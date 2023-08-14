Politics

In photos: 2024 candidates test their grilling and stumping skills at the Iowa State Fair

By Marianne LeVine | Aug 14, 2023

The Iowa State Fair kicked off last week, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors. Several presidential candidates attended, as they made their pitch to voters in the Hawkeye State, which will play an important role next year in shaping the trajectory of the GOP primary.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Former vice president Mike Pence tours the Little Hands on the Farm exhibit at the fair on Friday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Former vice president Mike Pence sat down with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), took selfies with fairgoers and visited the butter cow.

Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, swooped in Saturday and delivered remarks to a crowd of supporters at the Steer N’ Stein bar.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

A family in colonial-era dress make their way through the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley brought members of their family to the fair. Haley played games with her son, including basketball and skee-ball.

DeSantis carried one of his daughters on his shoulders and took part in many fair activities, including driving a bumper car.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

DeSantis, with his daughter Madison, drives a bumper car Saturday during the fair. His wife, Casey DeSantis, is close behind.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Haley shoots hoops with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) at the fair Saturday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

DeSantis tosses a ball toward a milk can during a stop at a game tent Saturday.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Haley; her son, Nalin; and Ernst wait to see game results Saturday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Trump toured the fair, drawing onlookers. He stopped by the pork tent with a group of Florida lawmakers who have endorsed him. But unlike his rivals, Trump did not partake in any grilling. His entourage tossed out hats and other swag.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Trump tosses a hat in the air as supporters cheer Saturday.

Fairgoers point phones toward Trump on Saturday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Fairgoers point phones toward Trump on Saturday.

A fairgoer watches Trump on Saturday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

A fairgoer watches Trump on Saturday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

It was a hot day, as families spent their weekend touring the fairgrounds and sampling the fair’s many delicacies, including fried Oreos, cheese curds and ice cream sandwiches.

Two visitors cool off with shaved ice Thursday.

Two visitors cool off with shaved ice Thursday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Pence tours the Little Hands on the Farm exhibit Friday.

Visitors explore the fairgrounds Thursday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Visitors explore the fairgrounds Thursday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Several candidates, including DeSantis, Pence and Haley stopped by the pork tent to show off their grilling skills.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

DeSantis flips pork chops and burgers at the Iowa Pork Producers booth on Saturday.

Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, grill on Friday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, grill on Friday.

Haley grills with Ernst on Saturday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Haley grills with Ernst on Saturday.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Some candidates took advantage of the fair to show a different side to them.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy raps along to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” following a chat with Reynolds on Saturday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

For Vivek Ramaswamy, that meant performing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

Fairgoers listen as Ramaswamy raps.

Fairgoers listen as Ramaswamy raps.

A fairgoer with an iguana on Friday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

A fairgoer with an iguana on Friday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

With the Iowa State Fair in the rearview mirror for most of the presidential candidates, all eyes are turning to next week’s Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee.

Haley kisses her son, Nalin, on Saturday.

Haley kisses her son, Nalin, on Saturday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

