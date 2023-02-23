Politics

Photos: Trump visits Ohio town following train derailment

By Jabin Botsford | Feb 23, 2023

Former president Donald Trump visited the tiny Ohio town of East Palestine on Wednesday more than two weeks after a fiery train derailment that left some residents fearful of contaminated air and water.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump boards his airplane known as “Trump Force One” at Palm Beach International Airport on his way to visit East Palestine, Ohio.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

A hat, jacket and red tie are carried onto the plane.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump departs his airplane in Ohio.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Joined by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Donald Trump Jr., the former president toured Little Beaver Creek and water pumps, among other stops.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump looks at Little Beaver Creek and water pumps in East Palestine, Ohio.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump, along with East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Donald Trump Jr., tours Little Beaver Creek and water pumps.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump greets supporters.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Supporters cheer during Trump's visit.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump delivers remarks at the East Palestine Fire Department station.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

In remarks at a fire station, the former president said, “What this community needs now are not excuses and all of the other things you’ve been hearing, but answers and results.” He was joined by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, who earlier called President Biden’s recent trip to Ukraine a “slap in the face,” as well as Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio) and other Republicans.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Yet Trump has also faced criticism for his administration’s rollback of rail safety rules and moves to downsize the Environmental Protection Agency, which Democrats have cited as they seek to direct some of the heat toward the 45th president in the aftermath of the derailment. And some residents of East Palestine — including Trump supporters — said they saw little value in his visit.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump is shown images of damage following the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Cases of donated bottled water with a Trump logo is seen at the East Palestine Fire Department.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump hands out MAGA hats and greets patrons during a stop at a McDonald's restaurant during a visit to East Palestine, Ohio.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Former President Donald Trump greets patrons at a McDonald's restaurant.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump greets patrons at a McDonald's restaurant.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump disembarks his airplane known as “Trump Force One” following his visit to East Palestine, Ohio.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Text by Meryl Kornfield, Ian Duncan and Hannah Knowles

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

More from the Post

‘We will get to the bottom of this,’ EPA tells residents near Ohio derailment site

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/02/22/trump-ohio-biden-train-derailment-politics/