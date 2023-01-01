Politics

A timeline of Pelosi’s career in Congress

By Paul Kane | Jan 1, 2023

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) broke Congress’s glass ceiling as the first woman to hold the top position in the House. She announced earlier this year she would not seek reelection as the House Democratic caucus’s top leader, ending one of the most consequential leadership tenures in American political history.

Rich Lipski/The Washington Post

When she’s sworn in to the House Tuesday for another term, it will be the first time Pelosi won’t be in a leadership position in 22 years. Here’s a look back at her career from 1987 to 2022.

Rich Lipski/The Washington Post

Congressional candidate Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) waves at the campaign headquarters in San Francisco, April 7, 1987.

Paul Sakuma/AP

Paul Sakuma/AP

Spring 1987. Pelosi wins the nomination to succeed the late Democratic Rep. Sala Burton in a hard-fought primary, relying on establishment support to beat back challenges from the left, and goes on to win the full special election in June 1987.

On one of her first nights out on Capitol Hill after getting sworn in, Rep. George Miller (D-Calif.) ushers her to a dinner with a rat pack of young Democrats — Charles E. Schumer, Richard J. Durbin, Leon Panetta, Barbara Boxer and others — and says, meet the future first woman speaker of the House.

Paul Sakuma/AP

Nancy Pelosi, the front-runner in San Francisco's special election for the city's 5th congressional seat, gets a kiss from her husband Paul Pelosi after they cast their ballots April 7, 1987. The election is being held to fill the late Sala Burton's seat.

Jim Gerberich/Associated Press

Jim Gerberich/Associated Press

House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt (D-Mo.), Pelosi and Rep. Jack Brooks (D-Texas) meet on the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 24, 1990, to discuss the veto override vote on legislation that would allow Chinese students to extend their stays in the United States. President George H.W. Bush defended his opposition to the bill during a news conference earlier in the day.

Doug Mills/AP

Doug Mills/AP

Rep. Ben Jones (D-Ga.), Pelosi, and Rep. John Miller (R-Wash.) hold a banner with the words "To those who died for democracy in China" on Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China to honor the victims of the 1989 crack down on pro-democracy protesters on Sept. 4, 1991.

September 1991. Pelosi and a few other rank-and-file lawmakers unfurl a banner in Tiananmen Square as they try to protest the Chinese PLA for its brutal crackdown against protesters in the square two years earlier. Pelosi spends much of her career in the House as an outspoken critic of China and her posture was sometimes viewed as disruptive to U.S.-China relations by others in the government.

Rep. Charles E. Schumer (D-NY), left, gestures while meeting House members on May 5, 1994, to discuss a vote on the assault weapons ban. Joining Schumer from second from left are: Rep. Mel Reynolds, (D-Ill.), Pelosi and Rep. Mike Synar (D-Okla.)

John Duricka/Associated Press

John Duricka/Associated Press

Summer 1999 to Fall 2001: Beginning in 1999, Pelosi and Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) ran against one another for the post of Democratic whip, at first ahead of the 2000 elections in the hope their party would win the majority and others would move up in leadership ranks, creating an opening at the No. 3 position. It didn’t happen.

John Duricka/Associated Press

Pelosi makes a toast to the 100 endorsements she received in her campaign to become House Democratic whip during a party at her home on Sept. 5, 2001.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

But in fall 2001, Rep. David Bonior (D-Mich.) resigned as whip to run for Michigan governor. Pelosi and Hoyer finally squared off for real and Pelosi won by about 20 votes, becoming the No. 2 in the caucus.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Pelosi holds a whip presented to her by outgoing Whip Rep. David E. Bonior (D-Mich.) on Oct. 10, 2001.

Ray Lustig/The Washington Post

Ray Lustig/The Washington Post

Pelosi, then House Minority Leader, chats with Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), left, and Joe Baca, (D-Calif.) during the roll call on the opening day ceremonies of the 108th Congress.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

October, 2002, Iraq War vote. Pelosi leads a Democratic rebellion against an Iraq War resolution that her leader, Rep. Dick Gephardt, had crafted with the President George W. Bush’s White House. The resolution passes, but Pelosi gets a majority of Democrats to vote against it, signaling the major shift in caucus politics toward coastal liberals who are opposed to war.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Pelosi is greeted on the floor of the House chamber on the day she is sworn into her leadership position on the first day of the 108th Congress on Jan. 7, 2003.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

January 2003. Pelosi makes history, formally becoming House minority leader. She’s the first woman to lead any of the four congressional caucuses.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Pelosi along with Ike Skelton (D-Mo.) and David Obey (D-Wis.) announced legislation on March 8, 2007, that would pull American combat troops out of Iraq before the fall of 2008.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

November 2006/January 2007. Pelosi oversees the Democratic campaign effort that wins more than 30 seats and the House majority, built in large part on the energy of the antiwar effort.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated the start of the 110th Congress with members' children and grandchildren, including some of her own, after she was voted the new Speaker of the House in 2007.

Rich Lipski/The Washington Post

Rich Lipski/The Washington Post

She takes the gavel of the speaker in January 2007 and in the State of the Union a few weeks later, President George W. Bush pauses his speech to say, loudly, “Madame Speaker,” to hearty applause.

Rich Lipski/The Washington Post

Pelosi is congratulated by President George W. Bush at the end of the State of the Union on Jan. 23, 2007.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Pelosi meets with Senate leadership in a meeting room near her office on Capitol Hill on March 31, 2009.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Fall 2008. In one of the only times Pelosi has ever lost a floor vote, the first Wall Street bailout bill goes down in flames as Republicans didn’t deliver the votes for the unpopular plan. She then works with the Senate and four days later, the bill passes.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

President Barack Obama and Pelosi walk into the caucus March 20, 2010. Obama gave a rallying speech to the House democratic caucus as they declared that they have secured 216 votes for the passage of the health care legislation.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Fall 2009 through early spring 2010. Pelosi muscles President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act into law. After the Senate lost its filibuster-proof majority, many considered a “skinny” alternative to the bill in an effort to get bipartisan support. Instead, Pelosi took charge and brought the bill to passage.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Pelosi is congratulated by her staff after the passage of the health care bill on March 21, 2010. The final vote was 220 to 211.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

November 2010. Democrats lose a historic 63 seats and the majority in the House, after Republicans spent millions of dollars vilifying Pelosi. She stays on as minority leader, defeating a token challenge.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Congresswoman Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) sleeps while Rep. Donna F. Edwards (D-Md.) and then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talk about their first day on the When Women Succeed, America Succeeds bus tour on June 2, 2014. Pelosi, and many other female lawmakers journeyed from Seneca Falls, N.Y. to Chicago to talk about issues affecting American women.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Pelosi, then-House Democratic minority leader, waits for the start of the second Presidential debate between Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on Oct. 9, 2016.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Fall 2016. After guaranteeing Democrats would pick up 15 or more seats and leave Republicans with a razor-thin majority, Pelosi faces the toughest internal challenge of her two decades atop the caucus. Democrats picked up 6 seats and Trump got elected. Members were furious and many clamored for a change in leadership, seeking to oust her, Hoyer and Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.).

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) launches a fierce challenge to her. It turns into a very tough fight and she has to beg, plead and cajole members to win. She is victorious, but the challenge weakens her within the Democratic caucus.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

The House Democratic Leadership ballot boxes are moved to the Longworth House Office Building to continue the process after a lunch break on Capitol Hill on Nov. 28, 2018.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Fall 2018. Pelosi signs off on Democratic challengers saying they won’t vote for her for speaker if that’s what they need to do to flip Republican-held seats in the midterms. (“Just win, baby,” she says over and over, in public and private.) The Democrats ride huge anti-Trump energy in the suburbs and win more than 40 seats, reclaiming the majority.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

President Donald Trump debates with then-House Minority Leader Pelosi, left, and then-Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, (D-N.Y.), right, as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a meeting in the Oval Office of White House on Dec. 11, 2018.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

On day 12 of the partial government shutdown, Pelosi is elected to be Speaker of the House of the 116th Congress.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

On Jan. 3, 2019, Pelosi becomes the first speaker to lose the gavel and then reclaim it since Rep. Sam Rayburn in the early 1950s.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Pelosi stands among a record number of Democratic women lawmakers in the 116th Congress on the east front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 4, 2019.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Pelosi arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2019.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

December 2019. After months of holding back an angry liberal flank eager to impeach Trump, Pelosi’s hand is forced by details of a call between Trump and Ukraine’s president.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

In her office on Capitol Hill, Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi meets with her Committee Chairman, Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), and Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), attending by phone, to discuss process involving the approaching impeachment vote Dec. 17, 2019.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

On a party-line vote, Trump gets impeached. Two months later, as Trump finishes his State of the Union speech, a defiant Pelosi rips apart her copy of the speech while standing behind him

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Pelosi tears up her advanced copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before members of Congress in the House Chamber on Feb. 4, 2020.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Pelosi attends the COVID Memorial Project's interfaith memorial service at the National Mall on Sept. 22, 2020. 20,000 American Flags were placed near the Washington Monument to memorialize the 200,000 + COVID deaths that have occurred in the United States since the pandemic began.

Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post

Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post

Spring 2020. As covid ravages the country and economy, Pelosi oversees negotiations largely with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that result in about $2.5 trillion in aid money injected into the economy.

Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post

Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and family members await the arrival of the casket carrying Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Pelosi speaks as Congress reconvenes in the House chamber to debate Arizona's certification of electoral college votes after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post

Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post

Jan. 6-Jan. 13, 2021 After getting whisked away to Fort McNair as insurrectionists storm the Capitol, Pelosi again begins impeachment proceedings again against Trump.

Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post

A week after the attack on the Capitol, she holds the vote and draws bipartisan support as 10 Republicans vote to impeach Trump, the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history.

Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post

Pelosi thanks members of the National Guard from the Speakers Balcony on May 24, 2021, as the last of the National Guard troops who had been deployed at the U.S. Capitol for extra security following the Jan. 6 insurrection finished their mission.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

President Biden and Pelosi walk out after a meeting with House Democrats on Oct. 1, 2021 in Washington.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Fall 2021-August 2022: Congressional Democrats spend months working with the Biden administration to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as Biden’s signature social spending bill. Pelosi has to wrangle her caucus once more after several issues arise in negotiations, but a version of both pieces of legislation eventually pass both chambers, handing Biden two key victories.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Pelosi presides on the House floor as Democrats pass the expansive social and environment bill titled the Build Back Better Act on Nov. 19, 2021.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

November 2022: Pelosi announces she will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership, opening the door for a new generation and bringing to a close nearly two decades at the helm of the caucus.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) delivers remarks on the House floor of the Capitol on November 17. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)

Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post

Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post

More from the Post

Pelosi stepping down as top House Democrat after 2 decades in leadership

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing by Annah Annah Aschbrenner. Photo editing by Christine T. Nguyen and Natalia Jimenez