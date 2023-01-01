A timeline of Pelosi’s career in Congress

Politics
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) broke Congress’s glass ceiling as the first woman to hold the top position in the House. She announced earlier this year she would not seek reelection as the House Democratic caucus’s top leader, ending one of the most consequential leadership tenures in American political history.
Rich Lipski/The Washington Post
When she’s sworn in to the House Tuesday for another term, it will be the first time Pelosi won’t be in a leadership position in 22 years. Here’s a look back at her career from 1987 to 2022.
Rich Lipski/The Washington Post
Paul Sakuma/AP
Spring 1987. Pelosi wins the nomination to succeed the late Democratic Rep. Sala Burton in a hard-fought primary, relying on establishment support to beat back challenges from the left, and goes on to win the full special election in June 1987.
On one of her first nights out on Capitol Hill after getting sworn in, Rep. George Miller (D-Calif.) ushers her to a dinner with a rat pack of young Democrats — Charles E. Schumer, Richard J. Durbin, Leon Panetta, Barbara Boxer and others — and says, meet the future first woman speaker of the House.
Paul Sakuma/AP
Jim Gerberich/Associated Press
Doug Mills/AP
September 1991. Pelosi and a few other rank-and-file lawmakers unfurl a banner in Tiananmen Square as they try to protest the Chinese PLA for its brutal crackdown against protesters in the square two years earlier. Pelosi spends much of her career in the House as an outspoken critic of China and her posture was sometimes viewed as disruptive to U.S.-China relations by others in the government.
John Duricka/Associated Press
Summer 1999 to Fall 2001: Beginning in 1999, Pelosi and Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) ran against one another for the post of Democratic whip, at first ahead of the 2000 elections in the hope their party would win the majority and others would move up in leadership ranks, creating an opening at the No. 3 position. It didn’t happen.
John Duricka/Associated Press
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post
But in fall 2001, Rep. David Bonior (D-Mich.) resigned as whip to run for Michigan governor. Pelosi and Hoyer finally squared off for real and Pelosi won by about 20 votes, becoming the No. 2 in the caucus.
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post
Ray Lustig/The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
October, 2002, Iraq War vote. Pelosi leads a Democratic rebellion against an Iraq War resolution that her leader, Rep. Dick Gephardt, had crafted with the President George W. Bush’s White House. The resolution passes, but Pelosi gets a majority of Democrats to vote against it, signaling the major shift in caucus politics toward coastal liberals who are opposed to war.
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
January 2003. Pelosi makes history, formally becoming House minority leader. She’s the first woman to lead any of the four congressional caucuses.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
November 2006/January 2007. Pelosi oversees the Democratic campaign effort that wins more than 30 seats and the House majority, built in large part on the energy of the antiwar effort.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Rich Lipski/The Washington Post
She takes the gavel of the speaker in January 2007 and in the State of the Union a few weeks later, President George W. Bush pauses his speech to say, loudly, “Madame Speaker,” to hearty applause.
Rich Lipski/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Fall 2008. In one of the only times Pelosi has ever lost a floor vote, the first Wall Street bailout bill goes down in flames as Republicans didn’t deliver the votes for the unpopular plan. She then works with the Senate and four days later, the bill passes.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Fall 2009 through early spring 2010. Pelosi muscles President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act into law. After the Senate lost its filibuster-proof majority, many considered a “skinny” alternative to the bill in an effort to get bipartisan support. Instead, Pelosi took charge and brought the bill to passage.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
November 2010. Democrats lose a historic 63 seats and the majority in the House, after Republicans spent millions of dollars vilifying Pelosi. She stays on as minority leader, defeating a token challenge.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Fall 2016. After guaranteeing Democrats would pick up 15 or more seats and leave Republicans with a razor-thin majority, Pelosi faces the toughest internal challenge of her two decades atop the caucus. Democrats picked up 6 seats and Trump got elected. Members were furious and many clamored for a change in leadership, seeking to oust her, Hoyer and Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.).
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) launches a fierce challenge to her. It turns into a very tough fight and she has to beg, plead and cajole members to win. She is victorious, but the challenge weakens her within the Democratic caucus.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Fall 2018. Pelosi signs off on Democratic challengers saying they won’t vote for her for speaker if that’s what they need to do to flip Republican-held seats in the midterms. (“Just win, baby,” she says over and over, in public and private.) The Democrats ride huge anti-Trump energy in the suburbs and win more than 40 seats, reclaiming the majority.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
On Jan. 3, 2019, Pelosi becomes the first speaker to lose the gavel and then reclaim it since Rep. Sam Rayburn in the early 1950s.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post
December 2019. After months of holding back an angry liberal flank eager to impeach Trump, Pelosi’s hand is forced by details of a call between Trump and Ukraine’s president.
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
On a party-line vote, Trump gets impeached. Two months later, as Trump finishes his State of the Union speech, a defiant Pelosi rips apart her copy of the speech while standing behind him
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
Spring 2020. As covid ravages the country and economy, Pelosi oversees negotiations largely with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that result in about $2.5 trillion in aid money injected into the economy.
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post
Jan. 6-Jan. 13, 2021 After getting whisked away to Fort McNair as insurrectionists storm the Capitol, Pelosi again begins impeachment proceedings again against Trump.
Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post
A week after the attack on the Capitol, she holds the vote and draws bipartisan support as 10 Republicans vote to impeach Trump, the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history.
Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Fall 2021-August 2022: Congressional Democrats spend months working with the Biden administration to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as Biden’s signature social spending bill. Pelosi has to wrangle her caucus once more after several issues arise in negotiations, but a version of both pieces of legislation eventually pass both chambers, handing Biden two key victories.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
November 2022: Pelosi announces she will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership, opening the door for a new generation and bringing to a close nearly two decades at the helm of the caucus.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post
More from the Post
Pelosi stepping down as top House Democrat after 2 decades in leadership
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Editing by Annah Annah Aschbrenner. Photo editing by Christine T. Nguyen and Natalia Jimenez