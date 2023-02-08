Highlights from Biden’s State of the Union address

In his State of the Union address, President Biden spoke directly to the American people, saying, “Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades, too many people have been left behind or treated like they’re invisible. Maybe that’s you, watching at home.”

He also called on Republicans work in a bipartisan manner. “You know, my Republican friends, we could work together the last Congress. There’s no reason we can’t work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well.”