A timeline of Pelosi’s career in Congress

Spring 1987. Pelosi wins the nomination to succeed the late Democratic Rep. Sala Burton in a hard-fought primary, relying on establishment support to beat back challenges from the left, and goes on to win the full special election in June 1987.

On one of her first nights out on Capitol Hill after getting sworn in, Rep. George Miller (D-Calif.) ushers her to a dinner with a rat pack of young Democrats — Charles E. Schumer, Richard J. Durbin, Leon Panetta, Barbara Boxer and others — and says, meet the future first woman speaker of the House.