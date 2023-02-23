Photos: Trump visits Ohio town following train derailment

Politics
Former president Donald Trump visited the tiny Ohio town of East Palestine on Wednesday more than two weeks after a fiery train derailment that left some residents fearful of contaminated air and water.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Joined by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Donald Trump Jr., the former president toured Little Beaver Creek and water pumps, among other stops.
In remarks at a fire station, the former president said, “What this community needs now are not excuses and all of the other things you’ve been hearing, but answers and results.” He was joined by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, who earlier called President Biden’s recent trip to Ukraine a “slap in the face,” as well as Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio) and other Republicans.
Yet Trump has also faced criticism for his administration’s rollback of rail safety rules and moves to downsize the Environmental Protection Agency, which Democrats have cited as they seek to direct some of the heat toward the 45th president in the aftermath of the derailment. And some residents of East Palestine — including Trump supporters — said they saw little value in his visit.
Text by Meryl Kornfield, Ian Duncan and Hannah Knowles
