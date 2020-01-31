The four senators — Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael F. Bennet of Colorado — should get more clarity today about when they can get back on the campaign trail.
On Thursday, as the man they all want to unseat, President Trump, held a rally at Iowa’s Drake University, the presidential candidates found themselves reacting to him. Trump and Republicans, meanwhile, allied to accuse Biden of corruption, both at the impeachment trial and on the airwaves in Iowa. Meanwhile, voters were questioning Buttigieg about his ongoing struggles to attract nonwhite voters.
Get ready for Iowa’s caucuses:
John Delaney drops out of the presidential race
John Delaney, a businessman and former Maryland congressman who launched a bid for the presidency nearly three years ago, has dropped out of the race, saying he doesn’t want to take support away from other moderate candidates in Monday’s Iowa caucuses.
“It has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time,” Delaney said in a statement.
Delaney announced he was running for the Democratic nomination in July 2017, some six months after President Trump took office and more than a year before most of his rivals would throw their own hats into the ring. The first Democrat to declare his candidacy for 2020, Delaney pitched himself as a “progressive businessman” who could help bridge partisan divides.
He dropped out days before the Iowa caucuses, saying data showed he did not have enough support to meet the 15-percent viability threshold in a number of precincts.
Buttigieg releases ‘closing argument’ ad
Hours before he took off on a chartered flight for four stops in four corners of Iowa Friday, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign released what it called its “closing argument” ad, a new digital spot that began running in Iowa on Friday. The ad, much like Buttigieg’s remarks in more than a dozen town halls this week, emphasizes what he says is a need to move away from traditional Washington actors and begin a new era of politics led by those who understand the lives of everyday Americans. Someone like, say, the mayor of a small city in Indiana.
What to expect the next few days
If the impeachment trial ends today, expect the senators to head back out on the trail. Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar already have events scheduled around Iowa, so they’ll be able to join surrogates who have been making their cases for them. (Bennet has campaign events scheduled in New Hampshire starting Sunday.)
One thing the campaigns will be watching: The Des Moines Register will release its last poll before the caucuses on Saturday night, along with CNN.
The caucuses will start at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.