Four candidates for the Democratic nomination are in Washington for the impeachment trial of President Trump in the Senate. Meanwhile, candiates including former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang are traveling around Iowa, trying to persuade caucusgoers to turn out — and stand in their respective corners — on Monday night.

The four senators — Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael F. Bennet of Colorado — should get more clarity today about when they can get back on the campaign trail.

On Thursday, as the man they all want to unseat, President Trump, held a rally at Iowa’s Drake University, the presidential candidates found themselves reacting to him. Trump and Republicans, meanwhile, allied to accuse Biden of corruption, both at the impeachment trial and on the airwaves in Iowa. Meanwhile, voters were questioning Buttigieg about his ongoing struggles to attract nonwhite voters.

Get ready for Iowa’s caucuses: