How redistricting is shaping the 2022 U.S. House map

By Adrian Blanco
, 
Kevin Schaul
and 
Ashlyn Still
 

The march to the 2022 midterm elections is on, as states work to complete their new congressional maps following the 2020 Census. As of Dec. 15, half of the 50 states have settled on the boundaries for 165 of 435 U.S. House districts. Each state has a different process for drawing maps and state lawmakers or independent commissions will need to approve new maps before primary elections begin in the spring.

Jump to the map

ArrowDown

Democrats narrowly control the U.S. House, so both parties are going to great lengths to tip districts in their favor. Republicans have already drawn advantageous lines in Texas, North Carolina and Ohio. Democrats control fewer districts overall but have used Illinois and Oregon to make gains so far.

How new congressional districts approved so far voted for president in 2020

Strong Biden

15 or more points

Current districts
in these states

52

+1 seat

Lean Biden

5 to 15 points

15

+8

Close

Within 5 points

11

-15

Lean Trump

5 to 15 points

15

-5

Strong Trump

15 or more points

72

+18

Many state legislatures are approving maps that eliminate competition in favor of more solidly Republican or Democratic districts. Approved maps are already facing legal challenges that could delay their use or lead to court-mandated changes. In the last redistricting cycle, legislative deadlocks and legal challenges resulted in many districts eventually being determined by courts.

Explore the map

The Washington Post is using the number of Trump and Biden voters within old and new district boundaries, according to data collected by Decision Desk HQ, to show how the districts have changed politically. As more states finalize their maps, we’ll add them to this page to give a fuller picture of what to expect in the midterms.

Look up your address to see if district boundaries will shift in your community, or click the districts we’ve suggested and toggle between the old and new lines.

Md. 1st

State’s lone Trump district erased

Tex. 23rd

Lawsuit filed over Latino representation

Ill. 13th

Dems. packed in to erase competition

N.C. 2nd

Heavily Black Dem. stronghold redrawn

Mont. 1st

State gets a second district

Ohio 9th

Dem. district along Lake Erie eliminated

Current districts
New districts

Hover over a district to view details

The map above shows which states have approved maps so far, paired with the most detailed presidential election results available from 2020. The darkest red areas represent the precincts or counties where Donald Trump won many more votes than Joe Biden. In the darkest blue areas, Biden won many more votes. Yellow areas are the most politically divided areas of the country — the presidential vote margin for those was less than five points.

Though Democrats performed well in 2020 at the presidential level, these results are not necessarily predictive for how districts will vote in 2022. There are also districts in the current map that voted for opposing parties for president and U.S. House.

Harry Stevens contributed to this report.

About this story

The Post determined the lean of current congressional districts and those approved so far for the 2022 elections using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. In counties where more than 1 percent of the actual vote was not available by precinct, the map visualizes the actual votes at the county level. New Jersey results are at the township level.

Vote estimates have been used to calculate the lean of districts in all of Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Rhode Island and Virginia, and parts of Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota and Tennessee because detailed results are not available.

Editing by Kevin Uhrmacher. Copy editing by Frances Moody.

Adrián Blanco Ramos is a graphic reporter in the graphics department at The Washington Post. He previously worked at Spanish newspaper El Confidencial focusing on data visualization, data analysis and investigative journalism. He participated in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalist’s Paradise Papers investigation.
Kevin Schaul is a senior graphics reporter for The Washington Post. He holds corporations accountable using data and visuals.
Ashlyn Still is a graphics reporter on the elections team.