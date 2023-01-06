Live House speaker vote results: Tracking how each member voted
The House is still struggling to elect a new speaker, with Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) repeatedly failing to gain the requisite majority of the chamber amid a backlash from his right flank. Thus far — and despite major concessions to the holdouts in his party — he has struggled to get any closer. McCarthy’s losses on Thursday broke a record: This process has lasted longer than any speaker election since the Civil War.
The Washington Post is tracking the votes in real time. There is a breakdown of each of the ballots thus far below. To win the speakership, a candidate needs a majority of all members who are voting for a candidate. If all members are present and voting for a candidate, that means McCarthy can lose the votes of only four Republicans and be elected. If some members don’t vote or vote “present,” the majority threshold can be lowered.
How each member-elect voted for speaker
McCarthy
Jeffries
Donalds
Jordan
Others
Present
Absent/No vote yet
|Republicans
|Round
Robert B. Aderholt
Ala. 4
Mark Alford
Mo. 4
Rick Allen
Ga. 12
Mark Amodei
Nev. 2
Kelly Armstrong
N.D.
Jodey Arrington
Tex. 19
Brian Babin
Tex. 36
Don Bacon
Neb. 2
Jim Baird
Ind. 4
Troy Balderson
Ohio 12
Jim Banks
Ind. 3
Garland "Andy" Barr
Ky. 6
Aaron Bean
Fla. 4
Cliff Bentz
Ore. 2
Jack Bergman
Mich. 1
Stephanie I. Bice
Okla. 5
Andy Biggs
Ariz. 5
Gus M. Bilirakis
Fla. 12
Dan Bishop
N.C. 8
Lauren Boebert
Colo. 3
Mike Bost
Ill. 12
Josh Brecheen
Okla. 2
Vern Buchanan
Fla. 16
Ken Buck
Colo. 4
Larry Bucshon
Ind. 8
Tim Burchett
Tenn. 2
Michael C. Burgess
Tex. 26
Eric Burlison
Mo. 7
Ken Calvert
Calif. 41
Kat Cammack
Fla. 3
Mike Carey
Ohio 15
Jerry L. Carl
Ala. 1
Earl L. "Buddy" Carter
Ga. 1
John Carter
Tex. 31
Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Ore. 5
Juan Ciscomani
Ariz. 6
Ben Cline
Va. 6
Michael Cloud
Tex. 27
Andrew S. Clyde
Ga. 9
Tom Cole
Okla. 4
Mike Collins
Ga. 10
James Comer
Ky. 1
Eli Crane
Ariz. 2
Eric A. "Rick" Crawford
Ark. 1
Dan Crenshaw
Tex. 2
John Curtis
Utah 3
Anthony P. D'Esposito
N.Y. 4
Warren Davidson
Ohio 8
Monica De La Cruz
Tex. 15
Scott DesJarlais
Tenn. 4
Mario Diaz-Balart
Fla. 26
Byron Donalds
Fla. 19
John Duarte
Calif. 13
Jeff Duncan
S.C. 3
Neal Dunn
Fla. 2
Chuck Edwards
N.C. 11
Jake Ellzey
Tex. 6
Tom Emmer
Minn. 6
Ron Estes
Kan. 4
Mike Ezell
Miss. 4
Pat Fallon
Tex. 4
Randy Feenstra
Iowa 4
Drew Ferguson
Ga. 3
Brad Finstad
Minn. 1
Michelle Fischbach
Minn. 7
Scott Fitzgerald
Wis. 5
Brian Fitzpatrick
Pa. 1
Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann
Tenn. 3
Mike Flood
Neb. 1
Virginia Foxx
N.C. 5
C. Scott Franklin
Fla. 18
Russell Fry
S.C. 7
Russ Fulcher
Idaho 1
Matt Gaetz
Fla. 1
Mike Gallagher
Wis. 8
Andrew R. Garbarino
N.Y. 2
Mike Garcia
Calif. 27
Carlos A. Giménez
Fla. 28
Tony Gonzales
Tex. 23
Bob Good
Va. 5
Lance Gooden
Tex. 5
Paul A. Gosar
Ariz. 9
Kay Granger
Tex. 12
Garret Graves
La. 6
Sam Graves
Mo. 6
Mark Green
Tenn. 7
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Ga. 14
H. Morgan Griffith
Va. 9
Glenn Grothman
Wis. 6
Michael Guest
Miss. 3
Brett Guthrie
Ky. 2
Harriet Hageman
Wyo.
Andy Harris
Md. 1
Diana Harshbarger
Tenn. 1
Kevin Hern
Okla. 1
Clay Higgins
La. 3
French Hill
Ark. 2
Ashley Hinson
Iowa 2
Erin Houchin
Ind. 9
Richard Hudson
N.C. 9
Bill Huizenga
Mich. 4
Wesley Hunt
Tex. 38
Darrell Issa
Calif. 48
Ronny Jackson
Tex. 13
John James
Mich. 10
Mike Johnson
La. 4
Bill Johnson
Ohio 6
Dusty Johnson
S.D.
Jim Jordan
Ohio 4
David Joyce
Ohio 14
John Joyce
Pa. 13
Thomas Kean Jr.
N.J. 7
Trent Kelly
Miss. 1
Mike Kelly
Pa. 16
Jen A. Kiggans
Va. 2
Kevin Kiley
Calif. 3
Young Kim
Calif. 40
David Kustoff
Tenn. 8
Darin LaHood
Ill. 16
Nicholas J. LaLota
N.Y. 1
Doug LaMalfa
Calif. 1
Jake LaTurner
Kan. 2
Doug Lamborn
Colo. 5
Nick Langworthy
N.Y. 23
Robert E. Latta
Ohio 5
Michael Lawler
N.Y. 17
Laurel Lee
Fla. 15
Debbie Lesko
Ariz. 8
Julia Letlow
La. 5
Barry Loudermilk
Ga. 11
Frank D. Lucas
Okla. 3
Blaine Luetkemeyer
Mo. 3
Anna Paulina Luna
Fla. 13
Morgan Luttrell
Tex. 8
Nancy Mace
S.C. 1
Nicole Malliotakis
N.Y. 11
Tracey Mann
Kan. 1
Thomas Massie
Ky. 4
Brian Mast
Fla. 21
Kevin McCarthy
Calif. 20
Michael McCaul
Tex. 10
Lisa C. McClain
Mich. 9
Tom McClintock
Calif. 5
Rich McCormick
Ga. 6
Patrick T. McHenry
N.C. 10
Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Wash. 5
Dan Meuser
Pa. 9
Mary E. Miller
Ill. 15
Max Miller
Ohio 7
Carol Miller
W.Va. 1
Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Iowa 1
Cory Mills
Fla. 7
Marcus Molinaro
N.Y. 19
John Moolenaar
Mich. 2
Alex Mooney
W.Va. 2
Barry Moore
Ala. 2
Blake D. Moore
Utah 1
Nathaniel Moran
Tex. 1
Greg Murphy
N.C. 3
Troy E. Nehls
Tex. 22
Dan Newhouse
Wash. 4
Ralph Norman
S.C. 5
Zach Nunn
Iowa 3
Jay Obernolte
Calif. 23
Andy Ogles
Tenn. 5
Burgess Owens
Utah 4
Gary Palmer
Ala. 6
Greg Pence
Ind. 6
Scott Perry
Pa. 10
August Pfluger
Tex. 11
Bill Posey
Fla. 8
Guy Reschenthaler
Pa. 14
Mike D. Rogers
Ala. 3
Harold Rogers
Ky. 5
John Rose
Tenn. 6
Matthew M. Rosendale
Mont. 2
David Rouzer
N.C. 7
Chip Roy
Tex. 21
John Rutherford
Fla. 5
Maria Elvira Salazar
Fla. 27
George Santos
N.Y. 3
Steve Scalise
La. 1
David Schweikert
Ariz. 1
Austin Scott
Ga. 8
Keith Self
Tex. 3
Pete Sessions
Tex. 17
Mike Simpson
Idaho 2
Jason T. Smith
Mo. 8
Adrian Smith
Neb. 3
Christopher H. Smith
N.J. 4
Lloyd Smucker
Pa. 11
Victoria Spartz
Ind. 5
Pete Stauber
Minn. 8
Michelle Steel
Calif. 45
Elise Stefanik
N.Y. 21
Bryan Steil
Wis. 1
Greg Steube
Fla. 17
Chris Stewart
Utah 2
Dale Strong
Ala. 5
Claudia Tenney
N.Y. 24
Glenn Thompson
Pa. 15
Tom Tiffany
Wis. 7
William Timmons
S.C. 4
Michael R. Turner
Ohio 10
David G. Valadao
Calif. 22
Jeff Van Drew
N.J. 2
Beth Van Duyne
Tex. 24
Derrick Van Orden
Wis. 3
Ann Wagner
Mo. 2
Tim Walberg
Mich. 5
Michael Waltz
Fla. 6
Randy Weber
Tex. 14
Daniel Webster
Fla. 11
Brad Wenstrup
Ohio 2
Bruce Westerman
Ark. 4
Brandon Williams
N.Y. 22
Roger Williams
Tex. 25
Joe Wilson
S.C. 2
Rob Wittman
Va. 1
Steve Womack
Ark. 3
Rudy Yakym
Ind. 2
Ryan Zinke
Mont. 1
|Democrats
|Round
Alma Adams
N.C. 12
Pete Aguilar
Calif. 33
Colin Allred
Tex. 32
Jake Auchincloss
Mass. 4
Becca Balint
Vt.
Nanette Barragán
Calif. 44
Joyce Beatty
Ohio 3
Ami Bera
Calif. 6
Don Beyer
Va. 8
Sanford D. Bishop Jr.
Ga. 2
Earl Blumenauer
Ore. 3
Lisa Blunt Rochester
Del.
Suzanne Bonamici
Ore. 1
Jamaal Bowman
N.Y. 16
Brendan Boyle
Pa. 2
Shontel Brown
Ohio 11
Julia Brownley
Calif. 26
Nikki Budzinski
Ill. 13
Cori Bush
Mo. 1
Yadira Caraveo
Colo. 8
Salud Carbajal
Calif. 24
André Carson
Ind. 7
Troy Carter
La. 2
Matthew Cartwright
Pa. 8
Greg Casar
Tex. 35
Ed Case
Hawaii 1
Sean Casten
Ill. 6
Kathy Castor
Fla. 14
Joaquin Castro
Tex. 20
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
Fla. 20
Judy Chu
Calif. 28
David N. Cicilline
R.I. 1
Katherine M. Clark
Mass. 5
Yvette D. Clarke
N.Y. 9
Emanuel Cleaver II
Mo. 5
James E. Clyburn
S.C. 6
Steve Cohen
Tenn. 9
Gerald E. Connolly
Va. 11
J. Luis Correa
Calif. 46
Jim Costa
Calif. 21
Joe Courtney
Conn. 2
Angie Craig
Minn. 2
Jasmine Crockett
Tex. 30
Jason Crow
Colo. 6
Henry Cuellar
Tex. 28
Tony Cárdenas
Calif. 29
Sharice Davids
Kan. 3
Danny K. Davis
Ill. 7
Don Davis
N.C. 1
Diana DeGette
Colo. 1
Rosa L. DeLauro
Conn. 3
Mark DeSaulnier
Calif. 10
Madeleine Dean
Pa. 4
Suzan DelBene
Wash. 1
Chris Deluzio
Pa. 17
Debbie Dingell
Mich. 6
Lloyd Doggett
Tex. 37
Veronica Escobar
Tex. 16
Anna G. Eshoo
Calif. 16
Adriano Espaillat
N.Y. 13
Dwight Evans
Pa. 3
Lizzie Fletcher
Tex. 7
Bill Foster
Ill. 11
Valerie Foushee
N.C. 4
Lois Frankel
Fla. 22
Maxwell Frost
Fla. 10
Ruben Gallego
Ariz. 3
John Garamendi
Calif. 8
Robert Garcia
Calif. 42
Jesús "Chuy" Garcia
Ill. 4
Sylvia Garcia
Tex. 29
Ivey Glenn
Md. 4
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
Wash. 3
Jared Golden
Maine 2
Daniel Goldman
N.Y. 10
Jimmy Gomez
Calif. 34
Vicente Gonzalez
Tex. 34
Josh Gottheimer
N.J. 5
Al Green
Tex. 9
Raúl M. Grijalva
Ariz. 7
Josh Harder
Calif. 9
Jahana Hayes
Conn. 5
Brian Higgins
N.Y. 26
Jim Himes
Conn. 4
Steven Horsford
Nev. 4
Chrissy Houlahan
Pa. 6
Steny H. Hoyer
Md. 5
Val Hoyle
Ore. 4
Jared Huffman
Calif. 2
Jonathan Jackson
Ill. 1
Jeff Jackson
N.C. 14
Sheila Jackson Lee
Tex. 18
Sara Jacobs
Calif. 51
Pramila Jayapal
Wash. 7
Hakeem Jeffries
N.Y. 8
Hank Johnson
Ga. 4
Sydney Kamlager
Calif. 37
Marcy Kaptur
Ohio 9
William R. Keating
Mass. 9
Robin L. Kelly
Ill. 2
Ro Khanna
Calif. 17
Daniel Kildee
Mich. 8
Derek Kilmer
Wash. 6
Andy Kim
N.J. 3
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Ill. 8
Ann Kuster
N.H. 2
Greg Landsman
Ohio 1
Rick Larsen
Wash. 2
John B. Larson
Conn. 1
Barbara Lee
Calif. 12
Susie Lee
Nev. 3
Summer Lee
Pa. 12
Teresa Leger Fernandez
N.M. 3
Mike Levin
Calif. 49
Ted Lieu
Calif. 36
Zoe Lofgren
Calif. 18
Stephen F. Lynch
Mass. 8
Seth Magaziner
R.I. 2
Kathy Manning
N.C. 6
Doris Matsui
Calif. 7
Lucy McBath
Ga. 7
Betty McCollum
Minn. 4
Morgan McGarvey
Ky. 3
Jim McGovern
Mass. 2
Gregory W. Meeks
N.Y. 5
Robert Menendez
N.J. 8
Grace Meng
N.Y. 6
Kweisi Mfume
Md. 7
Gwen Moore
Wis. 4
Joseph Morelle
N.Y. 25
Jared Moskowitz
Fla. 23
Seth Moulton
Mass. 6
Frank Mrvan
Ind. 1
Kevin Mullin
Calif. 15
Jerrold Nadler
N.Y. 12
Grace F. Napolitano
Calif. 31
Richard E. Neal
Mass. 1
Joe Neguse
Colo. 2
Wiley Nickel
N.C. 13
Donald W. Norcross
N.J. 1
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
N.Y. 14
Ilhan Omar
Minn. 5
Frank Pallone Jr.
N.J. 6
Jimmy Panetta
Calif. 19
Chris Pappas
N.H. 1
Bill Pascrell Jr.
N.J. 9
Donald Payne Jr.
N.J. 10
Nancy Pelosi
Calif. 11
Mary Peltola
Alaska
Scott Peters
Calif. 50
Brittany Pettersen
Colo. 7
Dean Phillips
Minn. 3
Chellie Pingree
Maine 1
Mark Pocan
Wis. 2
Katie Porter
Calif. 47
Ayanna Pressley
Mass. 7
Mike Quigley
Ill. 5
Delia Ramirez
Ill. 3
Jamie B. Raskin
Md. 8
Deborah Ross
N.C. 2
Raul Ruiz
Calif. 25
C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger
Md. 2
Patrick Ryan
N.Y. 18
Andrea Salinas
Ore. 6
John Sarbanes
Md. 3
Mary Gay Scanlon
Pa. 5
Jan Schakowsky
Ill. 9
Adam B. Schiff
Calif. 30
Bradley Schneider
Ill. 10
Hillary Scholten
Mich. 3
Kim Schrier
Wash. 8
David Scott
Ga. 13
Robert C. “Bobby” Scott
Va. 3
Terri A. Sewell
Ala. 7
Brad Sherman
Calif. 32
Mikie Sherrill
N.J. 11
Elissa Slotkin
Mich. 7
Adam Smith
Wash. 9
Eric Sorensen
Ill. 17
Darren Soto
Fla. 9
Abigail Spanberger
Va. 7
Melanie Stansbury
N.M. 1
Greg Stanton
Ariz. 4
Haley Stevens
Mich. 11
Marilyn Strickland
Wash. 10
Eric Swalwell
Calif. 14
Emilia Sykes
Ohio 13
Linda T. Sánchez
Calif. 38
Mark Takano
Calif. 39
Shri Thanedar
Mich. 13
Mike Thompson
Calif. 4
Bennie Thompson
Miss. 2
Dina Titus
Nev. 1
Rashida Tlaib
Mich. 12
Jill Tokuda
Hawaii 2
Paul Tonko
N.Y. 20
Norma J. Torres
Calif. 35
Ritchie Torres
N.Y. 15
Lori Trahan
Mass. 3
David Trone
Md. 6
Lauren Underwood
Ill. 14
Juan Vargas
Calif. 52
Gabriel Vasquez
N.M. 2
Marc Veasey
Tex. 33
Nydia M. Velázquez
N.Y. 7
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Fla. 25
Maxine Waters
Calif. 43
Bonnie Watson Coleman
N.J. 12
Jennifer Wexton
Va. 10
Susan Wild
Pa. 7
Nikema Williams
Ga. 5
Frederica S. Wilson
Fla. 24
Note: There is one vacancy in the House.
Aaron Blake, Lucas Trevor and Jakob Bowen contributed to this report.