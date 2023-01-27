See the evolution of lies in George Santos’s campaign biography
George Santos began introducing himself to the world in 2020 when he ran for Congress. By the time he was elected in November 2022, his campaign website had described him as a highly educated Wall Street financier whose family fled the Holocaust and mother escaped 9/11 and who also found time to rescue cats and dogs.
By December, journalists began discovering that most of his biography was untrue.
What is Santos saying about himself now? Here’s a look at how Santos defined and redefined himself in his biography on his campaign website. Below is an analysis of how that biography was rewritten from 2020 through 2023.
Three versions of George Santos’s campaign ‘About’
page included fewer and fewer biographical details
Three versions of George Santos’s campaign ‘About’ page included fewer and fewer
biographical details
Three versions of George Santos’s campaign ‘About’ page included fewer and fewer biographical details
Santos’s evolving story sparked legal inquiries and threatens to weaken one of Washington’s most powerful figures — Santos flipped a swing district on Long Island, helping give Republicans control of the House.
But with only a five-seat majority and unruly right flank, newly installed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not eager to alienate Santos, risk his own speakership, or give Democrats a chance to win back a seat.
While lawmakers avoid him, journalists chase him and one-time supporters back home say he should quit, Santos is ignoring them all and signaling he will run for reelection in 2024.
Family
Origin story based on his mother Fatima Devolder
Like superheroes, candidates tell an origin story, often times by describing their families. Santos’s family story mainly focuses on his mother.
As of November 2020, the website said his mother was born in Brazil to Belgian immigrants who “fled the devastation of World World II.” And it said his father “grew up in Brazil.”
Two years later the story said his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine,” before they “settled in Belgium” and then “fled persecution during WWII.” And Santos’s father was now described as having “Angolan roots.”
But a week after the New York Times and Jewish Insider published stories casting doubt on this biography, this part of Santos’s campaign website was changed to delete references to Ukraine, Belgium, “Jewish persecution,” “Angolan roots” and even Brazil.
Perhaps no New York event sparks as many emotions as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. On the eve of Santos’s election, his website said his mother was in the South Tower and “survived” it.
But news reports in January 2023 showed she was not in New York during the attack. As of Thursday the claim remained on the site.
Personal and philanthropy
From philanthropic financier to vague businessman
As of November 2020 Santos’s site claimed he founded a nonprofit and rescued thousands of dogs and cats. During 2022, those details vanished and were replaced with a vague statement that is nearly impossible to fact-check.
Santos’s site once claimed “He and his family” helped children with Epidermolysis Bullosa and “they have been proud financiers” of organizations helping children around the world. During 2022 the story was changed to focus on “America’s veterans.”
Santos’s site claimed his philanthropy helped animals, “at-risk children” and veterans. By late December 2022, claims of helping animals were erased from the site. The following month Patch reported he had stolen money from a homeless veteran’s dying dog. Santos has denied the claim.
Work experience
From Wall Street to word salad
Santos’s work history once sparkled with impressive accolades. It was replaced with bland financial jargon and empty space.
In his first run for Congress, Santos’s site described in detail an impressive academic record and meteoric rise in the finance industry.
“George Anthony” had “quickly advanced” at Citigroup, was “offered” jobs at a tech company and Goldman Sachs, and eventually became “one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry.”
Before his victory in 2022, many of those details disappeared. “George” was “a seasoned Wall Street financier and investor” who worked in “capital introduction” and still claimed he was “one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry.”
The claims were greatly scaled down by December 2022, after news reports showed he worked at a Dish Network call center instead of Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.
Education
College degree to nothing at all
As of November 2022, Santos’s site said he graduated from Baruch College, located in Manhattan.
After the Times’s initial story about him, the claim disappeared.
For a few months in 2020, the site described him as a promising young student who was thwarted by financial hardship at one of New York’s most prestigious schools.
The name of the school was removed before a spokesman for that school said Santos never attended.
During his campaigns Santos attacked liberal Democrats, some of whom, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have the kind of up-from-their-bootstraps biography he seemed to want to hide from.
Santos has apologized for “having embellished my résumé,” and claimed he has “lived an honest life.”