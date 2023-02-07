Which president introduced these words to the State of the Union?

In Tuesday’s televised spectacle, President Biden will introduce new entries into the gilded lexicon of the State of the Union speeches. Biden has already said cybersecurity 2021, okay 2021, LGBTQ 2021 and insulin 2022.

Here are some examples of words that presidents served up for the first time. You can also guess who was the first president to say some words in a SOTU.

The words Biden was first to use in a State of the Union

Foreign policy, immigration

Economy

Covid-19, health care

Police reform

Gun violence, crime

Other

2021

blatantly

farmworkers

hyperbole

metastasized

multigenerational

blades

overstaying

home care

IBEW

offshoring

inﬂection

cafeteria

autoimmune

semiseparate

boyfriend

goodbye

ghost

covid

Kevlar

kit

homemade

LGBTQ

neck

systemic

tyke

yell

cybersecurity

day care

existential

metallurgy

okay

exponentially

outeducates

shy

takeoff

2022

begotten

Kyiv

bilked

ruble

crackdown

ﬁngertip

guardrails

mega

HBCUs

insulin

rust

antiviral

viral

weatherize

dizziness

immunocompromised

incinerated

Legos

pill

cameras

supercharge

variant

defund

chokeholds

trauma

2023

This graphic will be updated after Biden delivers

his third address at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The president is likely to promote his bill on infrastructure Carter, 1981 and attempts to combat inflation Tyler, 1841. Biden will explain the status of the pandemic Obama, 2009. Facing a divided Congress, Biden risks two years of gridlock Clinton, 1993.

[From the archive: See which words Trump, Obama and Clinton added to the State of the Union lexicon]

For reelection Johnson, 1868, Biden might need to win support from entrepreneurs Reagan, 1984 and voters in the suburbs Cleveland, 1896. Perhaps he will discuss confronting the crisis of deadly drugs Harrison, 1892 and addiction Eisenhower, 1955.

Breaking down Biden’s

addresses to Congress

Foreign policy, immigration

Economy

Covid-19, health care

Police reform

Gun violence, crime

Other

2021

Covid is used in first address

since U.S. vaccine rollout

Biden decried lack of access

to home care for aging

Americans

“We’ve all seen the knee of

injustice on the neck of

Black Americans.”

1:01:50

2022

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is

mentioned after Russia’s

invasion

A crackdown on big

corporations amid record-

high inflation

“… we must prepare for new

variants.”

1:05:08

2023

Viewed across decades and centuries, the new words reflect the changing eras in politics, language, technology and culture in America.

Last year’s State of the Union was the first to include the words “Roe v. Wade,” Biden’s reference to the Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to abortion. Roe was overturned three months later by the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. Biden was the first to say Roe but abortion had been mentioned previously.

Question 1 of 9

Which president first said abortion in the State of the Union?

Not quite.

Reagan, 1984: “We should rise above bitterness and reproach, and if Americans could come together in a spirit of understanding and helping, then we could find positive solutions to the tragedy of abortion.”

Can you guess which president said these other words in a State of the Union for the first time?

Question 2 of 9

Which president first said astronaut in the State of the Union?

Not quite.

Eisenhower, 1960: “Americans can look forward to new achievements in space exploration. The near future will hold such wonders as the orbital flight of an astronaut, the landing of instruments on the moon, the launching of the powerful giant Saturn rocket vehicles, and the reconnaissance of Mars and Venus by unmanned vehicles.”

Question 3 of 9

Which president first said losers in the State of the Union?

Not quite.

Nixon, 1971: “Mr. Speaker, before I begin my formal address, I want to use this opportunity to congratulate all of those who were winners in the rather spirited contest for leadership positions in the House and the Senate and, also, to express my condolences to the losers. I know how both of you feel.”

Question 4 of 9

Which president first said bioterrorism in the State of the Union?

Not quite.

Bush, 2002: “My budget nearly doubles funding for a sustained strategy of homeland security, focused on four key areas: bioterrorism, emergency response, airport and border security, and improved intelligence.”

Question 5 of 9

Which president first said transgender in the State of the Union?

Not quite.

Obama, 2015: “That’s why we defend free speech and advocate for political prisoners and condemn the persecution of women or religious minorities or people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.”

Question 6 of 9

Which president first said electronic in the State of the Union?

Not quite.

Johnson, 1967: “And we should exercise the full reach of our constitutional powers to outlaw electronic ‘bugging’ and ‘snooping.’”

Question 7 of 9

Which president first said paradise in the State of the Union?

Not quite.

Ford, 1976: “We have not remade paradise on Earth. We know perfection will not be found here. But think for a minute how far we have come in 200 years.”

Question 8 of 9

Which president first said skyscrapers in the State of the Union?

Not quite.

Trump, 2020: “Our ancestors braved the unknown; tamed the wilderness; settled the Wild West; lifted millions from poverty, disease, and hunger; vanquished tyranny and fascism; ushered the world to new heights of science and medicine; laid down the railroads, dug out the canals, raised up the skyscrapers.”

Question 9 of 9

Which president first said remorseless in the State of the Union?

Not quite.

Lincoln, 1861: “The war continues. In considering the policy to be adopted for suppressing the insurrection I have been anxious and careful that the inevitable conflict for this purpose shall not degenerate into a violent and remorseless revolutionary struggle.”

Once again, a president will have to address war (George Washington in the first State of the Union, 1790, and mentioned every year thereafter up through Grover Cleveland in 1886; Cleveland broke the streak in 1887, but war has remained a virtual constant since).

Biden’s speechwriter (that word has never been used) may insert a surprise Monroe, 1817, something clever Roosevelt, 1907 and deep wisdom Washington, 1790.

Ted Mellnik contributed to this report.

About this story

This analysis of words relies on the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara for transcripts of the State of the Union, which was delivered as a written report in early years before it became a speech and then a televised national address. In some years (particularly the first year of a president’s term) the address is technically a budget address, but we included both forms of address here to be comprehensive.

Illustration by Emily Wright/The Washington Post; Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images; Evan Vucci/AP; AP Photo; Ron Edmonds/AP; Jonathan Ernst/Reuters; AP Photo; Charles Dharapak/AP; iStock. Development by Emily Wright.

Editing by Anu Narayanswamy, Kevin Uhrmacher and Madison Walls.