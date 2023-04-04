Politics

Trump returns to New York for arraignment on criminal charges

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 4, 2023

Former president Donald Trump arrived Monday in New York after becoming the first former president to be indicted. Trump’s criminal charges stem from an investigation that centered on hush-money payments to an adult-film actress before the 2016 presidential election.

On Tuesday, he is expected to turn himself in and then appear in court to be arraigned before Justice Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump departs from Palm Beach International Airport on Monday.

Saul Martinez for The Washington Post

Saul Martinez for The Washington Post

Trump traveled via motorcade from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, to an airport in West Palm Beach and flew to New York on a Trump jet.

Saul Martinez for The Washington Post

Saul Martinez for The Washington Post

Eric Fei Guan, a tourist from San Fransisco, takes photos of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, which was filled with media members and onlookers Monday.

Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post

Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post

He then headed to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, entering the building from a side street in the late afternoon.

Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post

Police outside of Trump Tower on Monday.

John Taggart for The Washington Post

John Taggart for The Washington Post

Trump's motorcade arrives at Trump Tower.

John Taggart for The Washington Post

John Taggart for The Washington Post

Trump walks into his building.

Aristide Economopoulos

Aristide Economopoulos

People walk by Trump Tower.

John Taggart for The Washington Post

John Taggart for The Washington Post

Trump’s movements were tracked moment by moment by news helicopters, providing an early taste of the media circus expected during the 24 hours or so that Trump will probably spend in New York.

John Taggart for The Washington Post

A media cluster on Fifth Avenue, ahead of Trump's arrival on Monday.

Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post

Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post

A man holds a painting of Trump outside the Manhattan courthouse where he'll be arraigned.

John Taggart for The Washington Post

John Taggart for The Washington Post

Trump supporters wait for him Monday on Fifth Avenue.

Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post

Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post

A TV reporter outside the Manhattan courthouse on Monday.

John Taggart for The Washington Post

John Taggart for The Washington Post

More from the Post

Trump in New York to face criminal charges after hush-money probe

The latest from The Washington Post