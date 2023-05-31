Live debt ceiling vote count: House moves to approve or reject deal

The House is set to vote Wednesday evening on a bill to raise the limit of how much money the federal government can borrow to fulfill its debt obligations for the next two years. The bill passed a crucial procedural test Wednesday afternoon, clearing the way for a vote on final passage.

The legislation accomplishes much for both President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Biden can point to a deal that, at least temporarily, frees him from the headache of the debt ceiling, while staving off Republican demands for steep cuts to domestic spending. McCarthy gets a deal that curtails federal spending, and increases some work requirements on federal aid programs, such as food stamps.

Members of both parties, however, expressed skepticism at the compromises made to reach an agreement. By the end of the day Tuesday, roughly 30 GOP lawmakers had vowed to vote against the bill, which must clear the House and Senate and become law before Monday — the day the government would default on its debt without an extended borrowing cap.

The Washington Post is tracking the House vote in real time. To pass, the bill needs support from a majority of all members taking a stance. If some members don’t vote — at least two Democrats are expected to be absent for health reasons — or vote “present,” the majority threshold can be lowered.

Marianna Sotomayor and Jeff Stein contributed to this report.

