See the evolution of lies in George Santos’s campaign biography

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

George Santos began introducing himself to the world in 2020 when he ran for Congress. By the time he was elected in November 2022, his campaign website had described him as a highly educated Wall Street financier whose family fled the Holocaust and mother escaped 9/11 and who also found time to rescue cats and dogs.

By December, journalists began discovering that most of his biography was untrue.

What is Santos saying about himself now? Here’s a look at how Santos defined and redefined himself in his biography on his campaign website. Below is an analysis of how that biography was rewritten from 2020 through 2023.

Three versions of George Santos’s campaign ‘About’ page included fewer and fewer biographical details Family Current (as of Jan. 25) As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 Details about his family Claims to be the grandson of Jewish immigrants fleeing persecution; later removed. Personal and philanthropy Current (as of Jan. 25) As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 About himself Removes mentions of philanthropy References philanthropic efforts Work experience Current (as of Jan. 25) As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 About his work No references to his VP position “...one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry” Education Current (as of Jan. 25) As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 Removes mention of Baruch College About his education Claims he attended Baruch College Three versions of George Santos’s campaign ‘About’ page included fewer and fewer biographical details Family Current (as of Jan. 25) As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 Details about his family Claims to be the grandson of Jewish immigrants fleeing persecution; later removed. Personal and philanthropy Current (as of Jan. 25) As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 About himself Removes mentions of philanthropy References philanthropic efforts Work experience Current (as of Jan. 25) As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 About his work No references to his VP position “...one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry” Education Current (as of Jan. 25) As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 Removes mention of Baruch College About his education Claims he attended Baruch College Three versions of George Santos’s campaign ‘About’ page included fewer and fewer biographical details Personal and philanthropy Family Work experience Education Current (as of Jan. 25) As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 Current Current Current Details about his family About himself About his education About his work Claims to be the grandson of Jewish immigrants fleeing persecution; later removed. Removes VP position Removes mention of Baruch College Removes mentions of philanthropy Claims he attended Baruch College “...one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry” References philanthropic efforts Three versions of George Santos’s campaign ‘About’ page included fewer and fewer biographical details Family Personal and philanthropy Work experience Education As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 As of Nov. 2020 As of Nov. 2022 Current (as of Jan. 25) Current Current Current Details about his family About himself Removes mention of Baruch College About his education About his work No reference to his VP position Removes mentions of philanthropy Claims to be the grandson of Jewish immigrants fleeing persecution; later removed. Claims he attended Baruch College “...one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry” References philanthropic efforts

Santos’s evolving story sparked legal inquiries and threatens to weaken one of Washington’s most powerful figures — Santos flipped a swing district on Long Island, helping give Republicans control of the House.

But with only a five-seat majority and unruly right flank, newly installed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not eager to alienate Santos, risk his own speakership, or give Democrats a chance to win back a seat.

While lawmakers avoid him, journalists chase him and one-time supporters back home say he should quit, Santos is ignoring them all and signaling he will run for reelection in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Family Origin story based on his mother Fatima Devolder Like superheroes, candidates tell an origin story, often times by describing their families. Santos’s family story mainly focuses on his mother. As of November 2020, the website said his mother was born in Brazil to Belgian immigrants who “fled the devastation of World World II.” And it said his father “grew up in Brazil.” Two years later the story said his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine,” before they “settled in Belgium” and then “fled persecution during WWII.” And Santos’s father was now described as having “Angolan roots.” Website text as of Nov. 2020 His mother Fatima Devolder was born in Brazil to Belgian immigrants that fled the devastation of World War II Europe. His father Junior Santos also grew up in Brazil. Website text as of Nov. 2022 George’s grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII. They were able to settle in Brazil, where his mother was born. His father, who comes from Angolan roots, was also born in Brazil. But a week after the New York Times and Jewish Insider published stories casting doubt on this biography, this part of Santos’s campaign website was changed to delete references to Ukraine, Belgium, “Jewish persecution,” “Angolan roots” and even Brazil. Website text as of Nov. 2022 George’s grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII. They were able to settle in Brazil, where his mother was born. His father, who comes from Angolan roots, was also born in Brazil. Website text as of Jan. 2023 [Removed] Perhaps no New York event sparks as many emotions as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. On the eve of Santos’s election, his website said his mother was in the South Tower and “survived” it. But news reports in January 2023 showed she was not in New York during the attack. As of Thursday the claim remained on the site. Website text as of Nov. 2022 On September 11, 2001, George’s mother was in her office in the South Tower. She survived the horrific events of that day, but unfortunately passed away a few years later. Website text as of Jan. 2023 George’s mother was in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001, when the horrific events of that day unfolded. She survived the tragic events on September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Personal and philanthropy From philanthropic financier to vague businessman As of November 2020 Santos’s site claimed he founded a nonprofit and rescued thousands of dogs and cats. During 2022, those details vanished and were replaced with a vague statement that is nearly impossible to fact-check. Website text as of Nov. 2020 Also passionate about animals and animal welfare, George founded and ran a nonprofit 501(c)(3) called Friends of Pets United (FOPU) from 2013 - 2018, an animal rescue operation, which was able to effectively rescue 2400 dogs and 280 cats, and successfully conducted the TNR (trap neuter and release) of over 3000 cats. Website text as of Nov. 2022 He has worked tirelessly with animal rescue efforts in the Tri-State area;... Santos’s site once claimed “He and his family” helped children with Epidermolysis Bullosa and “they have been proud financiers” of organizations helping children around the world. During 2022 the story was changed to focus on “America’s veterans.” Website text as of Nov. 2020 He and his family also engaged in helping children with EB (Epidermolysis Bullosa). Through various nonprofit organizations across the country supporting children worldwide, they have been proud financers of organizations that help these children in remote parts of the world where they are denied basic hygiene to care for their wounds. Website text as of Nov. 2022 ...and supports other organizations that help at-risk children and America’s veterans. Santos’s site claimed his philanthropy helped animals, “at-risk children” and veterans. By late December 2022, claims of helping animals were erased from the site. The following month Patch reported he had stolen money from a homeless veteran’s dying dog. Santos has denied the claim. Website text as of Nov. 2022 Following in his mother’s footsteps, George has a long history of philanthropic work across New York, and around the country. He has worked tirelessly with animal rescue efforts in the Tri-State area; and supports other organizations that help at-risk children and America’s veterans. Website text as of Jan. 2023 [Removed] Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Work experience From Wall Street to word salad Santos’s work history once sparkled with impressive accolades. It was replaced with bland financial jargon and empty space. In his first run for Congress, Santos’s site described in detail an impressive academic record and meteoric rise in the finance industry. “George Anthony” had “quickly advanced” at Citigroup, was “offered” jobs at a tech company and Goldman Sachs, and eventually became “one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry.” Before his victory in 2022, many of those details disappeared. “George” was “a seasoned Wall Street financier and investor” who worked in “capital introduction” and still claimed he was “one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry.” Website text as of Nov. 2020 After graduating, George Anthony began working at Citigroup as an associate and quickly advanced to become an associate asset manager in the real asset division of the firm. Soon after, he was offered a position at a growing Turkish-based tech hospitality firm Metglobal where he led business development efforts growing the US presence of the firm.



George Anthony was then offered an exciting opportunity with Goldman Sachs but what he thought would be the pinnacle of his career was not as fulfilling as he had anticipated. George joined LinkBridge Investors, where he quickly advanced to become one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry. George has been given multiple awards and recognitions for his achievements in the capital markets. George is currently the Regional Director of Harbor City Capital where he oversees the firm’s expansion within the private wealth side of the business. Website text as of Nov. 2022 George is a seasoned Wall Street financier and investor, with extensive work in capital introduction, real estate, capital markets, bio-tech and ETC. He participated in landmark deals on Wall Street, and worked his way up to being one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry. The claims were greatly scaled down by December 2022, after news reports showed he worked at a Dish Network call center instead of Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. Website text as of Nov. 2022 He participated in landmark deals on Wall Street, and worked his way up to being one of the youngest vice presidents in the industry. Website text as of Jan. 2023 [Removed] Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Education College degree to nothing at all As of November 2022, Santos’s site said he graduated from Baruch College, located in Manhattan. After the Times’s initial story about him, the claim disappeared. Website text as of Nov. 2022 George graduated from Baruch College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance. Website text as of Jan. 2023 [Removed] For a few months in 2020, the site described him as a promising young student who was thwarted by financial hardship at one of New York’s most prestigious schools. The name of the school was removed before a spokesman for that school said Santos never attended. Website text as of June 2020 He began Horace Mann preparatory school in the Bronx, however, did not graduate from Horace Mann due to financial difficulties for his family. Website text as of Nov. 2020 He began preparatory school but did not graduate from it due to financial difficulties for his family. During his campaigns Santos attacked liberal Democrats, some of whom, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have the kind of up-from-their-bootstraps biography he seemed to want to hide from. Santos has apologized for “having embellished my résumé,” and claimed he has “lived an honest life.”