Tell The Post: What do you know about Congress?

The Washington Post is collecting responses in four quick sections about our representatives, how the legislative branch works and your thoughts on how things should operate. This form should take approximately five minutes to complete. It is not a test and you will not be graded. But these responses may be used to inform us in our reporting, and we may reach out to you for further input. We respect your privacy. Your individual answers and any identifying information that you provide on this form will remain confidential and will not be published without your consent.
*Required
Show us how much you know about members of Congress
Tell us how familiar you are with our legislators and the two major parties.
Which political party holds the majority in the House of Representatives? Which political party holds the majority in the Senate? Which of these members of Congress is most recognizable? (Clockwise: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post; J. Scott Applewhite/AP; Jonathan Ernst/Reuters; Jose Luis Magana/AP) Which four members of Congress are pictured here? (Clockwise: Jose Luis Magana/AP; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post; Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post) Who is currently the youngest member in Congress? Who is currently the oldest member in Congress? Name two or three current members of Congress in either the U.S. House of Representatives or Senate (that have not been pictured or mentioned above).
Give us your thoughts on members of Congress
We are looking for your perspective on this topic. Please narrow down your response to only one answer per question.
What is one issue your U.S. senator or representative should be talking about on a daily basis? What is one issue your U.S. senator or representative should not be talking about on a daily basis? What is one quality you think is most important for someone who wants to become a member of Congress?
Show us what you know about Congress itself
Tell us how familiar you are with various aspects of the legislative branch.
How long is a full term in office for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives? How long is a full term in office for a member of the U.S. Senate? True or false: For a president to sign a piece of legislation into law, the U.S. House and Senate must each pass the bill in their respective chambers. How many members are required to vote “yes” to pass legislation in the U.S. House? How many votes are needed to overcome a filibuster for most legislation in the U.S. Senate? After the vice president, who is next in line of succession for the presidency?
Give us your impression of the inner workings of Congress
Think about what you know and tell us how you feel about it.
Which chamber of Congress do you find more confusing? What part of the process of a bill becoming law is the most confusing? How important is it to you that a bill in Congress has bipartisan support?
Tell us more about you
This information will help us decide if we want to reach out to you for further input.
What is your email address? What U.S. state do you live in? What is your education level? What is the medium by which you get a majority of your news? How many hours a week do you spend consuming news and current events? On a scale of 1 to 4, how knowledgeable are you about politics? Who is your representative in the U.S. House, if any? Did you vote in 2022 midterm elections? Do you plan to vote in the 2024 presidential election?