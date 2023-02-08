Politics

Highlights from Biden’s State of the Union address

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 8, 2023

In his State of the Union address, President Biden spoke directly to the American people, saying, “Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades, too many people have been left behind or treated like they’re invisible. Maybe that’s you, watching at home.”

He also called on Republicans work in a bipartisan manner. “You know, my Republican friends, we could work together the last Congress. There’s no reason we can’t work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well.”

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Members of Congress pose for a pictures in the House Chamber.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) speaks with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.).

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) arrive ahead of the president's address.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, arrives in the House Chamber.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

First lady Jill Biden acknowledges Bono, U2 frontman in the House Gallery.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Vice President Kamala D. Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) shake hands.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

President Biden arrives at the House Chamber to deliver his State of the Union address.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

This browser does not support the video element.

/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Biden hands his speech to House Speaker McCarthy.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

President Biden kicked off the speech by congratulating Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for becoming House speaker.

“I don’t want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to working with you,” Biden joked, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Biden then congratulated House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), noting that he’s the first African American minority leader in history.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Biden addresses Congress.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

This browser does not support the video element.

/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Moderate lawmakers, from leftt, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), clap during the speech.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Republican and Democrats largely sat separately in the House chamber. But Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), both of whom often work on bipartisan efforts, sat in a Republican row.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Biden delivers his address.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

From left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) cheer during the speech.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

This browser does not support the video element.

/The Washington Post

One of the most disruptive moments came after President Biden said some Republicans wanted to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security, prompting loud protests from the GOP side of the chamber.

/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) yells during the president's speech.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) stood up and called Biden a liar; others followed. Biden continued by emphasizing that it was “not a majority of Republicans” but that some of them were proposing it — after which at least one GOP lawmaker yelled, “Then don’t say it!”

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Biden speaks during a joint session of Congress.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Biden speaks as Vice President Harris and House Speaker McCarthy (R-Calif.) look on.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The justices sat quietly after Biden said the court had “taken away” the right to abortion. Only two in the majority were in the chamber — Kavanaugh and Barrett. Roberts voted for the restrictive Mississippi abortion law at issue, but would have left Roe in place. The others — Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch — did not attend.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

The Supreme Court justices listen to the speech.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

This browser does not support the video element.

/The Washington Post

The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police, received a bipartisan standing ovation during the State of the Union address as President Biden urged action on police reform.

/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

From right, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, stand after being acknowledged by Biden.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Brandon Tsay, center, of San Marino Calif., raises his hand in acknowledgement by the president.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

President Biden introduced Brandon Tsay, one of his State of the Union guests, and recounted how the 26-year-old “found the courage to act” and disarmed a gunman who had killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif.

“He saved lives — it’s time we do the same,” Biden said. “Ban assault weapons now!

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Paul Pelosi, husband of former Speak of the House and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, stands in acknowledgement.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

President Biden praised Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Paul Pelosi sustained a brutal attack at his home late last year, Biden recalled, but has been recovering and was “as resilient as they get.”

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Attendees, including Brandon Tsay, Paul Pelosi, the first lady and second gentleman Doug Emhoff applaud Oksana Markarova, ambassador of Ukraine.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

An attendee takes a photograph of Biden after his speech.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Feb. 7

Biden laughs with lawmakers following his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

More from the Post

State of the Union highlights: Biden emphatically declares ‘state of the union is strong’

Analysis | A combative Biden defends record and challenges Republicans with 2024 in view

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Natalia Jimenez and Stephen Cook