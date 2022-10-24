Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Meet the mega-donors pumping millions into the 2022 midterms

The 50 biggest donors this cycle have collectively pumped $1.1 billion into political committees and other groups competing in the midterms, according to a Washington Post analysis of Federal Election Commission data. From billionaire investors to shipping magnates to casino moguls, these megadonors skew Republican, though they affiliate with both parties.

Topping the list are George Soros, the Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor and philanthropist to liberal causes globally, and Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, founders of a shipping company and key benefactors behind the GOP’s move to the hard right in recent years.

Many of the figures on the list are familiar faces, but some are new on the scene, in particular a handful of millennials such as 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried who have enjoyed a recent financial windfall from cryptocurrency investments.

Top individual donors

1 . Democratic George Soros Hedge fund founder Total large donations: $128.5M Top donations: DEMOCRACY PAC II $125M Soros-backed PAC supporting Democratic candidates COLOR OF CHANGE PAC $1M Supports Black and left-leaning candidates DEMOCRATIC GRASSROOTS VICTORY FUND $825K Supports Democratic candidates Soros, a Hungarian born Holocaust survivor, is a leading philanthropist to liberal causes internationally. 2 . Republican Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein Founders of Wisconsin-based shipping and packaging materials company Total large donations: $70.2M Top donations: CLUB FOR GROWTH ACTION $28.5M Supports GOP candidates RESTORATION PAC $20.8M Supports GOP candidates, especially in Wisconsin WISCONSIN TRUTH PAC $3.5M Supports GOP candidates in Wisconsin The Midwestern couple are major givers to Republican candidates and causes outside the GOP's mainstream, helping to push the party further to the right. 3 . Republican Kenneth Griffin Hedge fund manager Total large donations: $65.9M Top donations: CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND $25M Supports GOP House candidates SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND $20M Supports GOP Senate candidates HONOR PENNSYLVANIA $8.8M Supported former Bridgewater CEO David McCormick in failed primary campaign for Senate in Pennsylvania Griffin recently moved his financial services company, Citadel, from Chicago to Miami. 4 . Republican Jeffrey Yass Investment company founder Total large donations: $48.2M Top donations: CLUB FOR GROWTH ACTION $16.5M Supports GOP candidates SCHOOL FREEDOM FUND $15M Supports candidates opposed to covid-induced school closures KENTUCKY FREEDOM PAC $5M Supports Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) The co-founder and managing director of the Philadelphia-based Susquehanna International Group is especially active in funding GOP causes in Pennsylvania. 5 . Democratic Sam Bankman-Fried Cryptocurrency executive and investor Total large donations: $39.2M Top donations: PROTECT OUR FUTURE PAC $27M PAC bankrolled by Sam Bankman-Fried HOUSE MAJORITY PAC $6M Supports Democratic House candidates GMI PAC $2M Supports pro-cryptocurrency candidates The 30-year-old investor and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has funneled money to candidates aligned with his philanthropic vision of so-called "effective altruism" and pandemic preparedness, while also giving large sums to Democratic groups. 6 . Republican Stephen Schwarzman CEO of Blackstone Group, a global private equity firm Total large donations: $32.7M Top donations: SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND $20M Supports GOP Senate candidates CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND $10M Supports GOP House candidates AMERICAN LEADERSHIP ACTION $1M Supports Senate candidacy of Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania The private equity magnate counseled former president Donald Trump during his term and briefly chaired his short-lived Strategic and Policy Forum. 7 . Republican Timothy Mellon Chairman of Pan Am Systems, a transportation company Total large donations: $32.5M Top donations: CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND $10M Supports GOP House candidates WISCONSIN TRUTH PAC $5M Supports GOP candidates in Wisconsin THE SENTINEL ACTION FUND $5M GOP-aligned super PAC associated with Heritage Action The Wyoming-based businessman is the scion of former Treasury secretary and banking tycoon Andrew Mellon. 8 . Republican Larry Ellison Co-founder and chairman of software company Oracle Total large donations: $31M Top donations: OPPORTUNITY MATTERS FUND $30M Super PAC aligned with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) TENNESSEE CONSERVATIVES PAC $1M PAC funded by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison supporting Morgan Ortagus in House race in Tennessee The technology executive and investor, who owns nearly all of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, has sent major sums to a super PAC aligned with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). 9 . Republican Peter Thiel Venture capitalist Total large donations: $30M Top donations: PROTECT OHIO VALUES PAC (POV PAC) $15M Thiel-backed effort supporting J.D. Vance in Ohio SAVING ARIZONA PAC $15M Thiel-backed effort supporting Blake Masters in Arizona MCCARTHY VICTORY FUND $47.3K Supports GOP House candidates The investor and co-founder of PayPal, among other companies, has helped bankroll groups supporting Republicans J.D. Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona. 10 . Republican Patrick and Shirley Ryan Insurance executive and philanthropist Total large donations: $26.8M Top donations: SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND $14M Supports GOP Senate candidates CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND $10M Supports GOP House candidates AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY ACTION $1.5M Koch-backed super PAC The Chicago-based insurance executive and his wife are philanthropists and deep-pocketed GOP donors.

More than 80 percent of the money from top donors this cycle has gone to super PACs, which can accept unlimited sums from individuals and often work closely with campaigns despite rules against coordinating their advertising.

While most of the top 50 donors are individuals, the list also includes more than a dozen organizations that have collectively donated hundreds of millions of dollars to support Republican and Democratic groups.

Top 10 organizations

1 . Republican One Nation Nonprofit aligned with Senate GOP Total large donations: $53.5M Top donations: SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND $53.5M Supports GOP Senate candidates The 501(c)(4) nonprofit is aligned with the Senate GOP's campaign arm but doesn't have to disclose its donors. 2 . Republican American Action Network Nonprofit aligned with House GOP Total large donations: $47.1M Top donations: CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND $47.1M Supports GOP House candidates The 501(c)(4) nonprofit is aligned with the House GOP's campaign arm but doesn't have to disclose its donors. 3 . Democratic Majority Forward Democratic-aligned nonprofit Total large donations: $30.3M Top donations: SMP $27.3M Supports Democratic Senate candidates 53 PEAKS $3M Supports Democratic candidates in Colorado The 501(c)(4) nonprofit is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.). 4 . Democratic United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Building trades union Total large donations: $27.3M Top donations: WORKING FOR WORKING AMERICANS (FEDERAL) $23.1M PAC backed by building trades STRATEGIC VICTORY FUND IE PAC $2.5M PAC backed by building trades WORKING FOR WORKING AMERICANS (NON FEDERAL ACCOUNT) $1.6M PAC backed by building trades One of the largest trade unions in America, the group has backed Democratic groups and left-leaning causes. 5 . Democratic Fund for Policy Reform A Soros-linked nonprofit Total large donations: $25M Top donations: DEMOCRACY PAC $25M Soros-backed PAC supporting Democratic candidates Backed by Soros' Open Society Foundations, the 501(c)(4) organization supports left-leaning causes. 6 . Republican Koch Industries Industrial conglomerate based in Kansas Total large donations: $24.3M Top donations: AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY ACTION $20M Koch-backed super PAC CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND $2.2M Supports GOP House candidates SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND $2M Supports GOP Senate candidates The business is the basis of the fortune enjoyed by Charles Koch and his late brother, David. 7 . Republican National Association of Realtors Trade association for the real estate industry Total large donations: $22.8M Top donations: NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS CONGRESSIONAL FUND $16.2M PAC backed by realtors trade group CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND $4.6M Supports GOP House candidates SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND $2M Supports GOP Senate candidates The business league, based in Chicago, has contributed major sums to GOP committees seeking to reclaim control of Congress. 8 . Democratic League of Conservation Voters Environmental advocacy group Total large donations: $15.4M Top donations: LCV VICTORY FUND $15.2M Supports environmentalist candidates CONSERVATION OHIO $140K Supports environmentalist candidates in Ohio GIVEGREEN UNITED ACTION $88K Supports environmentalist candidates The nonprofit supports pro-environment candidates, whether through voter mobilization and education or direct support for campaigns. 9 . Republican Stand Together Koch-backed nonprofit Total large donations: $15M Top donations: AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY ACTION $15M Koch-backed super PAC As the main nonprofit arm of the network funded by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch and his late brother, David, the group has given millions to Koch-backed super PAC Americans for Prosperity Action. 10 . Democratic America Votes Left-leaning nonprofit Total large donations: $10.8M Top donations: LCV VICTORY FUND $2.5M Supports environmentalist candidates BLACKPAC $2.3M Left-leaning group aimed at mobilizing Black voters AMERICA VOTES ACTION FUND $2M Left-leaning super PAC The 501(c)(4) organization advocates progressive causes and candidates, with an emphasis on state-level turnout operations.

