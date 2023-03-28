Politics

In Photos: Vice President Harris visits Ghana

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 28, 2023

Vice President Harris began a week-long tour of Africa on Monday by announcing the United States plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the continent, but she found herself fighting a perception that Africa was simply the latest arena for America’s geopolitical game of chess with China and Russia.

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

Harris told reporters she had discussed that concern by some African leaders with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, assuring him that the Biden administration was sincere in its desire to stimulate economic development and bolster relations in Ghana — as well as with Tanzania and Zambia, where Harris travels next.

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

March 27 | Accra

Vice President Harris meets with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

March 27 | Accra

Vice President Harris and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo address the press.

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

March 27 | Accra

Vice President Harris, left, takes part in a meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, opposite.

Misper Apawu/AP

Misper Apawu/AP

March 27 | Accra

Vibrate Space founder Sandy Alibo, right, welcomesVice President Harris, second from right, at Vibrate Space, a community recording studio for young creatives, at the Freedom Skatepark.

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Accra

Vibrate Space founder Sandy Alibo, fourth right, welcomes Vice President Harris, right, at Vibrate Space.

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Accra

Vice President Harris and Ghanas President Nana Akufo-Addo arrive at arrive for the state banquet at the Jubilee House.

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Accra

From left: Ghanas Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President Harris, Ghanas President Nana Akufo-Addo, and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff attend the state banquet at the Jubilee House.

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Accra

Vice President Harris delivers a speech at the state banquet.

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

March 26 | Accra

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff disembark the plane as they arrive at the Kotoka International Airport.

NIPAH DENNIS

NIPAH DENNIS

March 26 | Accra

Vice President Harris, is accompanied by Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as she arrives at the Kotoka International Airport to begin her trip.

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

March 26 | Accra

School children wave Ghanaian and United States flags at the Kotoka International Airport.

Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images

Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images

March 26 | Accra

Vice President Harris greets children as she arrives at the Kotoka International Airport.

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Nipah Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

March 26 | Accra

Vice President Harris delivers a speech as she arrives at the Kotoka International Airport.

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Cleve R. Wootson Jr.