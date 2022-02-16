Texting through an insurrection

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Thousands of frantic text messages that might have otherwise been lost to history are now key to piecing together a picture of the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack.

The panicked texts started landing in Mark Meadows’s phone long before thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Fox News host Sean Hannity shot off a text on New Year’s Eve — a week before the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the violent siege — warning the White House chief of staff of mass resignations in the White House Counsel’s Office.

Dec. 31, 2020 Sean Hannity We can’t lose the entire WH counsels office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6 th. He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Received by Mark Meadows

The night before the rally, Hannity’s private concerns about the day ahead escalated in another text to Meadows.

Jan. 5, 2021 Sean Hannity Im very worried about the next 48 hours. Pence pressure. White House counsel will leave. Received by Mark Meadows

The ping-pong of private Hannity missives was a far cry from the contents of his show, where he continued to amplify the arguments for electoral objections despite his stated fears.

By Jan. 6, as images of violent rioters storming the building splashed across screens and news feeds, the Fox News host’s single-sentence thoughts turned into desperate directives.

Jan. 6, 2021 Sean Hannity Can he make a statement? Ask people to peacefully leave the [Capitol]. Received by Mark Meadows

These and thousands of other frantic, ephemeral text messages that might have otherwise been lost to history are now key to piecing together the most vivid and comprehensive picture to date of the events surrounding the chaos at the Capitol. Many were sent to Meadows by Fox News hosts, lawmakers and other Trump allies urging him to get his boss — cocooned in his private dining room just off the Oval Office — to put a halt to the assault.

Received by Mark Meadows Jan. 6, 2021 New message GOP member 1 It’s really bad up here on the Hill. New message GOP member 2 Mark, he needs to stop this now. New message GOP member 3 TELL THEM TO GO HOME. Texts in this story have been recreated based on documents and verbal statements from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The texts, obtained by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault, are among the most important tools the panel has to bring home the gravity of what happened that day, the planning that preceded it and the concern for democracy that lingered in the aftermath — even among some of Trump’s most loyal allies, who have since sought to play down the events of the day.

The committee so far has publicly revealed only a sliver of the thousands of text messages it has received so far. The panel has left a trail of newly released text messages between other players in Trump’s inner circle beyond the 4,000 messages provided by Meadows as it compiles communications from hundreds of individuals and entities who have cooperated with its investigation. The committee’s trove includes texts from dozens of people, a committee staffer said.

Meadows also turned over a barrage of messages from people questioning the election results ahead of the Jan. 6 rally — a reflection of the competing interests he was entertaining.

He was texted on Jan. 4 with allegations of voter fraud in churches in Atlanta by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, an organization known for using undercover tactics to expose what it says is liberal bias in the mainstream news media. Meadows did not respond, according to a person with knowledge of the text messages.

Jan. 4, 2021 James O’Keefe thousands registered to vote at two church addresses in Atlanta. These admissions were obtained today. James. Received by Mark Meadows

In responding to questions from The Washington Post, O’Keefe posted a video Tuesday on Instagram that included a screenshot of one of his texts. He said he only shared information with Meadows that he had made publicly available elsewhere and chided The Post for reporting on the issue.

Meadows also had texts with a variety of other figures involved in the effort to overturn the results of the election — including lawyer Cleta Mitchell, and multiple witnesses have been asked about their text message interactions with Meadows. The messages also show Meadows getting briefed on the planning and speakers at the rally on the Ellipse by organizers, according to two people who have reviewed the messages.

On the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has in particular drilled witnesses about any text messages with Fox News hosts, according to a person questioned by the committee, who like some others in this article requested anonymity to discuss details of the probe.

One member of the panel, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), described the texts as “key to the investigation — they tie things together and there’s an immediacy to the texts” that provide more context and spontaneous information than a standard email.

“You can tease out the facts and learn more about personal relationships,” Luria said, noting that text messages often allow investigators to see how familiar people are with each other and how they interact in real time.

Meadows and other senders and recipients of the texts declined to comment for this story.

The messages made public start days after the 2020 election, tracing a shift in tone from those urging the overthrow of the election results through the aftermath of the Jan. 6 assault.

The earliest message to Meadows released so far came on Nov. 4, 2020, when a cellphone linked to former Texas governor and Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry posited a novel way to overturn the election results.

Nov. 4, 2020 Rick Perry HERE’s an AGRESSIVE STRATEGY: Why can t the states of GA NC PENN and other R controlled state houses declare this is BS (where conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to the SCOTUS. Received by Mark Meadows Perry has denied he was the author of the message. But committee staff, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic, said the text came from a number identified as the phone of the former Texas governor.

The current trove of public messages ends some two months later, on Jan. 7, 2021, when Hannity wrote to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany with a five-point plan, including:

Jan. 7, 2021 Sean Hannity 1- No more stolen election talk. 2- Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit... Kayleigh McEnany Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce.... Key now. No more crazy people. Yes 100%.

In the months in between, the texts show the planning for Jan 6., efforts to encourage Republican legislators in certain states to send alternate slates of electors to Congress, attempts to bolster unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud, snippets of insight into Trump’s interest in the campaign to overturn the election results, and even the more mundane topics of what Meadows planned to do with his post-White House career.

From the outset, the panel has been keenly focused on what Trump did during the time the Capitol was under assault. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) cited several texts sent to Meadows during that time, calling them “evidence of President Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty” during the 187 minutes the Capitol was under assault.

And she has suggested that testimony from the authors and recipients of those messages could reveal the answer to a key question facing the panel: “Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’s official proceeding to count electoral votes?”

The messages also serve as a stark contrast to the swell of GOP efforts over the past year to play down the danger of the Capitol riot and discredit the work of the committee. Hannity was not the only one to express serious reservations ahead of Jan. 6, as well as lingering concerns in the aftermath of the attack.

A member of the House Freedom Caucus with knowledge of the president’s planning for that day sent a message to Meadows on Jan. 1 or 2, according to a committee staffer, with an explicit warning.

Jan. 1 or 2, 2021 House Freedom Caucus member If POTUS allows this to occur… we’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic. Received by Mark Meadows

Some peppered Meadows until the 11th hour with last-ditch legal theories in an effort to block the certification of Biden’s victory in Congress. Rep Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) forwarded a text on Jan. 5 sent to him by Joseph Schmitz, a former Defense Department inspector general who argued that Vice President Mike Pence had the constitutional authority to object to the certification of the election results:

Jan. 5, 2021 Joseph Schmitz On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all -- in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. “No legislative act,” wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, “contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.” ... Received by Jim Jordan

But soon after Trump spoke to his supporters at a rally near the White House, where he pressured Pence to “stand up for the good of our Constitution” before returning home, the tone of the texts from the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue soon crescendoed.

At 1:30 p.m. a mob broke through police barricades, and by 2:20 p.m., after protesters broke through windows and climbed into the Capitol, the building went into lockdown.

Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman texted Meadows from inside the building as the violence unfolded:

Jan. 6, 2021 Jake Sherman Do something for us We are under siege in the cpaitol There’s an armed standoff at the house chamber door We’re all helpless Received by Mark Meadows

Some members sheltered in the Rotunda, where they were instructed to put on gas masks from under their seats, while others sprinted to offices where they hid in silence with frightened staff.

Received by Mark Meadows Jan. 6, 2021 New message GOP member 1 The president needs to stop this ASAP. New message GOP member 2 Fix this now. Received by a White House staffer Jan. 6, 2021 New message Person outside the White House POTUS has to come out firmly and tell protestors to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed.

At 2:38 p.m., Trump tweeted support for the Capitol Police, urging people to “stay peaceful,” while scenes of violence and mayhem splashed across cable news channels and timelines. The frenzied texts demanding that Meadows get Trump to intervene continued.

A circuit of Fox News hosts pressed Meadows to intercede — a memorialization of the direct pipeline between the right wing cable news channel and the Trump White House.

Received by Mark Meadows Jan. 6, 2021 New message Brian Kilmeade Please get him on tv. Destroying everything you have accomplished. New message Laura Ingraham Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.

All three hosts echoed similar sentiments on air on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, and condemned the insurrection the day it happened.

Even Donald Trump Jr., who had been backstage with his father just hours earlier at the rally, sent Meadows a flurry of alarmed messages.

Jan. 6, 2021 Donald Trump Jr. He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough. Mark Meadows I’m pushing it hard. I agree. We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It’s gone too far and gotten out of hand.

It wasn’t until 4:17 p.m. that Trump tweeted out a video asking his supporters to “go home and go home in peace.”

What followed were texts offering advice on how to clean up the political wreckage of the day.

Jan. 6, 2021 Sean Hannity Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas? Received by Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan

A week later, those in Trump’s orbit were still grappling with how to handle the fallout of the insurrection — and the potential for future acts of violence.

Jan. 12, 2021 Laura Ingraham Remarks on camera discouraging protest at state capitls esp with weapons will be well advised given how hot the situation is. everyone needs to calm down and pray for our country and for those who lost their lives last week. Received by Mark Meadows

Such concerns stayed confined to private texts, however, as Laura Ingraham and other Fox News hosts quickly returned to Trump-friendly programming.