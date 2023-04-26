In Photos: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visits the US

Politics
President Joe Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House on Wednesday for a state visit to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the mutual defense treaty that bound together their security interests after the Korean War ended with a cease-fire.
Yoon is also scheduled to deliver a speech Thursday at a joint meeting of Congress, the first South Korean president in a decade to do so.
Biden sought to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to South Korea’s security Wednesday, using the state visit to counter the growing nuclear threat from North Korea with more aggressive rhetoric and a set of new deterrence measures.
“A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime to take such an action," Biden said during a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Yoon.
The comments came as the U.S. and South Korea rolled out a joint document called the “Washington Declaration,” a series of initiatives designed to give Seoul more confidence that the United States would respond forcefully in the event of a nuclear strike by Pyongyang.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Christine T. Nguyen