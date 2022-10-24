Meet the mega-donors pumping millions into the 2022 midterms
The 50 biggest donors this cycle have collectively pumped $1.1 billion into political committees and other groups competing in the midterms, according to a Washington Post analysis of Federal Election Commission data. From billionaire investors to shipping magnates to casino moguls, these megadonors skew Republican, though they affiliate with both parties.
Topping the list are George Soros, the Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor and philanthropist to liberal causes globally, and Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, founders of a shipping company and key benefactors behind the GOP’s move to the hard right in recent years.
Many of the figures on the list are familiar faces, but some are new on the scene, in particular a handful of millennials such as 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried who have enjoyed a recent financial windfall from cryptocurrency investments.
Top individual donors
Democratic
George SorosHedge fund founder
Total large donations:
$128.5M
Top donations:
Soros, a Hungarian born Holocaust survivor, is a leading philanthropist to liberal causes internationally.
Republican
Elizabeth and Richard UihleinFounders of Wisconsin-based shipping and packaging materials company
Total large donations:
$70.2M
Top donations:
The Midwestern couple are major givers to Republican candidates and causes outside the GOP's mainstream, helping to push the party further to the right.
Republican
Kenneth GriffinHedge fund manager
Total large donations:
$65.9M
Top donations:
Griffin recently moved his financial services company, Citadel, from Chicago to Miami.
Republican
Jeffrey YassInvestment company founder
Total large donations:
$48.2M
Top donations:
The co-founder and managing director of the Philadelphia-based Susquehanna International Group is especially active in funding GOP causes in Pennsylvania.
Democratic
Sam Bankman-FriedCryptocurrency executive and investor
Total large donations:
$39.2M
Top donations:
The 30-year-old investor and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has funneled money to candidates aligned with his philanthropic vision of so-called "effective altruism" and pandemic preparedness, while also giving large sums to Democratic groups.
Republican
Stephen SchwarzmanCEO of Blackstone Group, a global private equity firm
Total large donations:
$32.7M
Top donations:
The private equity magnate counseled former president Donald Trump during his term and briefly chaired his short-lived Strategic and Policy Forum.
Republican
Timothy MellonChairman of Pan Am Systems, a transportation company
Total large donations:
$32.5M
Top donations:
The Wyoming-based businessman is the scion of former Treasury secretary and banking tycoon Andrew Mellon.
Republican
Larry EllisonCo-founder and chairman of software company Oracle
Total large donations:
$31M
Top donations:
The technology executive and investor, who owns nearly all of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, has sent major sums to a super PAC aligned with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
Republican
Peter ThielVenture capitalist
Total large donations:
$30M
Top donations:
The investor and co-founder of PayPal, among other companies, has helped bankroll groups supporting Republicans J.D. Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona.
Republican
Patrick and Shirley RyanInsurance executive and philanthropist
Total large donations:
$26.8M
Top donations:
The Chicago-based insurance executive and his wife are philanthropists and deep-pocketed GOP donors.
More than 80 percent of the money from top donors this cycle has gone to super PACs, which can accept unlimited sums from individuals and often work closely with campaigns despite rules against coordinating their advertising.
While most of the top 50 donors are individuals, the list also includes more than a dozen organizations that have collectively donated hundreds of millions of dollars to support Republican and Democratic groups.
Top 10 organizations
Republican
One NationNonprofit aligned with Senate GOP
Total large donations:
$53.5M
Top donations:
The 501(c)(4) nonprofit is aligned with the Senate GOP's campaign arm but doesn't have to disclose its donors.
Republican
American Action NetworkNonprofit aligned with House GOP
Total large donations:
$47.1M
Top donations:
The 501(c)(4) nonprofit is aligned with the House GOP's campaign arm but doesn't have to disclose its donors.
Democratic
Majority ForwardDemocratic-aligned nonprofit
Total large donations:
$30.3M
Top donations:
The 501(c)(4) nonprofit is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.).
Democratic
United Brotherhood of Carpenters and JoinersBuilding trades union
Total large donations:
$27.3M
Top donations:
One of the largest trade unions in America, the group has backed Democratic groups and left-leaning causes.
Democratic
Fund for Policy ReformA Soros-linked nonprofit
Total large donations:
$25M
Top donations:
Backed by Soros' Open Society Foundations, the 501(c)(4) organization supports left-leaning causes.
Republican
Koch IndustriesIndustrial conglomerate based in Kansas
Total large donations:
$24.3M
Top donations:
The business is the basis of the fortune enjoyed by Charles Koch and his late brother, David.
Republican
National Association of RealtorsTrade association for the real estate industry
Total large donations:
$22.8M
Top donations:
The business league, based in Chicago, has contributed major sums to GOP committees seeking to reclaim control of Congress.
Democratic
League of Conservation VotersEnvironmental advocacy group
Total large donations:
$15.4M
Top donations:
The nonprofit supports pro-environment candidates, whether through voter mobilization and education or direct support for campaigns.
Republican
Stand TogetherKoch-backed nonprofit
Total large donations:
$15M
Top donations:
As the main nonprofit arm of the network funded by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch and his late brother, David, the group has given millions to Koch-backed super PAC Americans for Prosperity Action.
Democratic
America VotesLeft-leaning nonprofit
Total large donations:
$10.8M
Top donations:
The 501(c)(4) organization advocates progressive causes and candidates, with an emphasis on state-level turnout operations.
The top 50 donors
