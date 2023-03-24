Meet ‘the five families’ that wield power in McCarthy’s House majority
It all started with a meeting then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) convened after the midterm election. He wanted to discuss how a razor-thin Republican majority would operate — and whether he still had a pathway to lead the fractious Republican conference and become Speaker of the House.
As lawmakers streamed out of the leadership office late last year, many emerged with mixed reactions to the meeting. But one common observation emerged: McCarthy had intentionally brought in representatives from each of the Republicans’ five ideological caucuses, reminiscent of how “the five families” in “The Godfather” met to strategize in an effort to keep the peace.
The comparison stuck.
Each week the House is in session, the chairs of the five caucuses meet in the speaker’s office to discuss how lawmakers in their individual factions feel about bills that are set to be voted on in the near term and strategize on how to reach common ground on more consequential items that must be addressed in the not-so-distant future.
The “five families” represent a range of views, from the most moderate who are willing to work with Democrats to the ultraconservative who often push leadership to accept their demands in return for their votes.
Most Republicans belong to at least one group, but many claim membership to more than one due to personal interests and political leanings.
Fourteen Republicans choose not to be a part of any of the five families. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has notoriously become an independent voice within the conference, a badge he wears proudly by not belonging to any group. Others would rather focus on their district or belong to an issues-based caucus, like the longest-serving Republican in the House Rep. Harold Rogers (Ky.), who founded the Prescription Drug Abuse Caucus.
As the top Republicans overseeing a razor-thin, four-vote majority, McCarthy and his leadership team have an incentive to ensure that all factions feel included as they face the daunting tasks of raising the debt ceiling and keeping the government funded this year, among other must-pass items. McCarthy’s chances of keeping the speakership largely hinge on how he navigates the demands within his conference, especially after several far-right members, mostly from the Freedom Caucus, almost prevented him from taking the speaker’s gavel until he relented to their specific demand to change a rule that would allow him to be ousted from his position if any one lawmaker demands a recall vote.
To ensure that a wide variety of members’ input is heard, McCarthy tasked Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a trusted ally, to chair the Elected Leadership Committee (ELC). The group is significantly larger than the five chairs meeting with over a dozen participants from each family, giving more members an opportunity to directly express their opinions for leaders to consider.
Yet not all Republicans love the “five families” reference. Leaders in particular bemoan the moniker since it assumes that instead of keeping the peace, Republicans will ultimately go to war with each other this congressional term.
To determine the ideological makeup of each group, The Washington Post approximated each member’s score below using a measure called DW-NOMINATE, which estimates each lawmaker’s ideology based on voting records.
More moderate
More hardline
Problem Solvers Caucus
Governance Group
Main Street Caucus
Study Committee
Freedom Caucus
No affiliation
More moderate
More hardline
More hardline
More moderate
Problem Solvers Caucus
Christopher
H. Smith
Brian
Fitzpatrick
Ben
Cline
Governance Group
David Joyce
Elise Stefanik
Main Street Caucus
Stephanie I. Bice
Dusty Johnson
Steve
Scalise
Kevin
Hern
Study Committee
Marjorie
Taylor Greene
Scott
Perry
Jim
Jordan
Freedom Caucus
Kevin
McCarthy
Matt
Gaetz
No affiliation
More moderate
More hardline
More moderate
More hardline
Christopher
H. Smith
Brian
Fitzpatrick
Problem
Solvers
Caucus
Ben
Cline
David
Joyce
Elise
Stefanik
Governance
Group
Stephanie I. Bice
Dusty Johnson
Main Street
Caucus
Steve
Scalise
Kevin
Hern
Study
Committee
Scott
Perry
Jim
Jordan
Marjorie
Taylor Greene
Freedom
Caucus
Kevin
McCarthy
Matt
Gaetz
No
affiliation
More moderate
More hardline
While membership in these groups is not always publicly available, The Post identified affiliations based on publicly available lists, verifying allegiances with conference staff and checking with individual offices. Learn more about each group below and see a full list of members, according to our reporting.
Problem Solvers Caucus
Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.)
Republican Co-Chair
Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.)
Don Bacon (Neb.)
Vice Chair
Whip
Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.)
Republican Co-Chair
Nicole Malliotakis
(N.Y.)
Don Bacon
(Neb.)
Vice Chair
Whip
The Problem Solvers Caucus is the only bipartisan ideological group in the House, making it the most moderate of the five families. Established in 2017, its membership is quite exclusive since a lawmaker can only be accepted if a member from the opposing party joins at the same time. Sixty-three members now make up the group after 12 Republicans joined this term.
The group is led by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). Both serve as the caucus’s co-chairs, but only Fitzpatrick plays an outsize role in meetings with GOP leadership as a close McCarthy ally.
Given their bipartisan nature, the Problem Solvers, many of whom represent swing districts, influence the legislative process by pushing policies that could realistically achieve consensus. The group serves as a key gauge for leaders since they can reliably get an early sense of how many votes they can lose within their own party once informed about how many in the opposing party will cross the aisle and cast a vote with the majority.
Republican Governance Group
David Joyce (Ohio)
Chair
Young Kim (Calif.)
Blake Moore (Utah)
Vice Chair
Vice Chair
David G. Valadao (Calif.)
ELC Representative
David Joyce (Ohio)
Chair
Young Kim (Calif.)
Blake Moore (Utah)
Vice Chair
Vice Chair
David G. Valadao (Calif.)
ELC Representative
The Republican Governance Group or “RG2,” as it is informally called in the GOP conference, was first established in 1994 as the home for conservatives after Republicans swept back the majority for the first time in decades. Since then, the group has undergone a name change — it was once known as the “Tuesday Group” after the day in the week they would gather — and has moved more toward the center as fiscally conservative and socially moderate Republicans, with most voting in support of the Respect for Marriage Act last year. They remain open to finding consensus with Democrats.
Their influence waned under majorities with larger margins. But with only four votes to spare this Congress, the group is working to exert leverage in policy negotiations and is fiercely defensive over ensuring that their most vulnerable colleagues do not take hard votes that could risk the majority in 2024. Chairman David Joyce (Ohio) made it explicitly clear to McCarthy during the speakership fight that McCarthy must run any decisions or deals he may strike with more conservatives caucuses through RG2 since they have always had McCarthy’s back.
Republican Main Street Caucus
Dusty Johnson (S.D.)
Chair
Stephanie I. Bice (Okla.)
Co-Chair
David G. Valadao (Calif.)
Lisa C. McClain (Mich.)
Randy Feenstra (Iowa)
Executive Board
Executive Board
Executive Board
Dusty Johnson (S.D.)
Chair
Stephanie I. Bice (Okla.)
Co-Chair
David G. Valadao
(Calif.)
Lisa C. McClain
(Mich.)
Randy Feenstra
(Iowa)
Executive Board
Executive Board
Executive Board
The Republican Main Street Caucus stands at the center of all the ideological caucuses, but don’t mistake them for moderates. Lawmakers hail from ruby red to swing districts that President Biden won handily in 2020 and represent a range on the ideological spectrum. The through line for them is their willingness to cut deals to ensure common policy goals get passed through the House with only Republican votes. Rep. Don Bacon (Neb.), who hails from a swing district, relaunched the group at the beginning of last Congress, but it is now under the direction of Chair Dusty Johnson (S.D.) and co-chair Stephanie I. Bice (Okla.).
Republican Study Committee
Kevin Hern (Okla.)
Chair
Steve Scalise (La.)
Mike Johnson (La.)
Jim Banks (Ind.)
Jeﬀ Duncan (S.C.)
Executive Committee
Executive Committee
Executive Committee
Executive Committee
Kevin Hern (Okla.)
Chair
Steve Scalise
(La.)
Mike Johnson
(La.)
Exec. Committee
Exec. Committee
Jim Banks
(Ind.)
Jeﬀ Duncan
(S.C.)
Exec. Committee
Exec. Committee
The Republican Study Committee remains the largest ideological group with more than half of the House GOP conference claiming membership. With more than 170 members, the RSC reflects the most common conservative ideals of the Republican Party as it often has over its 50-year tenure.
Given its wide appeal, touting members from Problem Solvers to Freedom Caucus, the RSC has been traditionally known for releasing socially and economically conservative policy proposals that could serve as a road map for the GOP conference. Since 1995, the RSC has released a budget blueprint that consistently advocates for cuts in nondefense spending.
It has also become a launchpad for further ambition. Several of its chairmen have gone on to enter the top echelons of House leadership, like Scalise, or national politics, like former vice president Mike Pence. Last term’s chairman Jim Banks (Ind.) tried to elevate the RSC’s national profile by proposing policies closely aligned with former president Donald Trump, while current chair Kevin Hern (Okla.) has tried to return the committee to its studious roots.
House Freedom Caucus
Scott Perry (Pa.)
Chair
Jim Jordan (Ohio)
Vice Chair
Lauren Boebert (Colo.)
Chip Roy (Tex.)
Warren Davidson (Ohio)
Communications Chair
Policy Chair
Whip
Scott Perry (Pa.)
Chair
Jim Jordan (Ohio)
Vice Chair
Lauren Boebert
(Colo.)
Chip Roy
(Tex.)
Warren Davidson
(Ohio)
Policy Chair
Whip
Communications
Chair
The most ideologically conservative group among congressional Republicans is the House Freedom Caucus. Known for pushing Trump’s “America First” vision, the Freedom Caucus has historically been a thorn in leadership’s side. The group, founded in 2015 as the far-right offshoot of the RSC, bonded over their dislike of then-Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio). Their power was on display when it worked to oust Boehner and, later, Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) as the top Republican in the House. This year, the group made it painfully difficult for McCarthy to assume the speakership position.
With roughly 35 members in their roster — which has never been made public — the group remains the smallest ideological faction of just Republicans. But this majority’s slim margin makes the Freedom Caucus influential in any negotiation, with many already drawing red lines ahead of budget debates. The group also touts many who voted against certifying the 2020 election and are against sending funds to Ukraine to support them against Russia’s invasion.
The group is currently led by Chair Scott Perry (Pa.), but has previously been under the leadership of Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and former Trump chiefs of staff Mark Meadows (N.C.) and Mick Mulvaney (S.C.).
If you’re curious about what ideological caucus each representative has chosen to belong to, explore the full list of affiliations among House Republicans below.
|Member
Problem Solvers
Governance Group
Main Street
Study Committee
Freedom Caucus
Aderholt
Ala. 4th
Alford
Mo. 4th
Allen
Ga. 12th
Amodei
Nev. 2nd
Armstrong
N.D. At large
Arrington
Tex. 19th
Babin
Tex. 36th
Bacon
Neb. 2nd
Baird
Ind. 4th
Balderson
Ohio 12th
Banks
Ind. 3rd
Barr
Ky. 6th
Bean
Fla. 4th
Bentz
Ore. 2nd
Bergman
Mich. 1st
Bice
Okla. 5th
Biggs
Ariz. 5th
Bilirakis
Fla. 12th
Bishop
N.C. 8th
Boebert
Colo. 3rd
Bost
Ill. 12th
Brecheen
Okla. 2nd
Buchanan
Fla. 16th
Buck
Colo. 4th
Bucshon
Ind. 8th
Burchett
Tenn. 2nd
Burgess
Tex. 26th
Burlison
Mo. 7th
Calvert
Calif. 41st
Cammack
Fla. 3rd
Carey
Ohio 15th
Carl
Ala. 1st
Carter
Ga. 1st
Carter
Tex. 31st
Chavez-DeRemer
Ore. 5th
Ciscomani
Ariz. 6th
Cline
Va. 6th
Cloud
Tex. 27th
Clyde
Ga. 9th
Cole
Okla. 4th
Collins
Ga. 10th
Comer
Ky. 1st
Crane
Ariz. 2nd
Crawford
Ark. 1st
Crenshaw
Tex. 2nd
Curtis
Utah 3rd
D'Esposito
N.Y. 4th
Davidson
Ohio 8th
De La Cruz
Tex. 15th
DesJarlais
Tenn. 4th
Diaz-Balart
Fla. 26th
Donalds
Fla. 19th
Duarte
Calif. 13th
Duncan
S.C. 3rd
Dunn
Fla. 2nd
Edwards
N.C. 11th
Ellzey
Tex. 6th
Emmer
Minn. 6th
Estes
Kan. 4th
Ezell
Miss. 4th
Fallon
Tex. 4th
Feenstra
Iowa 4th
Ferguson
Ga. 3rd
Finstad
Minn. 1st
Fischbach
Minn. 7th
Fitzgerald
Wis. 5th
Fitzpatrick
Pa. 1st
Fleischmann
Tenn. 3rd
Flood
Neb. 1st
Foxx
N.C. 5th
Franklin
Fla. 18th
Fry
S.C. 7th
Fulcher
Idaho 1st
Gaetz
Fla. 1st
Gallagher
Wis. 8th
Garbarino
N.Y. 2nd
Garcia
Calif. 27th
Giménez
Fla. 28th
Gonzales
Tex. 23rd
Good
Va. 5th
Gooden
Tex. 5th
Gosar
Ariz. 9th
Granger
Tex. 12th
Graves
La. 6th
Graves
Mo. 6th
Green
Tenn. 7th
Greene
Ga. 14th
Griffith
Va. 9th
Grothman
Wis. 6th
Guest
Miss. 3rd
Guthrie
Ky. 2nd
Hageman
Wyo. At large
Harris
Md. 1st
Harshbarger
Tenn. 1st
Hern
Okla. 1st
Higgins
La. 3rd
Hill
Ark. 2nd
Hinson
Iowa 2nd
Houchin
Ind. 9th
Hudson
N.C. 9th
Huizenga
Mich. 4th
Hunt
Tex. 38th
Issa
Calif. 48th
Jackson
Tex. 13th
James
Mich. 10th
Johnson
La. 4th
Johnson
Ohio 6th
Johnson
S.D. At large
Jordan
Ohio 4th
Joyce
Ohio 14th
Joyce
Pa. 13th
Kean Jr.
N.J. 7th
Kelly
Miss. 1st
Kelly
Pa. 16th
Kiggans
Va. 2nd
Kiley
Calif. 3rd
Kim
Calif. 40th
Kustoff
Tenn. 8th
LaHood
Ill. 16th
LaLota
N.Y. 1st
LaMalfa
Calif. 1st
LaTurner
Kan. 2nd
Lamborn
Colo. 5th
Langworthy
N.Y. 23rd
Latta
Ohio 5th
Lawler
N.Y. 17th
Lee
Fla. 15th
Lesko
Ariz. 8th
Letlow
La. 5th
Loudermilk
Ga. 11th
Lucas
Okla. 3rd
Luetkemeyer
Mo. 3rd
Luna
Fla. 13th
Luttrell
Tex. 8th
Mace
S.C. 1st
Malliotakis
N.Y. 11th
Mann
Kan. 1st
Massie
Ky. 4th
Mast
Fla. 21st
McCarthy
Calif. 20th
McCaul
Tex. 10th
McClain
Mich. 9th
McClintock
Calif. 5th
McCormick
Ga. 6th
McHenry
N.C. 10th
McMorris Rodgers
Wash. 5th
Meuser
Pa. 9th
Miller
Ill. 15th
Miller
Ohio 7th
Miller
W.Va. 1st
Miller-Meeks
Iowa 1st
Mills
Fla. 7th
Molinaro
N.Y. 19th
Moolenaar
Mich. 2nd
Mooney
W.Va. 2nd
Moore
Ala. 2nd
Moore
Utah 1st
Moran
Tex. 1st
Murphy
N.C. 3rd
Nehls
Tex. 22nd
Newhouse
Wash. 4th
Norman
S.C. 5th
Nunn
Iowa 3rd
Obernolte
Calif. 23rd
Ogles
Tenn. 5th
Owens
Utah 4th
Palmer
Ala. 6th
Pence
Ind. 6th
Perry
Pa. 10th
Pfluger
Tex. 11th
Posey
Fla. 8th
Reschenthaler
Pa. 14th
Rogers
Ala. 3rd
Rogers
Ky. 5th
Rose
Tenn. 6th
Rosendale
Mont. 2nd
Rouzer
N.C. 7th
Roy
Tex. 21st
Rutherford
Fla. 5th
Salazar
Fla. 27th
Santos
N.Y. 3rd
Scalise
La. 1st
Schweikert
Ariz. 1st
Scott
Ga. 8th
Self
Tex. 3rd
Sessions
Tex. 17th
Simpson
Idaho 2nd
Smith
Mo. 8th
Smith
Neb. 3rd
Smith
N.J. 4th
Smucker
Pa. 11th
Spartz
Ind. 5th
Stauber
Minn. 8th
Steel
Calif. 45th
Stefanik
N.Y. 21st
Steil
Wis. 1st
Steube
Fla. 17th
Stewart
Utah 2nd
Strong
Ala. 5th
Tenney
N.Y. 24th
Thompson
Pa. 15th
Tiffany
Wis. 7th
Timmons
S.C. 4th
Turner
Ohio 10th
Valadao
Calif. 22nd
Van Drew
N.J. 2nd
Van Duyne
Tex. 24th
Van Orden
Wis. 3rd
Wagner
Mo. 2nd
Walberg
Mich. 5th
Waltz
Fla. 6th
Weber
Tex. 14th
Webster
Fla. 11th
Wenstrup
Ohio 2nd
Westerman
Ark. 4th
Williams
N.Y. 22nd
Williams
Tex. 25th
Wilson
S.C. 2nd
Wittman
Va. 1st
Womack
Ark. 3rd
Yakym
Ind. 2nd
Zinke
Mont. 1st
Chris Alcantara contributed to this report.