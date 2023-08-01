Tracking Trump indictments, investigations: Latest news, where they stand

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. He has been indicted in three cases and is under investigation in one other — all while leading the Republican field in the 2024 presidential race. He has denied wrongdoing in each case.

Latest update | Aug. 1, 2023 Federal Jan. 6 election case A grand jury indicted Trump on four felony counts related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election following a sweeping Justice Department investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith. Read more

Tracking each of Donald Trump's criminal investigations

Georgia election interference case
Federal Jan. 6 election case
Classified documents case
Falsifying business records case

Federal Jan. 6 election case

Federal prosecutors are investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

What’s the latest?

A four-count indictment issued on Aug. 1 says Trump took part in three criminal conspiracies designed to subvert the 2020 vote. It accuses him of spreading claims about voter fraud that he knew to be false, then pressuring local, state and federal officials to block Joe Biden’s victory.

Why does it matter?

The charges in the indictment are among the most serious that can be brought against a former U.S. president. The indictment accuses Trump of seeking to sabotage the peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of American democracy.

What’s the background?

Jack Smith, the prosecutor leading the case, was tapped in November to handle the investigation. Investigators looked into the Trump campaign’s attempts to raise money off false claims of election fraud and plans for “fake electors” that could deliver the election to Trump. The case could expand to include a number of Trump associates. Read more.

Classified documents case

Federal prosecutors charged Trump with illegally hoarding classified documents from his presidency and conspiring with aides to cover up his actions.

What’s the latest?

The new charges, filed on July 27, say Trump and a newly indicted aide, Carlos De Oliveira, sought to delete security footage from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to prevent investigators from seeing it.

Why does it matter?

Trump is accused of dozens of violations of national security laws that the Justice Department says jeopardized some of the nation’s most closely guarded secrets. With the additional charges, prosecutors are painting a more detailed picture of a coverup by showing how Trump and aides allegedly tried to destroy evidence in the case.

What’s the background?

A federal grand jury initially charged Trump in June with 37 counts, including willful retention of national defense secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. He now faces a total of 40 federal charges. Another aide, Walt Nauta, was also indicted in June, accused of helping Trump. Trial is scheduled to begin in May 2024 but could be delayed. Read the full indictment.

Georgia election interference case

The district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., is investigating efforts by Trump and a network of associates to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

What’s the latest?

The district attorney, Fani T. Willis, signaled that she would announce possible charges in the first three weeks of August.

Why does it matter?

Willis could use Georgia’s powerful anti-racketeering law — originally created to take down organized crime — to indict a large group of Trump allies who tried to reverse the election results.

What’s the background?

Prosecutors notified at least 18 people that they were investigation targets, meaning investigators found evidence linking them to a crime. They include Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and other high-profile Republicans. Read more.

Falsifying business records case

The Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

What’s the latest?

Trump pleaded not guilty during his arraignment, and a judge denied his request to move the case to federal court.

Why does it matter?

The case could be the first to reach trial, which is scheduled for March 2024, just after the Super Tuesday primaries. Even if Trump were convicted, he could still run for president.

What’s the background?

Daniels was paid $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says they had years earlier. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the payments. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges Trump misclassified the reimbursement payments as legal expenses when they were actually campaign expenses. Read more.