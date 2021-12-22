“Today’s decision allows us to reclaim and protect our cherished Land and better serve the Mashpee Tribe for generations to come,” Weeden wrote. “While the injustices inflicted upon us cannot be erased, we can look to the future — a future of freedom, a future of prosperity, and a future of peace. We wish this not just for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, but for Tribal communities all across the land.”