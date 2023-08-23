What Republican voters think of GOP candidates before the debate

Eight Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for a GOP presidential debate hosted by the Republican National Committee and Fox News. But notably, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, former president Donald Trump, will not debate his fellow candidates.

This could be an opportunity for the rest of the field to stand out as they are all far behind Trump in public polling of the GOP race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis garnered 16 percent support compared with Trump’s 58 percent in an August Washington Post average of polls — with the others all in the single digits.

The Washington Post along with FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos conducted a poll of potential Republican primary and caucus voters to see what they think of the candidates. The first round of polling was conducted before the debate and a second round will come after.

Who performed best (Q21)

The poll asked potential Republican primary and caucus voters multiple questions about each candidate, including whether they are considering voting for them in their primaries or caucuses. Before the debate, Trump leads on this question, with 64 percent saying they would consider voting for him. DeSantis is not terribly far behind though, with about half (51 percent) saying they would consider voting for him.

A quarter of Republicans say they would consider voting for former vice president Mike Pence (26 percent), South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (25 percent), former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley (24 percent) or former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy (23 percent). And 14 percent say they would consider voting for former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Just single-digit shares of Republicans say they would consider voting for former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson (5 percent) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (4 percent), along with two candidates who did not qualify for the debate at 3 percent each: former congressman Will Hurd and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Which of the following Republican candidates for president are you considering voting for in the Republican primary?

Pre-debate

Post-debate

(expect findings Thursday afternoon)

Among GOP primary voters

Will not participate

Donald Trump

0100%Considering64%

Ron DeSantis

51%

Mike Pence

26%

Tim Scott

25%

Nikki Haley

24%

Vivek Ramaswamy

23%

Chris Christie

14%

Asa Hutchinson

5%

Doug Burgum

4%

Did not qualify

Will Hurd

3%

Did not qualify

Francis Suarez

3%

Note: "Not considering," "don't know" and skipped not shown.

Aug. 15-22, 2023, Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll of 4,968 potential Republican primary or caucus voters with an error margin of +/- 1.6 percentage points.

Favorability ratings are a good way to measure whether voters like candidates — or if they even know who they are. Trump and DeSantis have the strongest favorable ratings among their voting base, with 65 percent holding a favorable view of the former president and 58 percent of the Florida governor. About one-third of Republican voters have an unfavorable view of Trump along with a quarter for DeSantis.

Ramaswamy, Haley and Scott also have positive ratings from Republican primary voters, but more than 4 in 10 still have no opinion or haven’t heard of them.

Two candidates — Pence and Christie — are underwater on favorability, with more Republican voters having an unfavorable view than a favorable view. Indeed, more than twice as many potential primary voters have a negative view of Christie rather than a positive one, while 40 percent have a positive view of Pence compared to 48 percent who view him negatively.

And then there are those who are just not very well-known. Almost 9 in 10 Republican voters (85 percent) either have no opinion or haven’t heard of Burgum, Hurd or Suarez, and about three-quarters say the same about Hutchinson.

How favorable or unfavorable is your opinion of each of the following Republican presidential candidates?

Pre-debate

Post-debate

(expect findings Thursday afternoon)

Among GOP primary voters

Will not participate

Donald Trump

0100%Favorable65%Unfavorable32%No opinion/Never heard3%

Ron DeSantis

58%25%16%

Mike Pence

40%48%12%

Tim Scott

37%11%53%

Nikki Haley

38%20%43%

Vivek Ramaswamy

30%10%60%

Chris Christie

21%49%30%

Asa Hutchinson

11%16%74%

Doug Burgum

7%8%85%

Did not qualify

Will Hurd

6%9%85%

Did not qualify

Francis Suarez

6%9%85%

Aug. 15-22, 2023, Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll of 4,968 potential Republican primary or caucus voters with an error margin of +/- 1.6 percentage points.

Stay tuned for post-debate polling data, where we’ll see whether Republicans who watched the debate feel differently about any of the candidates once they hear more from some of them.

About this story

The Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll was conducted Aug. 15-22, 2023, among a random sample of 4,968 U.S. adults who say they are likely to vote in their state’s Republican primary or caucus in 2024. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 1.6 percentage points. The sample was drawn through the Ipsos KnowledgePanel, an ongoing survey panel recruited through random address-based sampling of U.S. households. The study was conducted in English and Spanish and the overall adult sample was weighted to match population benchmarks gender by age, race/ethnicity, education, census region, metropolitan status, household income and party identification.

Photos: Washington Post staff, Charlie Neibergall/AP and Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP.

Analysis and writing by Emily Guskin and Clara Ence Morse. Editing by Scott Clement, Rachel Van Dongen and Sarah Frostenson. Graphics by Shelly Tan and Kati Perry. Graphics editing by Adrian Blanco. Copy editing by Mina Haq.