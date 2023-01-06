Live House speaker vote results: Tracking how each member voted

By
and 
 

The House is still struggling to elect a new speaker, with Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) repeatedly failing to gain the requisite majority of the chamber amid a backlash from his right flank. Thus far — and despite major concessions to the holdouts in his party — he has struggled to get any closer. McCarthy’s losses on Thursday broke a record: This process has lasted longer than any speaker election since the Civil War.

[Live updates from the 4th day of House speaker voting]

The Washington Post is tracking the votes in real time. There is a breakdown of each of the ballots thus far below. To win the speakership, a candidate needs a majority of all members who are voting for a candidate. If all members are present and voting for a candidate, that means McCarthy can lose the votes of only four Republicans and be elected. If some members don’t vote or vote “present,” the majority threshold can be lowered.

How each member-elect voted for speaker

McCarthy

Jeffries

Donalds

Jordan

Others

Present

Absent/No vote yet

RepublicansRound
 

Robert B. Aderholt

Ala. 4

Mark Alford

Mo. 4

Rick Allen

Ga. 12

Mark Amodei

Nev. 2

Kelly Armstrong

N.D.

Jodey Arrington

Tex. 19

Brian Babin

Tex. 36

Don Bacon

Neb. 2

Jim Baird

Ind. 4

Troy Balderson

Ohio 12

Jim Banks

Ind. 3

Garland "Andy" Barr

Ky. 6

Aaron Bean

Fla. 4

Cliff Bentz

Ore. 2

Jack Bergman

Mich. 1

Stephanie I. Bice

Okla. 5

Andy Biggs

Ariz. 5

Gus M. Bilirakis

Fla. 12

Dan Bishop

N.C. 8

Lauren Boebert

Colo. 3

Mike Bost

Ill. 12

Josh Brecheen

Okla. 2

Vern Buchanan

Fla. 16

Ken Buck

Colo. 4

Larry Bucshon

Ind. 8

Tim Burchett

Tenn. 2

Michael C. Burgess

Tex. 26

Eric Burlison

Mo. 7

Ken Calvert

Calif. 41

Kat Cammack

Fla. 3

Mike Carey

Ohio 15

Jerry L. Carl

Ala. 1

Earl L. "Buddy" Carter

Ga. 1

John Carter

Tex. 31

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Ore. 5

Juan Ciscomani

Ariz. 6

Ben Cline

Va. 6

Michael Cloud

Tex. 27

Andrew S. Clyde

Ga. 9

Tom Cole

Okla. 4

Mike Collins

Ga. 10

James Comer

Ky. 1

Eli Crane

Ariz. 2

Eric A. "Rick" Crawford

Ark. 1

Dan Crenshaw

Tex. 2

John Curtis

Utah 3

Anthony P. D'Esposito

N.Y. 4

Warren Davidson

Ohio 8

Monica De La Cruz

Tex. 15

Scott DesJarlais

Tenn. 4

Mario Diaz-Balart

Fla. 26

Byron Donalds

Fla. 19

John Duarte

Calif. 13

Jeff Duncan

S.C. 3

Neal Dunn

Fla. 2

Chuck Edwards

N.C. 11

Jake Ellzey

Tex. 6

Tom Emmer

Minn. 6

Ron Estes

Kan. 4

Mike Ezell

Miss. 4

Pat Fallon

Tex. 4

Randy Feenstra

Iowa 4

Drew Ferguson

Ga. 3

Brad Finstad

Minn. 1

Michelle Fischbach

Minn. 7

Scott Fitzgerald

Wis. 5

Brian Fitzpatrick

Pa. 1

Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann

Tenn. 3

Mike Flood

Neb. 1

Virginia Foxx

N.C. 5

C. Scott Franklin

Fla. 18

Russell Fry

S.C. 7

Russ Fulcher

Idaho 1

Matt Gaetz

Fla. 1

Mike Gallagher

Wis. 8

Andrew R. Garbarino

N.Y. 2

Mike Garcia

Calif. 27

Carlos A. Giménez

Fla. 28

Tony Gonzales

Tex. 23

Bob Good

Va. 5

Lance Gooden

Tex. 5

Paul A. Gosar

Ariz. 9

Kay Granger

Tex. 12

Garret Graves

La. 6

Sam Graves

Mo. 6

Mark Green

Tenn. 7

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Ga. 14

H. Morgan Griffith

Va. 9

Glenn Grothman

Wis. 6

Michael Guest

Miss. 3

Brett Guthrie

Ky. 2

Harriet Hageman

Wyo.

Andy Harris

Md. 1

Diana Harshbarger

Tenn. 1

Kevin Hern

Okla. 1

Clay Higgins

La. 3

French Hill

Ark. 2

Ashley Hinson

Iowa 2

Erin Houchin

Ind. 9

Richard Hudson

N.C. 9

Bill Huizenga

Mich. 4

Wesley Hunt

Tex. 38

Darrell Issa

Calif. 48

Ronny Jackson

Tex. 13

John James

Mich. 10

Mike Johnson

La. 4

Bill Johnson

Ohio 6

Dusty Johnson

S.D.

Jim Jordan

Ohio 4

David Joyce

Ohio 14

John Joyce

Pa. 13

Thomas Kean Jr.

N.J. 7

Trent Kelly

Miss. 1

Mike Kelly

Pa. 16

Jen A. Kiggans

Va. 2

Kevin Kiley

Calif. 3

Young Kim

Calif. 40

David Kustoff

Tenn. 8

Darin LaHood

Ill. 16

Nicholas J. LaLota

N.Y. 1

Doug LaMalfa

Calif. 1

Jake LaTurner

Kan. 2

Doug Lamborn

Colo. 5

Nick Langworthy

N.Y. 23

Robert E. Latta

Ohio 5

Michael Lawler

N.Y. 17

Laurel Lee

Fla. 15

Debbie Lesko

Ariz. 8

Julia Letlow

La. 5

Barry Loudermilk

Ga. 11

Frank D. Lucas

Okla. 3

Blaine Luetkemeyer

Mo. 3

Anna Paulina Luna

Fla. 13

Morgan Luttrell

Tex. 8

Nancy Mace

S.C. 1

Nicole Malliotakis

N.Y. 11

Tracey Mann

Kan. 1

Thomas Massie

Ky. 4

Brian Mast

Fla. 21

Kevin McCarthy

Calif. 20

Michael McCaul

Tex. 10

Lisa C. McClain

Mich. 9

Tom McClintock

Calif. 5

Rich McCormick

Ga. 6

Patrick T. McHenry

N.C. 10

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Wash. 5

Dan Meuser

Pa. 9

Mary E. Miller

Ill. 15

Max Miller

Ohio 7

Carol Miller

W.Va. 1

Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Iowa 1

Cory Mills

Fla. 7

Marcus Molinaro

N.Y. 19

John Moolenaar

Mich. 2

Alex Mooney

W.Va. 2

Barry Moore

Ala. 2

Blake D. Moore

Utah 1

Nathaniel Moran

Tex. 1

Greg Murphy

N.C. 3

Troy E. Nehls

Tex. 22

Dan Newhouse

Wash. 4

Ralph Norman

S.C. 5

Zach Nunn

Iowa 3

Jay Obernolte

Calif. 23

Andy Ogles

Tenn. 5

Burgess Owens

Utah 4

Gary Palmer

Ala. 6

Greg Pence

Ind. 6

Scott Perry

Pa. 10

August Pfluger

Tex. 11

Bill Posey

Fla. 8

Guy Reschenthaler

Pa. 14

Mike D. Rogers

Ala. 3

Harold Rogers

Ky. 5

John Rose

Tenn. 6

Matthew M. Rosendale

Mont. 2

David Rouzer

N.C. 7

Chip Roy

Tex. 21

John Rutherford

Fla. 5

Maria Elvira Salazar

Fla. 27

George Santos

N.Y. 3

Steve Scalise

La. 1

David Schweikert

Ariz. 1

Austin Scott

Ga. 8

Keith Self

Tex. 3

Pete Sessions

Tex. 17

Mike Simpson

Idaho 2

Jason T. Smith

Mo. 8

Adrian Smith

Neb. 3

Christopher H. Smith

N.J. 4

Lloyd Smucker

Pa. 11

Victoria Spartz

Ind. 5

Pete Stauber

Minn. 8

Michelle Steel

Calif. 45

Elise Stefanik

N.Y. 21

Bryan Steil

Wis. 1

Greg Steube

Fla. 17

Chris Stewart

Utah 2

Dale Strong

Ala. 5

Claudia Tenney

N.Y. 24

Glenn Thompson

Pa. 15

Tom Tiffany

Wis. 7

William Timmons

S.C. 4

Michael R. Turner

Ohio 10

David G. Valadao

Calif. 22

Jeff Van Drew

N.J. 2

Beth Van Duyne

Tex. 24

Derrick Van Orden

Wis. 3

Ann Wagner

Mo. 2

Tim Walberg

Mich. 5

Michael Waltz

Fla. 6

Randy Weber

Tex. 14

Daniel Webster

Fla. 11

Brad Wenstrup

Ohio 2

Bruce Westerman

Ark. 4

Brandon Williams

N.Y. 22

Roger Williams

Tex. 25

Joe Wilson

S.C. 2

Rob Wittman

Va. 1

Steve Womack

Ark. 3

Rudy Yakym

Ind. 2

Ryan Zinke

Mont. 1

DemocratsRound
 

Alma Adams

N.C. 12

Pete Aguilar

Calif. 33

Colin Allred

Tex. 32

Jake Auchincloss

Mass. 4

Becca Balint

Vt.

Nanette Barragán

Calif. 44

Joyce Beatty

Ohio 3

Ami Bera

Calif. 6

Don Beyer

Va. 8

Sanford D. Bishop Jr.

Ga. 2

Earl Blumenauer

Ore. 3

Lisa Blunt Rochester

Del.

Suzanne Bonamici

Ore. 1

Jamaal Bowman

N.Y. 16

Brendan Boyle

Pa. 2

Shontel Brown

Ohio 11

Julia Brownley

Calif. 26

Nikki Budzinski

Ill. 13

Cori Bush

Mo. 1

Yadira Caraveo

Colo. 8

Salud Carbajal

Calif. 24

André Carson

Ind. 7

Troy Carter

La. 2

Matthew Cartwright

Pa. 8

Greg Casar

Tex. 35

Ed Case

Hawaii 1

Sean Casten

Ill. 6

Kathy Castor

Fla. 14

Joaquin Castro

Tex. 20

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Fla. 20

Judy Chu

Calif. 28

David N. Cicilline

R.I. 1

Katherine M. Clark

Mass. 5

Yvette D. Clarke

N.Y. 9

Emanuel Cleaver II

Mo. 5

James E. Clyburn

S.C. 6

Steve Cohen

Tenn. 9

Gerald E. Connolly

Va. 11

J. Luis Correa

Calif. 46

Jim Costa

Calif. 21

Joe Courtney

Conn. 2

Angie Craig

Minn. 2

Jasmine Crockett

Tex. 30

Jason Crow

Colo. 6

Henry Cuellar

Tex. 28

Tony Cárdenas

Calif. 29

Sharice Davids

Kan. 3

Danny K. Davis

Ill. 7

Don Davis

N.C. 1

Diana DeGette

Colo. 1

Rosa L. DeLauro

Conn. 3

Mark DeSaulnier

Calif. 10

Madeleine Dean

Pa. 4

Suzan DelBene

Wash. 1

Chris Deluzio

Pa. 17

Debbie Dingell

Mich. 6

Lloyd Doggett

Tex. 37

Veronica Escobar

Tex. 16

Anna G. Eshoo

Calif. 16

Adriano Espaillat

N.Y. 13

Dwight Evans

Pa. 3

Lizzie Fletcher

Tex. 7

Bill Foster

Ill. 11

Valerie Foushee

N.C. 4

Lois Frankel

Fla. 22

Maxwell Frost

Fla. 10

Ruben Gallego

Ariz. 3

John Garamendi

Calif. 8

Robert Garcia

Calif. 42

Jesús "Chuy" Garcia

Ill. 4

Sylvia Garcia

Tex. 29

Ivey Glenn

Md. 4

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Wash. 3

Jared Golden

Maine 2

Daniel Goldman

N.Y. 10

Jimmy Gomez

Calif. 34

Vicente Gonzalez

Tex. 34

Josh Gottheimer

N.J. 5

Al Green

Tex. 9

Raúl M. Grijalva

Ariz. 7

Josh Harder

Calif. 9

Jahana Hayes

Conn. 5

Brian Higgins

N.Y. 26

Jim Himes

Conn. 4

Steven Horsford

Nev. 4

Chrissy Houlahan

Pa. 6

Steny H. Hoyer

Md. 5

Val Hoyle

Ore. 4

Jared Huffman

Calif. 2

Jonathan Jackson

Ill. 1

Jeff Jackson

N.C. 14

Sheila Jackson Lee

Tex. 18

Sara Jacobs

Calif. 51

Pramila Jayapal

Wash. 7

Hakeem Jeffries

N.Y. 8

Hank Johnson

Ga. 4

Sydney Kamlager

Calif. 37

Marcy Kaptur

Ohio 9

William R. Keating

Mass. 9

Robin L. Kelly

Ill. 2

Ro Khanna

Calif. 17

Daniel Kildee

Mich. 8

Derek Kilmer

Wash. 6

Andy Kim

N.J. 3

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Ill. 8

Ann Kuster

N.H. 2

Greg Landsman

Ohio 1

Rick Larsen

Wash. 2

John B. Larson

Conn. 1

Barbara Lee

Calif. 12

Susie Lee

Nev. 3

Summer Lee

Pa. 12

Teresa Leger Fernandez

N.M. 3

Mike Levin

Calif. 49

Ted Lieu

Calif. 36

Zoe Lofgren

Calif. 18

Stephen F. Lynch

Mass. 8

Seth Magaziner

R.I. 2

Kathy Manning

N.C. 6

Doris Matsui

Calif. 7

Lucy McBath

Ga. 7

Betty McCollum

Minn. 4

Morgan McGarvey

Ky. 3

Jim McGovern

Mass. 2

Gregory W. Meeks

N.Y. 5

Robert Menendez

N.J. 8

Grace Meng

N.Y. 6

Kweisi Mfume

Md. 7

Gwen Moore

Wis. 4

Joseph Morelle

N.Y. 25

Jared Moskowitz

Fla. 23

Seth Moulton

Mass. 6

Frank Mrvan

Ind. 1

Kevin Mullin

Calif. 15

Jerrold Nadler

N.Y. 12

Grace F. Napolitano

Calif. 31

Richard E. Neal

Mass. 1

Joe Neguse

Colo. 2

Wiley Nickel

N.C. 13

Donald W. Norcross

N.J. 1

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

N.Y. 14

Ilhan Omar

Minn. 5

Frank Pallone Jr.

N.J. 6

Jimmy Panetta

Calif. 19

Chris Pappas

N.H. 1

Bill Pascrell Jr.

N.J. 9

Donald Payne Jr.

N.J. 10

Nancy Pelosi

Calif. 11

Mary Peltola

Alaska

Scott Peters

Calif. 50

Brittany Pettersen

Colo. 7

Dean Phillips

Minn. 3

Chellie Pingree

Maine 1

Mark Pocan

Wis. 2

Katie Porter

Calif. 47

Ayanna Pressley

Mass. 7

Mike Quigley

Ill. 5

Delia Ramirez

Ill. 3

Jamie B. Raskin

Md. 8

Deborah Ross

N.C. 2

Raul Ruiz

Calif. 25

C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger

Md. 2

Patrick Ryan

N.Y. 18

Andrea Salinas

Ore. 6

John Sarbanes

Md. 3

Mary Gay Scanlon

Pa. 5

Jan Schakowsky

Ill. 9

Adam B. Schiff

Calif. 30

Bradley Schneider

Ill. 10

Hillary Scholten

Mich. 3

Kim Schrier

Wash. 8

David Scott

Ga. 13

Robert C. “Bobby” Scott

Va. 3

Terri A. Sewell

Ala. 7

Brad Sherman

Calif. 32

Mikie Sherrill

N.J. 11

Elissa Slotkin

Mich. 7

Adam Smith

Wash. 9

Eric Sorensen

Ill. 17

Darren Soto

Fla. 9

Abigail Spanberger

Va. 7

Melanie Stansbury

N.M. 1

Greg Stanton

Ariz. 4

Haley Stevens

Mich. 11

Marilyn Strickland

Wash. 10

Eric Swalwell

Calif. 14

Emilia Sykes

Ohio 13

Linda T. Sánchez

Calif. 38

Mark Takano

Calif. 39

Shri Thanedar

Mich. 13

Mike Thompson

Calif. 4

Bennie Thompson

Miss. 2

Dina Titus

Nev. 1

Rashida Tlaib

Mich. 12

Jill Tokuda

Hawaii 2

Paul Tonko

N.Y. 20

Norma J. Torres

Calif. 35

Ritchie Torres

N.Y. 15

Lori Trahan

Mass. 3

David Trone

Md. 6

Lauren Underwood

Ill. 14

Juan Vargas

Calif. 52

Gabriel Vasquez

N.M. 2

Marc Veasey

Tex. 33

Nydia M. Velázquez

N.Y. 7

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Fla. 25

Maxine Waters

Calif. 43

Bonnie Watson Coleman

N.J. 12

Jennifer Wexton

Va. 10

Susan Wild

Pa. 7

Nikema Williams

Ga. 5

Frederica S. Wilson

Fla. 24

Note: There is one vacancy in the House.

Aaron Blake, Lucas Trevor and Jakob Bowen contributed to this report.