What Republican voters think of GOP candidates before the debate Share this story Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Eight Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for a GOP presidential debate hosted by the Republican National Committee and Fox News. But notably, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, former president Donald Trump, will not debate his fellow candidates.

This could be an opportunity for the rest of the field to stand out as they are all far behind Trump in public polling of the GOP race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis garnered 16 percent support compared with Trump’s 58 percent in an August Washington Post average of polls — with the others all in the single digits.

The Washington Post along with FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos conducted a poll of potential Republican primary and caucus voters to see what they think of the candidates. The first round of polling was conducted before the debate and a second round will come after.

Who performed best (Q21)

Who do you think performed best in the Republican primary debate on Wednesday? Expect findings Thursday afternoon. Debate participants Plans to skip debate START Did not qualify Hurd Suarez Trump Come back for results on: THURSDAY Who do you think performed best in the Republican primary debate on Wednesday? Expect findings Thursday afternoon. Debate participants START Did not qualify Plans to skip debate Hurd Suarez Trump Come back for results on: THURSDAY Who do you think performed best in the Republican primary debate on Wednesday? Expect findings Thursday afternoon. Come back for results on: THURSDAY Did not qualify Plans to skip debate Hurd Suarez Trump Debate participants START Who do you think performed best in the Republican primary debate on Wednesday? Come back for results on: Expect findings Thursday afternoon. THURSDAY Did not qualify Plans to skip debate Hurd Suarez Trump Debate participants START

The poll asked potential Republican primary and caucus voters multiple questions about each candidate, including whether they are considering voting for them in their primaries or caucuses. Before the debate, Trump leads on this question, with 64 percent saying they would consider voting for him. DeSantis is not terribly far behind though, with about half (51 percent) saying they would consider voting for him.

A quarter of Republicans say they would consider voting for former vice president Mike Pence (26 percent), South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (25 percent), former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley (24 percent) or former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy (23 percent). And 14 percent say they would consider voting for former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Just single-digit shares of Republicans say they would consider voting for former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson (5 percent) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (4 percent), along with two candidates who did not qualify for the debate at 3 percent each: former congressman Will Hurd and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Which of the following Republican candidates for president are you considering voting for in the Republican primary? Pre-debate Post-debate (expect findings Thursday afternoon) Among GOP primary voters Will not participate Donald Trump 0 100% Considering 64 % Ron DeSantis 51 % Mike Pence 26 % Tim Scott 25 % Nikki Haley 24 % Vivek Ramaswamy 23 % Chris Christie 14 % Asa Hutchinson 5 % Doug Burgum 4 % Did not qualify Will Hurd 3 % Did not qualify Francis Suarez 3 % Note: "Not considering," "don't know" and skipped not shown. Aug. 15-22, 2023, Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll of 4,968 potential Republican primary or caucus voters with an error margin of +/- 1.6 percentage points.

Favorability ratings are a good way to measure whether voters like candidates — or if they even know who they are. Trump and DeSantis have the strongest favorable ratings among their voting base, with 65 percent holding a favorable view of the former president and 58 percent of the Florida governor. About one-third of Republican voters have an unfavorable view of Trump along with a quarter for DeSantis.

Ramaswamy, Haley and Scott also have positive ratings from Republican primary voters, but more than 4 in 10 still have no opinion or haven’t heard of them.

Two candidates — Pence and Christie — are underwater on favorability, with more Republican voters having an unfavorable view than a favorable view. Indeed, more than twice as many potential primary voters have a negative view of Christie rather than a positive one, while 40 percent have a positive view of Pence compared to 48 percent who view him negatively.

And then there are those who are just not very well-known. Almost 9 in 10 Republican voters (85 percent) either have no opinion or haven’t heard of Burgum, Hurd or Suarez, and about three-quarters say the same about Hutchinson.

How favorable or unfavorable is your opinion of each of the following Republican presidential candidates? Pre-debate Post-debate (expect findings Thursday afternoon) Among GOP primary voters Will not participate Donald Trump 0 100% Favorable 65 % Unfavorable 32 % No opinion/ Never heard 3 % Ron DeSantis 58 % 25 % 16 % Mike Pence 40 % 48 % 12 % Tim Scott 37 % 11 % 53 % Nikki Haley 38 % 20 % 43 % Vivek Ramaswamy 30 % 10 % 60 % Chris Christie 21 % 49 % 30 % Asa Hutchinson 11 % 16 % 74 % Doug Burgum 7 % 8 % 85 % Did not qualify Will Hurd 6 % 9 % 85 % Did not qualify Francis Suarez 6 % 9 % 85 % Aug. 15-22, 2023, Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll of 4,968 potential Republican primary or caucus voters with an error margin of +/- 1.6 percentage points.

Stay tuned for post-debate polling data, where we’ll see whether Republicans who watched the debate feel differently about any of the candidates once they hear more from some of them.