What Ukraine most wants from the West to end the war, the West is least likely to give. That’s the inherent tension between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Biden. Closing the skies, as Zelensky repeatedly asks the United States and NATO to do, would stop Russia from bombing Ukrainian cities. But enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine could lead to the United States entering a war with Russia — or even, Biden warns, “World War III.”

That’s why the Biden administration has drawn its line at actions that it thinks could provoke Russia. But the demarcation between proxy war and real war is getting fuzzier. The United States has been supplying Ukraine weapons for years and it has ramped that up as the Russian invasion began. They’ve sent them missiles, antitank weapons, ammunition and systems that let Ukrainians shoot down Russian aircraft.

Some members of Congress say more can be done, like providing Ukraine with Polish fighter jets to attack Russians from the sky. But the Biden administration thinks that’s a step too far. Russian President Vladimir Putin has escalated his rhetoric about nuclear war in a way that makes U.S. officials nervous.

Where would you draw the line on helping Ukraine? Weigh the pros and cons, from the United States’ point of view, of how to help Ukraine fight off Russia.

Sanctions The West is determined to keep choking off Russia’s economy the longer the war goes on. Russia already faces more sanctions than any other nation, according to Castellum.AI, a global database that tracks such penalties. The United States is leading on this front. The United States has placed sanctions on all 10 of Russia’s largest banks, many Russian oligarchs, and it has banned imports of Russian oil. “It has caused the Russian economy to, quite frankly, crater,” Biden has said of the sanctions regimen already in place. But in a globalized economy, these sanctions have ricocheted. Biden was initially reluctant to ban Russian oil because of the likelihood that it would push up gas and energy prices. (It has.) Here are the options the Biden administration is already doing or has considered. Where would you draw the line for U.S. involvement amongst these 6 options? Click the line to see how your decision compares with U.S. policymakers. Sanction Russian oligarchs Pro It can turn Russian elite against Putin. Con Not much as far as the U.S. is concerned; Russian sanctions on U.S. politicians and officials got laughed off in America. The U.S. has imposed this tactic. Since the invasion began, the U.S. has placed sanctions on more than two dozen Russian oligarchs Draw the line Sanction major Russian financial institutions Pro It has crippled Russia’s economy as it’s trying to wage a war. Con In a globalized world, a downturn in a major country affects others that do business with it. The U.S. has imposed this tactic. Since the invasion began, the United States has placed sanctions on all 10 of Russia’s largest banks , more or less cutting off these financial institutions from Western markets. Draw the line Make it harder for Russia to trade with the U.S. and other Western countries Pro It cuts off the Russian economy from the West, making it harder for Russia to sustain the war. Con It hurts U.S. businesses that do trade with Russia, like in the semiconductor industry. The U.S. has imposed this tactic. The U.S. and E.U. countries have led the way with sanctions or trade restrictions affecting more than half of the goods and services flowing into Russia. Draw the line Ban all Russian oil and gas imports Pro It’s a powerfully symbolic stance. Con It is causing gas and energy prices in the U.S. to rise, at a time when prices are already high. The U.S. has imposed this tactic. On March 8, after some reluctance, Biden announced plans to ban Russian oil imports. Draw the line Make it harder for Russia to use cryptocurrencies Pro Some policymakers worry the Russian regime and Russian oligarchs will use digital currencies to end-run sanctions choking off their access to the global banking system. Con Federal regulators say the traceability of cryptocurrencies on public blockchains and the limited size of the digital asset market make it an unworkable alternative to traditional financial channels. The U.S. has not imposed this tactic. Draw the line Sanction all Russian politicians who don’t denounce Putin (a Zelensky ask) Pro Zelensky asked the U.S. to do this, to try to turn Russia’s elite against the war. Con It could cut off whatever diplomatic relations the U.S. has with Russia to try to end this war, or prevent future ones. The U.S. has not imposed this tactic. Draw the line

Military How to help Ukraine's military defend its country is a much thornier topic for U.S. policymakers. They're very worried about starting a much larger war by provoking more Russian aggression to NATO allies bordering Ukraine and Western Europe — or, in a worse-case scenario, opening the door to nuclear war. "We will not fight the third world war in Ukraine," Biden has said. But Ukraine says the only way to stop its war is for the West to get more aggressive toward Russia. Here's a menu of military options. Some of these the Biden administration is already doing or has considered. Others it has ruled out entirely. Where would you draw the line for U.S. involvement amongst these 8 options? Click the line to see how your decision compares with U.S. policymakers. Provide intelligence to Ukraine Pro The U.S. and other nations have vastly superior intelligence agencies than Ukraine, so some of the world’s best intelligence about Russia’s movements during the war is getting to Ukrainian fighters quickly. Con The U.S. has to be careful what it shares, operating under the assumption there are Russian spies in Ukrainian intelligence. The U.S. has imposed this tactic. This has been ongoing since before the invasion began. Ukraine has asked for more detailed, timely intelligence, particularly about Russian troop locations. U.S. officials say they are sharing a great deal, but have been vague about what is included. Draw the line Arm Ukraine with anti-armor and antiaircraft missiles Pro As Russia flies through its supplies, Ukraine is receiving powerful weapons that have destroyed large numbers of armored vehicles and tanks and some aircraft and disrupted Russian supply lines. The effects of these weapons have probably taken a toll on Russian soldiers’ morale, amid reports that some have deserted their units. Con Weapons moving through Ukraine are appealing targets for Russian forces. If Russia escalates further to attack a place like Poland, through which the weapons are flowing, it would undoubtedly expand the conflict beyond Ukraine. The U.S. has imposed this tactic. The Biden administration has provided $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the administration. Draw the line Provide Russian-made fighter jets to Ukraine Pro Additional jets would allow Ukraine to expand the number of flights it makes per day against the Russian air force. The planes also could be used to provide spare parts for other jets Ukraine still has that are damaged. Con U.S. officials fear this could provoke an escalatory attack from Russia. The Pentagon also has said that with Russia operating a large number of surface-to-air missiles, Ukraine would still be limited in how much it can fly. The U.S. has not imposed this tactic. Poland has offered to transfer its MiG-29 jets, which Ukraine already knows how to fly, to U.S. custody to be delivered to Ukraine. Poland would then expect to be “backfilled” with American F-16s. Draw the line Send Ukraine more powerful air defenses Pro It could be even more effective than sending Ukrainian forces fighter jets. Russian jets would be less able to bomb Ukrainians at high altitudes. Con Russia could see supplying these more powerful systems as escalatory and attack nations that provide them to Ukraine, triggering a broader conflict. There also are a finite number of these aging systems available, making them prime targets for Russian forces. The U.S. has not imposed this tactic. NATO allies are examining how they might send more powerful systems that could target Russian aircraft at high altitudes. Doing so probably would require some sort of deal: Ukraine is looking for systems that it already knows how to use, such as the S-300, and the United States does not have any. Other allies, like Slovakia, might provide some, but it would expect other systems to replace the ones it gave away. Draw the line Send drones Pro The drones will create a new dilemma for Russian forces to deal with and could be used to target Russian artillery units and convoys. Ukraine already has made use of Turkish-made drones it owned before the invasion to destroy Russian armored vehicles. Con Russia could see supplying these more powerful systems as escalatory and attack nations that provide them to Ukraine, triggering a broader conflict. It is not yet clear how effective Ukraine will be with them. The U.S. has imposed this tactic. The package of aid announced by Biden on March 16 for the first time included drones for Ukrainian forces. U.S. officials say the kind that will be sent are Switchblades, which are “kamikaze” in nature. They loiter over a battlefield with remote control, and crash into a target with explosives. Draw the line Send weapons to find and attack Russian artillery Pro “Counter-battery fire,” as it is known, limits the ability of an opposing force to lob multiple rounds at the same target from one location. Con Weapons moving through Ukraine are appealing targets for Russian forces. If Russia escalates further to attack a place like Poland, through which the weapons are flowing, it would undoubtedly expand the conflict beyond Ukraine. The U.S. has imposed this tactic. The U.S. has sent four counter-artillery radar systems and four counter-mortar radar systems to Ukraine. Advocates have called for sending more, citing their ability to help Ukrainians spot where Russian forces are setting up artillery. Draw the line Create a no-fly zone over Ukraine Pro It could stop or curtail the bombing of Ukrainian cities. Con Enforcing it would be equivalent to direct combat with Russia, U.S. officials say, and could lead to World War III. It also would require attacking Russian targets, such as surface-to-air missile systems, that are over the border in Russia. The U.S. has not imposed this tactic. Draw the line Send U.S. combat troops to Ukraine Pro Ukrainian forces would have reinforcements in their fight against Russia with superior weapons and combat experience. Con Doing so would be nothing short of direct combat with Russia, U.S. officials say, and they warn it could lead to World War III. The U.S. has not imposed this tactic. Draw the line