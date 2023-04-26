Politics

In Photos: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visits the US

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 26, 2023

President Joe Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House on Wednesday for a state visit to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the mutual defense treaty that bound together their security interests after the Korean War ended with a cease-fire.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Yoon is also scheduled to deliver a speech Thursday at a joint meeting of Congress, the first South Korean president in a decade to do so.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at an arrival ceremony during the state visit.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

The Korean-American Children’s Choir from the Korean School of New Jersey perform.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Visitors watch President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the arrival ceremony.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Biden sought to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to South Korea’s security Wednesday, using the state visit to counter the growing nuclear threat from North Korea with more aggressive rhetoric and a set of new deterrence measures.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

“A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime to take such an action," Biden said during a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Yoon.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

The comments came as the U.S. and South Korea rolled out a joint document called the “Washington Declaration,” a series of initiatives designed to give Seoul more confidence that the United States would respond forcefully in the event of a nuclear strike by Pyongyang.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee and First Lady Jill Biden attend the ceremony.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Members of the press take photos during the arrival ceremony.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Visitors watch President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the arrival ceremony.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Joe Biden make their way to the Oval Office of the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Joe Biden meet in the Oval Office.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

More from The Post

Biden commits to South Korea’s security amid rising threat from North

Ukraine, China main focus as South Korean president visits White House

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Christine T. Nguyen