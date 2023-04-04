Trump returns to New York for arraignment on criminal charges

Politics
Former president Donald Trump arrived Monday in New York after becoming the first former president to be indicted. Trump’s criminal charges stem from an investigation that centered on hush-money payments to an adult-film actress before the 2016 presidential election.
On Tuesday, he is expected to turn himself in and then appear in court to be arraigned before Justice Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court.
Trump traveled via motorcade from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, to an airport in West Palm Beach and flew to New York on a Trump jet.
He then headed to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, entering the building from a side street in the late afternoon.
Trump’s movements were tracked moment by moment by news helicopters, providing an early taste of the media circus expected during the 24 hours or so that Trump will probably spend in New York.
