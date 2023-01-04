Politics

The new Congress opens with a rocky start

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 4, 2023

As the 118th Congress convened for its opening day with new and returning House members, and in Republican control, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fell short a third time in his bid for speaker as 20 Republicans rejected his candidacy and backed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). A defiant McCarthy has vowed to press ahead, telling reporters, “We stay in until we win.” But his path to the speakership was unclear.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), center, attends a news conference on Capitol Hill for a Republican caucus meeting on the first day of Congress.

Members of Congress arrive in the House chamber.

House members in the chamber during the opening session.

Outgoing House speaker, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), holds the gavel after adjourning the 117th Congress.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) hugs Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after nominating him for speaker.

Members, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), speak on the floor.

McCarthy, left, sits in the House chamber during first ballot election for speaker.

A House members keeps count of votes for speaker.

Rep-elect. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) acknowledges applause.

House members applaud as Jeffries is nominated for speaker.

Pelosi laughs with Jeffries.

McCarthy speaks with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Stefanik after the first ballot for speaker.

Stefanik keeps count of votes for speaker.

Family members join House members during Congress's opening day.

Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) talks with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Gaetz talks with Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) during the third round of voting.

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), center, in the chamber.

A child sleeps in the chamber.

McCarthy during the third round of votes.

