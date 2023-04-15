Photos: NRA convention draws GOP 2024 hopefuls

Politics
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Rifle Association’s annual meeting featured speeches and videotaped addresses from 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls, including former president Donald Trump and former vice president Mike Pence. The meeting is being held this weekend in Indianapolis.
The event marked the first time that Trump and Pence have appeared at the same 2024 campaign-geared event. Pence, who has not yet declared his intention to run but has made moves toward entering the race, was the first potential candidate to speak Friday, while Trump closed out the day’s program.
Protesters also gathered outside the convention to draw attention to the hundreds of children killed in shootings last year.
The NRA event comes just days after five people were killed in a shooting at a Louisville bank, and after six people, including three 9-year-olds, were killed at a school in Nashville at the end of March. Last year, the NRA held the same meeting in Texas just days after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde. This year’s meeting also overlaps with the two-year anniversary of another mass killing in Indianapolis.
Credits
Text by Dylan Wells. Photo editing and production by Christine T. Nguyen