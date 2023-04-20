The turbulence, triumph of Kevin McCarthy’s first 100 days, in photos

Kevin McCarthy’s path to becoming Speaker of the House was not simple — a grueling multiday affair that thrust internal Republican squabbles out into open debate on the House floor.

What followed in his first 100 days in power wasn’t easy, either.

McCarthy has found himself presiding over a fractious caucus with disparate views on everything from fiscal issues to border security. As they stare down a pending deadline to raise the country’s borrowing capacity, McCarthy now needs to unite his conference around a plan they all — or at least 218 of them — can support.

They need to find consensus on a path forward for raising the debt ceiling — a critical priority that if not addressed could cause widespread economic havoc. They so far do not have agreement on what their budget proposal will be. And McCarthy has already at times faced internal blowback for some decisions. Members raised concerns about the process of removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from a committee. There were concerns over language in a resolution related to a Chinese spy balloon in U.S. airspace. There was concern over whether an education-related bill included too much federal overreach.

And another election promise — addressing border security — has been tied up in various committees due to disagreements over what the party should and should not support. Two members of McCarthy’s conference are in open debate over that issue.

Despite those challenges, House Republicans have passed some of their legislative priorities. They passed an energy bill, with the support of four Democrats, that would get rid of some environmental regulations and reinstate suspended oil and gas leases. A priority bill they deemed a “Parents Bill of Rights,” which guarantees parents access to information about their children’s public education, also cleared the chamber. Neither bill is expected to be taken up by the Democratically-controlled Senate.

In a speech Monday, marking the 100 days he’s held the gavel, McCarthy did not mention any of the issues bubbling in the background of his conference, instead touting accomplishments and noting efforts that received bipartisan support, including legislation that blocked a change to D.C. criminal code and a recent meeting with the president of Taiwan in the midst of escalating tensions with China.

“One thing that is abundantly clear,” he said, “is the people’s house is a productive house.”

McCarthy is congratulated moments after being elected speaker. McCarthy gestures to Republican members as they react to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries's speech. The newly elected speaker talks to reporters early on Jan. 7. Staff, family and friends greet McCarthy at the end of the night.

Bakersfield High School students greet McCarthy in Bakersfield, Calif. He looks around a basketball gymnasium during a tour of his old high school and where he first ran for office as sophomore class president. He speaks at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. He meets with members of the House Agriculture Committee before a farm bill listening session.

McCarthy watches, for the first time, footage of Paul Pelosi being attacked during a home break-in on Jan. 27. McCarthy stands in the Speaker’s Lobby as he prepares to open the House floor for legislative business on his 100th day as speaker. He signs a bill to block D.C.’s once-in-a-century overhaul of its criminal sentencing laws on March 10. He reads through a script in the speaker's ceremonial office before opening the House floor for the first time as speaker.

McCarthy looks at live drone footage of the border as he leads a Republican congressional delegation touring border patrol facilities at the National Air Security Operations Center on Feb. 16 in Sierra Vista, Ariz. He walks with border patrol agents in Cochise County, Ariz. A press conference is set up before McCarthy arrives. He is reflected in a camera lens as he speaks to reporters after the tour.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and McCarthy speak following a bipartisan leadership meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on April 5. McCarthy departs following his meeting in Simi Valley, Calif.

The sun sets on the Capitol Dome. McCarthy waits for President Biden ahead of the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill on Feb. 7. Reporters question McCarthy after he released all of the security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on March 7. President Biden walks up the House steps with, from left, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), McCarthy, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.). A painting of President George Washington hangs on a wall as McCarthy meets with students from the Carlthorp School of Santa Monica, Calif., on Capitol Hill. 6. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), McCarthy and Biden listen during the National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill on Feb. 2.

McCarthy gets ready ahead of a speech at the New York Stock Exchange on April 17. He visits the exchange. A specialist shows his machine to McCarthy. McCarthy tours the exchange's floor.