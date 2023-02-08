Highlights from Biden’s State of the Union address

Politics
In his State of the Union address, President Biden spoke directly to the American people, saying, “Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades, too many people have been left behind or treated like they’re invisible. Maybe that’s you, watching at home.”
He also called on Republicans work in a bipartisan manner. “You know, my Republican friends, we could work together the last Congress. There’s no reason we can’t work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well.”
President Biden kicked off the speech by congratulating Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for becoming House speaker.
“I don’t want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to working with you,” Biden joked, drawing laughter from the crowd.
Biden then congratulated House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), noting that he’s the first African American minority leader in history.
Republican and Democrats largely sat separately in the House chamber. But Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), both of whom often work on bipartisan efforts, sat in a Republican row.
One of the most disruptive moments came after President Biden said some Republicans wanted to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security, prompting loud protests from the GOP side of the chamber.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) stood up and called Biden a liar; others followed. Biden continued by emphasizing that it was “not a majority of Republicans” but that some of them were proposing it — after which at least one GOP lawmaker yelled, “Then don’t say it!”
The justices sat quietly after Biden said the court had “taken away” the right to abortion. Only two in the majority were in the chamber — Kavanaugh and Barrett. Roberts voted for the restrictive Mississippi abortion law at issue, but would have left Roe in place. The others — Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch — did not attend.
The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police, received a bipartisan standing ovation during the State of the Union address as President Biden urged action on police reform.
President Biden introduced Brandon Tsay, one of his State of the Union guests, and recounted how the 26-year-old “found the courage to act” and disarmed a gunman who had killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif.
“He saved lives — it’s time we do the same,” Biden said. “Ban assault weapons now!
President Biden praised Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Paul Pelosi sustained a brutal attack at his home late last year, Biden recalled, but has been recovering and was “as resilient as they get.”
