Photos: NRA convention draws GOP 2024 hopefuls

By Demetrius Freeman | Apr 15, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Rifle Association’s annual meeting featured speeches and videotaped addresses from 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls, including former president Donald Trump and former vice president Mike Pence. The meeting is being held this weekend in Indianapolis.

Attendees check out weapon at the NRA meeting.

A collection of bullets on display.

An attendee takes a selfie with a taxidermy bear.

Princess Parabellum holds a Glitter gun.

Attendees climb into a mounted vehicle turret.

The event marked the first time that Trump and Pence have appeared at the same 2024 campaign-geared event. Pence, who has not yet declared his intention to run but has made moves toward entering the race, was the first potential candidate to speak Friday, while Trump closed out the day’s program.

NRA President Charles Cotton onstage watching a video.

Former vice president Mike Pence delivers remarks.

Attendees listen to remarks.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) speaks.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) takes the stage.

Reporters watch former president Donald Trump.

Former president Donald Trump after his speech.

Protesters also gathered outside the convention to draw attention to the hundreds of children killed in shootings last year.

Demonstrators display signs outside the Indiana Convention Center.

A driver gives a thumbs-up to protesters on Saturday.

The NRA event comes just days after five people were killed in a shooting at a Louisville bank, and after six people, including three 9-year-olds, were killed at a school in Nashville at the end of March. Last year, the NRA held the same meeting in Texas just days after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde. This year’s meeting also overlaps with the two-year anniversary of another mass killing in Indianapolis.

An attendee watches protesters outside of the Indiana Convention Center.

Demonstrators lie down in a symbolic protest.

