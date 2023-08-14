In photos: 2024 candidates test their grilling and stumping skills at the Iowa State Fair

Politics
The Iowa State Fair kicked off last week, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors. Several presidential candidates attended, as they made their pitch to voters in the Hawkeye State, which will play an important role next year in shaping the trajectory of the GOP primary.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Former vice president Mike Pence sat down with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), took selfies with fairgoers and visited the butter cow.
Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, swooped in Saturday and delivered remarks to a crowd of supporters at the Steer N’ Stein bar.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley brought members of their family to the fair. Haley played games with her son, including basketball and skee-ball.
DeSantis carried one of his daughters on his shoulders and took part in many fair activities, including driving a bumper car.
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Trump toured the fair, drawing onlookers. He stopped by the pork tent with a group of Florida lawmakers who have endorsed him. But unlike his rivals, Trump did not partake in any grilling. His entourage tossed out hats and other swag.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
It was a hot day, as families spent their weekend touring the fairgrounds and sampling the fair’s many delicacies, including fried Oreos, cheese curds and ice cream sandwiches.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Several candidates, including DeSantis, Pence and Haley stopped by the pork tent to show off their grilling skills.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Some candidates took advantage of the fair to show a different side to them.
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
For Vivek Ramaswamy, that meant performing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
With the Iowa State Fair in the rearview mirror for most of the presidential candidates, all eyes are turning to next week’s Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
More from The Post
What the 2024 candidate appearances looked like at the Iowa State Fair
Trump swoops into Iowa fair, defying customs and clashing with DeSantis
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez and Christine Nguyen