceptions are the two justices of color. Thomas grew up poor in Georgia, and Sotomayor grew up in public housing in the Bronx.)