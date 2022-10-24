Meet the mega-donors pumping millions into the 2022 midterms

The 50 biggest donors this cycle have collectively pumped $1.1 billion into political committees and other groups competing in the midterms, according to a Washington Post analysis of Federal Election Commission data. From billionaire investors to shipping magnates to casino moguls, these megadonors skew Republican, though they affiliate with both parties.

Topping the list are George Soros, the Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor and philanthropist to liberal causes globally, and Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, founders of a shipping company and key benefactors behind the GOP’s move to the hard right in recent years.

Many of the figures on the list are familiar faces, but some are new on the scene, in particular a handful of millennials such as 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried who have enjoyed a recent financial windfall from cryptocurrency investments.

Top individual donors

1.

Democratic

George Soros
Hedge fund founder

Total large donations:

$128.5M

Top donations:

DEMOCRACY PAC II
$125M
Soros-backed PAC supporting Democratic candidates
COLOR OF CHANGE PAC
$1M
Supports Black and left-leaning candidates
DEMOCRATIC GRASSROOTS VICTORY FUND
$825K
Supports Democratic candidates

Soros, a Hungarian born Holocaust survivor, is a leading philanthropist to liberal causes internationally.

2.

Republican

Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein
Founders of Wisconsin-based shipping and packaging materials company

Total large donations:

$70.2M

Top donations:

CLUB FOR GROWTH ACTION
$28.5M
Supports GOP candidates
RESTORATION PAC
$20.8M
Supports GOP candidates, especially in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN TRUTH PAC
$3.5M
Supports GOP candidates in Wisconsin

The Midwestern couple are major givers to Republican candidates and causes outside the GOP's mainstream, helping to push the party further to the right.

3.

Republican

Kenneth Griffin
Hedge fund manager

Total large donations:

$65.9M

Top donations:

CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND
$25M
Supports GOP House candidates
SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND
$20M
Supports GOP Senate candidates
HONOR PENNSYLVANIA
$8.8M
Supported former Bridgewater CEO David McCormick in failed primary campaign for Senate in Pennsylvania

Griffin recently moved his financial services company, Citadel, from Chicago to Miami.

4.

Republican

Jeffrey Yass
Investment company founder

Total large donations:

$48.2M

Top donations:

CLUB FOR GROWTH ACTION
$16.5M
Supports GOP candidates
SCHOOL FREEDOM FUND
$15M
Supports candidates opposed to covid-induced school closures
KENTUCKY FREEDOM PAC
$5M
Supports Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

The co-founder and managing director of the Philadelphia-based Susquehanna International Group is especially active in funding GOP causes in Pennsylvania.

5.

Democratic

Sam Bankman-Fried
Cryptocurrency executive and investor

Total large donations:

$39.2M

Top donations:

PROTECT OUR FUTURE PAC
$27M
PAC bankrolled by Sam Bankman-Fried
HOUSE MAJORITY PAC
$6M
Supports Democratic House candidates
GMI PAC
$2M
Supports pro-cryptocurrency candidates

The 30-year-old investor and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has funneled money to candidates aligned with his philanthropic vision of so-called "effective altruism" and pandemic preparedness, while also giving large sums to Democratic groups.

6.

Republican

Stephen Schwarzman
CEO of Blackstone Group, a global private equity firm

Total large donations:

$32.7M

Top donations:

SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND
$20M
Supports GOP Senate candidates
CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND
$10M
Supports GOP House candidates
AMERICAN LEADERSHIP ACTION
$1M
Supports Senate candidacy of Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania

The private equity magnate counseled former president Donald Trump during his term and briefly chaired his short-lived Strategic and Policy Forum.

7.

Republican

Timothy Mellon
Chairman of Pan Am Systems, a transportation company

Total large donations:

$32.5M

Top donations:

CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND
$10M
Supports GOP House candidates
WISCONSIN TRUTH PAC
$5M
Supports GOP candidates in Wisconsin
THE SENTINEL ACTION FUND
$5M
GOP-aligned super PAC associated with Heritage Action

The Wyoming-based businessman is the scion of former Treasury secretary and banking tycoon Andrew Mellon.

8.

Republican

Larry Ellison
Co-founder and chairman of software company Oracle

Total large donations:

$31M

Top donations:

OPPORTUNITY MATTERS FUND
$30M
Super PAC aligned with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
TENNESSEE CONSERVATIVES PAC
$1M
PAC funded by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison supporting Morgan Ortagus in House race in Tennessee

The technology executive and investor, who owns nearly all of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, has sent major sums to a super PAC aligned with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

9.

Republican

Peter Thiel
Venture capitalist

Total large donations:

$30M

Top donations:

PROTECT OHIO VALUES PAC (POV PAC)
$15M
Thiel-backed effort supporting J.D. Vance in Ohio
SAVING ARIZONA PAC
$15M
Thiel-backed effort supporting Blake Masters in Arizona
MCCARTHY VICTORY FUND
$47.3K
Supports GOP House candidates

The investor and co-founder of PayPal, among other companies, has helped bankroll groups supporting Republicans J.D. Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona.

10.

Republican

Patrick and Shirley Ryan
Insurance executive and philanthropist

Total large donations:

$26.8M

Top donations:

SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND
$14M
Supports GOP Senate candidates
CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND
$10M
Supports GOP House candidates
AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY ACTION
$1.5M
Koch-backed super PAC

The Chicago-based insurance executive and his wife are philanthropists and deep-pocketed GOP donors.

More than 80 percent of the money from top donors this cycle has gone to super PACs, which can accept unlimited sums from individuals and often work closely with campaigns despite rules against coordinating their advertising.

While most of the top 50 donors are individuals, the list also includes more than a dozen organizations that have collectively donated hundreds of millions of dollars to support Republican and Democratic groups.

Top 10 organizations

1.

Republican

One Nation
Nonprofit aligned with Senate GOP

Total large donations:

$53.5M

Top donations:

SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND
$53.5M
Supports GOP Senate candidates

The 501(c)(4) nonprofit is aligned with the Senate GOP's campaign arm but doesn't have to disclose its donors.

2.

Republican

American Action Network
Nonprofit aligned with House GOP

Total large donations:

$47.1M

Top donations:

CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND
$47.1M
Supports GOP House candidates

The 501(c)(4) nonprofit is aligned with the House GOP's campaign arm but doesn't have to disclose its donors.

3.

Democratic

Majority Forward
Democratic-aligned nonprofit

Total large donations:

$30.3M

Top donations:

SMP
$27.3M
Supports Democratic Senate candidates
53 PEAKS
$3M
Supports Democratic candidates in Colorado

The 501(c)(4) nonprofit is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.).

4.

Democratic

United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners
Building trades union

Total large donations:

$27.3M

Top donations:

WORKING FOR WORKING AMERICANS (FEDERAL)
$23.1M
PAC backed by building trades
STRATEGIC VICTORY FUND IE PAC
$2.5M
PAC backed by building trades
WORKING FOR WORKING AMERICANS (NON FEDERAL ACCOUNT)
$1.6M
PAC backed by building trades

One of the largest trade unions in America, the group has backed Democratic groups and left-leaning causes.

5.

Democratic

Fund for Policy Reform
A Soros-linked nonprofit

Total large donations:

$25M

Top donations:

DEMOCRACY PAC
$25M
Soros-backed PAC supporting Democratic candidates

Backed by Soros' Open Society Foundations, the 501(c)(4) organization supports left-leaning causes.

6.

Republican

Koch Industries
Industrial conglomerate based in Kansas

Total large donations:

$24.3M

Top donations:

AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY ACTION
$20M
Koch-backed super PAC
CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND
$2.2M
Supports GOP House candidates
SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND
$2M
Supports GOP Senate candidates

The business is the basis of the fortune enjoyed by Charles Koch and his late brother, David.

7.

Republican

National Association of Realtors
Trade association for the real estate industry

Total large donations:

$22.8M

Top donations:

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS CONGRESSIONAL FUND
$16.2M
PAC backed by realtors trade group
CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND
$4.6M
Supports GOP House candidates
SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND
$2M
Supports GOP Senate candidates

The business league, based in Chicago, has contributed major sums to GOP committees seeking to reclaim control of Congress.

8.

Democratic

League of Conservation Voters
Environmental advocacy group

Total large donations:

$15.4M

Top donations:

LCV VICTORY FUND
$15.2M
Supports environmentalist candidates
CONSERVATION OHIO
$140K
Supports environmentalist candidates in Ohio
GIVEGREEN UNITED ACTION
$88K
Supports environmentalist candidates

The nonprofit supports pro-environment candidates, whether through voter mobilization and education or direct support for campaigns.

9.

Republican

Stand Together
Koch-backed nonprofit

Total large donations:

$15M

Top donations:

AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY ACTION
$15M
Koch-backed super PAC

As the main nonprofit arm of the network funded by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch and his late brother, David, the group has given millions to Koch-backed super PAC Americans for Prosperity Action.

10.

Democratic

America Votes
Left-leaning nonprofit

Total large donations:

$10.8M

Top donations:

LCV VICTORY FUND
$2.5M
Supports environmentalist candidates
BLACKPAC
$2.3M
Left-leaning group aimed at mobilizing Black voters
AMERICA VOTES ACTION FUND
$2M
Left-leaning super PAC

The 501(c)(4) organization advocates progressive causes and candidates, with an emphasis on state-level turnout operations.

The top 50 donors

Explore the full list of the top 50 donors in the midterms below.

About this story

The Washington Post analyzed all contributions of $10,000 and above to federal political committees through Sept. 30. Direct independent expenditures are not included. Donations made by political action committees are not part of the list of top donors. Contributions from Warren Stephens include those made by the Warren A. Stephens Trust.