With numbing frequency — an average of six times a year since 2015 — a person with a firearm has committed mass murder in a public place in the United States.

And after each tragedy, a familiar question arises: Could it have been prevented? This question has become acute once again in the aftermath of the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Tex., and 10 others days earlier at a supermarket in a predominantly Black community of Buffalo.

President Biden has called on lawmakers to adopt proposals he has previously supported, and a bipartisan group of 20 senators agreed over the weekend to a tentative framework of modest gun-safety reforms coupled with spending on school security and mental health programs. The accord on Tuesday won the endorsement of Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, a longtime defender of gun rights.

To assess whether new gun restrictions being discussed today could have prevented incidents such as the ones in Uvalde and Buffalo, we analyzed 41 gun-related mass killings since 2015 alongside the litany of proposed restrictions that are backed by major gun-control groups and prominent in today’s national debate.

The takeaway is nuanced: Only about one-third of these mass killings might have been prevented by any major proposals. But some ideas — such as not allowing people under age 21 to buy assault rifles and banning ammunition storage and feeding devices known as magazines that hold more than 10 bullets — might have minimized the bloodshed. Improvements to the country’s background check system could make a difference as well, though it’s not clear how many lives would have been saved by the relatively modest changes that are part of the tentative Senate agreement, which would require a mandatory search of juvenile justice and mental health records of buyers younger than 21 and seek to clarify who needs to obtain a federal firearm license.

The incidents analyzed here represent cases in which four or more individuals, not including the assailant(s), were killed by gunfire in a public setting within a 24-hour period. This report does not take into account the vast majority of incidents of gun violence in the United States, including those that disproportionately affect communities of color. And it’s important to note that gun restrictions could help reduce overall gun violence even if mass shootings are not eliminated.

This report is an update of a 2015 fact check of a statement by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) that none of the mass shootings that had taken place in the previous three years would have been prevented by proposed gun laws pending in Congress. At the time, we examined 12 mass shootings over three years and determined that Rubio was right. The 41 incidents analyzed in this report represent mass killings involving guns that have taken place since then.

Why is it so difficult to stop these mass killings?

For starters, restricting the flow of guns in the United States is a difficult task.

Unlike people in many other countries, Americans have tremendous freedom to acquire and possess firearms. In most states, a license or firearms training is not required. Under federal law, Americans buying handguns from licensed dealers must be at least 21 but in most states rifles can be purchased at age 18. There is no federal minimum age for possession of a rifle or shotgun. Firearms are prohibited to a narrow group of people — such as those convicted of a felony — but can often be obtained illegally or even built.

Some of the highest profile shootings involved semiautomatic rifles — i.e., AR-15 variants often called “assault weapons.” But a much greater number took place with only handguns or the assailants included handguns as part of their arsenal. A limited assault-weapons ban (which was riddled with loopholes) was in place from 1994 to 2004 before Congress let it lapse. The National Shooting Sports Foundation says nearly 20 million such weapons are now in circulation in the United States. Prospects for reviving the ban are practically nil and, if such a ban were ever imposed again, presumably the ownership of such weapons would be grandfathered, as they were in the previous ban.

The analysis also shows how laws already implemented sometimes fail to work. Existing state laws banning assault weapons or large-capacity magazines did not stop some shooters from obtaining these items. Other times, federal laws failed to prevent the transfer of a weapon from a person with mental health issues, a felon or even a former soldier who had been dishonorably discharged who then became a mass shooter.

To be sure, the occasional failure of existing laws does not mean those laws did not effectively thwart other dangerous people from obtaining firearms. A University of California-Davis study released June 7, for instance, found that as many as 58 mass shootings might have been prevented in California after the state in 2016 implemented the first red-flag law, allowing a person’s firearms to be seized when the imminent risk of violence appears high. Six of the cases involved minors, all of whom targeted schools, the study said, while almost 30 percent had an assault-type rifle that was temporarily removed with a restraining order.

In two cases since 2015, federal laws or regulations were changed as a result of a mass killing, indicating that the event was horrific enough that it spurned some action. In three cases, state laws were changed to raise the minimum age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21.

For this analysis, in each case, we examined whether certain gun-control proposals might have made a difference in how the guns were obtained and whether existing laws worked as intended. We did not consider proposals that have been enacted in other countries but have little if any hope of passage even on the state level, such as mass confiscation of guns. We also did not consider some elements of the tentative Senate agreement, either because the proposals are still too vague without legislative language or generally would not apply to mass killings.

Read more about our methodology

Instead, we focused on proposals that have been repeatedly proposed by Biden and gun-safety organizations. The tentative Senate agreement would touch on a couple of these proposals, as noted below.

Our analysis shows that a combination of new rules could have an impact in the effort to thwart potential mass killers. This package would include requiring secure gun storage, permits to buy a firearm, an increase in the legal age to buy a semiautomatic rifle and more robust red-flag laws.

Expand any of the categories below to see which proposed laws, if any, would have prevented each mass shooting we looked at.

No proposed laws could have prevented these shootings ChevronDown Feb. 20, 2016: Kalamazoo, Mich. 6 killed, 2 injured: Jason Brian Dalton, an Uber driver and father of two in Kalamazoo, Mich., killed six people and wounded two in what appeared to be random series of shootings in various locations. He told police after he was arrested that his Uber app took him over “like artificial intelligence that can tap into your body.” He first used a 9mm Glock 19 semiautomatic handgun and then switched a 9mm Walther P99 semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine after the Glock jammed. Fourteen more rifles and hand guns were found in his home. All of the guns were purchased legally, though Dalton did not have a concealed-weapons permit. Analysis: Dalton’s weapons were all purchased legally and no proposed laws would have prevented Dalton from obtaining his weapons. March 22, 2017: Rothschild, Wis. 4 people killed: Nengmy Vang, an avid deer and squirrel hunter in Rothschild, Wis., was in a long and bitter divorce when he arrived at a bank where his estranged wife worked and killed two of her co-workers. He then went to the office of his wife’s lawyer and killed her before retreating to his home. He killed a police officer before being shot by police, dying later of his wounds. During the divorce proceedings, a judge permitted his wife to stay at the family home but let Vang remove personal items, including four guns. Analysis: Vang obtained his firearms legally and no proposed laws would have stopped him. June 5, 2017: Orlando 5 people killed: John Neumann, who had been fired from his job at a manufacturing company in Orlando, arrived at his former place of employment with a semiautomatic pistol and a large hunting knife. He killed five of his former colleagues before turning the gun on himself. He had a record of minor crimes, none violent. Analysis: No proposed laws would have prevented Neumann’s purchase of his gun. May 30, 2018: Scottsdale, Ariz. 6 people killed: Dwight Jones, 56, went on a murder rampage in Scottsdale, Ariz., killing within 24 hours a prominent psychiatrist in his long-running divorce battle with his wife; two paralegals who worked for his wife’s law firm; and a man that happened to be renting the office of a therapist that saw his son. He then killed two friends a couple of days later before turning a .40 caliber Glock handgun on himself. He was lawfully allowed to own the gun, despite past allegations of domestic violence. That’s because he had plea-bargained to a misdemeanor charge in 2009, and only felony charges are flagged in federally required background checks. But he was not the original purchaser and it was unclear when he obtained the firearm. Analysis: No proposed laws would have prevented Jones from owning a gun. June 28, 2018: Annapolis, Md. 5 people killed, 2 injured: Jarrod Ramos, who had lost a defamation case against the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, fired into the newsroom and killed five people with a shotgun. Ramos had a history of threatening behavior and a misdemeanor conviction in 2011 for harassment that had been expunged from his record. Ramos had bought the shotgun in 2017, four years after Maryland banned the sale of assault weapons and large ammunition magazines. Analysis: No proposed laws would have prevented his purchase of the shotgun. The death toll might have been worse if Ramos had been able to obtain a semiautomatic weapon. Sept. 12, 2018: Bakersfield, Cailf. 5 people killed: Twelve days after the wife of Javier Cesarez asked for child and spousal support as part of a bitter divorce proceeding, Cesarez shot her and two other men in Bakersfield, Cailf., with a Smith & Wesson Model 500 handgun — .50-caliber revolver and one of the largest caliber handguns on the market. The couple had been married 28 years. Cesarez, 54, then fled to the home of a friend, where he killed a man and his adult daughter, before killing himself after a car chase when police approached. The handgun used in the shooting rampage was legally obtained in 2004 in Fresno. Analysis: No proposed laws would have prevented the purchase of this handgun. Nov. 7, 2018: Thousand Oaks, Calif. 11 people killed, 12 injured: Ian David Long, a 28-year-old Marine Corps machine-gunner with a history of erratic behavior, opened fire at a country-western bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., that was popular with college students. The Afghanistan war veteran, using a legally purchased .45-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, killed 11 people before killing himself. A report by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said he appeared to be motivated by hatred of college students. Analysis: No proposed laws would have prevented the purchase of this pistol. Jan. 23, 2019: Sebring, Fla. 5 people killed: Zephen Xaver, a 21-year-old prison guard trainee, stormed a SunTrust branch office in Sebring, Fla., with a 9mm handgun and killed five women before he turned himself in to police. No apparent motive was found. An ex-girlfriend said he “always hated people and wanted everybody to die” and in 2014 his mother agreed to take him to a behavioral health center in Indiana after he had claimed he had dreams of killing his classmates at Bremen High School. Xaver purchased the gun a few days before the shooting. Analysis: No proposed laws would have prevented the purchase of this handgun. May 31, 2019: Virginia Beach 12 people injured, 5 injured: DeWayne Craddock, a 15-year employee of the Virginia Beach Municipal Government with no criminal history, submitted a terse resignation letter in the morning. That afternoon, he retrieved a pair of .45-caliber handguns from his car — at least one equipped with a sound suppressor and an extended magazine — and then shot 12 of his co-workers before dying in a gunfight with police. The FBI concluded he was motivated by “perceived workplace grievances” that he had obsessed about for years. Craddock had legally purchased his firearms. Analysis: No proposed laws would have prevented these purchases. Dec. 10, 2019: Jersey City 4 people killed, 3 injured: David Anderson and Francine Graham, a couple apparently motivated by anti-Semitism, opened fire at a kosher market in a Hasidic Jewish community in Jersey City, killing three people. They previously shot a detective in a nearby cemetery and were suspects in the murder of an Uber driver. They were killed in a shootout with police. Anderson and Graham were armed with five guns, including an AR-15 rifle, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a 9mm Ruger semiautomatic handgun and a 9mm Glock 17. Anderson had a long record of weapons violations and was not permitted to own guns under federal law. The Mossberg shotgun and a .22-caliber Ruger were legally purchased in 2018 by Graham at different gun shops in Ohio. It’s unclear how the other guns were obtained. Analysis: No proposed law would have prevented Graham, who had no prior criminal record, from buying weapons. And existing laws failed to prevent Anderson from obtaining weapons. New Jersey has some of the toughest gun restrictions in the nation but about 80 percent of the guns involved in crime come from out of state. Feb. 26, 2020: Milwaukee 5 people killed: Anthony Ferrill, 51, shot and killed five co-workers at a Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee before he killed himself. His wife said he had been collecting guns since she met him in 1996. He fired six shots from a Walther P99C .40 caliber handgun and six from Springfield Armory XD 45 handgun with a silencer. Police records do not indicate either gun was purchased illegally. Analysis: No proposed federal laws would have prevented these purchases. March 15, 2020: Springfield, Mo. 4 people killed: Joaquin Roman, 31, shot and killed four people at a Kum & Go convenience store in Springfield, Mo., before he killed himself. He used a SKS 7.62-caliber semiautomatic rifle and a 9mm Glock semiautomatic pistol. Police say he obtained the guns legally. Analysis: No proposed federal laws would have prevented these purchases. March 22, 2021: Boulder, Colo. 10 people killed: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old with a history of paranoid and antisocial behavior, killed 10 people at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo. He used a semiautomatic Ruger AR-556 pistol (a shortened version of an AR-15 style rifle), though he also carried a 9mm semiautomatic handgun that was not fired. The Ruger pistol was acquired legally just days before the shooting after Alissa passed a background check. A previous misdemeanor assault conviction would not have barred Alissa from owning a firearm. Analysis: No proposed federal laws would have prevented these purchases. May 26, 2021: Santa Clara, Calif. 9 people killed: Samuel Cassidy, 57, shot and killed 9 people at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where he was employed. Cassidy had three 9mm pistols, which were legally obtained and registered, and 32 high-capacity magazines, which are illegal to possess in California. In 2016, U.S. Customs officials detained him after a trip to the Philippines where they found memo books “filled with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA.” Authorities said that if they had known about the encounter, it might have triggered California’s red-flag law. Analysis: No proposed legislation would have prevented his gun purchases, while California’s bar on large-capacity magazines failed. 14 incidents

Universal background checks might have prevented these shootings ChevronDown July 7, 2016: Dallas 5 people killed, 9 injured: Micah Xavier Johnson, a 25-year-old Afghanistan war veteran, ambushed police guarding a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas, killing five and injuring nine others before police killed him with a bomb-carrying robot. He was armed with an Izhmash-Saiga, a 5.45mm high-powered rifle, a variation of an AK-style military weapon, a Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistol and a Fraser .25-caliber semiautomatic pistol. All appear to have been purchased legally online or at gun shows. He also owned other weapons, including a AK-47 semiautomatic rifle he arranged to buy in a Target parking lot through a private gun-trading Facebook group. But that weapon was not used in the attack. Johnson had been kicked out of the Army because of allegations of sexual harassment and signed papers acknowledging he would be given an “other than honorable discharge.” Through possible administrative errors, he received an honorable discharge. Analysis: Johnson had no criminal record but, under federal law, a dishonorable discharge would have prevented him from buying weapons, so the Army’s mistake may have had deadly consequences. It’s unclear if Johnson went through a background check when he bought his guns online or at gun shows. Universal background checks, such as a compromise Senate proposal that failed in 2013, would have expanded such checks to these venues. Six months before the attack, Facebook, now known as Meta, had already banned private sales of guns on its eponymic social media site and on Instagram. Aug. 31, 2019: Midland, Tex. 7 people killed, 25 injured: Seth Ator, 36, went on a shooting rampage after being stopped by Texas state troopers in Midland for making a left turn without signaling. He killed seven people and wounded 25 more with a semiautomatic .223 caliber rifle before he was killed in a shootout with police in Odessa. Ator had a long criminal history — evading arrest, criminal trespassing, assault, aggravated assault, stalking, and drug and alcohol abuse — and repeated forced mental health commitments. He had been adjudicated “mentally defective” and was legally prohibited from possessing firearms. Nevertheless, after he failed a background check, he managed to buy the rifle in 2014 from a dealer who did not conduct background checks. The dealer — who was later sentenced to two years in prison — advertised in Armslist.com and conducted sales in a parking lot or out of his garage. In-state, private transfers by someone not in the gun business are not required to be subject to background checks, but the dealer admitted his main business was selling firearms. Analysis: This is an example of an existing law that failed because of a loophole. The compromise Senate proposal that failed in 2013 would have expanded background checks to gun shows and internet sales, so the dealer would not have been able to claim he was only a private seller and did not need to conduct background checks. 2 incidents

An assault weapons ban might have prevented these shootings or minimized casualties ChevronDown Feb. 14, 2018: Parkland, Fla. 17 people killed, 17 injured: Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., returned on Valentine’s Day with a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semiautomatic rifle — an AR variant assault rifle — and a cache of ammunition (though he did not use high-capacity magazines). He killed 17 people and wounded 17 others over the course of six minutes. Cruz, who had a documented history of emotional and behavioral issues, legally bought the rifle from a licensed dealer a few miles from the school. Mental health counselors had told his mother she shouldn’t let him buy guns, but she ignored their concerns, officials said. Analysis: A state or federal assault weapons ban would have prevented purchase of the AR-15 rifle. After the Stoneman Douglas shooting, Florida increased the minimum purchase age for long guns to 21 and also imposed a three-day waiting period on most long-gun purchases. The state also passed a red-flag law that judges have used 8,000 times to take guns out of the hands of people deemed to be risk to either themselves or others. Aug. 3, 2019: El Paso 23 people killed, 23 injured: Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white nationalist, walked into an El Paso Walmart Supercenter and opened fire with a Romanian-made version of a AK-47 semiautomatic rifle. He killed 23 people before he surrendered. He had purchased the rifle 45 days earlier over the internet, along with 1,000 rounds of hollow point ammunition from Russia. The gun was delivered to a local gun store which conducted a background check. After the purchase, his mother called police to ask if he was old enough to own such a weapon, expressing concerns about his maturity and training. The police said she did not indicate he had made threats and so they viewed the conversation as informational in nature. She was told her son, at age 21, was legally allowed to purchase the weapon. Analysis: The mass shooter only relied on an AK variant assault rifle, so in this instance a state or federal assault-weapons ban would have prevented the purchase of this weapon. Aug. 4, 2019: Dayton, Ohio 9 people killed, 14 injured: Connor Stephen Betts, 24, shot and killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded 14 others in a bustling nightlife area of Dayton. He was killed by police just 32 seconds after the first shots were fired, but because he used a .223 caliber high-capacity rifle and 100-round drum magazine, he still was able to unload 41 rounds. The weapons were purchased legally. A friend bought the 100-round magazine and parts for the rifle, and had them shipped to his home to avoid the notice of Betts’s parents, prosecutors said. Ohio is not among the nine states that has banned large capacity magazines. A former girlfriend said he talked often about the “dark, evil things” he heard in his head. Analysis: A state or federal assault-weapons ban would have prevented the purchase of this weapon. A state or federal ban on high-capacity magazines might have greatly reduced the death toll. May 14, 2022: Buffalo 10 people killed, 3 injured: Payton Gendron, 18, shot and killed ten people at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black community of Buffalo. Gendron, who had written a 180-page manifesto denouncing a “complete racial and cultural replacement of the European people,” allegedly chose to attack the store because his research showed the Zip code had the highest percentage of Black people in Upstate New York. Gendron had said in school he planned to commit a murder-suicide and was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. New York has a red-flag law, but police chose not to seek a judicial order preventing his acquisition of firearms, apparently because he did not name a specific target and convinced them he was joking. He legally purchased a Bushmaster XM-15 semiautomatic rifle used in the attack after passing a background check. In an online post, he said he used his father’s power drill to remove a state-mandated lock that prevented the attachment of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. New York has banned the use of high-capacity magazines with more than ten rounds, but Gendron wrote that he wanted to use 30-round magazines during the massacre. He is believed to have purchased the magazines outside New York state. Analysis: An assault-weapons ban would have blocked sale of the AR-15 type weapon, as would a ban on rifle sales to people under the age of 21. New York’s ban on large-capacity magazines did not thwart the shooter. The state’s red-flag law was also not invoked. After the shooting, New York governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order seeking to strengthen the red-flag law to direct police to act when serious threats of violence are made. New York’s legislature on June 2 approved a package of new laws that includes a requirement that an individual obtain a license, with a minimum age of 21, to purchase a semiautomatic rifle. Hochul signed it into law on June 6. May 24, 2022: Uvalde, Tex. 21 people killed, 17 injured: Salvador Ramos, 18, shot his grandmother, wounding her, and then drove to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., with two legally purchased semiautomatic AR-platform rifles. He shot and killed 19 children and two adults before he was killed by a Border Patrol agent. He had purchased one rifle from a federally licensed gun store on May 17, the day after his birthday, and another on May 20. He purchased 375 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition on May 18. He had at least one 30-round magazine. Analysis: An assault weapons ban would have prevented these purchases and a state ban on high-capacity magazines would have limited his rounds to ten. A state or federal law prohibiting rifle purchases before the age of 21 would have prevented the teenage shooter from obtaining his firearms legally. June 12, 2016: Orlando 49 people killed, 53 injured: Omar Mateen, 29, entered the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and killed 49 people in a mostly gay crowd before he was killed by police. Mateen had previously been interviewed by the FBI in 2013 and 2014 for comments to co-workers about connections to the ISIS terrorist group and had been briefly put on a watch list. He used an SIG Sauer MCX semiautomatic .223 caliber rifle and a 9mm Glock 17 semiautomatic pistol which he had legally purchased days before the attack. Analysis: An assault weapons ban might have prevented purchase of the rifle, but not the semiautomatic pistol, so it still could have been a deadly attack. One can fault the FBI for not keeping a closer watch on Mateen. (The Senate in 2015 rejected a proposal that would have given the discretion to the attorney general and the Justice Department to decide whether to deny the sale and transfer of firearms and explosives to people on the Terrorist Watchlist.) Florida does not require a permit to buy a gun so a state permit-to-purchase law would have delayed Mateen’s acquisition of the guns and possibly thwarted him. Mateen’s wife was found not guilty of charges of allegedly ignoring her husband’s ISIS links and helping plan the attack. Oct. 27, 2018: Pittsburgh 11 people killed, 7 injured: Robert Bowers, a white nationalist with a history of antisemitism, entered Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue during Saturday services and opened fire with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle while shouting antisemitic slurs. He killed 11 people with the rifle and three Glock .357 handguns. Bowers had a handgun license and legally acquired the firearms used in the shooting — as well as six others found in his home and his car. Analysis: An assault weapons ban would have prevented purchase of the AR-15 rifle but no proposed laws would have prevented the purchase of Bowers’s handguns, so it still could have been a deadly attack. In 1993, Pittsburgh’s city council had banned assault weapons within city limits, but the state legislature passed a law that repealed the ordinance. A judge in 2019 struck down an effort to revive the ban. 7 incidents

A ban on large-capacity magazines might have prevented these shootings or minimized casualties ChevronDown Sept. 23, 2016: Burlington, Wash. 5 people killed: Arcan Cetin, 20, who had psychiatric problems and a history of assaults, brought a semiautomatic Ruger .22 rifle he had stolen from his stepfather’s closet into the cosmetics area of a Macy’s in Burlington, Wash., and randomly killed five people. The rifle had a 25-capacity clip and Cetin fled when he ran out of ammunition. Hours before Cetin went to the mall, a gun store clerk earlier had refused to sell a .45-caliber handgun because of his strange behavior and reluctance to go through a background check. He hanged himself in jail while awaiting trial. Analysis: Efforts in the state to ban the sale of magazine clips with more than ten rounds have not succeeded, but such a law probably would have reduced the death toll. The requirement for a background check briefly thwarted Cetin before he stole the rifle. Washington state does not have a safe-storage law that might have made it harder for Cetin to steal the rifle. Washington voters in 2018 approved a law that prevents the sale or transfer of semiautomatic assault rifles to anyone under the age of 21. Aug. 4, 2019: Dayton, Ohio 9 people killed, 14 injured: Connor Stephen Betts, 24, shot and killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded 14 others in a bustling nightlife area of Dayton. He was killed by police just 32 seconds after the first shots were fired, but because he used a .223 caliber high-capacity rifle and 100-round drum magazine, he still was able to unload 41 rounds. The weapons were purchased legally. A friend bought the 100-round magazine and parts for the rifle, and had them shipped to his home to avoid the notice of Betts’s parents, prosecutors said. Ohio is not among the nine states that has banned large capacity magazines. A former girlfriend said he talked often about the “dark, evil things” he heard in his head. Analysis: A state or federal ban on high-capacity magazines might have greatly reduced the death toll. A state or federal assault-weapons ban would have prevented the purchase of this weapon. Nov. 30, 2021: Oxford, Mich. 4 people killed, 7 injured: Ethan Crumbley, 15, allegedly killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan. He fired a 9mm SIG Sauer SP 2022 semiautomatic handgun, using two 15-round magazines, as hundreds of students were changing classes. His father, James Crumbley, had purchased the gun with his son four days before the shooting and his mother had called it Ethan’s “new Christmas present” in a social media post. His parents had shrugged off concerns expressed by teachers after Ethan was observed searching for ammunition on his phone and a violent drawing of his was discovered. The drawing depicted a semiautomatic handgun pointing at the words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” Analysis: No proposed legislation would have prevented the gun purchase; a ban on high-capacity magazines would have reduced the rounds to ten. Crumbley has been charged as an adult, including four counts of first-degree murder, while Crumbley’s parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. May 24, 2022: Uvalde, Tex. 21 people killed, 17 injured: Salvador Ramos, 18, shot his grandmother, wounding her, and then drove to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., with two legally purchased semiautomatic AR-platform rifles. He shot and killed 19 children and two adults before he was killed by a Border Patrol agent. He had purchased one rifle from a federally licensed gun store on May 17, the day after his birthday, and another on May 20. He purchased 375 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition on May 18. He had at least one 30-round magazine. Analysis: A state ban on high-capacity magazines would have limited his rounds to ten and an assault weapons ban would have prevented these purchases. A state or federal law prohibiting rifle purchases before the age of 21 would have prevented the teenage shooter from obtaining his firearms legally. 4 incidents

‘Red-flag’ laws might have prevented these shootings ChevronDown Jan. 6, 2017: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 5 people killed, 6 injured: When Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, a 26-year-old Iraq War veteran, flew from Anchorage to Fort Lauderdale, his only checked luggage was a Walther PPS 9mm semiautomatic pistol with two magazines, locked in a secure container. He retrieved the gun from the Delta Air Lines service office, loaded it in the bathroom and then opened fire in the luggage area, killing five people. He had returned from the war with mental health issues, his family said, and his firearms had been confiscated by police at various points in 2012 and 2016. Eventually, his weapons, including the gun used in the shooting, were returned to him. He had a concealed-weapon permit, but in three months was scheduled for sentencing in a domestic violence case which would have restricted his ability to own weapons. Analysis: Under federal law, a person can only be denied the ability to buy firearms if they are adjudicated to be mentally ill or have been confined in a mental institution against their will. A red-flag law — which does not now exist in Alaska — might have allowed his family to petition a court for removal of his firearms. Feb. 14, 2018: Parkland, Fla. 17 people killed, 17 injured: Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., returned on Valentine’s Day with a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semiautomatic rifle — an AR variant assault rifle — and a cache of ammunition (though he did not use high-capacity magazines). He killed 17 people and wounded 17 others over the course of six minutes. Cruz, who had a documented history of emotional and behavioral issues, legally bought the rifle from a licensed dealer a few miles from the school. Mental health counselors had told his mother she shouldn’t let him buy guns, but she ignored their concerns, officials said. Analysis: After the Stoneman Douglas shooting, Florida passed a red-flag law that judges have used 8,000 times to take guns out of the hands of people deemed to be risk to either themselves or others. A state or federal assault weapons ban would have prevented purchase of the AR-15 rifle. Florida increased the minimum purchase age for long guns to 21 and also imposed a three-day waiting period on most long-gun purchases. 2 incidents

Laws requiring secure gun storage by owners might have prevented these shootings ChevronDown Sept. 23, 2016: Burlington, Wash. 5 people killed: Arcan Cetin, 20, who had psychiatric problems and a history of assaults, brought a semiautomatic Ruger .22 rifle he had stolen from his stepfather’s closet into the cosmetics area of a Macy’s in Burlington, Wash., and randomly killed five people. The rifle had a 25-capacity clip and Cetin fled when he ran out of ammunition. Hours before Cetin went to the mall, a gun store clerk earlier had refused to sell a .45-caliber handgun because of his strange behavior and reluctance to go through a background check. He hanged himself in jail while awaiting trial. Analysis: The requirement for a background check briefly thwarted Cetin before he stole the rifle. Washington state does not have a safe-storage law that might have made it harder for Cetin to steal the rifle. Washington voters in 2018 approved a law that prevents the sale or transfer of semiautomatic assault rifles to anyone under the age of 21. Efforts in the state to ban the sale of magazine clips with more than ten rounds have not succeeded. May 18, 2018: Santa Fe, Tex. 10 people killed, 13 injured: Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student and member of the football team at Santa Fe High School in Texas, opened fire in a first-period art class with a Remington shotgun and a .38 revolver that belonged to his father. Eight students and two teachers were killed in 30 minutes before Pagourtzis surrendered to police. Antonios Pagourtzis, his father, confirmed the guns, which were stored in a closet, were his. “I am a hunter and had a farm which I rented in the 1980s,” he said. “The guns in my house are legal and declared.” Federal law prohibits minors from purchasing handgun ammunition, and bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to anyone under the age of 18. In a lawsuit filed by victim’s families, Luckygunner.com, an online ammunition seller in Tennessee, was accused of illegally selling 100 rounds of ammunition without verifying Dimitrios Pagourtzis’s age. The Texas Supreme Court in February denied the company’s request to have the lawsuit dismissed. Analysis: This is an example of an existing law — the prohibition against minors from purchasing handgun ammunition — that failed. A secure-storage law would have made it more difficult for Pagourtzis to obtain his father’s weapons. 2 incidents

Permit-to-purchase laws might have prevented these shootings ChevronDown June 12, 2016: Orlando 49 people killed, 53 injured: Omar Mateen, 29, entered the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and killed 49 people in a mostly gay crowd before he was killed by police. Mateen had previously been interviewed by the FBI in 2013 and 2014 for comments to co-workers about connections to the ISIS terrorist group and had been briefly put on a watch list. He used an SIG Sauer MCX semiautomatic .223 caliber rifle and a 9mm Glock 17 semiautomatic pistol which he had legally purchased days before the attack. Analysis: Florida does not require a permit to buy a gun so a state permit-to-purchase law would have delayed Mateen’s acquisition of the guns and possibly thwarted him. One can fault the FBI for not keeping a closer watch on Mateen. (The Senate in 2015 rejected a proposal that would have given the discretion to the attorney general and the Justice Department to decide whether to deny the sale and transfer of firearms and explosives to people on the Terrorist Watchlist.) An assault weapons ban might have prevented purchase of the rifle, but not the semiautomatic pistol, so it still could have been a deadly attack. Mateen’s wife was found not guilty of charges of allegedly ignoring her husband’s ISIS links and helping plan the attack. March 16, 2021: Atlanta 8 people killed, 1 injured: Robert Aaron Long, 21, allegedly killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at three massage parlors In Atlanta. He blamed the establishments for fueling what he claimed was a sex addiction. He used a 9mm semiautomatic pistol that he acquired legally on the same day as the shooting, as Georgia does not require a waiting period to buy a gun if a background check is passed. Analysis: No proposed federal laws would have prevented this gun purchase, but a permit-to purchase law or a state waiting period (which is as long as ten days in California and the District) would have delayed it. June 1, 2022: Tulsa 4 people killed: Michael Louis killed four people at an Oklahoma medical building, including a doctor who had performed back surgery on Louis in mid-May. He then killed himself. The number of people wounded has not been released. Louis had complained about back pain and demanded additional treatment, authorities said. Louis purchased the AR-15-style rifle from a gun store used in the shooting on the day of the attack, police said. A few days earlier, he had bought a semiautomatic pistol from a pawnshop. Analysis: No proposed federal laws would have prevented the purchase of the pistol, but a permit-to purchase law or a state waiting period would have delayed his impulse buys. 3 incidents

Raising the minimum age to buy rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21 might have prevented these shootings ChevronDown Feb. 14, 2018: Parkland, Fla. 17 people killed, 17 injured: Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., returned on Valentine’s Day with a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semiautomatic rifle — an AR variant assault rifle — and a cache of ammunition (though he did not use high-capacity magazines). He killed 17 people and wounded 17 others over the course of six minutes. Cruz, who had a documented history of emotional and behavioral issues, legally bought the rifle from a licensed dealer a few miles from the school. Mental health counselors had told his mother she shouldn’t let him buy guns, but she ignored their concerns, officials said. Analysis: After the Stoneman Douglas shooting, Florida increased the minimum purchase age for long guns to 21. An assault weapons ban would have prevented purchase of the AR-15 rifle. The state also imposed a three-day waiting period on most long-gun purchases. The state also passed a red-flag law that judges have used 8,000 times to take guns out of the hands of people deemed to be risk to either themselves or others. The Senate deal does not have legislative language so it is unclear if the enhanced review of juvenile and mental health records for firearms purchases for people under 21 would have prevented his purchase of the rifle. April 15, 2021: Indianapolis 8 people killed, 7 injured: Brandon Scott Hole, 19, killed eight people at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport before he killed himself. He had previously worked there but had been fired. He had legally purchased the two semiautomatic rifles he used in the attack only months after police had seized a shotgun from him after his mother raised concerns about his mental state. She reported that her son was making suicidal threats and might try to commit “suicide by cop.” Indiana has a red-flag law, but authorities did not act to bar him from owning a firearm, though they did not return the shotgun that had been seized. Analysis: A state law prohibiting rifle purchases before the age of 21 would have prevented the teenage shooter from obtaining his firearms legally. No federal law prevented Hole from obtaining weapons but more effective enforcement of Indiana’s red-flag law could have stopped him. May 14, 2022: Buffalo 10 people killed, 3 injured: Payton Gendron, 18, shot and killed ten people at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black community of Buffalo. Gendron, who had written a 180-page manifesto denouncing a “complete racial and cultural replacement of the European people,” allegedly chose to attack the store because his research showed the Zip code had the highest percentage of Black people in Upstate New York. Gendron had said in school he planned to commit a murder-suicide and was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. New York has a red-flag law, but police chose not to seek a judicial order preventing his acquisition of firearms, apparently because he did not name a specific target and convinced them he was joking. He legally purchased a Bushmaster XM-15 semiautomatic rifle used in the attack after passing a background check. In an online post, he said he used his father’s power drill to remove a state-mandated lock that prevented the attachment of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. New York has banned the use of high-capacity magazines with more than ten rounds, but Gendron wrote that he wanted to use 30-round magazines during the massacre. He is believed to have purchased the magazines outside New York state. Analysis: A ban on rifle sales to people under the age of 21 would have made it more difficult for the shooter to obtain the weapon, as would have an assault-weapons ban. The state’s red-flag law was also not invoked. After the shooting, New York governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order seeking to strengthen the red-flag law to direct police to act when serious threats of violence are made. New York’s legislature on June 2 approved a package of new laws that includes a requirement that an individual obtain a license, with a minimum age of 21, to purchase a semiautomatic rifle. Hochul signed it into law on June 6. New York’s ban on large-capacity magazines did not thwart the shooter. May 24, 2022: Uvalde, Tex. 21 people killed, 17 injured: Salvador Ramos, 18, shot his grandmother, wounding her, and then drove to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., with two legally purchased semiautomatic AR-platform rifles. He shot and killed 19 children and two adults before he was killed by a Border Patrol agent. He had purchased one rifle from a federally licensed gun store on May 17, the day after his birthday, and another on May 20. He purchased 375 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition on May 18. He had at least one 30-round magazine. Analysis: A state or federal law prohibiting rifle purchases before the age of 21 would have prevented the teenage shooter from obtaining his firearms legally. An assault weapons ban would have prevented these purchases and a state ban on high-capacity magazines would have limited his rounds to ten. 4 incidents

An existing law failed ChevronDown July 7, 2016: Dallas 5 people killed, 9 injured: Micah Xavier Johnson, a 25-year-old Afghanistan war veteran, ambushed police guarding a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas, killing five and injuring nine others before police killed him with a bomb-carrying robot. He was armed with an Izhmash-Saiga, a 5.45mm high-powered rifle, a variation of an AK-style military weapon, a Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistol and a Fraser .25-caliber semiautomatic pistol. All appear to have been purchased legally online or at gun shows. He also owned other weapons, including a AK-47 semiautomatic rifle he arranged to buy in a Target parking lot through a private gun-trading Facebook group. But that weapon was not used in the attack. Johnson had been kicked out of the Army because of allegations of sexual harassment and signed papers acknowledging he would be given an “other than honorable discharge.” Through possible administrative errors, he received an honorable discharge. Analysis: Johnson had no criminal record but, under federal law, a dishonorable discharge would have prevented him from buying weapons, so the Army’s mistake may have had deadly consequences. It’s unclear if Johnson went through a background check when he bought his guns online or at gun shows. Universal background checks, such as a compromise Senate proposal that died in 2013, would have expanded such checks to these venues. Six months before the attack, Facebook, now known as Meta, had already banned private sales of guns on its Facebook and Instagram platforms. Nov. 5, 2017: Sutherland Springs, Tex. 26 people killed, 25 injured: Devin Kelley, a 26-year-old former Air Force airman, killed 26 people, about half of them children, and wounded 25 others present at a Sunday service at his mother-in-law’s church in Sutherland Springs, Tex. He then killed himself. While in the Air Force, Kelley in 2012 was convicted by General Court-Martial of an assault on both his wife and stepson. That conviction should have prevented Kelley from purchasing a firearm from a licensed firearms dealer. But the Air Force never submitted his fingerprints to the FBI, allowing Kelley to repeatedly purchase firearms. When Kelley purchased the Ruger AR-556 rifle used in the shooting in April 2016, he falsely filled out a form to indicate he didn’t have disqualifying criminal history. Analysis: This is an example of an existing law that failed. In response to the Air Force’s lapse, Congress passed the Fix NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System) Act of 2018 to impose new reporting requirements on Federal agencies. Nov. 14, 2017: Rancho Tehama, Calif. 5 people killed, 11 injured: Kevin Neal, 44, who had a history of violence and erratic behavior, went on a killing rampage in Rancho Tehama, Calif., the day after he shot his wife and hid her body below floorboards in their house. He killed four more people and terrorized an elementary school, firing more than 100 rounds, before he killed himself. Under a court order, Neal’s firearms had been confiscated after previous violent acts. But he illegally manufactured the AR-15 style semiautomatic weapons he used in the attacks. Analysis: California has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, dating from 1989, and specific types of AR-15 and AK-47 style rifles are banned. But Neal was able to thwart the law by building his own “ghost guns.” In April, the Biden administration imposed a new regulation to require sellers to run background checks before selling a ghost-gun kit such as one used by Neal. April 22, 2018: Antioch, Tenn. 4 people killed, 4 injured: Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old with a history of erratic behavior, opened fire with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, Tenn., at around 3:30 a.m. Naked except for a green jacket, Reinking killed four people before an unarmed customer wrestled away the rifle as Reinking tried to reload it. The previous July, Reinking was arrested when he tried to breach a security barrier at the White House, claiming he wanted to set up a meeting with the president. A month later, Illinois authorities confiscated four firearms from Reinking and revoked his firearms license. The weapons were given to Reinking’s father — who gave them back to his son. One of the weapons was the rifle used in the Waffle House shooting. Analysis: This is an example of an existing law that failed. In May, Jeffrey Reinking, the father, was found guilty of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years. May 18, 2018: Santa Fe, Tex. 10 people killed, 13 injured: Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student and member of the football team at Santa Fe High School in Texas, opened fire in a first-period art class with a Remington shotgun and a .38 revolver that belonged to his father. Eight students and two teachers were killed in 30 minutes before Pagourtzis surrendered to police. Antonios Pagourtzis, his father, confirmed the guns, which were stored in a closet, were his. “I am a hunter and had a farm which I rented in the 1980s,” he said. “The guns in my house are legal and declared.” Federal law prohibits minors from purchasing handgun ammunition, and bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to anyone under the age of 18. In a lawsuit filed by victim’s families, Luckygunner.com, an online ammunition seller in Tennessee, was accused of illegally selling 100 rounds of ammunition without verifying Dimitrios Pagourtzis’s age. The Texas Supreme Court in February denied the company’s request to have the lawsuit dismissed. Analysis: An existing law that prohibits minors from buying ammunition failed. But one proposal, a secure-storage law, would have made it more difficult for Pagourtzis to obtain his father’s weapons. Feb. 15, 2019: Aurora, Ill. 5 people killed, 6 injured: Gary Martin, a 45-year-old employee at Henry Platt Company in Aurora, Ill., brought a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun to a meeting at which he was fired. Once he was terminated, he opened fire and killed five people. Smith was a felon — he had been convicted in of aggravated assault against a former girlfriend in Mississippi in 1994 — and so was not permitted to own a gun under federal law. Yet he had obtained the weapon two decades later, in 2014, after he was issued an Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID Card), which did not require fingerprinting but is required to buy guns and ammunition in the state. His felony conviction was discovered when he applied for a concealed carry permit, which does require fingerprints. His FOID card was revoked and he was supposed to relinquish his gun. But he did not, and authorities did not attempt to confiscate it. Analysis: This is an example of an existing law that failed. The Illinois law was tightened in 2021 to direct state police to track whether people whose FOID cards have been revoked have relinquished their weapons. Aug. 31, 2019: Midland, Tex. 7 people killed, 25 injured: Seth Ator, 36, went on a shooting rampage after being stopped by Texas state troopers in Midland for making a left turn without signaling. He killed seven people and wounded 25 more with a semiautomatic .223 caliber rifle before he was killed in a shootout with police in Odessa. Ator had a long criminal history — evading arrest, criminal trespassing, assault, aggravated assault, stalking, and drug and alcohol abuse — and repeated forced mental health commitments. He had been adjudicated “mentally defective” and was legally prohibited from possessing firearms. Nevertheless, after he failed a background check, he managed to buy the rifle in 2014 from a dealer who did not conduct background checks. The dealer — who was later sentenced to two years in prison — advertised in Armslist.com and conducted sales in a parking lot or out of his garage. In-state, private transfers by someone not in the gun business are not required to be subject to background checks, but the dealer admitted his main business was selling firearms. Analysis: This is an example of an existing law that failed because of a loophole. The compromise Senate proposal that died in 2013 would have expanded background checks to gun shows and internet sales, so dealer would not have been able to claim he was only a private seller and did not need to conduct background checks. March 31, 2021: Orange, Calif. 4 people killed, 1 injured: Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, killed four people, including a child, with a Glock semiautomatic pistol at an office complex in Orange, Calif. It’s unclear how Gonzalez obtained the firearm but he should have been barred from owning or buying a gun because of a California law that prohibits people from purchasing weapons for 10 years after being convicted of a crime. He had been convicted of battery in 2015, but it turned out he was not on the state’s “Prohibited Person’s List.” He also should have been denied a gun through the federal NICS system. Analysis: This is an example of an existing law that failed. April 15, 2021: Indianapolis 8 people killed, 7 injured: Brandon Scott Hole, 19, killed eight people at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport before he killed himself. He had previously worked there but had been fired. He had legally purchased the two semiautomatic rifles he used in the attack only months after police had seized a shotgun from him after his mother raised concerns about his mental state. She reported that her son was making suicidal threats and might try to commit “suicide by cop.” Indiana has a red-flag law, but authorities did not act to bar him from owning a firearm, though they did not return the shotgun that had been seized. Analysis: No federal law prevented Hole from obtaining weapons but more effective enforcement of Indiana’s red-flag law could have stopped him. A state law prohibiting rifle purchases before the age of 21 would have prevented the teenage shooter from obtaining his firearms legally. May 26, 2021: Santa Clara, Calif. 9 people killed: Samuel Cassidy, 57, shot and killed 9 people at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where he was employed. Cassidy had three 9mm pistols, which were legally obtained and registered, and 32 high-capacity magazines, which are illegal to possess in California. In 2016, U.S. Customs officials detained him after a trip to the Philippines where they found memo books “filled with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA.” Authorities said that if they had known about the encounter, it might have triggered California’s red-flag law. Analysis: No proposed legislation would have prevented his gun purchases, while California’s bar on large-capacity magazines failed. Feb. 28, 2022: Sacramento 4 people killed: David Fidel Mora-Rojas, 39, shot and killed his three daughters, all under the age of 15, and a man supervising visitation of them at church in Sacramento. He then killed himself. Mora-Rojas was in the country illegally and had been arrested five days earlier for driving under the influence. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had issued a detainer to initiate deportation procedures but he was released on bail. The mother had a restraining order against Mora-Rojas because of domestic violence incident that granted him visitation rights as long as a chaperone was present. Mora-Rojas used an AR-style rifle, with no serial number or manufacturer markings — a “ghost gun” he presumably built himself. The rifle had an extended 30 round magazine inserted. Analysis: The large-capacity magazine was obtained notwithstanding California’s ban. Biden’s “ghost-gun” regulations requiring background checks went into effect 42 days after the shooting. But under federal law Mora-Rojas was already barred from owning a gun because he was an undocumented immigrant. The Senate proposal for enhanced protections for domestic violence victims, which would flag individuals with domestic violence restraining orders in background checks, also would not apply in this case because Mora-Rojas already was disqualified. May 14, 2022: Buffalo 10 people killed, 3 injured: Payton Gendron, 18, shot and killed ten people at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black community of Buffalo. Gendron, who had written a 180-page manifesto denouncing a “complete racial and cultural replacement of the European people,” allegedly chose to attack the store because his research showed the Zip code had the highest percentage of Black people in Upstate New York. Gendron had said in school he planned to commit a murder-suicide and was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. New York has a red-flag law, but police chose not to seek a judicial order preventing his acquisition of firearms, apparently because he did not name a specific target and convinced them he was joking. He legally purchased a Bushmaster XM-15 semiautomatic rifle used in the attack after passing a background check. In an online post, he said he used his father’s power drill to remove a state-mandated lock that prevented the attachment of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. New York has banned the use of high-capacity magazines with more than ten rounds, but Gendron wrote that he wanted to use 30-round magazines during the massacre. He is believed to have purchased the magazines outside New York state. Analysis: New York’s ban on large-capacity magazines did not thwart the shooter. An assault-weapons ban would have blocked the sale of the AR-15 type weapon, as would a ban on rifle sales to people under the age of 21. The state’s red-flag law was also not invoked. After the shooting, New York governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order seeking to strengthen the red-flag law to direct police to act when serious threats of violence are made. New York’s legislature on June 2 approved a package of new laws that includes a requirement that an individual obtain a license, with a minimum age of 21, to purchase a semiautomatic rifle. Hochul signed it into law on June 6. 12 incidents