Live House speaker vote results: Tracking how each member voted

The House is still struggling to elect a new speaker, with Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) repeatedly failing to gain the requisite majority of the chamber amid a backlash from his right flank. Thus far — and despite major concessions to the holdouts in his party — he has struggled to get any closer. McCarthy’s losses on Thursday broke a record: This process has lasted longer than any speaker election since the Civil War.

The Washington Post is tracking the votes in real time. There is a breakdown of each of the ballots thus far below. To win the speakership, a candidate needs a majority of all members who are voting for a candidate. If all members are present and voting for a candidate, that means McCarthy can lose the votes of only four Republicans and be elected. If some members don’t vote or vote “present,” the majority threshold can be lowered.

How each member-elect voted for speaker

McCarthy Jeffries Donalds Jordan Others Present Absent/No vote yet

Republicans Round Robert B. Aderholt Ala. 4 Mark Alford Mo. 4 Rick Allen Ga. 12 Mark Amodei Nev. 2 Kelly Armstrong N.D. Jodey Arrington Tex. 19 Brian Babin Tex. 36 Don Bacon Neb. 2 Jim Baird Ind. 4 Troy Balderson Ohio 12 Jim Banks Ind. 3 Garland "Andy" Barr Ky. 6 Aaron Bean Fla. 4 Cliff Bentz Ore. 2 Jack Bergman Mich. 1 Stephanie I. Bice Okla. 5 Andy Biggs Ariz. 5 Gus M. Bilirakis Fla. 12 Dan Bishop N.C. 8 Lauren Boebert Colo. 3 Mike Bost Ill. 12 Josh Brecheen Okla. 2 Vern Buchanan Fla. 16 Ken Buck Colo. 4 Larry Bucshon Ind. 8 Tim Burchett Tenn. 2 Michael C. Burgess Tex. 26 Eric Burlison Mo. 7 Ken Calvert Calif. 41 Kat Cammack Fla. 3 Mike Carey Ohio 15 Jerry L. Carl Ala. 1 Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Ga. 1 John Carter Tex. 31 Lori Chavez-DeRemer Ore. 5 Juan Ciscomani Ariz. 6 Ben Cline Va. 6 Michael Cloud Tex. 27 Andrew S. Clyde Ga. 9 Tom Cole Okla. 4 Mike Collins Ga. 10 James Comer Ky. 1 Eli Crane Ariz. 2 Eric A. "Rick" Crawford Ark. 1 Dan Crenshaw Tex. 2 John Curtis Utah 3 Anthony P. D'Esposito N.Y. 4 Warren Davidson Ohio 8 Monica De La Cruz Tex. 15 Scott DesJarlais Tenn. 4 Mario Diaz-Balart Fla. 26 Byron Donalds Fla. 19 John Duarte Calif. 13 Jeff Duncan S.C. 3 Neal Dunn Fla. 2 Chuck Edwards N.C. 11 Jake Ellzey Tex. 6 Tom Emmer Minn. 6 Ron Estes Kan. 4 Mike Ezell Miss. 4 Pat Fallon Tex. 4 Randy Feenstra Iowa 4 Drew Ferguson Ga. 3 Brad Finstad Minn. 1 Michelle Fischbach Minn. 7 Scott Fitzgerald Wis. 5 Brian Fitzpatrick Pa. 1 Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann Tenn. 3 Mike Flood Neb. 1 Virginia Foxx N.C. 5 C. Scott Franklin Fla. 18 Russell Fry S.C. 7 Russ Fulcher Idaho 1 Matt Gaetz Fla. 1 Mike Gallagher Wis. 8 Andrew R. Garbarino N.Y. 2 Mike Garcia Calif. 27 Carlos A. Giménez Fla. 28 Tony Gonzales Tex. 23 Bob Good Va. 5 Lance Gooden Tex. 5 Paul A. Gosar Ariz. 9 Kay Granger Tex. 12 Garret Graves La. 6 Sam Graves Mo. 6 Mark Green Tenn. 7 Marjorie Taylor Greene Ga. 14 H. Morgan Griffith Va. 9 Glenn Grothman Wis. 6 Michael Guest Miss. 3 Brett Guthrie Ky. 2 Harriet Hageman Wyo. Andy Harris Md. 1 Diana Harshbarger Tenn. 1 Kevin Hern Okla. 1 Clay Higgins La. 3 French Hill Ark. 2 Ashley Hinson Iowa 2 Erin Houchin Ind. 9 Richard Hudson N.C. 9 Bill Huizenga Mich. 4 Wesley Hunt Tex. 38 Darrell Issa Calif. 48 Ronny Jackson Tex. 13 John James Mich. 10 Mike Johnson La. 4 Bill Johnson Ohio 6 Dusty Johnson S.D. Jim Jordan Ohio 4 David Joyce Ohio 14 John Joyce Pa. 13 Thomas Kean Jr. N.J. 7 Trent Kelly Miss. 1 Mike Kelly Pa. 16 Jen A. Kiggans Va. 2 Kevin Kiley Calif. 3 Young Kim Calif. 40 David Kustoff Tenn. 8 Darin LaHood Ill. 16 Nicholas J. LaLota N.Y. 1 Doug LaMalfa Calif. 1 Jake LaTurner Kan. 2 Doug Lamborn Colo. 5 Nick Langworthy N.Y. 23 Robert E. Latta Ohio 5 Michael Lawler N.Y. 17 Laurel Lee Fla. 15 Debbie Lesko Ariz. 8 Julia Letlow La. 5 Barry Loudermilk Ga. 11 Frank D. Lucas Okla. 3 Blaine Luetkemeyer Mo. 3 Anna Paulina Luna Fla. 13 Morgan Luttrell Tex. 8 Nancy Mace S.C. 1 Nicole Malliotakis N.Y. 11 Tracey Mann Kan. 1 Thomas Massie Ky. 4 Brian Mast Fla. 21 Kevin McCarthy Calif. 20 Michael McCaul Tex. 10 Lisa C. McClain Mich. 9 Tom McClintock Calif. 5 Rich McCormick Ga. 6 Patrick T. McHenry N.C. 10 Cathy McMorris Rodgers Wash. 5 Dan Meuser Pa. 9 Mary E. Miller Ill. 15 Max Miller Ohio 7 Carol Miller W.Va. 1 Mariannette Miller-Meeks Iowa 1 Cory Mills Fla. 7 Marcus Molinaro N.Y. 19 John Moolenaar Mich. 2 Alex Mooney W.Va. 2 Barry Moore Ala. 2 Blake D. Moore Utah 1 Nathaniel Moran Tex. 1 Greg Murphy N.C. 3 Troy E. Nehls Tex. 22 Dan Newhouse Wash. 4 Ralph Norman S.C. 5 Zach Nunn Iowa 3 Jay Obernolte Calif. 23 Andy Ogles Tenn. 5 Burgess Owens Utah 4 Gary Palmer Ala. 6 Greg Pence Ind. 6 Scott Perry Pa. 10 August Pfluger Tex. 11 Bill Posey Fla. 8 Guy Reschenthaler Pa. 14 Mike D. Rogers Ala. 3 Harold Rogers Ky. 5 John Rose Tenn. 6 Matthew M. Rosendale Mont. 2 David Rouzer N.C. 7 Chip Roy Tex. 21 John Rutherford Fla. 5 Maria Elvira Salazar Fla. 27 George Santos N.Y. 3 Steve Scalise La. 1 David Schweikert Ariz. 1 Austin Scott Ga. 8 Keith Self Tex. 3 Pete Sessions Tex. 17 Mike Simpson Idaho 2 Jason T. Smith Mo. 8 Adrian Smith Neb. 3 Christopher H. Smith N.J. 4 Lloyd Smucker Pa. 11 Victoria Spartz Ind. 5 Pete Stauber Minn. 8 Michelle Steel Calif. 45 Elise Stefanik N.Y. 21 Bryan Steil Wis. 1 Greg Steube Fla. 17 Chris Stewart Utah 2 Dale Strong Ala. 5 Claudia Tenney N.Y. 24 Glenn Thompson Pa. 15 Tom Tiffany Wis. 7 William Timmons S.C. 4 Michael R. Turner Ohio 10 David G. Valadao Calif. 22 Jeff Van Drew N.J. 2 Beth Van Duyne Tex. 24 Derrick Van Orden Wis. 3 Ann Wagner Mo. 2 Tim Walberg Mich. 5 Michael Waltz Fla. 6 Randy Weber Tex. 14 Daniel Webster Fla. 11 Brad Wenstrup Ohio 2 Bruce Westerman Ark. 4 Brandon Williams N.Y. 22 Roger Williams Tex. 25 Joe Wilson S.C. 2 Rob Wittman Va. 1 Steve Womack Ark. 3 Rudy Yakym Ind. 2 Ryan Zinke Mont. 1 Democrats Round Alma Adams N.C. 12 Pete Aguilar Calif. 33 Colin Allred Tex. 32 Jake Auchincloss Mass. 4 Becca Balint Vt. Nanette Barragán Calif. 44 Joyce Beatty Ohio 3 Ami Bera Calif. 6 Don Beyer Va. 8 Sanford D. Bishop Jr. Ga. 2 Earl Blumenauer Ore. 3 Lisa Blunt Rochester Del. Suzanne Bonamici Ore. 1 Jamaal Bowman N.Y. 16 Brendan Boyle Pa. 2 Shontel Brown Ohio 11 Julia Brownley Calif. 26 Nikki Budzinski Ill. 13 Cori Bush Mo. 1 Yadira Caraveo Colo. 8 Salud Carbajal Calif. 24 André Carson Ind. 7 Troy Carter La. 2 Matthew Cartwright Pa. 8 Greg Casar Tex. 35 Ed Case Hawaii 1 Sean Casten Ill. 6 Kathy Castor Fla. 14 Joaquin Castro Tex. 20 Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Fla. 20 Judy Chu Calif. 28 David N. Cicilline R.I. 1 Katherine M. Clark Mass. 5 Yvette D. Clarke N.Y. 9 Emanuel Cleaver II Mo. 5 James E. Clyburn S.C. 6 Steve Cohen Tenn. 9 Gerald E. Connolly Va. 11 J. Luis Correa Calif. 46 Jim Costa Calif. 21 Joe Courtney Conn. 2 Angie Craig Minn. 2 Jasmine Crockett Tex. 30 Jason Crow Colo. 6 Henry Cuellar Tex. 28 Tony Cárdenas Calif. 29 Sharice Davids Kan. 3 Danny K. Davis Ill. 7 Don Davis N.C. 1 Diana DeGette Colo. 1 Rosa L. DeLauro Conn. 3 Mark DeSaulnier Calif. 10 Madeleine Dean Pa. 4 Suzan DelBene Wash. 1 Chris Deluzio Pa. 17 Debbie Dingell Mich. 6 Lloyd Doggett Tex. 37 Veronica Escobar Tex. 16 Anna G. Eshoo Calif. 16 Adriano Espaillat N.Y. 13 Dwight Evans Pa. 3 Lizzie Fletcher Tex. 7 Bill Foster Ill. 11 Valerie Foushee N.C. 4 Lois Frankel Fla. 22 Maxwell Frost Fla. 10 Ruben Gallego Ariz. 3 John Garamendi Calif. 8 Robert Garcia Calif. 42 Jesús "Chuy" Garcia Ill. 4 Sylvia Garcia Tex. 29 Ivey Glenn Md. 4 Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Wash. 3 Jared Golden Maine 2 Daniel Goldman N.Y. 10 Jimmy Gomez Calif. 34 Vicente Gonzalez Tex. 34 Josh Gottheimer N.J. 5 Al Green Tex. 9 Raúl M. Grijalva Ariz. 7 Josh Harder Calif. 9 Jahana Hayes Conn. 5 Brian Higgins N.Y. 26 Jim Himes Conn. 4 Steven Horsford Nev. 4 Chrissy Houlahan Pa. 6 Steny H. Hoyer Md. 5 Val Hoyle Ore. 4 Jared Huffman Calif. 2 Jonathan Jackson Ill. 1 Jeff Jackson N.C. 14 Sheila Jackson Lee Tex. 18 Sara Jacobs Calif. 51 Pramila Jayapal Wash. 7 Hakeem Jeffries N.Y. 8 Hank Johnson Ga. 4 Sydney Kamlager Calif. 37 Marcy Kaptur Ohio 9 William R. Keating Mass. 9 Robin L. Kelly Ill. 2 Ro Khanna Calif. 17 Daniel Kildee Mich. 8 Derek Kilmer Wash. 6 Andy Kim N.J. 3 Raja Krishnamoorthi Ill. 8 Ann Kuster N.H. 2 Greg Landsman Ohio 1 Rick Larsen Wash. 2 John B. Larson Conn. 1 Barbara Lee Calif. 12 Susie Lee Nev. 3 Summer Lee Pa. 12 Teresa Leger Fernandez N.M. 3 Mike Levin Calif. 49 Ted Lieu Calif. 36 Zoe Lofgren Calif. 18 Stephen F. Lynch Mass. 8 Seth Magaziner R.I. 2 Kathy Manning N.C. 6 Doris Matsui Calif. 7 Lucy McBath Ga. 7 Betty McCollum Minn. 4 Morgan McGarvey Ky. 3 Jim McGovern Mass. 2 Gregory W. Meeks N.Y. 5 Robert Menendez N.J. 8 Grace Meng N.Y. 6 Kweisi Mfume Md. 7 Gwen Moore Wis. 4 Joseph Morelle N.Y. 25 Jared Moskowitz Fla. 23 Seth Moulton Mass. 6 Frank Mrvan Ind. 1 Kevin Mullin Calif. 15 Jerrold Nadler N.Y. 12 Grace F. Napolitano Calif. 31 Richard E. Neal Mass. 1 Joe Neguse Colo. 2 Wiley Nickel N.C. 13 Donald W. Norcross N.J. 1 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez N.Y. 14 Ilhan Omar Minn. 5 Frank Pallone Jr. N.J. 6 Jimmy Panetta Calif. 19 Chris Pappas N.H. 1 Bill Pascrell Jr. N.J. 9 Donald Payne Jr. N.J. 10 Nancy Pelosi Calif. 11 Mary Peltola Alaska Scott Peters Calif. 50 Brittany Pettersen Colo. 7 Dean Phillips Minn. 3 Chellie Pingree Maine 1 Mark Pocan Wis. 2 Katie Porter Calif. 47 Ayanna Pressley Mass. 7 Mike Quigley Ill. 5 Delia Ramirez Ill. 3 Jamie B. Raskin Md. 8 Deborah Ross N.C. 2 Raul Ruiz Calif. 25 C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger Md. 2 Patrick Ryan N.Y. 18 Andrea Salinas Ore. 6 John Sarbanes Md. 3 Mary Gay Scanlon Pa. 5 Jan Schakowsky Ill. 9 Adam B. Schiff Calif. 30 Bradley Schneider Ill. 10 Hillary Scholten Mich. 3 Kim Schrier Wash. 8 David Scott Ga. 13 Robert C. “Bobby” Scott Va. 3 Terri A. Sewell Ala. 7 Brad Sherman Calif. 32 Mikie Sherrill N.J. 11 Elissa Slotkin Mich. 7 Adam Smith Wash. 9 Eric Sorensen Ill. 17 Darren Soto Fla. 9 Abigail Spanberger Va. 7 Melanie Stansbury N.M. 1 Greg Stanton Ariz. 4 Haley Stevens Mich. 11 Marilyn Strickland Wash. 10 Eric Swalwell Calif. 14 Emilia Sykes Ohio 13 Linda T. Sánchez Calif. 38 Mark Takano Calif. 39 Shri Thanedar Mich. 13 Mike Thompson Calif. 4 Bennie Thompson Miss. 2 Dina Titus Nev. 1 Rashida Tlaib Mich. 12 Jill Tokuda Hawaii 2 Paul Tonko N.Y. 20 Norma J. Torres Calif. 35 Ritchie Torres N.Y. 15 Lori Trahan Mass. 3 David Trone Md. 6 Lauren Underwood Ill. 14 Juan Vargas Calif. 52 Gabriel Vasquez N.M. 2 Marc Veasey Tex. 33 Nydia M. Velázquez N.Y. 7 Debbie Wasserman Schultz Fla. 25 Maxine Waters Calif. 43 Bonnie Watson Coleman N.J. 12 Jennifer Wexton Va. 10 Susan Wild Pa. 7 Nikema Williams Ga. 5 Frederica S. Wilson Fla. 24

Note: There is one vacancy in the House.

Aaron Blake, Lucas Trevor and Jakob Bowen contributed to this report.