How the House voted on Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill

Three months after Republicans took control of the House on a pledge of fiscal austerity, GOP lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill to raise the debt ceiling, slash federal spending and unwind some of President Biden’s recent economic accomplishments.

The 217-215 vote showed the widening gulf between Republicans and the White House, since Biden has threatened to veto the bill — and Democrats, who control the Senate, share a belief with the president that the debt ceiling should be raised without conditions.

Position Dem GOP Total votes Supports 0 217 217 Opposes 211 4 215 Did not vote 2 1 3

The debt ceiling is the legal limit on how much the United States can borrow to pay its bills. Unless Congress raises or suspends the cap, the government could default on its debts, potentially sending the country into a new, crippling recession.

The GOP plan would permit the government to borrow another $1.5 trillion or suspend the limit until March 31, 2024, whichever happens first. That would prevent a default, but it would also tee up a return to the same battle just months before the next presidential election. Behind the scenes, GOP leaders say that would give them another opportunity to make more demands of the White House.

The House bill also slashes the federal budget back to levels adopted in the 2022 fiscal year, then caps federal agencies’ future budgets at 1 percent for the next decade. The cuts probably would target federal health care, science, education, climate, energy, labor and research programs, while leaving defense untouched.

But those decisions would ultimately be up to lawmakers on the House and Senate appropriations committees — potentially setting up still another fight later this year, when Congress must fund the government and avert a shutdown.

